Changes to website

I am considering changes to the website and content once we know the results of the General election.
I will be providing an analysis of the run up to the election by the Conservatives soon after the election. Knowing the result will enable judgements then to be made about the different views and positions taken by Ministers and backbench MPs in the many discussions held over election timing and content this year. We will not of course be getting any inside analysis from Labour about their disagreements and rapidly changing policy pitch before polling day. They seem riven over employment law, spending levels, speed to net zero and how to get anything from migration control through NHS waiting lists to nationalised businesses to work. It is best to let people concentrate on the election.
During the election period I will comment on the issues and campaigns as they unfold. I want to highlight big issues like net zero, debt and deficit, growth strategy, productivity falls in public service, living standards, bad central banking, the role of so called independent bodies and much else. An election is a good time to get change in party positions and to encourage more differentiation of offer to allow better choice.
May 26, 2024
Indeed it’s the only time pressure for change can be effective.
I see Labour now guarantee the triple lock, will not raise NI or Income tax. They are boxing themselves into a position from which Houdini couldn’t escape.
Your analysis will be riviting.
May 26, 2024
My suggestion would be to arrange the site by subject-descriptions, so that for example there would be a section for “Growth Strategy”, “Netzero”, etc etc, which could see fresh comments applied as things develop.
That way the entries would form a storyline in date order.
That wouldn’t stop our host having a daily say on subjects, and in some cases more than one subject could be discussed.
Anything that doesn’t fit into a category would go under a general heading.
Commentators would reply to entries made by our host so that his pieces stood out.