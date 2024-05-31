The burdens of office and the problems of straight talking

MPs are often accused of pulling their punches or not telling the truth. In practice an MP is always speaking as an MP and may anytime be picked up for what he or she has said, even if it were a private observation born of frustration, anger or whatever. When you talk you need to bear in mind the views of your constituents , the view of the government, and the views of your party. If the government, party and constituents all hold broadly the same view it is easy and you are lucky. Where they differ, you need to tread a careful path understanding how each will criticise you. You must of course exercise your own judgement and provide a lead, but it must be a lead informed by your view of the greater good. Sticking with the party line can leave you looking stupid or forced to do a U turn. Listen to the difficulties for Labour interviewees over the Diane Abbott saga. How to answer if you want to be loyal but do not know whether she is out or in?
My best advice to a new MP is your word needs to be a strong reliable currency. Repeat too many twists, turns and U turns you are given to say and soon your word is debased. Those who put you in a hole may not rescue you.
I always felt very responsible as an MP even though I was usually having to defend or criticise others for doing and saying things I would not have said. It was a rare event to be given a straight interview on my own views. The interview particularly if from the BBC usually plunged into getting you to condemn a fellow Conservative for a foolish statement or deed. Often the BBC just wanted you to play a role in their script and frequently cancelled when they realised your view was not the one they wanted. I increasingly responded by saying they should interview the out of line speaker, not me if that was their main interest.
I did feel bad about the way various public services let people down, and did work hard behind the scenes with my staff to remedy. Whilst I had clear views and opinions of my own, often the task was to distil the best or the consensus amongst my constituents to frame a response. It is frustrating to have to repeat public sector promises of better conduct and improved service, when you have heard them before and doubt whether this time will be different. You do not want to condemn the many public staff that do a good job and mean well, but you do need to speak out for improvement when well paid senior public sector managers fail to deliver a good service.I often used the formula that the service has said/ promised, adding I would try to get them to deliver if necessary.
Talking straight is a difficult balance. Not having a view and principles leads to weak and contradictory speech which is bad. Just having a strong view of your own means you do not represent many of your constituents much of the time and places you in regular dispute those you need to work with. The skill lies in backing the right causes and campaigns, and in dealing fairly with constituents of all persuasions. It also lies in finding ways to express problems and propose their resolution that wins over more people than it upsets. Politics may indeed be the art of the possible, but that should not become an excuse to settle for the mediocre or bad.
We returned a brilliant, proper Conservative MP. He was newly in the House when, at short notice 25 minutes I believe, a Cabinet Minister asked him ‘to make a speech I was going to make, but can’t because I have to rush off…’
Trusting that the speech was accurate and good enough for a Cabinet Minister to deliver, my (lawyer) MP absorbed the brief, stood and delivers it with gusto. He hoped to impress the Minister and expedite promotion.
But he found that the speech was wrong in fact. Misled the House, Made a fool of him and marked him out as a useful tool.
Have your own thoughts, write your own speeches, own your own words. Trust nobody! I believe that has been the Redwood secret of survival.
There is also the problem of avoiding answering a question that is asked repeatedly. Michael Howard and Paxman plus Edward Davey on the Post Office/ Horizon scandal are examples.
‘I refer you to my previous answer’ is an appropriate response.
Othe whole government is misleading the public, the liblabcon are all in favour of mass immigration, net zero and various other debilitating policies.
Fishy talks of reducing immigration by 300 000 when it is still 3 times the amount when you took office. Traitorous May imposed net zero out of the blue with no debate
Both these policies have the ability to bankrupt us but we know even if the conservatives were to win they would carry on full speed ahead
Fishy and his sidekick are making noises about reducing taxes when the have bee responsible for the highest taxes in history. Not one sentence about reducing public spending.
Charlatans the lot of them and Starmergeddon will be worse.
Yes…and all those years when I at least had no idea that our wonderful democracy was quite happy to sell us off to international bodies.
I knew all the “conspiracy” theories but didn’t really believe our govt. would do that to us.
