Councils show how much you lose with government investment and trading

Labour and Liberal like to blame the government for the Councils that go bankrupt or have to cut essential services to make ends meet. It is easy to just say government should give them more money. The truth is many of the Councils get into a financial mess by mismanagement, excess spending and bad investments.
Take the cases of Labour Bristol and Nottingham. Both embarked on investing taxpayers money in their own energy company. Both spent millions, both overstretched, both incurred huge losses and had to sell off their customers as they went through administration. Bristol lost £46 m in 4 years and Robin Hood £38 m. 8 Council energy companies lost over £110 m between them.
Or take the cases of some Councils who spent a fortune of taxpayers money on building property empires, only see them fall in value leaving the Council to pay huge interest on the debts. Or consider Thurrock who thought solar farms would be a good bet as well as property, only to lose big time on these bets.
Birmingham got itself into big losses by failing to pay its female staff in past years equal pay under the law. It is now struggling with the bills to reimburse.
Councils got punch drunk on relatively cheap loans. They bought property and trading assets from the private sector for high prices, failing to realise the grave risks. Interest rates went up, trading losses mounted and several go into the public sector equivalent of bankruptcy. Yet still some Councils persevere with wasting taxpayers money on assets they do not understand which they pay too much for.
It is difficult to sympathise with Councils that effectively go bust through bad investment. Why did so many Councils think it a good idea to buy property from the private sector when it was expensive and interest rates were too low? Did they not understand those properties would fall sharply in value when rates went up?
The fate of public sector trading companies run by some Councils should act as further warning that nationalised businesses can lose taxpayers a lot of money.Labour has failed to produce any back up to the soundbite that a Great British Energy Company could make money for the state and deliver lower energy prices. History suggests it would lose money and cost us more.
May 27, 2024
Indeed.
Another thing that will waste loads of tax payers money and achieve nothing is Sunak’s bonkers conscription and “volunteering” modern slavery gimmicks. Or they would if he had any chance of getting back into a position to inflict them on us. The most wasteful and damaging though is surely net zero. Huge negative benefits and costing £ trillions for a mad religion.
May 27, 2024
You’ve been in power for 14 years, why didn’t you legislate to ban such actions
You seem quick off the mark to ban ICE vehicles and gas boilers for the private sector and inflict gay marriage and smoking bans. The balk was in your court.l
May 27, 2024
This is off topic, however, on my back-of-an-envelop calculation, there are between 500,000 and 700,000 young people turning 18 in this country EACH year. I’d be interested to know where all these young folk will be accommodated and employed under the national service scheme.
Girls as well as boys? How could in not be as required by equality laws.
Methinks this is another naive idea, and will embarrass Mr Sunak, confirming he is not a serious politician and should not be running the country.
May 27, 2024
I have worked in the front office of a bank for 35 years and never lost any money, even on a bad day. I get paid more than any politician because I’m smarter than any politician.
In other news, Wiley the scientific publisher withdraws over 13,000 research papers for being fake. Nature withdraws 10,000, just in 2023, for being fake. A London researcher discovers 60,000 papers have been written by AI.
Yet hundreds of papers that drive a coach and horses through the theory of global warming go unpublished, because the same fraudulent academics rely on huge research grants to pay their mortgages.
Now these same low IQ people who run Government and write papers are telling me to “trust the science” and that increasing taxation will reduce “global warming”. You never see a paper criticising global warming should be a red flag to anybody with an IQ over 120.
“The science” and “Government” is rotten to the core.
May 27, 2024
No longer “Global Warming” as we have have no statistically significant warming recently, but “Climate Change” they cannot go wrong with that as the climate has always changed and always will do. To pretend CO2 is some king of world thermostat is moronic, the world has had ice ages with CO2 (vital plant, tree and crop food) at 15+ times its current levels. Read to about the systematic, historical temperature record fiddling – on the Daily Sceptic site.
May 27, 2024
How people laughed at Margo in “The Good Life” when she counted out her Rates money in the council offices and withheld some for services not rendered.
Today that would no doubt be an arrestable offence.
She was ridiculed and denigrated and as with all those old TV sitcoms their ethos permeated everyday life and achieved the change in behaviour that the Left wanted.
But Margo was RIGHT.
May 27, 2024
Dr Mike Yeadon retired former Vice President of Pfizer, famously said about the Covid Scam and experimental gene therapies:
“I couldn’t follow ‘The Science.’ So I followed the money, and that’s where I found ‘The Science.’
The same applies to the Climate Change/Net Zero scam ….. but on a far greater scale.
May 27, 2024
++
Totally agree Donna
You are lucky to get that published!
I had a poor little ditty deleted for saying similar.
Or maybe it was lost…or maybe ditties are now not allowed?
I get very confused as to what is and is not ok.
Scam is ok?
May 27, 2024
What, no bad trading days at all?
May 27, 2024
Good morning.
