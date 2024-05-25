Election kicks off with debate about energy

The Uk imports too much energy, making us reliant on the goodwill of foreigners. All parties to the election should renounce the mad carbon accounting which says if you use your own gas you are adding to world CO 2 but if you import the energy you are not. The import model increases world CO 2, costs us lost jobs, means we do not get the large tax revenues on extracting the gas and undermines our energy security.
Labour has come under fire from its own side for ruling out new oil and gas fields. I side with the Unions who say it makes sense to create the jobs and extract the energy at home.
The idea that setting up a Great British Energy nationalised company would solve our shortages and lower prices is wrong. If you wanted to do this there would need to be a huge expansion in grid capacity to accommodate the switch to electricity. There would need to be plenty of new back up gas fired power stations for when the wind did not blow, or plant for large scale production of hydrogen to fuel home boilers and vehicles. Our current nationalised industries send huge bills to the taxpayer to cover their losses, legal claims against them and their investment programmes.
The Conservatives now say they are net zero realists. They see a need for a rapid roll out of nuclear, a more reliable source of low carbon power. They want more home oil and gas. They need to adjust policies on roll out of EVs, heat pumps and smart meters to reflect consumer choices and realities.
Greens and Lib Dems live in a slogan world where a windmill is the answer to every problem and comes with lower bills. Dream on.
May 25, 2024
The current government and political party will, and can, only be judged by past results. How do people here think they have done ?
I see that many of Sir John’s colleagues have also decided to move on. Alas this ‘wind of change’ will not make those expensive to run wind turbines pay their way.
May 25, 2024
Indeed judge them by their actions. The Tories are almost as bonkers on net zero and energy as Labour, just a tiny touch on the brakes at best is the only difference. Both are deluded, scientifically ignorant and mad.
JR says “The Conservatives now say they are net zero realists” any net zero realist would abandon this insane policy completely and get out energy levels down to US prices (about 1/3 of ours). Cheap reliable energy is vital to be able to compete in nearly all areas.
So VAT on school fees and lets destroy the private lettings industry & Greta disciple, the daft socialist, english graduate Gove is stepping down. So too is let’s force NHS workers to take these net harm Covid vaccines (after their duff trials) even if they have had covid or are too young to be at any risk anyway and Leadsom who threw the towel in to make us suffer the dreadful let’s kill Brexit Theresa May. If you recall Andrea Leadsom apologised to Theresa May after suggesting being a mother made her a better candidate for prime minister. Why apologise for that a stuffed teddy bear would have been better than Net Zero loon & let’s kill Brexit Theresa May?
May 25, 2024
Massive problem where this “touchy feely” stuff trumps common sense every time. What a relief to see the KCs last week laying into the incompetence of Post Office management! How did the blob let these brilliant guys loose to eviscerate the management style of “manage-up” and”cover-up”? Such a shame similar forensic enquiries weren’t allowed for May’s Brexit, RBS debanking or Harding/Sunak-funded test and trace, as all of these had similar characteristics.
Reply Yes, 20 years late questions being asked about treatment of sub postmasters. I am still the only one also asking questions as how the PO management at the same time as taking money from sub postmasters lost taxpayers an astonishing £1400 million!Being nationalised they got bonuses for wiping out all the PO capital they inherited!
May 25, 2024
Come Thursday nobody in Parliament will ask.
We need to demand answers via a powerful lobby outside Parliament.
May 25, 2024
Perhaps Labour will pass some laws to change the laws of physics? Maybe also for those of economics? Otherwise their and the Conservative policies are an insane and quick road to ruin.
May 25, 2024
Unfortunately Lifelogic, the Net Zero “enthusiasts” have already made it a religion – so reality no-longer applies.
May 25, 2024
Mark, The Winds of Change are currently blowing stronger in Westminster than across our Isle. Due to low wind speed, wind power generation has been pitiful for the last month, requiring the UK to import up to 20% of electricity and power up more gas fired power stations.
Theoretical UK electricity generation supply is around 3 time higher than normal demand.This shows how little we can rely on renewables. For every gigawatt of new renewable supply we also need a gigawatt of gas or nuclear supply – madness,
May 25, 2024
For almost 3 weeks the useless windmills have been generating 0
5 to 2.0gw out of an installed capacity of 40gw
Only one day did we have wind up to 10gw. Your government has got us into this position and your solution is to double the number of windmills and solar parks.
