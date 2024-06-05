So both main parties now want lower migration

I helped persuade the Sunak government to take action to cut legal migration last year. This January they took some steps to do so.
Now I read Labour too want to bring it down. They decline to tell us how or by how much. Meanwhile they have announced policies for an amnesty for illegal migrants already here and have stated their wish to set up more legal routes for people to use. That sounds like more migrants. The Lib Dems are always identifying groups and individuals who should be welcomed that current law restricts.
Some, along with many pro left wing broadcasters now rightly point out that Conservatives have promised lower migration but ended up with much higher. This is a major mistake by recent governments. All the time we were in the EU the open birders of the Treaty swelled numbers in ways government could not control. In the last four years University expansion, the invasion of Ukraine response, the Chinese changes to Hong Kong and the pressures from business to fill more vacancies from abroad have conspired to create a large migration surge.
Those of us who advised against were ignored. Over the last year we have won the arguments against importing more people to take low paid jobs, and against expansion of the University world putting quantity before quality. I do think Conservative Ministers have learned this lesson. They have also been genuine in wanting to stop illegal migration, but undermined in the courts showing more legal changes are needed. I do not think Labour are convinced we need much lower migration. They just want to win an election.
13 Comments
June 5, 2024
Good morning.
I am not even going to bother.
June 5, 2024
@Mark B – why should you, why should anyone? Vote for 5 years of purgatory with me as President, as my Party doesn’t even get to vote on me as leader.
Can you believe 5 years with any of them without further confirmation, without us being reprieved. A lot of irreversible damage and destruction can be done in 5 years – it is not because the People of the UK agreed, they did not, its because Parliament its Excitative do not like to be challenged!
June 5, 2024
All parties will try to say what suits to win an election. All of them lack credibility on immigration and it will continue to be bad after the election.
June 5, 2024
@Peter – being less polite, they all lie!
June 5, 2024
i am not convinced that Conservative ministers have learned the lesson. They have learned that mass immigration loses votes, true. But do they understand why? Do they now believe mass immigration is NOT in the national interest? I have yet to hear any minister explain why he or she believes lower immigration, very much lower immigration, is good for the UK – only that it would gain a few votes. A cap is necessary but you only have to make a superficial comparison with the Australian system to see that several other features are required in an effective system that works in the national interest. Indeed the UK’s skills shortage categories have the opposite effect to that required and are an inversion of what is in place in the Australian system.
A while ago Lord Hannan wrote in the Telegraph advocating importing the Australian healthcare system in its entirety. UK should do that and similarly import Australia’s (legal) immigration system in its entirety. What does the UK do to ensure immigrants will not be a burden on the state? Nothing but should it not do something?
June 5, 2024
According to UK stats 36% of children in UK schools are from Ethnic minority backgrounds. This is rising at 2% per year.
Given most of these come from MENAPT and Africa. According to Scandinavian figures, they do not contribute to the economy. On average they are a drain on the economy.
So this points at a rapidly draining tax base and a rapidly increasing tax spend. Any Government will oversee a constant fall in Government services and standard of living as the remaining tax payers will have to support a steadily growing number of unproductive workers, disabled workers and retirees.
June 5, 2024
Indeed the ethnic minority will not be a minority for very much longer given the rate of increase, simple fact.
June 5, 2024
Both parties may say they want lower immigration because there is an election. Neither can be trusted as you show in your comments.
June 5, 2024
‘High and mighty Tory advisers convince Sunak to snub Farage’
For high and mighty read self important and out of touch.
June 5, 2024
Ministers may well want to reduce immigration but will the Civil Service do as they are asked?
June 5, 2024
Sir John,
It is not just the Labour Party that are saying one thing re migration while progressing the exact opposite.
Lord Dave is a classic example from our own Party.
The issue is not illegal migrants trying to get in to the UK. It is the increasing legal authorised entry of migrants that have destroyed any semblance of control we might think we have over our own borders.
The nation is looking for action not wishful thinking.
The 50,000 coming in via dinghies from France is a piffling side show compared with the 1,4 million allowed legal entry last year.
June 5, 2024
It gets rather tedious reading about what your government should done – but didn’t. Given you are retiring as an MP, I think you should have left the Conservative Party two years ago and spent the last two years, as an independent, haranguing the government.