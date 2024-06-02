The election and migration

The Conservative government since 2019 has let in too many people, mainly by granting visas for legal entry. The Labour, SNP and Lib Dem opposition has vigorously opposed some measures to clamp down on illegal migrants, leaving our borders poorly policed against small boat people trafficking. Labour says they will control this better by setting up a unified Channel Border Force under a Commander which is exactly what the government has already done with limited success.
The main Opposition parties want an amnesty for all already here and want us to take more people coming by new safe routes with visa grant when they come. They have backed the U.K. government’s grant of large numbers of visas to people from Hong Kong and Ukraine given the special circumstances there.
If the next government is serious about cutting the housing shortage, tackling high rents and long NHS waiting lists it has to start with a major reduction in total largely legal migration. No wonder we are short of homes and doctors when we are inviting in an extra 750,000 people a year with more than a million of new arrivals. Where the new arrivals are people without wealth and needing a low paid job the strains on public spending and core public services are obvious.
The Conservatives launched a new policy this year to cut migration by 300,000. That is a start which no other party is offering. It is not enough yet to tackle the large increase in demand for public services, homes and utility provision that recent numbers generate. The TUC should be on the side of far fewer visas to do low paid jobs here. We need to move to a higher productivity economy where machine power and computers take more of the strain.
‘ The Conservative government since 2019 has let in too many people,…’ and they will be punished for this and other failings at the next election.
Other parties would be even worse is a claim that is often made. It will be to no avail. Voters will be focused on the constant issues we have had since Cameron.
I think that’s the decision in a nutshell; we’ve had so many promises, ideas floated around, over the last 10 years or so, and society has become worse. We’re not going to listen, much less believe, new promises. The Tory PCP can promise anything they want now, it makes no difference, the Tories in Parliament are Toast.
JR,
Not since 2019, Cameron promised to cut below tens of thousands years before 2019 he left in 2016! What was your blog about yesterday! MPs telling the truth etc!
@Peter; “and [Conservatives] will be punished for this and other failings at the next election.”
Well yes … but on current opinion polling, given both Labour’s and LibDems (apparent) immigration policies, it looks quite the opposite to what you assert, any punishment will be for how the current (2015-24) govt has totally miss-handled the immigration issue, from Brexit (withdrawal agreement) to Rwanda deportation policy; along with all the loose-talk, by some, of scrapping the UK Supreme Court, or leaving the ECtHR, the latter a court the UK conceived and helped to set up just after WW2, well before the (but often confused with) ECJ that came from the needs of the original ECSC Treaty.
Peter & Peter Wood:
This Conservative government has done so much so wrong for so long that no single issue is singly agreed as being the worst. Even so, constantly bungling migration sticks out as being the most neglected and impacts negatively on virtually every aspect of failure further:
UK economy, water, housing, employment, defence, planning, transport, schools, discipline, NHS, benefits, crime, congestion, law & order, courts, prison space, freedom of speech, equality, fairness, and even comedy.
Overpopulation of the world is the main driver. The UK government competes in trying to be the densest. The Reform Party offers a safety valve to relieve much of the pressure
Tbe utter chaos of migration since the Blair government, perpetuated and accelerated by the heirs to Blair consocialists in power till now, are totally responsible. One of the worst outcomes is that said chaos will jeopardise the prospects of genuine asylum seekers for years to come.
Treasury economic game players suggest that this open door policy results in keeping the UK at sixth place in the World GDP table. A place that benefits very few. Reality is that for individuals we are at best scraping twenty first place. On top of that we see our culture being destroyed city by city. London where 50% of the population were not born in the UK. Birmingham, Bradford and all our major cities have become unrecognisable from times of my youth.
Our host points out the very real effect on housing, earnings and much of our totally unprepared infrastructure. Etc ed
None but perhaps 100 at most of present ex MPs could see the danger. All parties were responsible. Even when murder and terrorism hit their own they remained blind to it. They have abandoned the indigenous to their fate. The ultimate sick present is that now the various parties have the temerity to suggest a vote for them will make it all go away. I can almost guarantee that, whoever wins, it will not. Etc Ed
agricola
Agreed, but all of the main Parties still will not recognise that such huge numbers are a real problem, in truth they are all appear to be frightened of being called racists by an active minority, who are getting larger and more vocal by the year.
