Manifesto time

The Lib Dems tell us we need to re enter the EU single market. Do they read nothing? Have they not seen the data of how our growth rate slowed after we joined the EEC, and slowed again after 1992 when they “completed” the single market?
When we entered the EEC customs Union in 1972 they took tariffs off their successful goods exports to us, but did not take barriers down for our service sector exports to them. Predictably our balance of trade with Europe plunged into the red and stayed there. The rules, tariffs and taxes helped their exports to us much more than our exports to them. We had to ditch trade with Australia, New Zealand and others as they made us impose tariffs on the food they sold us,to substitute Euro food instead.
They then bamboozled a weak U.K. establishment into eventually joining the Exchange Rate Mechanism. A few of us pointed out the damage this would do. It predictably gave us an inflationary boomlet followed by a bad bust. Needless EU economic damage.
The EU all the time we were in failed to agree a trade deal with our biggest overseas country market , the USA . It failed to enter the important TPP Pacific trade area which we have now joined once out of the EU.
The EU used the excuse of the single market to make us adopt all too many new and additional laws, burdening business with over the top costs. These laws often impeded innovation and made you do something as the EU leading company did it.
As Single market Minister my main task was to stop, delay or dilute needless and undesirable laws. As a result of their inward looking protectionist anti innovation approach EU per capita GDP is just half the US level. Locking us into that again is a very bad idea. Lib Dem’s are neither liberal nor democratic. They want to deny us the result of the Brexit referendum. They want more and more laws and taxes to restrict entrepreneurial and business freedom.
Thankfully , the Lib Dems will be nowehere near the levers of power
Unfortunately it seems the appalling Starmer will hold nearly all of the levers of power. Another tax to death, net zero zealot, someone who wants ever more immigration, taxes and regulations, also to reverse Brexit and someone who has failed to question the vast net harms of the Covid vaccines and theclong lockdowns. Plus he wants to kill private schools and destroy landlords.
So Sunak has unveiled a CGT cut for landlords to sell properties to their tenants. Which fool though this up? I suppose it might apply to perhaps 1 in 200 properties at most where tenant want to buy and can raise the funds to do so. But a the Tories will not get back into power (circa 2% chance) and perhaps just a 20% chance that even if they do they will actually deliver. So totally irrelevant?
A Tory promise to on day one after the election to abolish IHT completely might at least lift the Tory chances to say 10%. At least that would be meaningful. The above promise is almost totally worthless.
Who in their adult right mind would believe the Uni Party. We saw the rogue parliament in action ignoring the national vote, now betraying the national vote to act in lock step to EU by stealth!
Dishonesty runs through the veins of parliament and there is a total disconnect with the public. Manifestos are Charades by politicians for politicians for the Punch and Judy show in parliament each Wednesday!
I think this view is also supported by Sunak’s repeated claims, another yesterday, that he or Starmer will be PM. That is what he wants. That is because they have the same ultimate agenda, closely align and act in lock step to EU, not diverge, not scrap EU laws, regs or directives.
Sunak introduced recent EU equality law into domestic legislation and accepted EU limiters on cars in this country- no debate just did it!! We voted leave!!
JR forgets Sunak stated he would implement the 2019 manifesto, he Chose not to and replaced it with his five point pledge asking the nation to judge him by it after a year, he failed both and now wants us to believe him about future pledges! Is this an act of Arrogance or stupidity? Does he think we are stupid?
Has Sunak forgot he betrayed Brexit and the national to leave the EU with his EU sell out Windsor agreement?
”Who in their adult right mind would believe the Uni Party”
Did you hear Sunak last night, immigration down by a third, income tax the lowest its ever been ….what planet is he on …who’s feeding him these lines
It will be worse now Hope! Most of the honest MP’s are giving up , either in despair or tired of fighting for the truth.
Men like Sir John are few and far between in Westminster, most are greedy and self serving like flip flop Starmer of kneeling fame .
Indeed see that last three Tory Manifestos for all the many broken promises. See if you can find any that they actually kept?
The non Conservative One Nation clowns want to rejoin the EU. Lord Greenshill couldn’t leave the stage quick enough after losing the referendum.
Starmergeddon wants closer ties but fortunately the EU is doing a very sharp right turn and whilst he tries to decarbonise( bankrupt) us by 2030, he may find out the whole net zero scam binned in Europe. The same in America when Trump returns.
