This election needs an honest conversation about net zero

The ideas of Labour, Greens and Lib Dems offering us a future abundance of cheap renewable electricity is a dangerous deceit.
We lack the guard capacity to shift more to electrical operation and to handle more renewable generation from far off and unreliable wind turbines. It is an absurd lie that the U.K. can generate all its electricity from zero carbon sources by 2030. On a bad day wind and solar are under 10% and gas above 50%.We are becoming hopelessly import dependent.
Adding more onshore and offshore wind farms requires a breakthrough with some chosen methods of storage, with huge investment in batteries and or hydrogen to retain the surplus wind power when there is a lot of wind. What happens if there is a longish period with little wind, particularly on cold high pressure days in winter?
Many voters are appalled at the contradictions and nonsenses in some net zero thinking. Why not go for net zero immigration as every person has a carbon footprint? Why import LNG with greater CO 2 output than using our own gas down a pipe? How does closing a steel works in the U.K. to save carbon help if you import the steel from somewhere else that allows the carbon?
The net zero brigade does not know where all the huge sums will come from to close down all our gas power stations, build wind farms, treble or quadruple the grid and switch all industry over to renewable electricity, introduce hydrogen at scale and cover land with battery farms.
It will require subsidy and taxpayer support as it has so far. Renewable power is only cheap if you ignore the costs of back up and skew tax and subsidy their way.
June 3, 2024
We need to abolish the Climate Change Act. This single piece of legislation drives stupid stuff like Nut Zero and our eventual doom.
I have already mentioned hydrogen peroxide as a possible solution. But we will need to design and build better and more efficient wind turbines as the process of creating H2O2 to around 90% is quite energy intensive.
June 3, 2024
Mark, I fear the energy storage solutions are dead ends – the energy loss is massive and cost nonsensical.
We will only get to net zero electricity when nuclear fusion is mastered.
June 3, 2024
We now have lockdown Valllance advising Starmergeddon on all things electrical. Perhaps he knows something about physics that has passed the rest of the world by.
For nearly 3 weeks last month wind provided less than 5%of demand although theoretically it could cover the entire amount.
Battery storage and hydrogen production are very expensive ways to store electricity. Nuclear, be it fusion or fission is the only answer. That will be lost on the clowns at Westminster.
June 3, 2024
You state what most of us here know is common sense. The problem is nobody in power in Whitehall and Westminster is stating it, and backing it with data. I’m sorry Sir J. is leaving office now when he is one of the apparent few prepared to challenge the climate dogma infecting political offices.
If Sir J. has some solid data from his time in office, I for one, would be eternally grateful if he would write a paper on it, backed by government data, that can be published and introduced to the listening media and brought to the public’s attention for proper debate. Net Zero is the most expensive (?) national policy being followed. It must be reviewed in light of current data and knowledge.
reply I have just published The $275tn Green Revolution available via Amazon
June 3, 2024
June 3, 2024
A “break through” in battery storage is rather unlikely – just some slow and gentle improvements year on year seems rather more likely. A break through on Nuclear and Nuclear Fusion is possible I suppose.
The best ways to store electricity currently is as a pile of Coal or tanks Gas, Oil or even piles of wood (young coal) as at Drax if you really must then only generate the electricity as and when it is needed.
June 3, 2024
The Climate change act supported by all but a tiny handful (not supported by JR) of our generally scientifically illiterate and deluded MPs. Not even a vote on May’s evil Net Zero.
June 3, 2024
The maximum efficiency of a wind turbine is defined by physics at 16/27ths, known as Betz’ Law. Practical wind turbines have a sweet spot which achieves 75-80% of the maximum (or around 45% overall), but rather less at lower wind speeds where the power in the wind is much less because of the cube relationship with wind speed (and zero below cut in speed). Above the generator rated output efficiency falls because none of the extra power can be captured. This is a typical efficiency curve for a design optimised for lower wind speeds.
https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/GqyyC/1/
Optimisation is about the most cost effective design for a location (not necessarily the most efficient). Big offshore turbines aim to tap slightly stronger winds at higher hub heights that allow larger swept area and bigger generators. Current evidence suggests that the apparent economies of scale and better theoretical yield may be negated by high installation and maintenance costs as the large turbines are subjected to greater stresses causing bearing wear and extended shutdown pending repair. A similar phenomenon applies to tidal stream turbines.
June 3, 2024
@Mark B; Your last paragraph is an oxymoron, there will be not enough storage as there will be not enough H2O2 to create such storage, given the basic issues of reliability will remain with wind turbines!
How is the research into tidal electricity generation going, unless the moon drifts off into outer-space (in which case excess CO2 will be the least of our collective worries…) there are two guaranteed tides per day after all?
June 3, 2024
In spite of the Conservative collapse, with voters desperately casting around to throw their vote away in a meaningful way so that the Oligarchs of the U.K. get the message, the Greens are only on 5%.
Mr Gold, on this website, over-represents the Green Agenda, for accurate Green representation he should be allowed to post on every 100th day.
95% of the Country unites to refute the Green agenda and the madness of net zero. The 5% probably have a vested interest.
June 3, 2024
June 3, 2024
John speaks the truth now unencumbered by previous loyalties and expectations. He is right to do so. NZ is a dangerous, authoritarian ideological fallacy but more than that, it is an assault on the person by the political state and one adopted as a religion by all main parties.
The naivety of the voter is condemning the British people into servitude.
June 3, 2024
It isn’t as simple as naivety …. many have been brainwashed by the State, using the BBC and other mainstream broadcasters. And at least one generation of young people have been indoctrinated by the State “Education” service.
Check out “The Indoctrinated Brain” by Michael Nehls MD, PhD. It’s a deliberate strategy which was implemented very effectively with the Covid scam.
June 3, 2024
DOM:
Please reassess your first sentence.
June 3, 2024
I fear that there is a lot of Green “entryism” into Labour.
100 at last count and much trumpeted by those lefties who hate Labour maybe sensing and hoping for yet another split in the party?
Vote Red get Green…… Deuteranomaly?
June 3, 2024
Net-zero is indeed the weapon of government and the vehicle of mayors to impose draconian communist policies to further control the people
June 3, 2024
June 3, 2024
Net Zero will kill million if really perused (it probably will not it will be just pretend like the imported wood at Drax and exported industries).
Another Chairman Mao event pure evil.
