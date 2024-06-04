Net zero changes needed

The U.K. needs to go further than adopting a more realistic rhetoric about getting to net zero. It needs to keep recent policy changes and add additional ones
1 Policies to keep
It needs to extract more U.K. oil and gas in place of more LNG and oil imports
It needs to keep the delay to the ban on sales of new diesel and petrol cars
It needs to keep the delay on penalising new gas boilers for home heating
These could all be changed back if we have a change of government.
2. It needs to ditch the following policies
The tax on car manufacturers selling too many petrol and diesel cars
The grants to farmers to stop growing food
The high extra taxes on Domestic oil and gas production which makes us more import dependent
Further investment in electricity inter-connectors to an energy short Europe
3. Things it needs to do to keep the lights on
Commission more gas fired power stations as back up for unreliable renewables
Speed up order process for new smaller sized nuclear power stations
Control migration more successfully to limit demand growth