This is one where it is difficult to take a side if that is what one wants to do.
For the government, they have to maintain that councils do not raise their taxes do high as to be unaffordable. To do that they have to cap any increases to 4%, with any amount over and above that triggering a local referendum. I am not sure if this still applies but it would be nice if it would ?
For the councils they have to provide services. But these services have increased in number and cost. For example we are now expected to pay for other people’s care. This was never part of what councils use to do. All I ever wanted my council to do, was empty the bins, turn on the street lights, mow the grass (if any), run libraries and other relevant government departments such as planning, etc.
We now provide housing and benefits for people who are not UK citizens. Why ?
For the councils to make more money they have to go in search of schemes that they think will work. But the problem is, they are working outside their skills ability.
Then we come to the unions. It is clear the unions what the best pay and benefits for their members. So they have pensions and other entitlements better than those on the Private Sector with the added benefit that their jobs will be safe in a recession.
It is clear that there needs to be a major overhaul on how councils provide what services and how these services are funded. Perhaps it is time to ask the people on what, and not necessarily how much, each and every person is willing to pay.
May 27, 2024
“For the councils to make more money they have to go in search of schemes that they think will work. But the problem is, they are working outside their skills ability.”
Plus they do not really even care if they work anyway – as it is not their money if they lose it. They do not even get fired.
May 27, 2024
I just wish our council would ( like the government) spend its time, money and efforts on making this ghastly, dreadful place fit to live in.
Having suffered a louder than loud party all last evening and night I really do not know why I pay council tax.
Our house is not crowded up against others and the music came from way across the road.So it was LOUD! Plus we have suffered similar before, and have made complaints every time to no avail.
It is appalling….the council no longer has officers who respond to noise complaints and now the entire onus is on the victim of noise and anti social behaviour to fill in the council’s online, illiterate and difficult to use complaint forms and hope they are read.
May 27, 2024
+1 Often more likely to attack anu complainant than the noise producers. Plus they do not like working nights.
May 27, 2024
The way to curb financial mismanagement is simple!
Just make councillors & council managers personally responsible for public funds losses. It’s fraud & should be treated as such!
It’s time those who are given the roles to manage public funds are made personally accountable.
May 27, 2024
Can you imagine Sunak ever doing that? Covid Furlough fraud, because of his failure to put in any even basic controls, is estimated to be up to £7 billion.
May 27, 2024
Not always total fraud but often gross incompetence and they know it is not their money if they do lose. Very often though it is indeed crony capitalism with their friends or mates. Planning laws often applied very selectively and corruptly – and yet they still lose money!
May 27, 2024
Much talk about British Values sparked by Nigel Farage.
British Values are it seems defined by (someome?) as the following:
Democracy
1. A culture built upon freedom and equality, where everyone is aware of their rights and responsibilities.
2. The rule of law
The need for rules to make a happy, safe and secure environment to live and work.
3. Individual liberty
Protection of your rights and the rights of others around you.
4. Mutual respect & tolerance of different faiths and beliefs
Understanding that we all don’t share the same beliefs and values. Respecting those values, ideas and beliefs of others whilst not imposing our own onto them.
Well hardly.
1. Democracy well hardly, a FPTP vote for an MP (one of perhaps only 2 who might win) every 5 years when they never do what they promise anyway together. This todether with the unelected house of Lords stuffed with moronic Bishops and lefties, the EU and with devolved power to international organisation like ECHR, WHO, IPCC…
2. The rule of law? Sure the police almost never even turn up or take action against criminals when they even bother to. More interested in mugging motorists to raise more taxes. The polices and judges are hugely selective in how they apply the laws as we see with the weekly anti-jewish marches.
3. Individual liberty? Not to criticise religions though how is the liberty of that Batley Grammar School teacher or to look “openly jewish” going? Protection of your rights? Labour is proposing to thieve assets of landlords to buy the votes of tenants so no right here? Also to put VAT on private school fees to kill fair competition in education. You go to the state school or pay 4 tines over. We do not even have the right to free speech or to keep a fare proportion of our earnings. Or is Sunak has his way will have to work some weekends unpaid. So not even the right not to be enslaved by the state.
4. “Mutual respect & tolerance of different faiths and beliefs“ I will only respect things worthy of respect thanks and not the many, often evil and mad religions, be they ancient ones or new ones like net zero, EDI…
“ Respecting those values, ideas and beliefs of others whilst not imposing our own onto them.” Well many religion have imposing their believes on others as part of their faith, yet we have to respect these religions?
4.
May 27, 2024
Anyone risking and spending other people’s money recklessly is prone to incur huge debts charging other people to pay for. Councils, and particularly Labour-led ones tend to be most at fault. Evidence shows Lib Dems in Wokingham are similarly errant.
May 27, 2024
Nothing’s going to change. Political and personal vested interest warps how public monies are spent. It is criminal abuse, full stop. They can act ultra vires and know they can do so without accountability or punishment.
