Thank you to Wokingham

I have decided not to put my name forward in the forthcoming election. I have other things I wish to do.
It has been a privilege to represent Wokingham in nine Parliaments. I have drawn many of my campaigns from the views I have heard on doorsteps and read in my email box. We have achieved good things together for our local community and the wider nation.
I was pleased to help local Conservative Council candidates win seats in the recent local elections. We stopped the Lib Dems winning a majority despite their forecasts by highlighting the big damage they are doing to our roads, the money they waste, their neglect of public spaces and the way they are worsening our refuse service.
I will be continuing my website, maybe with some changes. I will continue to contribute to the debates about public policy. Any references remaining on this site to my work as an MP will after next Thursday be about the past.
May 24, 2024
Oh no! This is a monumental loss. And a shock. I thought you had decided to continue.
May 24, 2024
Good morning, Sir John.
As they say, all good things come to an end. I am sure the people of Wokingham, your party and indeed many Conservatives will feel your loss. I believe you to be a good man and constituency MP. It is such a shame that those that have enjoyed power have not sought your services and great experience.
I would also like to thank you for providing us with this site. We have not always agreed, but that’s politics 😉 I have, every morning since I believe 2012 come to this site to read and reply to what you have written. I have also enjoyed the many comments my fellow posters have made and, if I am correct, I can imagine that this will continue, something I and many others appreciate. It was no easy task having to come up with things new ‘EVERY DAY !!’
Good luck, wherever life takes you.
Mark B
May 24, 2024
Well said.
Having this site to visit, enjoy, learn from and contribute to is a great gift. Thank you. Sir J. shows he listens to the voter, unlike so many of his colleagues. Best wishes Sir J for your future endeavours, and now you can debate us and others freely. GB News?
May 24, 2024
The Conservative party will miss you, though it is they who have moved from you and the tenets of conservatism. It will allow you to speak and think freely away from the constraints of membership. I wish you well in whatever you may pursue.
May 24, 2024
Now that I have got over the shock, it could be that Redwood unleashed – not having to defend what has become the indefensible, could be a much more powerful voice for Britain.
I am grateful Sir John, that you can’t leave conservatism because it’s an integral part of you. And your contribution to the debate and influence is much prized.
There is truly nothing left in that fake party now and they have dropped 6 point!
We may as well finish them off.
We need an honest patriotic party for the future.
May 24, 2024
Morning Sir John,
It is sad to hear that you won’t be standing this time as you have been a great constituency M P.
I would like to thank you for the many years of hard work and effort you have put in to representing Wokingham over the decades and I wish you well in all you decide to pursue.
I hope we get someone as dedicated and knowledgeable as yourself to represent us and that we don’t get someone imposed on us by Conservative Central Office.
Again many thanks for your efforts over the years.
May 24, 2024
Poor Wokingham…looks like it will be a LibDem
Dreadful.
Mind you it certainly looks set for Labour here!
Everything looks darker by the day.
My first comment on this horrible day has disappeared.
May 24, 2024
What a loss and a shame.
This means you have given up on your party as well?
May 24, 2024
The party you faithfully served has let you down, very badly.
I’m glad to see you will continue with this website, it has been very informative for me on many issues.
May 24, 2024
You will be missed in Parliament Sir John you are a true gent and politician , thank you for all your hard work you have carried out in Westminster and all the very best for the future for yourself and your family
May 24, 2024
That’s a bit of a shock!
But honestly why put oneself through all that ( it is clear the Wokingham election will be beyond the pale..but we all know how the left fights….dirty!)
Politics is no longer a game for decent people.
Leave it to the ghastly LibDems with their unpleasant and undeserved ad hominem accusations.
Let them and Westminster get on with it.
I do not wish them well.
May 24, 2024
Sir John,
That’s a real shock and loss to the Conservative party. So, thank you for all you have done for Wokingham and British politics your voice and support for true conservative values will be greatly missed.
I am no longer in the Wokingham constituency but had already decided to vote for Pauline regardless of her chances of winning.
Best wishes and success for your future ventures 👍
Reply I will not be losing my voice
May 24, 2024
As a Wokingham constituent – thank you for your service and all the best for the future.
Parliament will lose a clear voice of sense and experience and we can only hope, with the boundary changes, your replacements will establish themselves quickly and contribute as much to constituents and government.
May 24, 2024
It is not the political parties of Westminster who are under threat, they being the masters of their own success or destruction. The real threat is to democracy itself when 46% of the polled electorate are currently saying a pox on all your houses.
Those fighting against democracy are formidable. The EU, who have their own totalitarian view of it. Sail under its flag but ignore its tenets. Our own government who swept themselves to power on an in house ticket. The civil service who demand to rule because they got into the habit while we were in the EU. The judiciary and legal profession because they fail to accept the rule of Parliament, prefering that of the EU when it suits them. The senior management of the police force, prefering their own social science. The trade unions in pursuit of a dated agenda. The banks still acting in accordance with EU residual law. Devolution or the dilution of democracy as it is currently pursued in most of its forms. Any other organisation like criminality that I have left out.
All are currently acting in their own vested interests and against the interests of the people of the UK. Yes the people can vote, but 46% of them are saying that the goods for sale are not fit for purpose. They know that the anti democratic forces will still be in place, whoever they vote for. We need a very strong government with a democratic mandate to redress the balance, and people like our host to hold its feet to the fire. Sadly I see no prospect of it happening this time round.
May 24, 2024
Well Sir John you have been a stable constant in an ever changing political scene.
Good luck for your future activities. Sadly the Tory Party needs more conservatives not less. Your absence will be noticed.
May 24, 2024
You and your party will not be missed. You have set this country back decades.