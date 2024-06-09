The Conservative Manifesto and drivers

We are told to expect action to make it more difficult for Councils to introduce low traffic neighbourhoods and 20 mph zones. We are promised the end of the much disliked ULEZ zone in outer London.
There have been big strides to tax and regulate drivers off the roads in Wales and London in recent years, and in other parts of England with anti driver Councils. Getting the right balance between local needs for clean air and safety, and combined local and national needs for a good road system that get people to work and goods to market is not easy.Here are some thoughts of how to get a better balance.
1. National highways should be for road vehicles. They are our safest and fastest roads. The network needs completing to at least 4 lane dual carriageway standard, preferably with grade separated junctions. These are U.K. government controlled.
2 A strategic network of major local roads. Whilst under the control of local Highways authorities they should have national limits placed on how far they can go in restricting them . Government could lead cross Authority larger improvement schemes. These roads would normally be a minimum of 30 mph in urban areas and faster permitted speeds elsewhere.
3. Other roads under local control. Residential roads should be regulated against excess speed and inappropriate parking.
4. It is a good idea to promote more walking and cycling. This should be done by installing better footpaths, greenways and cycle ways apart from main roads. We need more and safer capacity, not cycleways carved out of an inadequate main road adding to tensions and conflicts between different types of road user.
5. Review extent of pavement capacity in London where it is in places excessive. I walk a lot in London. Along the Embankment and in the City pavement space is well above our needs whilst east-west road capacity has been strangled.
June 9, 2024
My part of the world has a Liberal Democrat MP and a Liberal Democrat council. I wrote to the MP to complain about poorly controlled roadworks destroying mobility between the North and South of the borough. I pointed out it was all under Liberal Democrat control.
Over a month went by before I received an answer. It was along the lines of:- ‘Nothing to do with me mate. It’s a matter for the council. I will copy them in. If you don’t hear from them within a couple of weeks get back to me.’
Several weeks went by and answer came there none. I wrote back to the MP to remind him of his words. He then said parliament was no longer sitting so he was not officially obliged to anything but he would chase the council again. I suppose he was looking for votes at this stage.
I still have not heard anything and the roads are as bad as ever.
My borough takes direct action over ULEZ. The cameras are quickly sawn down. This may be illegal but I don’t see an end to it.
June 9, 2024
Sensible points, but far too late now for the fake Conservatives.
You say:-
4. It is a good idea to promote more walking and cycling. This should be done by installing better footpaths, greenways and cycle ways apart from main roads. We need more and safer capacity, not cycleways carved out of an inadequate main road adding to tensions and conflicts between different types of road user.
Indeed I like waling and cyccling but these methods of transport are over 10 times more dangerous than taking a car when done on normal mixed use roads. Though do note walking and cycling are fuelled by human food and large amounts of fossil fuels are used to fertilise, grow, harvest, dry, butcher, chill, packages, freeze & cook human food. So a couple of people in a car is often more CO2 efficient than walking and certainly rather slower. Not that CO2 is actually a problem.
So many road have carved out bus and cycle lanes that are largely unused. Giving 60% of the road space to 5% of the traffic is an excellent way to increase congestion and to inconvenience & mug motorists. An idiotic way to raise taxes.
June 9, 2024
Point 5. North South road capacity has also been strangled with choke points on the bridges. Half the road space is now given to cycles. Pedestrians are impeded by huge blocks at either end set up after terrorist incidents. So I am not sure improving East West road capacity helps much.
I also value the pavement space which I used between Waterloo and Blackfriars bridges. South of the river there are no cars beside the river anyway and it is much more pleasant to amble along.
June 9, 2024
For the people of the UK roads are the chosen means of transport. Air transport has been ignored and railways are dreadfully managed and subject to politically inspired industrial action.
Road maintenance, creation and control should, at Motorway, A, and B level, be controlled by national UK government. Leaving it devolved to every collection of ill qualified local bigots is a basic mistake whatever their politics. Their remit should not extend beyond burough boundry or to the road categories defined above. Their activities can then be constrained at local election time by the local electorate. If you allow our chosen transport system to be controlled and interfered with by locally elected school teachers and dustmen then you deserve what you get.
The basic failure as with all failure lies at the top. National government thought that devolution was a good idea, it was absolutely not, unless of course your intention was to use it to subvert said government. Divide and render it useless was the EU plan for the UK, ably assisted by their fifth column within UK government, elected and employed. You, in government, are running around like ants on LSD, unable to see the basic problem and therefore incapable of correcting it.