All Parties appear blind as to what is happening to the very fabric of our Country, with such a fast growing influx of people. No real solutions are being suggested or are forthcoming.
Add to the above, Illegal migration, and minor crime in general, which is now completely out of control, (shoplifting as an example) and you will eventually get a growing lawlessness across the board.
I really do fear for the downhill way our Country has been going in general over the past couple of decades.
I certainly recognise that Immigration is not the cause of all of our problems, but it clearly is not helping matters as more and more people arrive with nowhere to live, and no money to support themselves, in what is an expensive Country to survive.
Etc ed does not cure the problem it is just an indication that despite retiement you remain in partial denial.
June 2, 2024
Sir John, you did not mention the ‘elephant in the room’. The reason we are incapable f controlling migration into the UK is simply because those involved in overseeing the systems are not minded to control anything.
The people we have in positions of control are simply allowing their kith and kin to come in because we have given migration over to recent migrants.
We have created a negative feedback loop that will eventually blow the whole system up. Unfortunately that terminal event won’t happen until so much pain and chaos has been introduced, resulting in the majority of natives dwelling in these islands have decided to up sticks and ….well migrate elsewhere.
The policy adopted by the current administration has been catastrophic to all publicly financed services and continues to empty the resources needed for civilised society to exist.
The recipe for anarchy has been woven into every facet of public life. The past 14 years of Tory activities and the previous 13 years of Labour destruction will not be overturned in a single parliament, the damage is too great.
How we restore sanity in our public sector decision makers I struggle to think? One thing is certain. If we carry on with the policies of the past twenty five years, there won’t be anything worth worrying about at the end of the next parliamentary term here in the UK.
It’s a deliberate strategy by the Globalists …. mass immigration; facilitate illegal immigration; cause chaos and violence in previously stable countries so that the settled population demands action ….. and then claim the only solution is a One World Government.
June 2, 2024
“resulting in the majority of natives dwelling in these islands have decided to up sticks and … well migrate elsewhere.”
Where will people migrate to? Every Western country is the same. The overthrow of Western civilization has been planned and implemented by our politicians for decades. We are quickly losing our home, and future generations will pay the price for this. Even now straight, white males are discriminated against. Is it a coincidence that ethnic minorities hold all the highest offices in the land? And yet they still bleat on about discrimination and how the royal family is too white. Unfortunately, with Labour things will accelerate but the destination is the same. Heaven help our descendants.
I approach this issue from a political (power to control, power to destroy) angle not an economic (production and wealth creation) one. It is the former that determines flows of human importation and for many reasons, mostly political and electoral.
Importation to change the fundamental face of our nation
Importation of demographic capital to provoke social tension, incite reaction and the creation of pretext for oppressive speech laws and demonisation
Importation of population pressures on public services to create a deliberate crisis which attracts continually expanding budgets year on year.
The state could stop immigration tomorrow, it CHOOSES not too. That choice is part of an agenda of change, state parasitism and pure bred poison, the woke apparatus utterly despise the UK and they intend to destroy it.
So let’s look at who wants immigration. It’s to a large extent the business community. In October 2022 a survey of the Confederation of British Industry members found nearly half wanted the government to make legal migration even easier. The following month, the head of the CBI Tony Danker told its annual conference that immigration is “the only thing that’s increased the potential growth of our economy”. Sunak gave a speech there promising that the government would ‘create one of the world’s most attractive visa regimes’, attractive, he said, for businesses and ‘highly skilled people’. What does this mean in practice? Officially a visa applicant needs to be applying for a job paying £38k a year, but in practice employers get round this by using one of the many loopholes available. The government web site says: ‘You may qualify for a lower salary requirement depending on your circumstances, including if you have a job on the immigration salary list, or if you are under 26 years, or if you have a Ph.D.’ And graduates of British universities qualify too, as we know. So we have a business community that for many years has been driving immigration higher and higher, and a government that has brought in rules allowing it to get what it wants. Look around, and we see the results.