It almost feels there is now no one in control of how this nation is governed. No direction except the one driven by activist far Left parasites. If the Tory party dies we’re heading into towards totalitarianism. The damage inflicted by Cameron upon the party cannot be underestimated. This man’s a menace who could undermine our very freedoms by endorsing the Left.
May 27, 2024
It’s a beautiful sunny day which I am going to enjoy as I do every day. Shame about your world.
May 27, 2024
What you say may be absolutely true, but who is there to define the powers of local government. Who could have stopped it. None other than national government. Your government, possibly at the behest of the EU, devolved so much power that enabled local government to act way beyond its pay grade. The fact that it was largely Labour and Lib Dem councils that did this confirms that their pay grade is lower than average. Now your incapability at national level is about to unleash their level of incompetence upon us. You may have been sounding warnings all your political life, but the party you stuck so loyally to moved left, leaving you and most conservatives in the electorate without a voice. You reap what you sow and allow to grow. We the people of the UK are about to be hit with a political covid, nurtured by your party and government.
May 27, 2024
Over the years politicians have piled into the finance industry for getting people into debt through handing out money they cannot afford.
Instead of blaming councils, look at the Treasury department overseen, allegedly, by your Ministers who handed out the money. The leverages were non sensical, yes councils were hubristic but the Treasury officials should have had bath courage and expertise to say no.
As we know however ‘Treasury and expertise’ is an oxymoron.
May 27, 2024
Can someone please remind me which political party was running Northamptonshire County Council, and had been continuously for over 15 years before, when it had to announced that it was effectively insolvent?
Yes a rhetorical question on my part, I know the answer, but either someone else doesn’t (or he is being very selective).
May 27, 2024
It looks like the problem with Council speculating with our money originates with the Blair/Brown “Local Government Act 2003.” It enabled councils to trade in activities related to their functions on a commercial basis with a view to profit through a company. In addition, the 2003 Act empowers councils to charge for any discretionary services on a cost recovery basis.”
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2003/26/contents
It would seem that the problems Sir John highlights of some Councils over-borrowing and speculating is a consequence of the 2003 Act.
Amending the Act (ie shutting the barn door BEFORE the horse bolted) might have been good use of 14 years in power for the Not-a-Conservative-Party, but like every other destructive Act/Policy implemented by Blair/Brown, the NaCP just meekly accepted, and in some cases exploited it. ie Woking – Conservative run between 2007-2019 and now LibDem, which has been declared bankrupt with debts forecast to hit £2.6 billion.
May 27, 2024
Your first example of two councils failing to succeed as energy providers should be a clear and strident warning to Wokingham District Council not to pursue their solar farm business .. but they will ignore such lessons to obtain political brownie points.
May 27, 2024
As I have made most of my money from buying commercial property, and insurance companies/pension funds are the biggest owners of commercial property, the problem is not inherently with commercial property but with the reality that government both local and national is staffed by idiots. Now that commercial property is in a very bad way while I am making a lot less profit (yes still considerable profit) from it a lot of Councils are making massive losses!
May 27, 2024
Sometime during the 1990s councils and the civil service somehow got the idea ( who told them??) that they were like the private sector. They tried to act well above their station and capabilities.
I remember someone in the know telling me how public service managers would go to meetings with real big shot companies and imagine that they were on a par with proper business people (And get fleeced!) They started talking about customers, DELIGHTING their customers and called themselves a “business”. They spoke of “aggressive takeovers” of various departments. And held meetings in their homes!
They thought they were the bees knees going to conferences and staying in hotels ( all obviously at public expense).
Well, the now bankrupt councils have melted the wax on their wings and are crashing to the ground.
Serves them right! But as usual …WE suffer!
May 27, 2024
Contrary to “information” published in the right-wing press, the adoption of EVs by the public in the UK increased substantially in April 2024
According to the latest data published by the SMMT, total UK new car registrations grew for the 21st consecutive month in April 2024, rising by a modest 1.0% to reach 134,274 units,
EVs continued to be the main drivers of market expansion. PHEVs (10,493) recorded the strongest growth, rising by 22.1% to account for 7.8% of the market, followed by HEVs (17,538) up 16.7% with a 13.1% share of demand. April 2024 was a brighter month for BEV (22,717) registrations. Overall, BEV uptake rose 10.7%, pushing up market share to 16.9%, a significant uplift on last April’s 15.4%.
Drivers today enjoy the widest ever choice of BEV models – more than 100 – powered by the latest technology and manufacturers continue to provide compelling offers to encourage their uptake. However, the lack of government incentives for private motorists remains a barrier that cannot be overcome by the industry alone.
Compared to 1 January 2024 the total installed EV charging devices rose by 5,993 – an increase of 11%. There was an increase in the number of public charging devices in all regions of the UK
Reply EV sales rose to companies who get a tax break. They are poor to individual consumers spending their own money