June 3, 2024
Ll thanks for the Covid book recommendation. So many similarities between Covid and Co2 scares, why do people fall for such nonsense???
June 3, 2024
@ DOM – I recall siilar truths from Sir John from when he was in parliament. There are his books “We don’t believe you” and “Build back green” from several years ago too.
June 3, 2024
June 3, 2024
Making us poorer whilst telling us it’s for our own good.
June 3, 2024
Unencumbered truths is what our Parliament should be all about, but alas.
If you read debates from days gone by via Hansard, you can see how far we have fallen in the ability to allow free and fair speech, not afraid of unpleasant truths.
The grown ups really have given over Parliament to a gaggle of spiteful non-entities, who do not have the mental capacity needed to ensure rigorous debate to find the truth.
A soft dictatorship by comparison to previous openness.
June 3, 2024
‘ Many voters are appalled at the contradictions and nonsenses in some net zero thinking.’
True. It requires more than an honest conversation though. Action is necessary to stop it.
Western nations get saddled with this nonsense while China, India etc carry on regardless.
Politicians will continue to spout nonsense because they go with the globalist stance as it seems best suited to their own personal careers.
June 3, 2024
Not only are the politicians in La-La land thinking NetZero will work. You have to ask yourself if somebody is that detached from evidence of reality what else are they detached from ?
Turns out they are detached from the actual evidence that man made Global Warming is happening.
I ask anybody who believes this nonsense to point me at the ACTUAL EVIDENCE. Show me the killer evidence. Not a summary by an international body or a list of climate scientists all of whom have mortgages paid for by Government grants. Show me the killer research papers !!
You can’t because they don’t exist.
June 3, 2024
What % of MPs and Civil Servants have any grasp of physics beyond a GCSE? 3% – 6% perhaps? We have had energy secretaries who confuse energy and power and talk complete drivel about the Saudi Arabia of Wind.
June 3, 2024
Javelin :
Absolutely correct.
There is no evidence for CAGW caused by burning hydrocarbon fuels. Even the IPCC itself calculates just a warming of 1.2 degrees C for a doubling of CO2 (IPCC WG1 P95 footnote) which Happer & Wijngaarden calculate to be 0.7 degrees C.
All the additional predicted warming is from water vapour feedback which is nonsense because there is no evidence of increasing water vapour in the atmosphere, particularly at the higher altitudes where it counts, or non-existent anyway because water vapour, like CO2, exhibits the phenomenon known as IR saturation where all the IR radiation available as defined by the IR bands and the Earth’s Planck distribution curve have already been absorbed at current atmospheric levels.
Not only are the IPCC models not matching the data but their models and theory that CO2 is the planet’s thermostat cannot even explain the past let alone the future.
In essence all the predicted warming is politics leading the science. Note that the IPCC have been instructed to look for ANTHROPOGENIC reasons for global warming not for THE reasons for global warming and hence all other possible reasons for our mild temperature increase out of the Little Ice Age are ignored.
June 3, 2024
Unfortunately I believe honesty in our political system has long since left the building.
Earning brownie points with global entities seems to be the order of the day and bare faced lying regarding the real dangers we face, not just here but all European populated nations it seems.
Anyone who is truly honest regarding any real dangers we face will be called a ‘climate emergency denier’, Islamophobic, racist, and transphobic. I’m quite sure there will be many more ‘ism’s’, ‘phobias’ and ‘denier’ crimes hitting the legislative books in the near future.
Dishonesty and burying heads in the sand rules Parliament.
June 3, 2024
‘honesty in our political system’ – a wonderful oxymoron.
June 3, 2024
+1 as Sunak is doing with the vast levels of Vaccine harms. Why were they given to people who had zero need of them.
How are Suank’s Moderna dealings and profits coming on? Did he use a heat pump for his RARELY USED swimming pool up North?
June 3, 2024
Net zero will not happen, it would cost £trillions that we do not have, we have no cost effective large scale storage technology (other than piles of coal or tanks of gas that is affordable) it would deliver negative benefits anyway. Just ditch net zero completely now. Most of the things pushed to save CO2 do not even do so let alone do so to any significant sense. EV cars increase CO2 compared to keeping you old car longer.
Hydrogen outside a few specialist areas is a nonsense as so expensive, hard to store safely and very energy wasteful to produce. It is not a source of energy just a very expensive battery system. There are good reasons why electricity is about three times the cost of gas as it is a far more flexible fuel. Taking electricity and concerting it to Hydrogen is a reverse Midas thing to do. Not cheap, not energy efficient, hard to store and rather pointless. If you have to generate electricity when it is not wanted (the problem caused be renewables) there are rather better ways to use it than conversion to H2.
June 3, 2024
I crunched a few number on hybrid cars. Each time you plug them in you might save something rather less than 50p by using electricity rather than diesel or petrol for a few miles. If your time is valuable is it worth the effort? Plus the cost of the charger? This however is not a real saving either just that there is little tax on electricity and loads of tax on petrol/diesel so no real saving for the country. But also you degrade the hybrid battery (usually only guaranteed, do read all the many restrictive conditions, for six years or fewer) probably by far more than 50p per charge. Plus you are carrying all the extra weight and complexity of the motor, battery and an engine with you so more to maintain, higher capital costs and more to go wrong and more depreciation.
Then you also have the battery fire risk, the large amount of fossil fuels needed to mine & manufacture the battery and motor, the extra tyre wear, the need for of road parking space at the house (not worth driving much out of you way to then not save 50p and have to walk back)
Keeping your old car longer is almost invariably best in CO2, practical, flexible and cost terms.
June 3, 2024
I spoke to a neighbour the other day, who is not seen for a while. She leaves home at silly o’clock every morning to drive into London to work. She said now all the roads are 20 mph it takes longer, and asked rhetorically, how is driving in second gear less polluting? I’d have thought, as a scientist, it is more not less polluting.
June 3, 2024
I am in the process of switching my now 15 year old car for a much newer model that is no longer being made, but has the attributes I want (and some I don’t like keyless ignition). Delaying the switch makes no sense, as most who own these cars will keep them rather than sell, as indeed will I, so they are hard to find. It is another diesel, but with Adblue to appease the ULEZ gods. Sacrificing space to a hybrid battery is out of the question.