National grid want to install 2000 pylons to carry intermittent wind power and cover 0.5% of arable land with mirrors which give an 11% average output.
We all know if you get back in it will be full speed to net zero as you’ve junked every other promise. Why would anyone vote for such chancers.
It’s no good saying Starmergeddon will be worse, that’s probably what the country needs. Take a look at Europe.
May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024
@Mark B – i wonder if all those that no longer feel compelled to stand for this Government, actually stood as a new ‘free’ Conservative Party would they become the largest Party in Parliament?
Sunak/Hunt and CCHQ desire and actions to maliciously destroy conservativism for now seem to be working.
But, 5 Year terms in Parliament is far to long and we were not asked. Seeking confirmation/re-election after 4 years was already to long. All those that are pert of our Political setup need to be replaced, we need to get back to being a Democracy.
May 25, 2024
The lights are dimmest in the Palace of Westminster. Almost brain-dead in fact.
May 25, 2024
@Lynn Atkinson +1 – for the most part worse the doctrine of malicious punishment and containment of those that don’t share their Socialist do as I say demands has gone to far. they have trashed Government. Parliament and Society
May 25, 2024
I agree with your analysis except for describing the Conservatives as “net zero realists”. If they were they would abandon all references to net zero policies. All the parties you identify are trapped in the net zero bubble. It is a political construct that is beggaring the nation. None will get my vote.
May 25, 2024
Indeed any “net zero realist” who understood physics, climate, economics & energy would ditch net zero immediately and say sorry for all the money wasted and harms inflicted so far.
May 25, 2024
See the excellent article “ The green energy net-zero plan will require a command economy
And several technological impossibilities, and a massive drop in living standards” by
MICHAEL KELLY in the Telegraph a while back.
Michael Kelly is Emeritus Professor of Engineering at the University of Cambridge. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, of the Royal Academy of Engineering, of the Royal Society of New Zealand, of the Institute of Physics and of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, as well as Senior Member of the Institute of Electronic and Electrical Engineering in the USA.
May 25, 2024
Well put, David.
May 25, 2024
Net Zero showed parliamentary law making at it’s worst. Not properly debated, not properly costed, no comprehension of the effects, or science. It was policy and then law by simple virtue signalling and dogma. Hand-wringing, pearl-clutching, TV appearance begging clap-trap.
At least Sir J. went to listen to Prof. Judith Curry. Did you see any other MP’s there Sir J.? Now you have time, why not be the Anti-NZ campaign leader?
May 25, 2024
JR had a really good almost rallying article in the Telegraph yesterday.
I did mention it but comment didn’t get published.
I also mentioned the fact that my window cleaner thinks that Sunak will win…which for sanity’s sake I see as a very good sign. A working man NOT supporting Starmer.
Anyway…tories are now up by 3 points.
People are maybe now recognising the terrifying prospect of a Labour govt.
You see…a window cleaner is a VERY important weather vane….he meets and talks to so many people.
May 25, 2024
Where has this pragmatic realism about energy been this past ten years Sir John? It is a bit late now we are in a six week pre election period to tell us the Net Zero zealotry adopted by the Tory administration was wrong.
WE the actual consumers have been telling government that for the past anti fossil fuel driven era but you refused to listen What has changed….?
May 25, 2024
As far as I know nothing changed.
JR has always been sceptical.
He even wrote a book about it.
May 25, 2024
No more towing the party line when released from the purgatory of party collective responsibility. It should be interesting to see how John’s views and thoughts change from MP mindset to post-MP mindset.
And NZ? A flogged to death issue no doubt whose authoritarian prescriptions will be fully endorsed by rancid Labour. Climate change sceptics will be criminalised and imprisoned which will in itself reveal the true fascist face of the climate change movement.
IT IS NEVER ABOUT WHAT THEY SAY IT’S ABOUT
Let’s hope John uses his liberation from the purgatory and bedlam of Parliament to express his REAL THOUGHTS on many issues
May 25, 2024
I very much rely on this blog because it seems to me to be a voice of utter reason in a totally mad world. An anchor for the sane?
An MP would always have to work within certain constraints surely?
And any webmaster has to answer to (international/digital/whatever law??).
But as you imply…the best is yet to come.
A butterfly unfurling its wings?