Have you SJR ever considered that you rendered yourself less effective by not saying forcefully those things you now feel free to say outside the party machine. Therin lies the weakness of party politics, to the detriment of the population. I accept that in many instances you tried. There were not enough like minded of you.
Reply I made these things very clear in my meetings with Ministers
June 9, 2024
4-lane carriageways deliver many advantages, but DUAL carriageways such as motorways are badly designed.
Opposite-destined traffic causes worst accidents. UK country roads allow vehicles to pass in opposite directions, with drivers using each other’s lane to overtake at 60mph, crashing at 120mph!
When multi-lane roads from opposite directions are merged into motorways, the fast lanes should be FURTHEST apart.
A typical 3-lane motorway consumes 9 lanes: 2 hard shoulders, 6 driving lanes and a metal barrier lane in between to avoid 140mph impact.
Now imagine a 4-lane road with 30mph as its maximum speed for the inside lane, increasing to 60mph then 70mph for the outermost overtaking lane. If you wanted to join that road with another road from its opposite direction, you should join the 30mph sides, with a red zero-speed emergency lane in between for added safety.
That way, you would have a 4-lane motorway consuming less than an existing 3-lane motorway does. The 33% space created would reduce congestion, pollution, lost time, fuel consumption, vehicle wear, road wear and gain several other advantages.
Right hand drive cars and driving on the left rules would remain exactly as they are now, with drivers still overtaking on the right and entering and leaving the motorway from the left lane. A badly driven car would have to cross EIGHT lanes to reach crash impact at 140mph!
The present motorway folly started when the M1 designer stuck the Southbound road from Birmingham to London in the East instead of West forcing the fastest lanes closest together. Non-thinkers just follow.
June 9, 2024
The Conservative Party have had 14 years to help drivers and done the opposite. For example forcing EV cars on people and taxing cars more. This has not been done for economic reasons but because you have been infected with the woke mind virus and joined the end-of-world cult called NetZero.
You and your party have been in power since ULEZ was conceived and done nothing to stop it.
The internet has been literally wall to wall complaining about Conservative Policies. I understand the other Parties are worse. But The Conservative Party has now created the perfect condition for an upstart Party to replace them.
The Woke mind virus has taken over Westminster.
It’s time to face the public.
June 9, 2024
Schapps as Transport Secretary encouraged implementation of ULEZ, but to the north and south circulars. Khan just went one better.
June 9, 2024
@Javelin – Whatever they have said in manifestos, promised on the campaign trails they have done the opposite.
In the US the war on the combustion engine, is not a push to ev’s, but a requirement for vehicles to increase their range by 2%. The one and only ULEZ city in the US has dropped its proposals.
This UK Conservative Government and their counterparts in other factions, prefer to see the UK destroyed by denying an equal footing with its Worlds competitors. That’s the point is is a World competing to improve the lot of their people, it does it by the wealth it creates – UK Politicians don’t see this they deny it, they are configuring the UK’s demise
In the UK all our Political Parties see Tax as there get out of jail free card, not one is interested in controlling expenditure, creating wealth to fund our requirements – just tax, tax, tax. tax no longer funds the essentials to keep the wheels of the Country turning, it is just a means of stroking ego, vanity, and personal self esteem
June 9, 2024
If the conservatives were competent they would be hitting the anti car measures from labour hard, quoting their 20 mph roads in Wales etc.
June 9, 2024
Indeed yet hobby cyclists can race round Regents Park in pelotons at 40+MPH killing and injuring people.
Laura Kuenssberg, in typical BBC mode, seemed very determined to taint Nigel Farage as a racist this morning. This simply because he correctly said “Sunak did not understand our culture”. He could also have added Sunak does not understand economics, understand that calling an early election was bonkers, on the causes of inflation, on how to spend tax payers money wisely, on how to deliver his pledges, how not to lie to parliament (on unequivocal vaccines safety, on having cut taxes or on how net zero is vital). Sunak does not seem to understand very much at all.
On climate alarmism – verses climate realism the BBC are still entirely one sided (and totally deluded) with endless alarmism and zero climate realism. In an election, where we do now have one climate realist party, do they not have a duty to be impartial and stop their endless alarmist lies. The usually sensible John Caldwell was pushing the net zero lunacy on Laura’s programme today. No climate realist invited to comment.
June 9, 2024
If the BBC insist on sticking to their “climate realists (other than the politicians) are banned from the BBC” agenda (so all the people invited on to comment are climate alarmists) this is surely clear and blatant bias from them during the election period against sensible climate realist parties.