June 3, 2024
“an honest conversation about net zero” well we have never had that from this government, Labour, MSM or the dire BBC. Anyone saying anything sensible on net zero is banned by the BBC. Ofcom is evil too on this propaganda and indeed they also were on the Covid Vaccines and the vast vaccine injuries.
June 3, 2024
You say “treble or quadruple the grid”. But if we all switched to EVcars, EV vans, renewables and heat pumps you will need more like 10 times the grid capacity. This as the heat pumps will need nearly all their energy in the few very cold days of winter. Most of the grid will this be wasted for the rest of the year. Also connecting up endless offshore wind turbines and solar farms needs are more cabling. Again the cabling will have to carry a certain capacity for the high wind or high solar days but will only on average carry perhaps 20% of this. Far, far cheaper to connect a large gas, coal or nuclear facility. We will also be wasting the very valuable gas grid we have in place & for no good reason. We have loads of gas under our feet to extract.
For all the renewables to be backed up the generation capacity needed for peak winter demand on a few days might be 20 times too, this as you need to double up to avoided blackouts. Again expensive capacity wasted for most of the year.
June 3, 2024
The UK is committed to reaching net zero by 2050. The UK Government has adopted a suite of policies in order to reach net zero, set out in two strategy publications, the Net Zero Strategy (2021) and Powering Up Britain: The Net Zero Growth Plan (2023).
These strategies and policies have been subject to much scrutiny from numerous parliamentary committees, independent third-party reviews, and wider media attention. Those in favour of diverting even more subsidies to the fossil fuel industry are the source of many of the spurious objections to net zero
Once there are two million BEV’s registered here they become the huge renewable electricty storage system, charging up overnight with surplus electricity from the N Sea windfarms, that Sir John agrees is neccessary. Because they are not all on the roads at the same time, but are connected to the various charging systems, they can supply electricity into the grid when required. The more BEV’s we have, the bigger the storage capacity.
We are also connected to the massive EU-wide electricity grid via the interconnectors. This means that we can export surplus renewable electricity at a profit and when necessary, we can import electricity.
None of the arguments against net zero stand up to scrutiny.
June 3, 2024
There is no excess electricity from wind farms on the days they are stopped. You must be on some strong medication if you believe the bovine excrement coming from parliament.
June 3, 2024
You have not begun to address the points Sir John makes.
June 3, 2024
Let’s just imagine for a moment that I have an EV (I don’t, and I don’t ever intend to get one).
Why should I use my privately-owned car, which I have purchased at vast expense, to provide the Government with a source of energy? Every time I charge the battery, it will degrade and depreciate its value. And anyway, if I’ve charged it it will be because I need to use it to transport me somewhere, so I’m not going to “waste” the energy I have stored by helping the Government keep the lights on when it has deliberately destroyed our energy security.
June 3, 2024
Do you actually live in a galaxy far, far away?
June 3, 2024
I have a bridge I would like to sell you
June 3, 2024
Using car batteries to assist the grid is a bit of a nonsense. Stationary batteries are rather cheaper and safer than using car ones and lugging them around. Each charge discharge devalues the battery probably
by more than the value of the electricity stored. So why would owners agree to this? Also they may suddenly need the car and find it flat!
Circa 30% of the energy wasted in transmission, charge, discharge, AC DC and voltage conversions too.
June 3, 2024
Why mess about with BEV battery Grid back up, when nuclear power stations would provide endless supply very reliably and without putting maintenance staff at risk having to service wind turbines out in the North Sea?
June 3, 2024
a fool’s’ golden paradise. Believe it if you must but time will prove the total inadequacy of the argument.
June 3, 2024
“These strategies and policies have been subject to much scrutiny from numerous parliamentary committees, independent third-party reviews, and wider media attention.”
Well obviously not by people who actually understand the physics, climate, energy engineering, and economics realities! The group think religious types who thing walking and cycling produce no direct or indirect CO2 per mile and thing EV cars save CO2 or people on the make from subsidies? Or MPs with paid “consultancies”.
June 3, 2024
Make something here and the Co2 emmissions count. Make it in China (probably using coal-fired energy) and they don’t. Please explain how this stands up to “scrutiny” SG?
June 3, 2024
PS If your government had had the nerve to challenge Net Zero and other ‘eco’ doctrine in the past few years Sir John, as well as overule Treasury migration policies, then they might not be in the pickle they are in today.
Too late to have last minute regrets I’m afraid, Labour is going to wipe the Tories out and we will get more of this green theology and mass migration whether we like it or not. What an absolute shambles! The Tories can only blame themselves because Starmer certainly wasn’t capable of winning on his own merit.
June 3, 2024
“The UK is committed to reaching net zero by 2050“
Yes but why? It is insane, cancel this lunacy now.
June 3, 2024
I don’t think the wider UK is committed to it at all. It’s just the narrow zealot class. People are beginning to understand what it entails. I note that the wider public are increasingly better informed, as a reading of comments even in the tabloid press reveals. But as so many of them also note, there is no truly credible way of voting it down.
June 3, 2024
SG :
I calculate that 2 million BEVs each with 50 KWhr batteries would in theory provide 100 GWhrs of energy storage.
At current demand this would provide electricity for 4 hours and by 2050 just 1 hour.
From where do you obtain please the evidence that chaotically intermittent wind will somehow provide sufficient energy to re-charge these batteries “overnight”? Will the wind magically blow every night?
For the first 28 days of May the 28 GW of installed wind capacity has provided an average of just 3.8 GW, with a minimum of just 0.2 GW.
The Royal Society’s Large-Scale Electricity Storage report after studying 35 years of wind data reckons we need 50 TWhrs[e] of storage by 2050 to avoid blackouts. This is 500 times more than the energy from your 2 million BEVs.
June 3, 2024
To run an average detached house in a cold winter just for one month (using just electricity with heat pumps, electric heating, cooking and two EV cars) would probably need about 8,000KWH of battery storage for the month. This would cost about £120,000 just for the batteries. They might last at best 10 years so finance costs and depreciation would be about £18K PA. Sounds like a plan we can all afford. The electricity for the month would cost about £2,500 the battery depreciation and finance costs £1,500 per month on top. Plus you have the cost of the heat-pump system say another £25,000 if a small house the two EV cars say £50K. Total capital needed nearly £200K. All worth next to nothing after just 10 years.