May 25, 2024
From freedom cometh clarity untrameld by group think. We were pretty clear where you stood while you were in Parliament, but whip free you leave no doubt, it must be a great relief. Your first entry is bang on the money.
What I would like you to do would be to unravel the cats cradle of the energy bill to households and our industry, that results in us all paying three times as much as the USA pays for home extracted energy. If bought from a World source I can accept you pay the World going rate, but from home sources no. Up to that point after extraction, give or take, like for like, World cost are much the same. Was it as told to me, to placate the EU.
You could also expose who are the beneficiaries of the so called green levy. Who is being bribed with our money to grow windmills and solar farms.
If you accept Labours political statements at face value, they intend no extraction of home energy at all. Ergo, Great British Energy will buy energy created or extracted in other parts of the World, buy it at the going rate, but “Just like that”, UK consumers will get it at a much cheaper rate than at present. The magic dust can only be more taxation in reality if not in name, displaced from the energy bill. GBE will be the new retirement home for redundant Labour “jubilados”.
You have started well, keep at it. I sense a new book, exposee, coming on. I am sure you could find a welcome slot on GBNews. My kindest best wishes for the future.
May 25, 2024
Energy Debate. The motion is “This House Supports and will Impose Net Zero.”
Speaking in favour: The Labour Party
Speaking favour: The Not-a-Conservative-Party
Motion passed. No debate necessary or allowed.
May 25, 2024
Oh that’s good! Funny and scary at the same time.
How easily they embraced the madness.
Like that fable about the bloke helping a snake across a river.
Snake killed him of course.
Left wing like a “viper in the bosom”.
May 25, 2024
Some interesting, positive, facts about renewable energy
In the 2023/24 winter heating season, power generated by wind, hydro and solar is estimated by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit power tracker to have reached 55TWh, 10TWh more than the 45TWh’s generated by gas power stations across the UK.
With or without new licenses, the North Sea will continue its inevitable decline, so we will need to import ever greater quantities of gas from abroad – unless we cut our demand by rolling out more renewables
Once you take out the Energy Generator Levy, UK renewable electricity is 60% cheaper than CCGT
National Grid has announced that it will accelerate 10GW of battery storage projects, with 20-30GW more storage capacity expected to connect by 2030
The current first-come-first-served queuing system where a renewable project must have all the appropriate financing before joining the queue has resulted in many ‘zombie’ projects which have been delaying renewable projects by up to ten years
In winter 2023/24 October – March the wind failed to blow on only 5 days. We do not need extra CCGT plant, the EU interconnectors have ample capacity to make up any shortfall. The lights stayed on.
Reply Usual wishful thinking and wonky costings. You do need to include the cost of subsidies and back up power in the cost of wind
May 25, 2024
Who funds the Energy and Climate Intelligence unit? Here’s what they say: ‘All of our funding comes from philanthropic foundations and donors. We gratefully acknowledge support from the European Climate Foundation , the Meliore Foundation, Quadrature Climate Foundation and the Environmental Funders Network . ECIU embraces equality, diversity and inclusion.’ They are reporting factoids that will keep their donors happy, and the public in the dark.
May 25, 2024
Well Sakara Gold, if you understood anything about energy your post might be worth the time it took to write.
I particularly like your belief that a big battery and an ever bigger battery will provide the security all uninterrupted electricity supply should be.
One point you need to understand about electricity. Stating only the GW power rating, tells us nothing the definition/measurement you have to use to be meaningful is GWh.
When you have got your head around that come back and try again.
May 25, 2024
I agree with your analysis Sir John.
Present technology must push us towards nuclear but, the nieve political drive is towards unreliable windmills and solar.
As time passes, more and more of the population is taken in by the eco nutters. Children are taught climate change and some are now suffering anxiety through fear of being cooked by the warming planet. This is, in my opinion, child abuse.
Hardly a program on The BBC airs without some warning or mention of how much worse things will get because of climate change. The world has gone mad.
May 25, 2024
An academic and well reasoned approach as ever but it will not make a scintilla of difference to voting intentions.
When you have the likes of Gove et al moving on it is obvious they do not believe they can keep their seats or are not prepared to put up with the ‘drudge’ of opposition including working with Sunak.
Our host excepted because he has made earned his retirement through his contribution over decades, albeit I do not believe he would have moved on if he thought a Tory government possible, this highlights the total self serving and egotistical nature of politicians.
Leave before they are pushed so they can spin it was their choice or if re elected have to work without power.