Well…they did. Gagged and gift wrapped.
The whole of the ‘West’ is failing – and becoming toxic in the eyes of the rest of the world(ie the other c85% of the global population.And the populations of the West are getting to understand this.Look at this poll(conducted April 1-7 by the highly respected Pew Research Center in the USA) taken from from the Survey titled:”Many say China,Russia and Iran are gaining influence but most see the US and European nations as in decline” dated 8/5/24:
Getting stronger/Staying about the same/Getting weaker
China………….71/17/9
Russia………..48/25/24
Iran…………….39/41/16
India…………..35/50/10
Germany…….18/58/19
Brazil………….16/64/16
USA……………14/29/54
France………..12/60/24
UK………………12/53/31
NATO………….23/45/28
Absolutely, Peter! If any MP won’t answer a direct question – respect and trust falls away. What are they hiding?
Good morning.
I think this particular situation goes beyond what we are seeing. The Left always eats its own and, what we are witnessing is akin to a purge of the ‘old guard’. Diane Abbott has not helped herself and may prove problematic in the future. Clearly the Leader of the Labour Party’s strings are being pulled.
And she had ties with Corbyn I think.
Maybe a mark against her?
Leftist revenge is pretty awful…look at Trump.
May 31, 2024
Long ago interviewers adopted a deferential tone towards politicians. Then things changed and abrasiveness and rudeness were seen as being signs of a tough and searching interview. I think Robin Day pioneered this style.
John Nott handled it well by removing the microphone and walking off.
In the entertainment field, the pop group the BeeGees destroyed Clive Andersen’s career by walking off and leaving his programme with nothing more to offer, after his interview became a series of sarcastic jokes at their expense.
One of the reasons I could no longer stand to watch any political panel programmes when I had a TV years ago, was precisely because of the journo’s with ego types/celebrity journalist, and of course the outrageous political bias.
Even if the interview is with a politician I can’t agree with, I want to hear what they have to say and not what a journalist deems I can hear with their constant interruptions.
I remember the Bee Gee incident, and good on them, I thought Anderson was yet another over rated, smug non-entity.
Robin Day was a splendid interrogator, but John Nott turned his ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ jape into a ‘pull off the microphone and instant exit’ response with even greater effect.
‘ It is frustrating to have to repeat public sector promises of better conduct and improved service, when you have heard them before and doubt whether this time will be different.’
‘Lessons will be learned’ used to be the stock response.
If only the response was the public sector should decease from doing what it does badly, and leave it to the private sector.
What you have written seems to be a good arguement for a Parliament full of independents and the abandonment of political parties. I would always prefer an MP who was clear and honest in what they said than ones who were not. Take Angela Raynor on Diane Abbott against the weasel words of her leader on almost any subject. Politically I might not agree with either of them, but at least with Angela I know where she is coming from. Frank Field, Enoch Powel, and Anne Widdicome were and are politicians who had the courage to say things as they saw them. All suffered from the weak and mealy mouthed who surrounded them.
That is the strength and leadership that Nigel Farage offers. He says it as he sees it and as a large swathe of people experience it. Irrespective of his Conservative underlying views, which he does not hide, people of all political persuasions can find common cause with him because they too are conservative, whether they realise it or not.
In terms of leadership, a cause you might only believe in 75%, but espouse with conviction, is more likely to resonate with those you are encouraging to follow than the yes but if reaction and change your mind half way, of the current Labour leader.
I learnt this after military service when leading young men/teenagers through physical and mental challenges totally new to their lives, never before imagined. Then again you cannot afford the luxury of debate in a force 8/9, mid Channel in a 37 foot yacht, heading for the Chanel du Four.
If you think you can lead the country, with its enormous challenges, in a less than clear way, trying to please everyone you are much mistaken. As examples I cite Winston and Margaret. Both made their share of mistakes, but when push came to shove they were there. Those with them were in little doubt as to their intentions even when they may have had private doubts. That is what real leadership is about.
You might know where Angela Raynor is coming from, but does she know where she is when she arrives? At a meeting in Gillingham & Rainham she announced how delighted she was to be in ‘Gillingham & Raynor’!