Correct ….even with an election weeks away, the tories haven’t set a legal immigration target ?
Tory party is,deliberately destroying our way of life and culture by mass immigration. We are being conquered by foreign alien cultures and religions to the detriment of our country.
Tolerant of other religions yes, we always have been. Equality to alien religions and cultures we do not believe in, absolutely not. The equality rot is placing alien cultures and beliefs above our own.
Tory party Destroying family life, Sunak claiming to be the son-in-law of India and it is, o surprise the most migrants come from…..India! India currently persecuting Christians and burning down churches! Nigeria second highest and then Pakistan. What problem have we had with grooming gangs on young white girls and from which country…. Answers on a post card because the Tory party were and have been actively covering it up despite JR’s blog about MP standards yesterday. How many of these convicted paedophiles have been deported….
The Conservatives are running a very negative campaign for the election. We are being told that Labour will raise this tax or that tax, that the state pension is at risk, that Labour plans to abolish countryside sports, the TUC will run the country and more.
This tactic is part of the “project fear” campaign being led by CCHQ, designed to frighten previously Conservative voters into returning to the fold.
Coupled with naked bribes such as the £20m “levelling up” money for Tory swing seats and the proposal to impose national military service on the young, the CCHQ campaign appears to be failing and has had the effect of extending Labour’s lead in the polls
I suspect that the British electorate are unimpressed by “project fear”. The Remainers used this tactic during the referendum and lost.
If the Tories want to eat into Labour’s lead, they should take a much more robust approch to achieving the stonking savings possible from net zero, the clean energy transition and reducing the twin deficits by exporting more renewable electricity to the EU
SK. Project fear is precisely what Net Zero is founded on. The introduction of fear into the minds of the people. The agents of state claiming, we must shut down growth/civilisation by removing reliable energy provision, other wise we will destroy the planet. All state activities are based on injecting fear into the people. Labour are past masters at it.
The planet is fine and will be here long after we are gone. It is worth noting, extinction is the normal evolution of all species. We don’t need to speed things up by destroying civilisation via Net Zero.
Well the only argument they have for voting Conservate is Labour will be even worse still. As they will be with their proposed theft off landlords and the mad counterproductive VAT on school fees, the lunacy of net zero even faster than Sunak’s deluded agenda. Not even possible in reality.
“a much more robust approach to achieving the stonking savings possible from net zero, the clean energy transition and reducing the twin deficits by exporting more renewable electricity to the EU”.
This is a pipe dream & there are no saving to be made once back up is properly accounted for. Electricity that is not on demand and needs back up is obviously less valuable as you need a back up source for it too. Plus it cannot supply more power at peak times. You really do not seem to understand the realities of electricity generation systems, balancing the grid and energy economics.
The positive slant needed it to promise to ditch net zero, cut taxes, cut the size of government, cut over regulation, cut the vast waste and cut low skilled immigration hugely. But who would trust them after 14 years of doing the complete reverse?
Net Zero is a statist, political ideology concerned with control over movement, choice and economic freedoms and is not in anyway connected to environmental protection. It is to all intents and purposes, a thinly veiled version of fascism
June 2, 2024
The Conservative campaign is dreadful. It’s major weakness is an over-reliance on Sunak, who seems to think that ditching a jacket to show off a too-tight shirt will win him an election that’s been called too early. I would suggest that the ministers remaining in Whitehall take half an hour out of each day to get over to CCHQ, to take the lectern, to BOTH explain why Labour’s policies won’t work and why conservative policies would be better.
@SG; Net Zero will be a huge cost, both on taxes and employment (something the SNP appears to have woken up to…), there are no savings, the only people who will benefit from such polices are investors, those who make tinted spectacle promises, devoid of practicality, to secure grants etc that can never be satisfactorily audited.