Does anyone believe The arrogant Gove, wedded to the drug of politics would have walked if he thought he could sustain his ego with an important role.
Heaven forbid any of these should stay and fight proclaiming loudly their belief in the cause and the future so if they don’t believe in it, why should the public?
Instead, gutless they ran away. A metaphor for the Conservative administration over the decades starting with the jelly back boned entitled Cameron.
May 25, 2024
Nigl
Indeed if Gove had not knifed Boris in the back we would have not had to suffer Mrs May and a Brexit surrender Fiasco, things may have played out much better, and much sooner for the UK.
Was not a huge Boris fan, but at least he had some vision and drive.
May 25, 2024
Energy powers virtually everything that is produced, performs services and moves. Consequently its policy is one of the most important matters to set on the right path for national security, business, transport, economic prosperity, heating and comfort.
May 25, 2024
Sir JR, today’s post shows exactly why you will be missed in parliament. Talking obvious sense is not welcome in that place.
May 25, 2024
An interview with Maitlis and Starmer on Newsagent –
Maitlis: “So let us ask – you have to choose between Davos (WEF) & Westminster?”
Keir Starmer – “Davos”
You heard him – the future British Prime Minister would choose The World Economic Forum in Davos & the likes of Klaus Schwab, Tedros, Bill Gates & all the other Globalist Elites over his own country.
This is the true face of Marxist Starmer. Parliament is inconvenient to a politico like him. He desires to circumvent scrutiny and unleash Globalist imposition. The man is a DANGER
May 25, 2024
Correct. But then whoever is leading the Not-a-Conservative-Party is no different. They are Globalists who do not care about the UK or the British people.
May 25, 2024
Right wing views on more fossil fuels and denying the obvious climate crisis are eccentric to say the least. Such views have obstructed more home-grown renewable energy projects and more EV chargers, actively prevented UK battery gigafactories and have prevented the upgrade of the electricity grid. And refusing to go for the obvious, stonking savings available to the public when net zero is fully implemented will be the major green issues at this election
Plus authorising drilling for oil in areas of the N Sea earmarked for windfarms – which the government quietly announced on the Friday after the local elections
May 25, 2024
SG
Thankfully people can still purchase what they like in this Country at the moment, they choose not to purchase EV’s in vast numbers as yet, even after the cost of ICE vehicles is rising due to even increasing taxation etc etc.
The time for EV’s may come eventually, but the range, charging times and facilities need to improve/change massively, as does grid capacity.
At the moment we are a longways off from that, hence why I purchased a new diesel car last year.
May 25, 2024
Ah, I see, SG. We have shocking increases in energy prices now, thanks to hugely subsidised renewables. But… Green jam tomorrow!
May 25, 2024
D A
Add to that the Climate Change Act of which NZ is a derivative.
All of it an almighty scam to control and impoverish the people.
May 25, 2024
Ex-Eton, Ex-Goldmans, Globalist Rishi is like a locust with a suitcase.
He was uninvited, imported a couple of million (from overseas ed)into the uk without any invitation, and then moves on to California where he prefers the weather.
The strong point being globalism is not a society that can be enjoyed by the many but a society enjoyed by the few to the cost of the many.
May 25, 2024
As I have pointed out there are 5 types of society. Nomadic, Tribal, Feudalist, Nationalist, Globalist.
The western world is a nationalist society where a nation evolves in a bottom up manner using small increments Family (DNA), Markets (prices), Science (facts), Justice (crime&punishment), Government (votes).
The elite in the West are trying change the West into a Globalist society where a few rich and powerful people travel around the world enjoying its benefits, but also encouraging millions of others to do the same. In their own image.
This is not a democratic society enjoyed by the many, but a top down society enjoyed by the few.
It mixes the top down nature of feudalism, with the divisiveness of tribalism and the movement of the elite like nomadism.
May 25, 2024
Maybe the thing to do is to play the green blob at its own game. We shouldn’t propose the abandonment of net zero, foolish and unattainable as that policy is, as there would be a left-driven media storm accusing the Conservatives of being ‘deniers’ which would – intentionally – drown out any debate and discussion of facts.
Instead let’s propose a ‘net zero realism adjustment’. This could be a one line bill which says that whilst net zero remains in place, any net zero policy would also be subject to a test for its effect on growth and prosperity and indeed its attainability. Since the left and the blob love quangos so much we could have a new one alongside the CCC – with the ability to overturn its rulings, just as the CCC, absurdly, now has the power to overturn policies of the elected government. Could be a vote winner.
