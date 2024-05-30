What is it like being an MP?

Today I cease to be an MP. I can now tell you more of what it is like, free of criticism that what I say is to put a favourable spin on how I undertook the tasks.As we embark on choosing new MPs we should discuss what we want them to do and how they should behave.
I never saw it as a job but an important part of my life. You are an MP 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year. It is not a 9-5 office job with holidays as some seem to think it should be.
You are on call all the time. You dread one of those calls that there has been a big fire, or train crash or other disaster because you want nothing to go wrong. If one occurs, as I remember only too vividly, you need to be present but must not get in the way of the emergency services. You need to brief and be briefed so the people coming to help know the local circumstances and you grasp their expertise and way of handling the crisis. You may be able to call up additional resources or to offer comfort to those affected.
You are the complaints department for anything to do with public services. People annoyed with government do not readily distinguish between Council, central government or independent quango and see the MP as the person to sort it out. During my weekly walkabouts and drives I went to see for myself. Resolving problems with local services and national services supplied locally was an important part of the task and you need to see the impact they are having locally. The email and post bag is a good guide to when things go wrong, but personal visits also reveal additional issues more directly.
You are part of the chain gang with the King’s Representatives and Mayors to be present at important events and ceremonies. Annually we meet to mourn the lives lost by armed forces personnel. We meet to commemorate national anniversaries. Communities and individuals do like recognition and public thanks.
You need to be a self starter with an enquiring mind. The whips and your party leadership will give you an agenda and ask you to back their judgement, but you need to read and see for yourself and where necessary disagree. You need to be vigilant for anything about to happen that may do harm to your constituents, and lobby, speak out or ask questions to head it off. Where need arises you should run a campaign to get support for something you and your constituents need to be changed. Your party has no monopoly of wisdom and no immunity from error. You need numbers of MPs to support a good cause as well as good arguments to get action.
There are 650 different ways of being an MP. There is no one single right way but there are some wrong ways. I have been amazed at how many MPs have lost office through ill judged comments, bad behaviour, and criminal activity. Do not become an MP if you want to take drugs, get drunk or bad mouth people. I have been dismayed when the occasional MP is laid low by false allegations.
There is said to be some disagreement over whether an MP should be more like the people they represent or whether their behaviour should be better and more discrete. I always found it was good to seek to understand the point of view of whoever you were dealing with, and to be courteous in reply even when you were being provoked or abused. As I regularly explained, I would represent everyone where they had a case or cause, whatever their view. That did not mean however I could agree with everyone. I had views of what was best, set out in an election prospectus. Constituents disagree a lot with each other so there is rarely a unified constituency view. An MP does need to provide a lead and provide a consistent general view of where we are aiming to go, whilst making sure the minority view can be put to authority and answered by them.
A large volume of email correspondence takes the form of special campaigns organised by lobby groups. These are usually minority views and some are the worst kind of special pleading. Increasingly they relate to policy and attitudes in foreign countries where a UK MP’s writ does not run. An MP should engage but remember that they are not usually the majority view. It is also important to remind correspondents that the view of an individual UK MP is unlikely to change the action of a foreign government. The UK government may have some power of influence but will use it only where it will not make things worse and is a justified attempted interference in another country’s affairs.
6 Comments
May 30, 2024
You have done the job exceptionally well and been an outstanding MP. The House will be a poorer place without you.
May 30, 2024
Hear, hear.
May 30, 2024
Good morning.
The one thing I believe you lose when becoming an MP, is your own voice. Your voice is that of your party and your constituents. You speak for others. To me that is a hard thing to do, not being able to speak your mind on issues. We here have that luxury (within site guidelines) and can express ourselves free from any political and / or employment consequences. Many, including myself, speak from the heart and get frustrated as to why things just don’t happen, even when it is obvious to many for sometime. Parliament and government move far too slow for a rapidly changing world and to me is becoming more and more remote and of less use. This is a danger.
For wrongs to be righted, as in the case of the Post Office Masters, voices need to be heard, even if what is being said is difficult to hear. I hope that here at least this continues as our kind host has intimated and I, and I hope others will contribute to this.
Reply Yes, you need to speak out against injustices like the PO. I did back the Parly campaign to stop the PO attacks on the innocent from its early days.
May 30, 2024
Thank you for that analysis. Your constituents were fortunate to have the benefit of your service.
Over the years I have occasionally raised issues with my MP with mixed results. On a couple I had significant and useful engagement including comprehensive replies from the responsible minister ot shadow minister. On others I have had what amounted to brush offs with boiler plate replies obviously written by junior staff. The latter usually occurred when I challenged the CAGW orthodoxy (as it started out) and the absurd policy responses Labour and Conservative governments deemed necessary to counter it. Since then the language of fear evolved from “CAGW”, first to “global warming” and later to “climate change”, in order to present a moving and more difficult target. UK policy in this area, with its profoundly negative consequences for the UK, must count as one of the most disastrous in its long history. Your efforts to counter the prevailing orthodoxy is to your lasting credit.
May 30, 2024
I think you left just in time. There is no point in being in opposition before you retire.
I also think MPs will be losing a lot of their power under Labour. As I pointed out there are 5 types of society
Nomadic
Tribal
Feudal
Democratic
Globalist
I predict (and I never predict unless I’m certain) Kier Starmer will be pushing harder for a Globalist society and to remove a large amount of democracy from the UK and MPs.
May 30, 2024
Lots of memories Mr Redwood but now is the time to write your Magnum Opus or if you wish autobio. Dish the dirt, expose the corruption and lies, empty your soul not that it would have effect on the horrors awaiting our nation should the Marxists take control
As an aside. Starmer’s made the startling public admission that he’s a Socialist. I suspect he’s playing to Labour’s Marxists and the voter’s free-lunch tendencies while Reeves panders to the ‘bosses’ and Rayner’s on her hands and knees begging Muslims for their vote. I haven’t seen her in white, working class communities begging forgiveness. Labour was praising Thatcher only last month. This party is simply lying through its teeth to try and appeal and appease to all and sundry, to cause confusion.
And voters for 16 year old. God if that isn’t a red flag then I don’t know what it is. Shameless Socialist grifters. 16 years old can barely wipe their own backsides. Labour’s gonna rig create a voting demographic that keeps them in power for generations. The odious Obama’s doing the same in the US. Hands across the ocean