June 3, 2024
We have to remember that the power output from a BEV battery will be limited. Fast discharge (and heavy footed driving) will shorten battery life. Also, there has to be adequate cable capacity to provide the power. I think anything faster than a 7kW discharge (home charger capacity) will be unlikely. So if a car makes 49kWh available to the grid it would last up to 7 hours. I suspect that in practice only 3 hours (21kWh) would be offered, as no-one wants a flat battery.
The result is a limitation of the available power to 7GW per million vehicles signed up to the scheme. It will be a lot less, because many will not plug in if they see a forecast for persistent power shortage due to low wind/sun. Also, it makes no sense whatever to discharge one battery to charge another, and then use that charge to recharge the first battery. That just wastes 20% of the charge per round trip.
The real role for V2G will be limited to peak lopping supply in less challenging circumstances, when recharging is easy afterwards. However, the number of opportunities will be limited because with lots of extra wind and solar capacity there will be days when even peak demand is exceeded by generation.
June 3, 2024
Do you really believe that the rich & famous are going to allow their £70k+ EVs to be used as energy storage by private energy companies
June 3, 2024
They would have to be mad as the depreciation to the batteries would exceed any payment they might make.
June 3, 2024
Degradation of the battery during the recycle costs more than the electricity supplied.
June 3, 2024
The target is green pensioners who have an EV to go shopping weekly, for medical appointments, and maybe an occasional trip to see the grandchildren so long as they live reasonably close.
Busy working people, travelling in rush hour simply won’t be home when peak demand hits.
June 3, 2024
” subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.” There are no subsidies – but there are tax concessions for new developments, and for decommissioning. Decommissioning has been paid for by enhanced taxes and PRT over the lifetime of the field. Currently renewables get the subsidies (£1.5bn for AR6 for example), whilst the oil / gas industry are zapped with “windfall” taxes, and these will increase under Mad Ed.
June 3, 2024
UNTRUE – Shell disclosed that had received approx $750m in tax rebates to decommission the Brent oilfield since 2017, after how many decades of operation.
According to Shell the Brent Project employs 1000 people and “This presents the UK with the opportunity to become a global leader in decommissioning – with skills and experience that can later be deployed around the world.” So we pay $750k per head who then toddles off to somewhere else and pays taxes somewhere else – doesn’t seem much of an opportunity for the taxpayer.
June 3, 2024
North Sea oil companies were taxed extra amounts because when Tony Benn was energy minister he did not trust them to do the decommissioning. The deal was that a decommissioning reserve was paid up front in extra tax, to be returned when actual decommissioning took place. It was in effect an interest free loan to government. Later governments welshed on the deal by reducing the rate at which the tax was repaid.
June 3, 2024
I refuse to allow my EV to be used to supply power to the grid, to be part of a grid storage system.
There is a limit to the number of charge-discharge cycles any battery can do and there is no benefit to allowing the grid to degrade the lifetime of the battery “for free”.
I doubt any EV owner with any awareness of these issues, and that is likely to be the majority of early adopters, would allow their EV to be used in this way.
Seriously, if you want the grid to use BEVs as grid storage then the grid must own the BEV it’s battery and maintenance and replacement costs.
June 3, 2024
Didn’t Boris the net zero fan bring it forward to 2030? Anyone would think all these Labour Green ideas are new, they’re already here.
4 Dec 2020 — Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK will aim to cut its carbon emissions by at least 68% in the next ten years. BBC
18 Nov 2020 — The 10-point plan includes a target to quadruple offshore wind power by 2030, to 40GW, reported the Guardian, “Water into energy”: £500 million for hydrogen
What’s the plan? The UK joins other countries (and the EU) in setting a medium-term target for the production of low carbon hydrogen: in this case, 5GW by 2030, including “a town heated entirely by hydrogen”. globalenergyblog
ICE ban brought forward to 2030 by Boris Johnson. https://www.carbonbrief.org/media-reaction-boris-johnsons-10-point-net-zero-plan-for-climate-change/
June 3, 2024
A government that was bothered might stop or challenge these bogus TV Weather announcements.
The clearly deluded claims of this month or that being the “hottest” on record.
Just trying to frighten those who believe the world is about to fry.
June 3, 2024
EHopeful
The stupid thing about some of these weather reports, they seem to report the hottest part of the country as though it’s everywhere. I’ve had grey, not especially warm days where the forecast was for the ‘hottest day of the year so far’! It’s a joke.
The only good thing is, the GWPF and Daily Sceptic are challenging the Met office over their deliberate inaccuracies and they’re having to backtrack.
The media are also selective about what information they take from the IPPC reports – again deliberately mis-leading the public.
As you say, all this frightens those who believe the world is about to fry or melt or whatever. Fear is a powerful weapon.
June 3, 2024
“Project Fear” seems to be hampering the very same govt. that craftily succeeded in scaring the socks off many over a virus.
People often in comments dismiss the govt. warnings about Labour as a new fake fear inducer.
So clever now to disbelieve when the warnings are true!
June 3, 2024
In the 2023/24 winter heating season, power generated by wind, hydro and solar reached 55TWh, 10TWh more than the 45TWh’s generated by gas power stations across the UK. 55TWh is an absolutely phenomenal amount of juice. The wind failed to blow on only 5 days last winter.
With or without new licenses, the North Sea oil and gas fields will continue their inevitable decline, so we will need to import ever greater quantities of gas and oil from abroad – unless we cut our demand by rolling out more renewables. Being more dependent on imports of foreign produced hydrocarbons does not enhance our energy security
Once you take out the Energy Generator Levy, UK renewable electricity is 60% cheaper than CCGT – because the best energy conversion efficiency achievable with the current technology is only 50%. There is no need for additional back-up CCGT plant, we can import electricity from the interconnectors when needed.
June 3, 2024
A Ponzi scheme propped up by MASSIVE SUBSIDIES from the taxpayer. Renewables are a deception, FACT
June 3, 2024
How many times do you need to be told that “Power” is not measured in Watt hours but in Watts. WH are a measure of energy not power.
It is a mistake that is so basic, a bit like me writing an article about a Shakespeare play and stating it was written by Molière.
It demonstrates for everyone to see, no real scientific understanding. Renewable energy is worth far less as it is not on demand and is often generated when not even needed. It also produces quite a lot of CO2 to build and maintain, it needs expensive and them less efficient gas back up, far more expensive to connect up and the cables can easily be cut by accident or by enemies.