May 25, 2024
We don’t necessarily get any oil or gas from our shores, it all goes to the market to be sold.
May 25, 2024
Thanet councillors have approved the first new solar park for 8 years on sub-prime agricultural land near Margate used to grow potato
Councillors said the need for clean energy and biodiversity was more important than the appearance of the landscape for the scheme on the edge of Thanet. The project has an expected lifespan of 40 years and at the end, the land will revert to farmland
The plans include biodiversity gains of 255%. The fact that the plan includes more woodland and hedgerow and will not just benefit birds, it will also mean there will be more insect life. The existing population of Skylarks will mitigated with a new bespoke nesting area.
Green energy company Industria says the site would generate 30 MW (Megawatts) of renewable electricity annually on two parcels of land between Garlinge and Manston.
Reply More imported food and a problem when the wind does not blow. Never mind, let’s keep finding ways to import more of everything.
May 25, 2024
So where will the potatoes people need/want to eat be coming from?
The Netherlands, which is sensibly ditching the Net Zero war against farmers? Or further afield …. with all the associated costs of transporting them?
May 25, 2024
No surprise there. Local councils are increasingly the way the globalist net zero agenda is being driven through. The ideology matters more than growing food for people to eat.
May 25, 2024
‘Industria’? What would this Polish company based in Kielce know about land use between Garlinge and Manston in North Kent. Have they been there, I wonder?
May 25, 2024
We are doing particularly well at importing people. They bring their CO2 footprint with them.
May 25, 2024
Sir John, 100 % agreement with your first paragraph, but as usual your need to put down the concept of the utilities being owned by the tax payer (and not manage by the political government circle of friends) is reflected in the third by attempting to link the net zero madness to nationalisation.
The big question is, apart from the UK taxpayer where is the other source of funding for the utilities which is not controlled by any foreign entity. Where is the British money coming from?
Mrs T did try this out but control moved into foreign hands in the long term.
May 25, 2024
The increasing tide of stepping away from Conservative seats is the litmus test of both fear of rejection – a very real possibility, and the inability to reconcile a possible 4 years or more of trying to show support for another loser heading the Party. A change of direction was needed now years ago, and the power in CCHQ will be shown for what it is – politically inept.
May 25, 2024
Under this Conservative government we are now going ahead with floating windfarms, which cost twice as much as the already expensive seabed based offshore turbines, which last for 16-20 years.
Also an undersea connector to Germany is going ahead. Germany has no nuclear, lots of wind and solar and in a wind lull mid winter will be in the same position as us. But at least they are building coal stations of the dirtiest type, do we may be able to import some of this if they have some spare. While we are retiring our last coal station and all but one nuclear station over the next 3 years.
May 25, 2024
Toby Young tweets, what I have been pointing out for years. That if you actually look into the data, rather than jaw-jaw about it, you will find the historical records have been fiddled with, the current records have been fiddled with and the computer models have been fiddled with. Why are people so ridiculously stupid not to deep dive into the reality of climate change.
“Concerns mount as the Met Office is found to have fiddled with the historic U.K. temperature record in the exact way planned in the leaked ‘Climategate’ emails to exaggerate global warming.“
May 25, 2024
@Javelin – also it is a UK only punishment, the rest of the World clearly doesn’t have climate. It is a Conservative Government UK Parliament only thing
May 25, 2024
Javelin
I see the Global Climate Intelligence Group “CLINTEL” have released a recent Statement signed by over 1600 Scientists from many Countries, in which they disagree with the so called government experts reasoning.
Highlighted first on Guido site and worth a google.
As is usual, follow the money and the taxation income.
May 25, 2024
It all suits some fanatics because they see the chaos as a way to impose communism once all is destroyed.
Then there are those who are making ££££s out of it all.
And then of course there are the useful idiots….every revolution needs them.
Please God they wake up before it is too late!
May 25, 2024
Whoever is in government when the lights go out will be in trouble. If Starmer continues with his madcap scheme to make the grid carbon-free by 2030 it will be him. I think the problem is so few MPs have any scientific education themselves they believe activist scientists based only on their political stance.