The BBC is also hugely biased over the vast net harms done by the Covid Vaccines and in trying to smear Farage as a racist as much as possible. Also being pro-biden/anti Trump (another climate realist). As usual the BBC art grads are totally misguided on all counts.
June 9, 2024
The not conservative party has been waging war on the motorist for the last 14 years. Suddenly there is a scramble to restrict or unwind the damage done.
No one believes in the manifesto promises as we know they will be ditched luke hot coals if re elected.
Still going ahead with fining car firms if they don’t sell sufficient BEVs so the sale of new cars will drop as manufacturers restrict ICE sales thus reducing the tax take.
Law of unintended consequences will play havoc with government finances.
June 9, 2024
@Ian Wraggg – in the US the war on the combustion engine, is not a push to ev’s, but a requirement for vehicles to increase their range by 2%. The one and only ULEZ city has dropped its proposals.
This UK Conservative Government and their counterparts in other factions, prefer to see the UK destroyed by denying an equal footing with its Worlds competitors
June 9, 2024
Good Morning,
Jolly good, local improvements, much desired.
What about the BIG problems….NET ZERO, ENERGY SECURITY, FOOD SECURITY, NATIONAL SECURITY…
Throwing crumbs around now will not save Mr Sunak and his cohort of apparatchiks.
June 9, 2024
Peter stop being ridiculous
Thesr measures are controlled by the wef and UN with assistance from Brussels. Don’t expect any sensible policies from the liblabcon as they’ve all been contracted out.
June 9, 2024
@Peter Wood – beyond the brain capacity for the Conservative Government, and all would be contenders in this election. It is not about the survivability of the UK and its people, it is ego and self gratification.
June 9, 2024
PW : “Throwing crumbs around now will not save Mr Sunak and his cohort of apparatchiks.”
They’re not wanting to win as evidenced by the PM’s deliberate “mistake” to leave the D-Day event early in order to upset their older, more loyal voters. They prefer a Labour government and its policies of open borders, a faster drive towards Net Zero and if possible re-joining the EU. They’ve been wanting to lose ever since the vote for Brexit. Unfortunately PM May, who tried to cancel Brexit, came up against Ed Miliband and PM Johnson came up against Jeremy Corbyn, neither of whom were acceptable to a large proportion of the voters. And PM Johnson had unfortunately assistance from the Brexit Party.
June 9, 2024
PS : Apologies, I made a mistake. Jeremy Corbyn was the leader of the Labour Party for both the 2017 and 2019 General Elections. So PM May was up against Jeremy Corbyn and not Ed Miliband.
June 9, 2024
There seems to be a bit of a reaction in the corporate world to the growing trend of working from home. WFH, which really took off during the lockdowns, means that there are much less folk using the roads to get to work, though apparently the school run is still necessary. WFH is popular and many studies have concluded that it increases productivity. Working practices in the UK have changed – with more WFH, the roads and indeed the railways are used much less.
Between October to December 2019 and January to March 2022, homeworking in the UK more than doubled from 4.7 million to 9.9 million people, source; ONS
https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/articles/homeworkingintheukregionalpatterns/2019to2022
Tax relief is claimable for those who have additional household costs, if they have to work at home for all or part of the week:-
https://www.gov.uk/tax-relief-for-employees/working-at-home
In April 2024 a new British law (The Flexible Working (Amendment) Regulations 2023) came into force; employees now have a legal right to request flexible working from their first day in a job.
It is now government policy to encourage more WFH. I’m all for getting more ICE vehicles off the roads
June 9, 2024
Not precisely to do with driving but our council has embraced “No Mow May”…a strategy advertised on their website.
Many complaints regarding long grass, visibility etc
Council apparently denying any truck with No Mow ….grass they say a result of machinery problems.
So obviously they are terrified of voters realising the extent of their involvement.
They did a “Take the knee” thing too ( which went unnoticed) but back-peddled like mad over dabbling in traffic meddling.
Ashamed of their wokery….who is leaning on them?
June 9, 2024
So after 14 years of systematically punishing motorists we’re now told the Not-a-Conservative-Party “promises” to do a screeching hand-brake turn.
Is Sunak also going to “promise” to scrap Net Zero and the law which will make it illegal to buy a petrol driven car?
It’s easy to make “promises” when you’re about to be kicked out of Office.
June 9, 2024
More clear cut evidence of vaccines damage in various studies. See the recent Dr John Campbell Videos and studies on excess deaths especially prevalent in the more heavily vaccinated countries. The figures look more and more appalling.
