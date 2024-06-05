Wokingham Conservatives select Lucy Demery as Parliamentary candidate

June 5, 2024 1 Comment

I attended the Wokingham Conservatives selection meeting   on Friday 31 May. We interviewed three candidates proposed by CCHQ from their approved list.
I agreed with the majority view that Lucy Demery was the best candidate for the vacancy.
Lucy Demery is a talented business woman with a good understanding of fin tech and the opportunities of the digital world. She is a confident speaker, a hard working community volunteer and willing to commit herself to public service.
She has my support and best wishes.

  1. Peter Humphreys
    June 5, 2024

    You’re quick of the blocks with your luke warm announcement!

    Reply My announcement was warm, not Luke warm. I wished to have a full discussion with her and get her views on her campaign before making public comments.

    Reply

