I attended the Wokingham Conservatives selection meeting on Friday 31 May. We interviewed three candidates proposed by CCHQ from their approved list.
I agreed with the majority view that Lucy Demery was the best candidate for the vacancy.
Lucy Demery is a talented business woman with a good understanding of fin tech and the opportunities of the digital world. She is a confident speaker, a hard working community volunteer and willing to commit herself to public service.
She has my support and best wishes.
Wokingham Conservatives select Lucy Demery as Parliamentary candidate
1 Comment
June 5, 2024
You’re quick of the blocks with your luke warm announcement!
Reply My announcement was warm, not Luke warm. I wished to have a full discussion with her and get her views on her campaign before making public comments.