Yes solar & wind generation battery storage, for example, is technically possible but few understand just how large such arrays will need to be at the National Grid level.
Did you see that report the other day, suggesting the recent rise in surface temperatures was actually caused by the sudden reduction in emissions from shipping during the pandemic, that the lose of atmospheric particulate pollution allowed more UV to heat the Earths surface, rather than being blocked (reflected back into space) – go figure!
SK well people not listening can’t say they weren’t warned can they. Their feel good vote for reform won’t warm them this winter.
But the Tory messaging does need to be more positive too, tell people and show people the new hospital buildings and investments, the new GP super surgeries we’ve had built, people seem to forget.
I’m finding it quite surprising how many pot holes are being fixed this month by our Labour council, almost as if they’ve been holding off doing them or something, have the government given them the money for this last minute?
“….the stonking savings…” – I needed a good laugh this morning so thank you for providing it SG. You never fail in this regard.
It would still be nice to know how you and your mate Ed will provide electricity generation in the middle of a still winters night? Other than fossil fuels I cannot help you in this.
SG : “If the Tories want to eat into Labour’s lead, they should take a much more robust approch to achieving the stonking savings possible from net zero, the clean energy transition and reducing the twin deficits by exporting more renewable electricity to the EU.”
Exporting renewable electricity to the EU at negative prices because this is cheaper than making constraint payments is not financially helpful. The reason why there is no plan for grid-scale electricity storage is because our local grids can only handle 1 – 2KW of power per household continuously so it is clear that there will need to be electricity rationing anyway using smart meters to cope with 7KW ev chargers and 5KW heat pumps running 24/7 in winter.
It’s a start ….. after 14 years of broken “promises,” lies and deceit and 6 million immigrants we didn’t want, many of whom will never integrate because they don’t want to.
Welcome to Enforced Multicultural Britain and our violent Sectarian future.
After two years of failure and £310 million down the drain, only one person has been deported to Rwanda, and he went voluntarily with a £3000 bribe in his pocket and UK taxpayer support for the next five years.
Labour will be worse is hardly a credible argument Sir John.
“The Conservative government since 2019 has let in too many people, mainly by granting visas for legal entry. “
Why? Not disputing the numbers, just asking why “too many people”, when presumably there were & are justifiable reason for allowing legal entry, again presumably, many for work related reasons, positions that apparently could be filled by UK citizens.
“If the next government is serious about cutting the housing shortage, tackling high rents and long NHS waiting lists it has to start with a major reduction in total largely legal migration.”
Oh come off it! The shortage of housing, high rents and long NHS waiting lists etc. all pre-date the more recent immigration arguments. NIMBYism has often driven the housing shortage, we simply need to build more affordable housing and apartments to tackle both shortages and high rents in both housing sectors. There needs to be better funding of the NHS, this doesn’t necessarily mean more money, just better use of the existing budgets; the next parliament needs challenging the on-going excesses caused by long PFI agreements; the contracting out of services were this has been shown to cause issues; the availability of NHS trained staff; access to local GP (and dental) surgeries, the services they can provide, and when.
Sorry but politicos, of all shades, need to stop hiding behind made up crises, certain long standing cans can no longer be kicked down the road. The country has a crisis, but it is not caused by immigration, legal or otherwise.
The UK (more realistically) England, is being demographically overrun. The Conservatives have had fourteen years to reverse the trend and have utterly failed. Making promises about reducing incomers by 300.000 now, is meaningless. The Conservative party will be out of power in July.
Sadly Labour will come to power and they too have no idea what to do about immigration. In fact it will probably get worse.
Politicians in the UK are on the road to the destruction of Englands identity. What’s worse is they know it, but haven’t the guts to say it. Nigel Farage has spoken the truth recently about excessive Islamic migration and predictably the MSM/lefties/Wokesters became apoplectic at his words.
I’m glad I won’t be here in another twenty years. Sadly my sons and grandchildren will have to contend with the mess you have created. Unless they emigrate, how ironic.