Might have been a shot at humour.
So a Parliament of Independents. Should work for the Armed forces too, because both are fighting forces.
You propose an ‘intellectual fighting force’ exclusively of Generals?
@Agricola – political parties are not democracies people are a democracy. Political parties should be just a reflection of a view point like all religions. All those viewpoints do not reflect the actual need in all situations and circumstance, meaning no single grouping by their very nature can have the monopoly on right, truth, and the purpose of serving communities and the country.
Starmer summed up the warped thinking of Political Groups in an interview with the BBC inferring organisations such as the WEF, should be the creators of our laws through the international court arena. Also suggesting the HoC was not the right place to be the UK’s legislators. Meaning your MP should not be part of the process of creating, amending and repealing the Laws that the UK has to live by. Also meaning the UK Voter should be disenfranchised of purpose.
Who said or implied that political parties were democracies. They seem to be an attempt to cover a broader church of political views than an adjacent party and therefore gather more support at election time. Afterwards they divide internally into factions that fight each other for power and quickly lose sight of their manifesto pledges in the process, losing power and direction. Their achievements are failure and a trail of detritus, sometimes called potholes, in everythig they touch.
Abbott was definitely targeted in a purge. She did nothing wrong. The same magic bullet that claimed Livingstone and Corbyn was used on her.
Unfortunately for Starmer she is standing as an MP, whether Labour like it or not, and she will be returned as an MP again.
Starmer’s rivals are also using the situation for their own personal advantage.
Oh how I wish the media would stop going on about Diane Abbott. Unless you’re a constituent of Hackney North and Stoke Newington why would you care?
They go on about it because how Labour treats the left is an important national issue
An MP’s primary function is not protecting party interest but protecting the interests of all constituency members. Once this golden rule is violated CHILDREN ARE VIOLATED in the most HORRIFIC and BRUTAL MANNER. And we all know to what I am referring.
Silence not straight-talking is the real killer. The silence of elected politicians on specific issues to protect party interest shames our nation, shames themselves and corrupts our very souls
and note how our mainstream media stays silent too.
Soft interviews all round for Starmer and Rayner.
Any Conservative politician will have every word and deed no matter how trivial hauled out incessantly by mainstream media.
Still, the Conservatives allowed that bias to go on continually and in fact seemed terrified to challenge it.
We all lose by it though.
@Dom
And yet, when my conservative MP tried to speak up about the no-go areas in London; he was attacked from all sides, media, social media. He tried to go for London mayor and was stitched up (his words).
MPs shouldn’t have to put up with this kind of attack. He’s stepping down, and I wonder if this is why so many other conservatives are stepping down.
Very True
I believe it to be important only to do live interviews with the BBC and other media. If you are recorded then your words are open to manipulation through editing. This was advice I got from a then well known BBC reporter/interviewer back in the 1970s. I doubt much has changed since then except for the worst.
Such practices as manipulating a person’s words for the political bias of what is supposed to be an impartial public service should have been stamped on, with great force.
There was an incident in my town a few years back and I was speaking to a woman who was very distraught at the media’s misrepresentation of her husbands, (who was a Conservative councillor) short speech.
It put him in a bad light and made it sound as if he blamed everything on the police, which she says was not what he was saying at all. That speech was heavily edited she claimed.
I reminded her to keep this in mind when watching interviews/news in general.
Panorama tried this on Michael O’Leary (to try and do a recorded interview). He said no to recorded but yes to live interview. There was a clip of O’Leary arguing his case. Great stuff because whilst he was arguing in his charming and provocative and direct way, he was gaining free publicity for his airline whilst making the BBC look daft. And he did it with a sense of humour! Don’t ever lose your sense of humour (otherwise you’ve lost and / or defending something you don’t believe in – and life is too short for all that nonsense!)
May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
Constituents often have opposite views and a hybrid response may be harmless in reflecting their opinions. However, loyalty to truth is the right answer and endures beyond others’ attempts to destroy it.