June 3, 2024
Dear Mr Putin,
Could we have some gas please?
Dear Ms Von der Leyen,
Could we have some electricity please?
Dear Mr Macron
Could we have some electricity please?
Thank you for your pursuit of servitude Mr Gold
June 3, 2024
So importing does not affect the net zero calcualtions?
June 3, 2024
The fact is that thanks to policies you favour, SG, Britain has become a regular net importer of electricity in most years since about 2010. Last year saw the highest net electricity imports ever. Here’s what the government’s assets publishing web site says: ‘Reduced energy production meant that net import dependency increased to 41.1 per cent in 2023 from 37.3 per cent in 2022, with electricity imports increasing significantly on 2022.’ Notice: ‘reduced energy production’, and that includes renewables.
If the programme was to enhance our energy options with renewables, this deplorable outcome would not have happened.
What has actually happened instead is that we have destroyed much of our own electricity production capacity, with the result that the Green lobby can position themselves as saviours of our energy security. I say ‘with the result’, I’m sure this was foreseen.
June 3, 2024
Why do we need to rely on importation of electricity SK. The majority of that imported Electricity comes from France and is generated using nuclear generators. Why complicate the energy industry with imports? We could simply build more of our own nuclear plants and generate our own electricity and provide high quality secure supply using UK resources and jobs. Just an idea I have.
June 3, 2024
nonsense. 5 days of zero wind, but dozens of inadequate to provide required supply.
Why did we usually BUY interconnector electricity of 20% we needed?
June 3, 2024
And here we have Loony Tunes again spouting total nonsense!
June 3, 2024
Renewables Are not Cheap. This summarised data is from David Turvey of Eigen Values.(thanks)
There are 3 subsidies :
1. Feed in Tariffs : 2022-23 £1.7bn
2. Contracts for Difference : £2bn
3. Renewable Obligations Certificates : £7bn.
All are index linked and will therefore go up.
Then there is Grid Balancing (either too much or too little wind) : £2.46bn
Total subsidy is about £12bn.
The next round od renewables (AR6) is being offered at £102/Mwh (fixed offshore), £246/Mwhr (floating offshore), £89 /Mwhr (onshore), and £85/Mwhr (solar). For reference, Gas is 65/Mwh and the ROC reference price is £53/Mwh.
On top of all that, one needs to add the money for net zero; for example £60 bn has been allocated to CCS Carbon Capture and Storage, Drax get £680m pa for burning American trees, and EV and ASHP are sold with grants from taxpayers.
Can we – the UK taxpayers – afford this?
June 3, 2024
As you say:- “Many voters are appalled at the contradictions and nonsenses in some net zero thinking. Why not go for net zero immigration as every person has a carbon footprint? Why import LNG with greater CO 2 output than using our own gas down a pipe? How does closing a steel works in the U.K. to save carbon help if you import the steel from somewhere else that allows the carbon?”
I would add why encourage EVs when they cause more CO2 if CO2 is the problem (it clearly is not actually).
Why encourage walking and cycling when they are powered (very CO2 inefficiently) by human food that causes loads of CO2 to produce, harvest, butcher, package, freeze, refrigerate, cook, transport… The government transport web site still claim walking and cycling produce no CO2 direct or indirect. This a total lie, likes Sunak’s Covid vaccines are “unequivocally safe” claim. But then Rishi Sunak is still jetting about in private jets, in first class and helicopters – so he like King Charles obviously does not give a damn about CO2.
June 3, 2024
LL Actually, when a conversation gets to people eating food giving off high CO2, or cow’s windy pops is bad for the environment – I think this is getting into the realms of beyond ridiculous!
How could any sane person hear that without thinking it’s all a joke in bad taste?
June 3, 2024
Virtually everyone has two feet. Many have several dependants. Every move on entry adds ever more to increasing carbon footprints here. Net zero immigration would reduce the increase.
June 3, 2024
If honesty on Nett Zero is required, the firsf dishonesty is to ignore Reform’s ” Contract with the people paragraph 7″. Read it and you will find a reflection of the Conservative view of the people in the country.
You have got the dishonesty of Labour, Lib/ Dems and Greens right, but compound it by ommiting your own party, the consocialists who invented it, played with it for years, cost the users of power a fortune in tax and subsidy, and increased the UK’s responsibility for excess carbon by importing it. You parsonally displayed an honest approach but most of those around you did not. Do not compound it just because the only honest solutions come from Reform. There is no room for Etc Ed if you want honesty.
June 3, 2024
Reform are right Suank’s fake Tories wrong. But Reform will be lucky to win a seat.
June 3, 2024
LL.
Likely you are right. For me this says more about the political maturity of the british electorate than it does about offers from any political party.
June 3, 2024
But now likely to get my vote as JR is no longer standing.
I cannot vote for any of the others, as they also agree with net Zero.
June 3, 2024
Ah – let’s all support a wholly owned Corporation because Corporations don’t legislate to help themselves at all.
Let’s start with some honesty. Would you allow Pfizer to rewrite our voting rights? If not why allow another corporation that same power? Reform will remove the power from the People to ever sack a government again – IN THEIR OWN INTEREST – because they can’t win a seat unless the electoral system is rigged in their favour.
June 3, 2024
Now net Zero Immigration would be a vote winner, and a game changer, plus the Government could have the power to achieve it immediately (if it really wanted to ).
Net Zero emissions from power production is simply a political and scientific lie, as most of us out here already know.
June 3, 2024
There will not be an honest conversation about net zero. After 30+ years of brainwashing that will not happen in the few weeks leading to the GE. All the main parties have pushed this agenda hard so there will be no abrupt about turns. It has been a based on a remarkably successful campaign of misinformation, on a par with persuading people that the earth is flat and is the centre of the universe. Forget the facts that the IPCC only looks at so called man made warming and ignores natural causes, that CO2 is not a pollutant but essential to photosynthesis, that IPCC models are so useless they resort to quoting averages, that as admitted in the last report they have no way or hope of predicting cloud formation and cover, and so on. Only “believe” or you will be boiled alive.