You imply that the next (Labour) government has no serious plan to deal with inward migration, but it does and Starmer has articulated it: New Towns. He has explicitly said that we need them and that he doesn’t know how many we will need – presumably that will depend on the number of legal and illegal migrants his open door immigration approach attracts. Labour New Towns will be the most visible affirmation of the rights of The Global Majority over indigenous English citizens.
Polls looking even worse for the Tories by the day. What on earth was Sunak doing calling it six months early. Something might have come up had he waited. And why the conscription lunacy.
King Charles recruits Beckham get to his Kings Fund trust and to discuss bees – Chas & Dave.
The Fund seems to do some sensible things though “Sustainable Fashion” is surely another oxymoron like being minister for Energy Security and Net Zero or for Women and Equality. I do with the King would keep out politics especially on the net zero lunacy. His past predictions of doom were all wrong.
Ironically my widowed cousin, born in Lymington, has two sons and lives in Cape Town. They wish to return home. They sent all the required documents and identical applications for each son. One son has been granted his British citizenship but the other has not. They younger son was born in an era when, apparently and according to the FO, mass fraud using existing documents, was committed in South Africa, apparently by State employees. They ‘sold your identity’. Therefore the FO wants additional documentation for the younger son, but the SA State, in existential collapse, ‘can’t find’ anything and simply blanks all applications.
I have suggested that the U.K. FO, aware of this as they are, they keep giving him an extension, should accept DNA proof.
Anyway, the British state is efficiently keeping genetic British people out of our country, even though my cousin and her children are NOT SA citizens and never have been citizens of anywhere but the U.K.
About 18 months ago, a dental surgery, accepting NHS patients, opened near my home. It was inundated with potential patients. I filled in my application form and was told to wait to be called in, for a check-up and a decision as to whether I would be allowed to register. It called me …………………….. yesterday. Dental-provision: another demand/supply-mismatch problem that the Conservatives just didn’t care about until it was too late.
Anyways, I’ll be spending some time today looking into whether I can cancel a donation to CCHQ made on a credit-card.
Does it matter if the opposition is against something if the “ruling” party has a very healthy majority?
I genuinely don’t know.
What on earth is the point of being in government if a party can’t actually govern?
It is imperative for any responsible Government to halt all immigration until we have processed those already here. This should be followed by the implementation of a stringent system that only admits individuals who can contribute, and a fixed number of asylum seekers, perhaps a maximum of 25,000 per year.
How long the stop should be, I don’t know, but at least 3 to 5 years, so we can absorb those already here.
But why are the Conservatives 20% plus behind in the opinion polls, because they have not done anything about it.
Plenty of talk but very little action. Same on Taxes and Net Zero. What you do speaks so loudly I can’t hear what you say!
Politicians talk glibly about solving the housing problem as if this country had totally empty second and third countries hidden somewhere up its sleeve.
Well I don’t think it does and all this building impacts permanently and horribly on people’s lives.
And in what way was it ever remotely FAIR to bring folk here in the recent past and then import competition? Waves of settlers came here for a safe, western life..and that is NOT what they are getting.
I thought that politicians just loved being FAIR!
“The Conservatives launched a new policy this year to cut migration by 300,000.” that was just a sound-bite headline with an election looming. The Conservative Government has been actively encouraging migration over the last 14 years
What have done about the criminal invasion, ‘Around 1.3% of people who arrived by small boat from 2018 to June 2023 were returned from the UK during that period’ By all accounts the Government don’t know where the others are.
The real problem is these illegals are ‘robbing’ places that could have gone to the genuine, fear for their life, seeking sanctuary.
The British political establishment have pretty much destroyed England with mass immigration . They have turned my country into a transit lounge for anybody to rock up. England has been colonised, but where as it would be called a bad and racist if it happened anywhere else, here it is called multiculturalism and vibrant.
As none of the political parties can be trusted, in fact quite the opposite , for have fed us one lie after another . The only hope for them is to put a number on immigration that people will accept, and say they will put it into law.
I’m not certain what “computers taking the strain” ( computers are a nightmare) actually means but in my book technology has forced utter misery upon us.