Looking stupid is merely an illusion, lingering only until truth reveals what is better. Answers that misguided BBC interviewers or party line enforcers require are matters for them. Those who do wrong create shining paths leading back in every direction to reveal the source of their errors in stark light.
Referring to what has been promised and working to achieve delivery is a good response. If the party is repeatedly at fault, it should be shaken up from within to set it on the right path. It is better to leave than tolerate a party that cannot sort itself out.
Many voters in Britain’s most rural constituencies are worried about climate change and support net zero and local renewables
The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit think tank poll this week finds more than half of voters in rural seats (58%) support new onshore wind in their local area, while% back a solar farm, with even higher levels of support among those who have swung from the Conservatives to Labour.
2019 Conservative voters who are planning to back Labour at this election have even higher levels of concern (81%) over climate change, and more than three quarters (77%) supported net zero
Nearly three quarters of voters in the most rural seats (73%) are concerned about climate change, while 68% of those in the countryside supported the UK’s net zero targets
And 80% of those polled thought farmers should grow food sustainably to increase wildlife and reduce pollution, even if it means food becomes a bit more expensive.
Self-delusion beyond repair.
Cooked polls produced by interested think-tanks are deeply embarrassing when contradicted by the ACTUAL votes – and the Greens are on 2% in spite of the Tory collapse.
Why should we tolerate lying ‘think-tanks’ any more than lying politicians?
Can you tell us how many UK think tanks there are? And if possible what their leanings could be? And what is your definition of an ‘interested think tank’?
@ hefner – there are rather more than 150 – wikepeida has a list of think tanks in the United Kingdom.
Not least for tax relief and lobbying reasons most profess no political leanings. On a case by case basis a political bias can be seen but, clearly, to an extent that is in the eye of the beholder.
“Interested” arises out of the raison d’etre and, doubtless, the motivations of those (often less than clearly identified) who provide the funding.
So now that information is shown, perhaps Lynn Atkinson’s comment “Why should we tolerate lying ‘think-tanks’ any more than lying politicians? can be seen to possess even more force.
As far as I can see there are at least 51 and they are political.
Political interest groups with charitable status.
Thus political interests.
May 31, 2024
Is that so. Well who are these rural folk? The majority being the only ones that can afford a rural idyll, the wealthy liberal/left wing who are escaping the cities they so craved to be multi-cultural havens. The type who say ‘England doesn’t exist’ as they clamber over each other to find what remains of it for them and their children.
They have taken over many of the small villages around my area, some only weekenders at present in their second homes, coming down in the big 4×4’s. Admittedly some have now gone electric, but of course again that is only affordable to those with the ‘luxury beliefs’ as Matt Goodwin rightly calls them.
It will be interesting to see how it all pans out once the onshore wind farms start popping up near them.
Rather like their commitment to mass immigration and multi-culture, they don’t actually mean that they personally wish to be so close to it!!!
They are by far some of the most hypocritical people I have ever encountered, and are actually too dim to notice it even if you held a mirror to them.
True many people have been conned by governments, international bodies, charities and the BBC into thinking manmade CO2 is causing some huge “climate emergency”. These deluded people need to listen to some sensible physicists and get real. The climate has always changed and always will do. The solutions pushed rarely even save any or much CO2. Plus a bit more CO2 plant food is a net good anyway.
If you are worried about say flooding what is the best thing to do? A. some sensible flood relief schemes and river dredging or B. Cut the UK’s 1% of world manmade CO2 slightly wait say 50 years and see if that works? Clue B won’t work. The latter solution is idiotic. A mad net zero religion pushed by governments (and blatant King Charles/Sunak type hypocrites) to justify ever more taxation and more government powers over you.
‘The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit think tank poll ‘
enuff sed……
They would say that, wouldn’t they!
Sorry , but your wrong, which is typical of city slickers who are totally ignorant of the working of the country. We country yokels know the country and the variables of the weather but over many years it all forms a pattern which has not changed in my life time of 80 yrs. only townies fall for the climate change scam! we see and use the weather all the Time. So Goldie stick to your knitting, then you will at least be productive. That reminds me!! Time to go dung spreading.