June 3, 2024
Many who post here object to net zero on cost grounds, believing the fossil fuel lobby propaganda that it will bankrupt us. Nothing could be further from the truth. This 2022 Oxford University study demonstrated completely the opposite:-
https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2022-09-14-decarbonising-energy-system-2050-could-save-trillions-new-oxford-study
The key points:-
1) New study shows a fast transition to clean energy is cheaper than slow or no transition
2) Idea that going green will be expensive is ‘just wrong’
3) Green technology costs have fallen significantly over the last decade, and are likely to continue falling
4) Using large numbers of EV’s as an electriciy storage system is a positive side effect of their introduction
5) Achieving a net zero carbon energy system by around 2050 is possible and profitable
Worth a read – if you care about our planet
June 3, 2024
In more general terms, if you want honesty in the coming election.
1. The consocialists need to accept that the chaos and mismanagement of the last 14 years is theirs alone and to stop offering baubles they do not believe in.
2. Labour need to explain what they would do to correct the shambles they might inherit.
3. The Lib /Dems do not impress with poorly executed downhill travel, a metaphor for what they offer.
4. The Greens should keep their heads in the sand, exposing themselves for a good electoral kicking.
If the electorate fail to awake to what Reform are offering, they deserve all they will get.
June 3, 2024
I see we now have a Conservative candidate for Wokingham John (chosen last Night it would appear)
Know nothing much about her other than it is suggested she tried 3 other Constituencies first (and failed) before finally succeeding in Wokingham. Lives out of the area in Oxfordshire, so appears to have little local knowledge, and unfortunately got the name of our Town wrong, calling it Woking (which is in Surrey)
Clearly an intelligent lady given the high powered Jobs she has held in Banking and Finance, but does she really have the local peoples interest at heart, or does she just want to be an MP, anyones’s MP
I guess time will tell, but she only has 4 weeks to make an impression.
June 3, 2024
Sir John , Most of us with a technical background know that a large majority of Politicians are ignorant of the things they are talking about and wether they know it or not, they are pushing a very large scam. One cannot talk technology into existence and set dates, you have to wait and see how a new breakthrough can be adopted for use needed!
Most of our so called leaders in politics are ignorant of science and corporate liars.
We the public ignore them as much as possible and try to continue with the reality in our lives !
June 3, 2024
Fantasy government.
All about beliefs and predictions.
Sensibilities and predilections.
Furiously weaving moonbeams into a tangle.
The end will be The Four Horsemen.
War, Famine, Conquest and Death.
And none of this ever needed to have happened!
June 3, 2024
‘The ideas of Labour, Greens and Lib Dems offering us a future abundance of cheap renewable electricity is a dangerous deceit.’
To that I would add the Conservative party who pretend that tweeking dates offers an alternative. It does not.
The only party offering an alternative energy policy (and migration policy) is Reform and if they stand a candidate here they will get my vote.
June 3, 2024
You can criticise net zero policy but don’t you dare even hint at questioning the climate apocalypse basis for it. We can be absolutely sure that greenies and activists are 100% accurate about that. Never mind that they have never been right about any past prediction. Oh, and don’t dare to ask what net zero will actually achieve.
Is it just me or does the whole thing stink?
June 3, 2024
An honest conversation needs honest people to take part in it. There have been honest MPs in the Conservative party – I can think of two in particular who were hounded out for expressing views that were not wanted by the leadership. A national conversation also needs an honest media, but no chance of that. The BBC and Sky have recently had to apologise for their blatantly biased treatment of Nigel Farage. There have been a couple of media presenters who told it straight, on GB News, but they were forced out. So as long as we have a political and media establishment who are pushing net zero, we won’t get an honest conversation about it on official channels. For now, the best that can be hoped for is that in private conversations people admit to each other that it’s BS, rather like the way Communism in Eastern Europe crumbled. People started revealing to each other that they don’t believe the ideology inculcated by the state any more. That’s how NZ will fail.
June 3, 2024
Daily Sceptic yesterday ran an article demolishing Labour’s claim that their Great British Energy plan will “save £300 off the average annual household energy bill”. The whole thing was based on outdated data and in reality it will do just the reverse. We have an election where the politicians are now all spouting rubbish and believe the public will accept it, they will not. Battery storage, or any sort of storage, capable of coping with a loss of renewables of several weeks is totally impractical now or any time in the future, there is no alternative to fossil fuels and we should stop pretending that there is.
As for EV cars, yes some people do seem to like them and usage is very slowly increasing. But even if you charge them with fully renewable energy, which we do not, it takes around 50,000 miles driving until you recover the extra CO2 emissions of manufacture. They are not ‘green’ however you define that term.
June 3, 2024
With all due respect Sir JR. It’s a shame your thoughts were not aired more widely when you were in parliament.
Sakara Gold continues to promote his nonsense. Co2 is 0.045% of Earths atmosphere. The UK contributes around 1% of that. In other words, a tiny amount of a valuable natural element. Yet he and idiots in government are happy to destroy the last vestiges of industry in the UK. Are happy to make electricity so expensive it will lead to deaths. Are happy to rely on foreign energy support that can be withdrawn any time.
Meanwhile China/India/USA/many far/east countries carry on emitting large quantities of Co2 that take up any savings we make in weeks or possibly days.
‘Net Zero’ is total madness.
June 3, 2024
Unfortunately it’s relatively few voters who are appalled at the contradictions of net zero. Most are, understandably, taken in by or unaware of such contradictions due to the obfuscation, misinformation and downright lies which surround the issue. How many voters for example know that over half of the supposed ‘cost’ of energy from gas is accounted for by an arbitrarily allocated ‘carbon cost’? Or that official calculations of the cost of renewables are based on a theoretical maximum output of wind and solar which is 1.5 – 2.0x the reality?
I propose that we don’t say we will abolish net zero – that will lead to a fatuous cacophony of name calling about ‘denial of global warming’ etc. rather I’d suggest the Conservatives propose a tweak to net zero, adding a requirement that no net zero policy will be implemented if it has a material negative effect on people’s livelihoods and living standards or the prosperity of the nation. The Climate Change Committee should have a new, corresponding, ‘sustainable growth and prosperity’ mandate. This should have majority support in the Country and be an election winner.
June 3, 2024
Sir John, you have again failed to even mention what is driving this crazy Net Zero movement. You will never progress or convey the pointlessness of Net Zero policies while you allow the advocates for it to tell the lie that CO2 is a pollutant (the EPA in the USA). Because the conventional view of a pollutant is, it must be reduced or removed it allows the Climate Alarmists to latch onto an innocent molecule (CO2) that is actually essential for all life on Earth and claim we must make policy to stop any production on it.