We had a world based on human interaction.
Computers and AI ( are they the same?) can not replace that.
With tech in charge people are left stranded without food, heat or company.
They are left stranded miles from home in a broken down car or on a train with a useless app.
In “healthcare” it leaves people scared, alone and unattended. Some unable to even get to a hospital.
God alone knows what will happen when the idiots do away with landlines.
We had a civilisation. It worked. It was good.
But they had to give it away!
From the MsM
‘Pensioners will be hit with a £,1000 “retirement tax” if Labour wins power, Rishi Sunak warned last night.’
‘Labour will betray pensioners again, Jeremy Hunt has warned as he vowed to protect voters’ retirements with a new “pensions tax guarantee”.’
How duplicitous can these guys get, the Conservative Government under these 2 Chancellors has ensured that pensioners due to fiscal drag will be paying more under their decree. Yes, a small (a very small) number may escape when they only receive the bare State pension. But, that not what is inferred by their personal headline.
They have also ensured the correlation between contributions and payout is broken, it will no longer be what you paid in and for how long, but how much at anytime the Chancellor wants you to have with everyone and anyone being seen as equal(100% pure Socialism), including the newly arrived illegal immigrant.
Would anyone trust these guys that refuse to control expenditure, instead raise taxes to cover their backs.
We don’t want Labour, but we want these 2 less.
“Sir Keir Starmer unveiled new plans to curb net migration, as he promised this weekend: “Read my lips – I will bring immigration numbers down”.
Net migration must come down says Cooper.
Well that’s going to be easy as people with money are going to pack and leave in numbers to bring that “net” migration down. Two out paying enough tax to cover ten, ten in paying no tax. Those Bulgarians though £50m in benefit fraud – only caught because of one bright and honest police officer in Bulgaria, who was probably sick of seeing a load of numpties building mansions.
I think you should suggest a huge new illuminated revolving advertisment on the roof of the puppet theater on all day every day 365 days a year…
Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!” (Sir Walter Scott, 1808)
Then everyone will know what’s going on inside!
It’s interesting that we are struggling with mostly young males from Africa and the Middle East, the US are struggling with young Chinese males coming in from the south, it’s rumoured that there are a growing number of Iranian men in both the US and the UK…. Canada has problems with huge immigration…Europe as a continent is struggling with unfettered immigration…
Can it be a coincidence? I don’t think so – described as a conspiracy theory by some – it would appear to be part of the great reset and new world order that ‘elite’ billionaires and NGOs aspire to . Crush the west. If it’s not that, what is it and why now?
Today is a beautiful day.
I would love to go out into my garden or go for a walk.
However I am reluctant to go into the garden especially at weekends for fear of music as loud as that which drowned out Sunak’s speech being blasted out from various neighbours’ places.
How fitting that his important address was ruined by that which he has refused to tackle.
Nor am I keen to go out for a walk. I don’t feel safe anymore.
Surely the vast majority of voters have no confidence the next government will tackle immigration and the issues that arise from that so it hardly matters who is elected. Yet rewarding those who have failed with a fresh term in office hardly seems appropriate.
Will the Commander be paid more than the prime minister?
“The TUC should be on the side of far fewer visas to do low paid jobs here.”
Absolutely correct. In fact with Conservative HQ parachuting their own into the safest Conservative seats the TUC may remain as the only opposition to the Communist policies of open borders and Net Zero as they are coming to the right conclusion that massive immigration coupled with de-industrialisation and the subsequent rationing of services, energy, food, heating and transport is of no benefit to their members. How times have changed…
Net zero immigration is the absolute minimum.
Make it legally binding.
In fact with deportations it should be net negative.
Just more “more gaslighting” prior to GE.
Population migration is sheer madness – its effects on the NHS , the roads , housing shortage , schools , all illustrate our inability to cope with the numbers ; add illegals to this and the , so far , failure to stop the boats make us the laughing stock of the world . Weakness in our leadership is entirely to blame . Another stupid example is the grants we have made to China – an economy that is far far bigger than ours .