Unequivocally appalling it seems.
June 9, 2024
Wokingham introduced an Air Quality and metering system in the Town Centre a few years ago, which is constantly monitored. It is in a position next to the curb of (Peach Street) the main through road at head height.
The Council have confirmed that the air readings are slowly getting better, having done absolutely nothing to change the road system, speed limits or emission controlled vehicles.
The reason the air is getting better appears to be that the development of better ICE engines, Hybrids. EV’s, stop/start technology, and the demise of the older Ice vehicles as they are eventually scrapped, has done it for them, this when traffic volume has increased within the Town Centre.
Thus an improvement was gained by just letting design, research, science, and improved development, work through the system without any need for interference, fines, charges, or vehicle limitations at all.
June 9, 2024
Firstly, we need to reform the planning system so that building new infrastructure is not prohibitively expensive.
Dual carriageways are not always appropriate for sparsely populated parts of the country. However, grade-separated junctions for their single roads would go a long way to levelling up by speeding access to these places.
Local strategic networks should also have grade-separated junctions as standard, with bypasses including tunnels replacing 30 mph zones. The government should first complete the schemes with the highest cost-benefit ratios. However, local authorities should maintain long-term plans to complete their networks to avoid building on the land involved.
We should build high-density housing around existing rail infrastructure and enable high-frequency services. This approach will create a service people want to use, reducing demand for road use.
June 9, 2024
John
All manifesto’s are now promotional dream sheets, nothing more nothing less, and the fully costed element is simply a guess, based on simple calculations on the back of an envelope.
They are wild and simple promises made in order to get votes.
I have long since disregarded manifesto pledges, because that is all they are, pledges.
All of these pledges make life more complicated and expensive, and are rarely effective at all, in fact in many cases ever more legislation makes matters worse.
Let us take the simple matter of pot holes, you surely cannot get much more of a simple task than that filling up a hole in the road, it can be seen to be getting worse and more costly to fix by the day, it does damage to vehicles, it slows down our roads, and can be the reason for accidents.
Even if reported it takes weeks and weeks to get action, someone then inspects it and sprays white paint around it, then more weeks go by, the white paint disappears, so more white paint is sprayed around it until red paint is required. Then a team come out and repair it, but do not do it properly and the few smaller pot holes around it in the same road are left to fester and get worse until they get the inspection and paint treatment.
More and more money is being spent we are told every year to mend our roads, but they are steadily getting worse day by day because work is not being done properly, with any sort of an efficient plan.
Why are repairs not overseen or inspected before payment ?
Why are road repairs not guaranteed by the contractor to last at least two years?
Why are new and resurfaced roads failing so fast ?
June 9, 2024
Today’s piece and yesterday’s piece make me smile. Over the last 50 to 60 years Wokingham has been transformed, by the building of tens of thousands of houses, from a sleepy market town to a sprawling urban mess. 60 years ago the Finchampstead Road was a single lane road taking a few hundred cars into Wokingham in the mornings. Now it takes thousands. It’s still the same road though. No wider. Same bottlenecks. This has happened under largely Tory councils and governments. Now you’ve got the gall to complain when someone tries to improve life for the people unfortunate to live in the rat maze that you have turned Wokingham into.
June 9, 2024
Our real problem in the UK, is that we give far too much sway to bossy, shouty single issue groups who want to impose their views on the rest of us.
I would love to be able to walk and cycle everywhere but, a combination of age and disability prohibits me from doing so.
I cannot see how people can do their weekly shop on a bike or go out as a family for a day out.
If something is desirable, then people will do it anyway. It is not the role of the state to mug the population or to dictate how people can or cannot move around…. Unless they don’t want us to move around at all.
June 9, 2024
Once again:- Great ideas…. far too late.
June 9, 2024
Our Council appears to have no idea when it comes to cycle ways. In most cases they would have been better to leave alone. They designate pavements as cycle paths, which is downright dangerous for the reasons it is otherwise illegal. One path is signposted as a cycle path but then ten yards further on they erect a “CYCLISTS DISMOUNT” sign. Another so called cycle path has anti-cycling barriers erected across it. Still another regularly sports a mud pool up to 6 inches deep. Generally it’s better to avoid their provision and cycle on the road.
Motor vehicles can generally get past cyclists provided the road is wide enough, but widening roads isn’t something the council can generally do. That means there is provision for cyclists when it’s not really needed, and nothing where it is.
Oh and by the way, like most cyclists I also drive a car.