Stop hiding the truth and come out and speak honestly to those zealots. Tell them CO2 is a net good for humanity and the world eco systems, overall. Tell the modern Luddites marching under the banner of JSO or XR or the Green Party they are plain anarchists not progressives.
WE must speak the truth and stop pussy footing around the subject. At the present rate of energy security destruction, the UK will cease to be a functioning democratic nation very quickly. Once we are unable to look after our own basic survival needs i.e. warmth, food and shelter, which the removal of use of fossil fuels will deliver, the UK will no longer be a functioning society.
June 3, 2024
Many of the media are biased into supporting untrue claims or are clueless in not realising crazy MP make false statements. Truth is everyone’s most loyal friend, and should be their normal standard unless they enjoy misleading even themselves.
The Speaker is effective in preventing members from claiming others lie when in the House. However, if Parliament operated properly, it would discipline any member found blatantly lying to large audiences via media. Many do and gain power to cause more harm.
June 3, 2024
Well said, John!
But, funfundamentally, it really necessary at all.
Are the forecasts and, even, the data series really resulting in existential risk? Are they even correct? Is CO2 really the destroying the planet or is it offering more sustenance for more greening of the planet which in turn absorb more CO2? The biggest threat used to be the ozone layer now it is CO2, what will it be next to justify 1000’s of publicly funded research and lobbying jobs?
Meteorological models are hard pushed to forecast next month’s weather let alone the next decade’s weather. What about the performance of past forecasts?
June 3, 2024
Before ‘honest’ debate can happen, our government and the climate change committee must first declare that the subject of ‘climate-change’ ISN’T settled
June 3, 2024
Sir John
“This election needs an honest conversation about net zero”.. Yes, but will we get it and when we don’t who pays for it? Of course, us, we pay with the lose of jobs, income security, resilience, and future.
“The ideas of Labour, Greens and Lib Dems offering us a future abundance of cheap renewable electricity is a dangerous deceit.” – you forgot the Conservatives. 14 years of doing nothing and we still get energy levies/taxes but not enough energy to go around. No one has yet beaten the Conservatives on high prices and high cost along with high taxes.
The trait of a Socialist, promise the people everything and anything, spend uncontrollably as if it’s going out of fashion, don’t worry about a return on spend cover everything up with new and higher taxes. Promise to lower taxes then find new ones change the criteria shuffle the pack and charge every one more – i.e. do the opposite. The Socialist spin is it will be someone else paying. So where does this version of Government get of calling itself Conservative – it is just another Socialist Party deluding itself about reality.
June 3, 2024
There have been calls in the MsM from some calling themselves Conservatives for Sunak to make ‘promises’ in his manifesto
‘They (The people) are disillusioned by the remarkable lack of Conservative principles promoted by a party in power for 14 years.’
‘These voters yearn for a reason to vote Conservative. The Tory manifesto is a chance to grasp the nettle of unaccountable, undemocratic bodies stymying the will of British people. There must be policies that demonstrate how the Conservatives will return power to where it belongs: with the electorate.’ – Annunziata Rees-Mogg
And, so on and so on, all rational and reasonable ‘Conservative’ principles, ideas and direction. Then the Kicker 14 year of refusing to honour all such promises in manifesto’s, speeches and deeds just regurgitating them to become pretend Conservatives for a day, no longer has creditability. Then we have to add in the Sunak/Hunt duo and their personal refusal to control spending, showering everyone and anyone with our money, growing the State – Socialism at its bonkers extreme. That is then compounded with high taxation and the ‘program in place’ of more to come. Is anyone anywhere going to believe these individuals? Then add in their recent days of miss-speaking, miss-representing.
All the time we have these and their collective responsibility colleagues at the helm we have a proven hell of the incompetent incumbents.
The Conservative Party has created a ‘rod for our backs’
June 3, 2024
Number of coal-fired power stations
UK – 1 (planned closure date sept 2024)
China – 3,092
Enough said
June 3, 2024
There will be no ‘honest conversation about net zero’ because it is a gigantic scam designed to impoverish and control the majority for the benefit of a globalist cabal.
June 3, 2024
No, we need a referendum on net zero.
June 3, 2024
Net Zero means rolling blackouts.
We have insufficient local grid capacity for the electrification of heating and transport which means that even with sufficient supplies of renewable generated energy electricity would need to be rationed by rolling blackouts controlled by smart meters.
In the UK 80% of local grids are only capable of supplying 1 – 2KW continuously to each household according to a consultant research engineer (Eng.D) from Southampton University in written evidence to a Parliamentary Committee studying evs. Although meter boxes are fitted with 80 amp fuses (18.4 KW at 230v) this power consumption is only possible if it is for random amounts at random times which will not be the case when heating and transport is electrified. His conclusion was that evs could only be owned by 1 in 7 households even when staggering the supply to 7KW chargers and this was not taking into account the 4-5 KW needed for heat pumps running 24/7 in winter. The engineer said that heat pumps were not feasible at all without upgrading the local grid as they impose even more load than evs.
June 3, 2024
PS : Link to the consultant engineer’s Parliamentary evidence :
https://committees.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/82722/pdf/
June 3, 2024
Net Zero is economic suicide.
Renewable electricity is not only chaotically intermittent but also the most expensive. At the next renewables auction (AR6) the CfD for fixed offshore wind is £100/MWhr (2023 price) and floating offshore wind is £242/MWhr (2023 price). Note that the wind industry is already saying these prices are too low. Reliable RR SMRs are £50-£70/MWhr depending on funding type (RAB or CfD) (2021 price) and the price for large nuclear is £50/MWhr everywhere else in the world but the UK even for the EDF’s EPR Hinkley Point C technology. Gas is £60/MWhr without carbon taxes and coal £30/MWhr without carbon taxes. The Royal Society’s Large-Scale Electricity Storage report calculates that the 570 TWhrs of renewable energy (80/20 wind solar mix) needed for 2050 requires 50 TWhrs [e] backup which will double the price of electricity using hydrogen storage even with optimistically doubling the wind load factors and electrolysis efficiency. Batteries at current prices would cost £ 21 trillion.
June 3, 2024
There is no security in Net Zero.