Farmers I’ve spoken to tell me that they need to know if they are required to grow food efficiently for an increasing population on a decreasing area of farmland (as it goes under housing development and/or solar arrays) or to provide set aside for environmental reasons.
If Net Zero relies on us using electric cars and ripping out our heating systems so heat pumps and larger bore pipes and radiators can be installed in millions of homes at huge cost with the scrapping of perfectly serviceable vehicles and boilers then it has the whiff of corruption about it. It will mean importing more resources (on electric ships?) as our own are being destroyed or sold off to foreign owners. I believe it won’t happen because, as people realise how it will drastically affect their lives, there will be social unrest and the politicians will pull back. Shades of the ineffective/harmful Covid measures that were inflicted on us and not allowed to be questioned.
I would be reluctant to vote for any Party who has this policy in their manifesto.
Forget about what is in a manifesto! Pay attention to the ‘direction of travel’ to judge where the Party is headed in spite of the fine words.
Your post today reads like material for a much needed book on parliament and the media in recent times, SJR. Things are not good, if MPs are no longer interviewed for what they have to say, but to make them comment on dubious statements that others have made. When I think of some major issues of recent years, especially the lockdowns, Britain’s support for the Ukraine war, net zero and mass immigration, I don’t remember MPs being interviewed for views that went against government policy. Whereas years ago I do remember MPs who opposed the Iraq war and EU integration getting a chance to express themselves on the media. There may have been a change in the independence of the media in the last decade or so. If so, it would be good to know more from your perspective as someone once in the thick of it.
See Carl Bernstein’s article(originally published in Rolling Stone) from 20 October 1977:”The CIA and the Media”.
It’s a whole lot worse now.
Even if you say something sensible they will often cut out a section and use that to ridicule you. Michael Gove said:- “I think the people in this country have had enough of experts from organisations with acronyms saying that they know what is best and getting it consistently wrong.” but it get endlessly quoted as “we have had enough of experts”. Not that I am a great fan of Socialist Gove. But surely we certainly have had enough of “experts” who get it wrong, the Covid Vaccine experts and the Net Zero experts are still doing vast harm.
See the recent excess deaths post vaccines study in Cyprus:- Google Excess mortality in Cyprus during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
Nigel Farage on Question-time Lockdowns were “One of the worse historical mistakes of our lifetimes” – they certainly were Nigel, but the net harm Covid Vaccines, coerced even into young people and even people who had had Covid already was very many times worse. Vast net harm was done yet Sunak still lies to the house they are were “unequivocally safe” is Sunak really so daft that he actually believes this? Is he so bonkers he even believes in the Net Zero religion too? Or does he just think he has to take this line for political reasons. That is wrong too.
Yes these are life negotiations not just for MPs. Too many, as we see from a few of your contributors, just trumpet their own views incessantly, irrespective of the topic of the day, and of course achieve nothing.
Re your last sentence it is apposite that the DWP was lambasted by a judge yesterday for gross inefficiency losing us umpteen tens of millions, indeed notably enriching a town in Bulgaria.
The public is rightly fed up with this to the extent that our politicians have zero credibility and it has to be said with all the negotiating, balancing of interests that you have set out, fundamentally you have failed in this respect.
Even now you fence sit praising rightly the good public sector workers but then give us a sop about those that need improvement.
This is a continuing recipe for failure/mediocrity, why aren’t those responsible named and shamed and sanctioned as in the private sector. What hold has it over politicians and even now, you that nothing changes?
Indeed huge £ millions of losses at the DWP with gross incompetence. It would have been so easy to stop but what do they care, it is not their money they are wasting?
May 31, 2024
A £54 million fraud it seems, plus the cost of courts and prison. So the taxes of about 6000 average tax payers thrown down the drain just in this tip of the iceberg.
@ Nigl – Although you indicate understanding with your opening remark “Yes these are life negotiations not just for MPs ” you then undo that by asserting “Even now you fence sit praising rightly the good public sector workers but then give us a sop about those that need improvement”.