May 25, 2024
I am surprised the Conservatives haven’t destroyed one of Keir Starmer’s 6 pledges, the creation of Great British Energy , by pointing out the disastrous Labour Council forays into the energy market , like Nottingham City Council’s Robin Hood Energy , that had to be closed down and as reported….
“Its turnover went from £4.6m in 2015-16 to nearly £100m in 2018-19.
But, in all but one year, that growth translated not into profits but bigger losses and by March 2019 it was in the red by more than £34m, external.”
Or Bristol Energy , that got £37 million from Bristol Council , was sold on for £1.3 million, and is reportedly going to cost Warrington Council £52 million, and with debts at OFGEM of £12million .
It just seems the Conservatives are too lazy to dig into the detail and give the electorate worked examples of why Labour would be such a disaster .
May 25, 2024
Sir John
No energy security, no energy reliance, equals 14 years of malicious Conservative Government neglect. It is the Conservative Government saying we want to destroy the UK – nothing else.
The evidence – none of the UK’s compensator Nations, the ones that want our industry and replace the UK’s enterprise, has punished their people with punitive laws, with high prices. This damage is an exclusive UK Conservative Government diktat
May 25, 2024
It’s the governments intervention and party policies of net-zero which has disrupted the energy markets and increased the energy cost of living ….leave the sector alone, it was better and cheaper before net-zero
May 25, 2024
You don’t mention Fracking
May 25, 2024
From the MsM
Interview: Chancellor vows tax breaks for middle classes as he declares: ‘We are the underdogs in this election’
What a ‘Walley’ vote for me and you will get tax cuts! Can you believe this Guy, he caused inflation by imposing unnecessary costs on us all and industry. His so-called tax reductions to date have been shuffling the pack with a massive rise in the tax take from now until 2028 promised. He calls National Insurance a double taxation when no individual paid it twice it was a simple method to define contributions to future pension payouts. He is also the guy that as Health Secretary set out to damage the NHS, which hasn’t yet recovered.
This is the Guy in charge of all the UK’s tax giveaways, its expenditure but refuses to even bother caring where it goes as long as it is given away that is his breaking ball attitude. He has forcibly made the UK the underdog
May 25, 2024
If you wanted to end all manufacture what would be the best way to do it?
The best way would be to kid people that there were viable alternatives to every last thing that made up their lives.
Without actually coming up with anything.
May 25, 2024
Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in the Telegraph
“Neither party has an economic plan to escape stagnation, and neither has my vote.
For a change I agree with him.”
As @Lynn Atkinson earlier
“The lights are dimmest in the Palace of Westminster. Almost brain-dead in fact.”
Everyone gets it but those that have cornered and corralled our democracy for their own personal needs
May 25, 2024
4 big lies :
1) Increasing CO2 is an imminent and existential threat : Wrong. Doubling CO2 produces a negligible increase in GHG effect because the quantity of CO2 already in the atmosphere absorbs all the IR radiation available to it as defined by its IR band and the Earth’s IR Planck distribution curve. The IPCC WG1 (P95) says doubling CO2 produces a 1.2 degree C temperature rise, Happer & Wijngaarden calculate 0.7 degrees C. All the additional warming is suggested to be water vapour feedback for which there is no evidence and why the IPCC’s models are not matching the data.
2) Global warming causes more frequent and extreme weather. Wrong. Certainly not shown by the weather data and illogical as warming the poles/upper latitudes reduces the temperature difference between them and the equator and hence reduces the energy available for bad weather.
3) Renewable energy is the cheapest. Wrong. It is the most expensive, not even taking into account that it is totally unreliable (28 GW of wind is producing just 2.6 GW as I write with a demand of 26 GW and this is about the average since the beginning of the month) and hence requires a completely parallel backup system. Lord Callanan, a DESNZ minister, may say in the HoL (16/05) that fixed offshore wind is £44/MWhr but we will be paying over £100/MWhr for fixed offshore wind at the next renewables auction (and £242/MWhr for floating offshore wind). A price which is double nuclear for anywhere in the world but the UK (even for the same EDF EPR technology as the Hinkley Point C plant) and for gas when the carbon tax has been removed.
4) We can electrify our heating and transport : Wrong. The local grid is only designed to take 1 – 2 KW per household continuously. Higher demands are feasible for any household but only when it is random amounts at random times. So running continuously 5KW heat pumps in winter and 7 KW ev chargers overnight is impossible without £ trillions spent in upgrading the electrical supply to every single property in the country.