In addition to deindustrialising so we cannot make steel and munitions and hence military equipment :
How can it be safe to transition to intermittent and unreliable renewables and put all our energy eggs into one energy basket, electrification, when there is no plan or even an economic method to store grid-scale electricity ?
How can it be safe to electrify everything and make our grid the biggest hacking target in the world?
How can it be safe for China, a state described by our security services as “hostile”, to supply all our energy infrastructure – wind turbines, solar panels, the metals and minerals for motors, generators, batteries and cabling?
How can it be safe for our energy infrastructure to be spread out over half the North Sea? How will our depleted armed services protect all the wind turbines and undersea cables from air and submarine drones? Or all the vast expanses of solar panels? No undersea cable or pipe is safe today, as seen with Nord Stream 2.
How can it be safe to electrify our armed services – aircraft, ships, tanks ? How will they be re-charged on the battlefield or at sea? Or in the air?
June 3, 2024
Welcome to 1950 china – ZEV mandate: 22% of new cars must be electric this year …..only in Marxist UK, I still can’t get my head around a tory party telling & forcing manufacturing what they can sell
June 3, 2024
Can I have a little boast that my Labour run council is roughly £35 million in debt?
Is that a record…or comparatively small potatoes?
June 3, 2024
This is what you get when you close down any debate on the subject. We are constantly bombarded with false propaganda on the subject. I’ve had to stop watching TV as I’m incensed by the constant message of climate change that is woven into every program. This must be by design as it is far too common to be an accident. Politicians must be corrupt or lazy if they don’t see what is happening in our society.
June 3, 2024
We are peanuts in the world as far as climate control and change are concerned ; we can only stand and wait at the behest of other bigger ones .
June 3, 2024
I think Labour and the Greens will be less bothered about the countryside and nice areas and will push planning decisions for pylons everywhere there is an open field. They don’t get caught up with the village nimbies such as those that elect Conservative councillors. They don’t worry if a brick building at the front of a housing estate looks nice; they pass the plan. A supermarket with ugly grey facia and no planting passed. People trying to punish Sunak’s version of a conservative government will be shocked.
June 3, 2024
Sir John,
As usual, providing words of wisdom. Perhaps the technology will improve, given time, to provide this Green panorama with reality – but it is not here now or in the near future.
June 3, 2024
France uses 70% more electricity than the UK now despite it having a similar population. Why is this? Is it that the Tory success in achieving 30% of our energy from wind alone is down to their policy of deindustrialisation by creating artificially high energy prices through Net stupid and thereby driving manufacturing and processing industry away? The French have very little wind generation but a lot of nuclear and hydro which are both despatchable and SavethePlanet. Why are we importing wood chips for burning in power stations? Pure cretinism.
We have the most idiotic government in the world outside Africa when it comes to energy security and a few other things besides.
June 3, 2024
I am utterly devastated. Bereft.
Took our cat to the vet to comply with rabid chipping law.
We have had the cat for 12 years as a stray.
Turned out he had a chip already and vet contacted the “owners”and they seem to want him back.
Is there no end to the cruelty of this hateful regime?
Cruel.
June 3, 2024
Our hosts last paragraph is both spot on but historically irrelevant, given the massive subsides that have always plagued the Nuclear power industry (total costs, from the first sod being dug to the last piece of decommission/reprocessing), the arguments against the Green and Net Zero lobbies can _not_ be about public subsidy, only reliability of supply.
Even with, supposed advances in storage technology, wind and solar renewable simply do not stack-up, as you imply, if wind turbines are becalmed or the wind is to strong [1] for 30 days during the short days of winter no Wind or PV storage system is going maintain the electricity network as it is now, never mind with any greater move to EVs & electric heating.
[1] wind speeds in excess of what the turbine gearbox or generator can handle, hence the blades have to be prevented from turning
June 3, 2024
We now know that there is a de-facto death penalty for expressing the wrong view throughout Europe and the wider West.
Tories were hopeless in the face of it (made it much worse in fact) and as a consequence will be irrelevant in the discussion of our energy security and net zero. 60 MPs maybe ? Who knows.
June 3, 2024
Net Zero is a fraud which most of our gullible MPs have swallowed whole. No hard scientific evidence exists for Net Zero, and CO2 is not the slightest problem.
President Putin and Xi must be laughing their socks off at the stupidity of the Western nations, especially the UK.
June 3, 2024
Given you’re stated position on Net Zero, it is quite clear you are truly representative of the Conservative Party, well in my mined anyway!
Added to this you’re position on Self Employment, IR35, and the related reforms, the increased in spending on the Military, and the support for Supply-side Reform and De-regulation, a Truly conservative agenda, it makes me wonder why we in Wales have got a Welsh Conservative agenda based on Small C conservative nonsense!
Wealth generation, here in Wales, like many other things, is in a Mess! Why is ARTDavis wasting his time with the Left-wing nonsense? He will never get a Majority, he can’t even get a crooked, Labour FM, the sack for taking money! The Welsh are loyal to their Party’s, and put a Red shirt on a Monkey and their vote for them!
Defeat Welsh Narrow Minded Nationalism! Meaning the Point is not to win in Wales, but UK wide!
Do not try to have different offerings across the UK, it is confusing!
The question is? Can you get a One Nation Tory, like Sunak, Hunt, Davis, too lead on a Truly Conservative agenda?
The Poles are suggesting Not!
Would you accept this point? Would the rest of the Conservative Party?
May be I’m bias towards Free Markets, Brexit, Sovereignty , but it’s the only way I see the Conservative Party putting their strongest foot forward!
RDM.
June 3, 2024
All very well, but Mr Redwood believes there is climate change, he just criticises the way of dealing with it, so he is on both sides. Dare not risk his moral comfort.
Reply Do give up misrepresenting my views. There has been plenty of climate change over the ages. I have never supported the idea of manmade CO 2 as the sole determinant of future climate trends, and have regularly exposed the contradictions and nonsenses of some CO 2 driven policies.
June 3, 2024
I believe this subject will be shelved until the new Government gains the power to manipulate us further.
Net-zero et al. are but instruments to bring about a new and existing “Fear factor”. A repeat of the Covid lock-downs which enable the Government to take full control of our lives. There, they had a taste of the real power they can grab and are now very reluctant to release it.
Socialist policies have been active in the UK over the past 30 years and this subject certainly will be grabbed by the new incumbents under the guidance of the Civil Service, who really run this country.