Did you not weigh and then recall Sir John’s words “Whilst I had clear views and opinions of my own, often the task was to distil the best or the consensus amongst my constituents to frame a response” and “You must of course exercise your own judgement and provide a lead, but it must be a lead informed by your view of the greater good” perhaps?
As the perfect pendant to your diary piece today, Sir John, there’s Mark Logan’s interview with the BBC. He has nothing much to say except that he’s joining the Labour party, and that he wouldn’t rule out (translation: “Rather fancies”) standing for them at a future point as an MP. And apparently his local constituency party didn’t think he spent enough time there. But he gets Sky news interview and his 15 minutes of fame by ditching the party he once stood for. Altogether, not a record to be proud of.
A most concerning sight that has happened in the HoC on more than one occasion is MPs leaving the Chamber en masse when Andrew Bridgen is presenting evidence on the mRNA vaccine harms. If he is presenting a false narrative then let it be debated. Walking away lets the country down and discredits Parliament.
FYI Andrew Bridgen did a long interview with ‘Doc. Malik’ [a former surgeon] on that and other matters. It is on Rumble. I assume it is there because censorship has been all too prevalent since 2020/21 on the main video-sharing channel. I think a lot of people are slowly waking up to reality, in all kinds of ways.
A few days ago,again interviewed by Doc Malik,Bridgen spoke of why Sunak called the election so soon:
AB:”Rishi has told the generals he doesn’t want to be a wartime prime minister.”
DM:”Really?So who’s calling the shots then,is it the generals,or the pm or someone else?”
AB:”It’s someone above Rishi.You don’t really think that Rishi and Starmer…..the whole thing’s a pantomime in parliament.”
Elsewhere there was also a terrific,bold statement by the deeply impressive Georgian PM,Irakli Kobakhidze, last week:
“Both America and the EU need de-oligarchization.
The Law On Transparency of Foreign Influence (Foreign Agents Law) adopted by parliament is only an excuse for the west to demand Georgia to open a ‘second front’ with Russia.
Since the beginning of 2022,there has been serious interest in opening a second front in Georgia which would weaken Russia’s position but would also destroy our country.
There is a ‘global war party’;this party is not interested in the fate of Georgia.Their only interest is in weakening Russia.”
No Zelensky,he,then!He’s also accused his own President of treason-quite correctly I would say.When you look at her CV,the only thing Georgian about her is the sound of her name;she was a French citizen – and former French ambassador to Georgia and earlier had worked for that warmonger Brzezinski.
Indeed and he was clearly telling the truth supported by very many statistics from all around the world. Unlike Mr Rishi “unequivocally safe” Sunak’s blatant lies.
See the latest Cyprus excess deaths study over the Covid vaccination period.
“Politics may indeed be the art of the possible, but that should not become an excuse to settle for the mediocre or bad.”
Indeed, and if we contrast the Parliamentary intakes from the 80s (including our esteemed host) with those from recent years, we can be forgiven for concluding that the aptitude for exercising reasoned individual judgment has given way to the ability to parrot the party line and to do as they are told. Stand up and take a bow, CCHQ’s candidates’ department. For every Miriam Cates who slips through the net, we appear to have 20 identikit Mr/Ms Rubber-Stamp.
To have any chance in this election Mr Sunak needs to swing his bat. What’s to lose when 20 points behind? I think the idea promoted here in the past of giving the BBC to license holders is an excellent one. One share per license holder, with the govt keeping a golden share and perhaps a rule that no one shareholder can own more than 5% to stop the inevitable leftist shrieks about Mr Murdoch buying it. This could be billed as ‘take back control’ of the BBC. There are about 25 million license fee payers. Current turnover is £6 billion approx. A move from a license fee to a subscription model can be presented both as a tax cut and a commercial opportunity. Even at first, each share should be worth in the range £500 – £1,000. This could really move the dial, along perhaps with moves like abolishing inheritance tax.
