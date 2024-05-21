My speech on Too many wars

Some years ago I was asked to speak to the local British Legion. Whilst praising them for the sacrifices our armed services have made, I chose to speak about how we could and should fight fewer wars. We can learn from past wars which were not all well judged.
Last Friday I was asked to speak to local Conservatives about Defence at a lunch. I returned to the theme.
I made clear I do believe as we want peace we need to prepare for war. There are nasty enemies around who only respect force and think again if we deter.
I also made clear my admiration for the sacrifices of my parents generation to see off a major threat to our island home from Germany and to go on with the USA to liberate western Europe. So too to our armed forces who evicted Argentina from the Falklands and helped free Kuwait.
The loss and sacrifice made in Afghanistan was great but it was undermined by the USA ‘s overhasty surrender of the base and airport that was a commitment and support for the domestic police and army of the Afghan state. Take it away and the Taliban swept to power undoing many of the reforms and improvements. The USA must too look back on Viet Nam with a heavy heart.
I have published the slides I made for the talk. These set out how the UK should build its strength. Wars depend not just on armed service personnel but also on the ability of a country at war to feed its population and make its armaments and necessities of daily life. There is much more to be done to grow our own food , produce our own steel and timber, and fabricate our own weapons.
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
War, as always, should be the last resort. Sadly, with smart weapons and not so smart so called ‘leaders’ it seems to first card out of the pack.
The only war this nation has fought over the last 100 odd years that I would say was just, would be the Falklands War. We never sought conflict despite the ongoing dispute between ourselves and Argentina. The result had far greater implications both here and in Argentina and many could argue for the better, especially for the Argentine people who, despite all the hardships to follow, knew they would no longer be murdered by the military Junta.
All the other wars and conflicts we could, and in my opinion, should have avoided. Little was gained by fighting for plucky Belgium or Poland. Although it did make the USA the power it is today.
May 21, 2024
I covered this in Wars in Europe on the 18th May. I note from today’s entry that you largely agree with me. I find it sad if not disquietening that the current so called Conservative Party in government through its actions takes more or less the opposite view. I find it dangerously remenisient of the 1930s and the build up to WW2 when Winston Churchill and Hugh Dowding were almost the only discenting voices. Winston vocally and Hugh by his actions and foresight.
At the time, those warning of the forthcoming dangers only had a few discenting university voices and Oswald Mosely to deal witb. Today larger elements of the demonstrating disruptive population and a civil service smarting from their loss of EU power are proving a greater barrier to governance. An incoming government has much to do in clarifying who governs the UK. For sure the Isle of Man would be pushed to accommodate todays fifth column element.
May 21, 2024
Even John’s jumping on the warmongering bandwagon. Russia can’t even defeat the Ukrainian army. They’ve been at it for years now. Most of its forces are forced conscripts. The idea that Russia’s army could launch an attack on the NATO and the might of western nations through Europe is total BOLLOX
Russia is a weak economy wholly dependent on oil and gas. The west could cripple its oil-gas supply infrastructure in both peacetime and in the event of war in no time at all. If that happened Russia would be absolutely neutered. Putin isn’t that stupid nor naive
May 21, 2024
I predict 4 possible future processes where one of more may happen.
1) Sectarian riots – the term is used broadly to describe actions from feudal migrants either between each other or aimed at the state.
2) Democratic evolution – whereby political parties compete for pro or anti migrant laws in order to win elections under a first past the post system.
3) EU Quorum – whereby right wing parties slowly build up, but keep their rhetoric quiet, until they get a majority in Europe then change the ECHR to be anti migrant.
4) Balkanisation – whereby cities run by migrants discriminate against natives leading to Government’s becoming strongly anti migrant which then creates an escalating situation leading to civil war (e.g. Serbia/Kosovo Russia/Ukraine)
May 21, 2024
Military capability might by now be weak enough to deny adventurism so with luck wars of choice might be denied to those we elect. Since we cannot rely on their good sense to avoid unnecessary wars (recall per Gordon Brown we were in Afghanistan to make the streets at home safe!) that is welcome, clearly.
Threats will be presented in new ways, including through psychological warfare and cyber attacks, and aimed at subjugation though procuring policy shifts rather than occupation. That is why permitting unknown agents from where it is unknown to steal the payroll data for the whole of our armed forces amounts to a betrayal of our well-being by those who permitted its occurrence.