June 9, 2024
Sir John
While you are correct, and all your points extremely valid and good aspirations. Conservative manifesto’s in the last 14 years have been notorious for being dismissed the day after the election.
June 9, 2024
Good morning Sir John
After your unsuccessful bid for the Conservative leadership in July 1995, Enoch Powell wrote a note to you. It said:
“Dear Redwood
You will never regret the events of the last week or two. Patience will evidently have to be exercised – and patience is the greatest of political virtues – by those of us who want to keep Britain independent and self-governed.”
I wonder what you thought after reading his note then and what your thoughts are now you are no longer a M.P. almost 29 years later.
June 9, 2024
Once again the fossil fuel lobby is planting anti-renewables propaganda in the right-wing press. Their current threats are classic project fear – Labour’s plans to decarbonise the grid will result in “enormous costs” and that old chestnut “blackouts” – because of intermittent wind and solar
Even worse, the current Energy Secretary Clair Coutinho is alleging that imposing “over-ambitious” climate policies would result in “widespread public unrest” What tosh!
Claire Coutinho has an investment banking background. Like her predecessor Grant Schrapps, she has absolutely no experience whatsoever in the energy sector. She is clearly reading from a fossil fuel lobby influenced script, probably written by one of her SPADS with CCHQ connections.
For the benefit of Ms Coutinho, last winter power generated by wind, hydro and solar reached 55TWh, 10TWh more than the 45TWh’s generated by the – only 50% efficient – gas power stations across the UK. 55TWh is an absolutely phenomenal amount of juice, which saved us from having to import at least 25 tanker loads of extremely expensive LNG.
The wind failed to blow on only 5 days October-March 2023/24. The lights stayed on
reply The S of S is right to highlight the dangers. The lights have only stayed on thanks to massive imports on low wind and sun days. You refuse to include the green taxes and the cost of backup power in your numbers.
June 9, 2024
Driven by the overwhelmingly left/liberal mindset of journalists across the entire media landscape, but especially in broadcasting, the centre of politics has moved well to the left in the last 20 years. The result has been that the UK electorate, particularly the under 50s, have gone soft. They have no experience of a real Labour Government and I doubt whether Margaret Thatcher could win a general election today. She would be branded as a a fascist by most journalists.
It’s ironic that, just as the rest of Europe appears to be redressing the balance, we are about to go the other way, thanks to the faux Conservatives we have had in charge for the last 14 years.
Taxes have been allowed to go too high, largely thanks to Sunak’s ridiculously over-generous furlough scheme.
A Labour government is going to pile on more tax rises on top of those imposed by Sunak and Hunt.
We can only hope that voters realise their mistake before the end of Starmer’s first term.
I will still be voting Conservative in the hope that those of a right of centre outlook can take over and restore the party to its rightful place. A merger with Reform will be essential. We need politicians like Nigel Farage in parliament taking the battle to Starmer and Co.
Here’s hoping that the likes of Hunt are the first to lose their seats.
June 9, 2024
from the MsM
“New Zealand was on Saturday night expected to revoke a ban on drilling for oil and gas amid fears of blackouts, as Labour plans to impose a similar crackdown on the North Sea…”
The World! gets it, the UK Parliament and its Government fights it. The answer to all things is the creating of ‘Wealth’ to fund a way around what ever is thrown your way. This Conservative Government and its Parliament believes it is Tax that funds everything.
How can you fund anything when your policies focus on maliciously creating a diminishing resource – the wealth to pay taxes?
Reply The U.K. government has granted more oil and gas licences!
June 9, 2024
More smoke and mirrors, the war on the motorists continues, give back to one hand, take twice as much from the other! I see it reported that a new Conservative Govt would outlaw any new “Pay Per Mile” road charging, but no mention of scrapping road fuel duties, thus existing Law on the statute book could be quietly to charge taxes on EV charging, whilst unfreezing hydrocarbon taxes.
Good luck on #3, whoever forms the next govt, even more so if local and residential roads become ever more shared spaces. Yes pavement parking is a scourge but no worse than our local councils requiring residents put (wheelly-)bins out on the public pavement, even when residents place them sensibly the collection teams then leave the emptied bins all over the place, to trip-up those with poor sight and inconvenience others, all in the name of productivity, yet our Council taxes have seen huge year-on-year increases.
If pavement parking is outlawed, many roads will become to narrow during the night or at weekends for the passage of Ambulances and Fire Engines, of course the Govt or Local Authority could try to (further) limit residential on-street parking, but I suspect residents will reply with a bunch of P45s at the first opportunity. 😆