What Rishi really needs to do is stop trying to win the votes of leftwing people. They are not going to vote Conservative, so let’s get out the vote from the silent majority.
Sir John
Isn’t the problem, you could even suggest the corruption of UK Politics – Loyalty!
Start with the basics, we see democracy as ‘government for the people by the people’. Where in that suggestion does it come up with ‘Government for a political gang, on behalf of a political gang’ ?
While these gangs/parties demonstrate a leaning on thinking, is each one of them the master on all thoughts and all directions. They are in practice just religious cults, bully gangs something we decry when it appears elsewhere.
If people in a constituency are to vote for someone to serve the community and the country and once elected, they have empowered that individual and they get to pay that individuals wages so expect them to act on their behalf, where does a party, a cult, a gang figure into the equation? They don’t, they (the gangs) in their methods of control and discipline are persistently corrupting the very purpose of suggesting there is a democracy in the UK.
So the question is should Loyalty be with the ones that empower and pay, the constituents, or the power broking egotistical gang leaders?
But an MP to get anything done needs other MPs to vote for it. Parties assist in bringing together like minded groups to deliver promises. An independent MP can promise anything but nothing happens unless a governing majority takes it up.
To reply:- and the “governing majority” tend to take up only mad or crony capitalist policies – the lockdowns, net zero, the climate change act, the net harm vaccines for people who did not even need them, joining the EU & burying us further into the EU, VAT on School fees it seems, the ECHR, legal aid for lawyer, the endless attack on landlords, endless tax increases, pay increases for MPs, Blair’s counter productive wars. all will go to university policies, ever more levels of government… these are the types of things that get governing majority support. So rarely does anything sensible or any reductions in tax or government.
Good Lord! Don’t you know what Capitalism is? Nothing whatsoever to do with lockdowns, net zero etc.
Look up ‘Corporatism’.
One thing about Sir John that has always impressed me is that he has rarely, if ever, put a foot wrong and found himself in hot water.
When you have strong views, (and often your political party leaders are not putting forward proper Conservative policies), that is extraordinarily difficult, yet Sir John has successfully walked that tightrope for several decades.
The party would not be staring electoral defeat in the face, had Sunak, Hunt, and several predecessors put forward right-of-centre policies.
I only hope that the losses from the election fall disproportionally on the “One Nation” group and Sunak rapidly departs for California.
Israel is on the road to disaster. This is what many Orthodox and atheist Jews say about Secular Israel.
I support moderate Zionism about what we are seeing is not moderate.
So if disaster does occur, you can be sure this will spill over into the UK. Either in refugees or financial rescue packages or both – on a big scale.
But you also need the strength of character to say what you believe without fear of persecution from the media & social media ….often MPs appear weak in front of media backlash, so much so, that the media & social media set the agenda, pace & direction of policy
I like the approach of Lee Anderson, Farage & Trump for pushing back those boundaries
There may be 650 ways to operate as an M.P. but today’s diary shows why it is a highly skilled job if done properly.
At the risk of stating the obvious, you can’t represent the views of all your constituents – they have such different views. All you can do is what you promised when you were elected. For example, you promised immigration down to the tens of thousands. You didn’t do that. You promise lower taxes. You promised to get Brexit done. You should keep your promises. You haven’t.
When you stand for election, you represent the party closest to your views. Until the emergence of another party that has a realistic chance of forming a goverment or coalition that is a closer match.
I will be supporting the Conservatives because the only alternative government is Labour. I do so with no enthusiasm, but all Reform are going to do is cost Conservative seats and gain none of their own.
The country is small c conservative. Had we had administrations led by the likes of our host, rather than the One Nation group, who should be in the Lib Dims, Starmer would not get a look in.
The only way forward is to rebuild the Conservative party using proper Conservative policies.
The integrity and forthright stance of any representative is essential otherwise his or her position of trust would falter . All bodies whether business or parliamentary must have a long term plan established before action occurs and the day to day procedures that follow are ingredients of that plan . The public can only sit and watch what happens . Democracy has many weaknesses and changes made do not always keep the ship on a direct course .