We are completely out of step with the rest of he world but probably a price worth paying to get rid of the social Democrats cuckooing as tories.
5 years of liebour should waken up generation Z when their freedoms are curbed by the communist left.
Sunak launches Tory manifesto promising to cut taxes and immigration!! Where was he in 2010, 2015, 2017 and was chancellor in 2019! This clever mathematician might see a pattern here, same promise to get elected same lies and deliberate failure to deliver. Legal immigration was a choice it did not happen by itself or without Govt. Support!! Same for historic tax rises! Sunak scrapped JRM’s planned cull of 92,000 civil servants!
+ 1. Lord Greensill of Libya – I promise to stay on and deliver either outcome and serve the leave notice the day after the referendum. Yet he abandoned ship to “work” for Greenshil. Now he is back collecting he salary and allowances.
In an act of surely criminal gross negligence Cameron did not even get the civil service to prepare for the quite likely leave outcome.
At the 2019 election Boris said that every tory MP has to agree to the brexit manifesto or leave ….so they all lied
We could be a bankrupt nation under Starmergueddon following the Tory’s 15 years of failure and refusal to balance the books. They did not repair the welfare roof before the pandemic and then the rest was now history.
This will wake up the nation and put us on the path to REFORM.
Find any bin for your vote other than the Lib Dem bin, if you can’t vote positively for a good candidate.
The Lib Dem’s need to be wiped out completely at this election. Not only are they thumbing their nose at the electorates decision to assert our own Sovereignty (Brexit) but their leader is culpable in the Horizon scandal – he sided with the corporation against the people. The complete reverse of the intended role of MPs which is to STOP those wielding the power of the State to crush us individually.
The EU Parliamentary elections and the polls in the US for The Presidential election indicate that the electorates of the west have had a belly full of these mad Globalists. Let’s press that button in the U.K. too.
Indeed plus the LibDims are also totally deluded net zero zealots.
JR says “the Lib Dem’s are neither liberal nor democratic. They want to deny us the result of the Brexit referendum. They want more and more laws and taxes to restrict entrepreneurial and business freedom.”
Unfortunately most of this fake Conservative party thinks and had delivered exactly this too.
Quite a good interview with of Rishi by the BBC’s Nick Robinson except he totally failed to question Sunak on the net harm lockdowns, the net harm vaccines or Sunak’s Moderna intrrests or his blatant lies that the vaccines are “unequivocally safe” or on the inanity of Sunak’s net zero agenda. Sunak kept saying the election is about the future. No Sunak it is about you credibility. Sunak – given the past 14 years Sunak the Tories have none having none. They have delivered the total reverse of what was promised. So why trust them yet again?
Nick Robinson also, quite wrongly accused Farage of bringing up Sunak’s racial background, he did no such thing Nick as you surely must know.
Racial background though can be brought up as and when it suits for gaining an upper hand, claiming victimisation etc. In all honesty I can’t say I’ve ever read or heard of Sunak using that particular weapon, unlike some.
Nick Robinson is of the BBC ilk who will always try and make a racial pantomime out of anything and everything.
Obviously if the hand ever fell on his shoulder proclaiming he had to go for being too old and too white, that would be a different story, but all the while it’s someone else he’ll try and stir the ‘racist’ pot for professional kudos.
Lynne,
your comments are worse for Tory party. They repeatedly lied And as govt. betrayed the nation to leave the EU! Lie dumbs, Tories and Labour might as well have the same manifesto, it would simply say, follow EU and implement everything it wants through quangos while we create a narrative to fool the public.
Don’t vote Tory either unless you have a proper Tory candidate. If the parties intent on taking the U.K. back into the EU fail that is a shot cross the bow of Labour.
Throw your vote away carefully!
@LL; Indeed there were no questions about Lockdown, a good thing as a balanced interview would also have had to ask about Lockdown parties, the harm done by “Eat out to help (spread it ab)out”, never mind the harm done from not actually having a Lockdown in the UK.
June 11, 2024
‘No lockdown in the UK?’ Er, what???? So why were untold billions paid out in furlough money, Jerry? Why were most shops closed? Why were schools closed for months on end? Why was travel to other countries banned? Why were people arrested for sitting in parks? So all these business operators, head teachers, government ministers and police chiefs were just totally unobservant, not to have noticed ‘there was no lockdown’? What a pity you couldn’t have put them right at the time.
@LL; “Nick Robinson also, quite wrongly accused Farage of bringing up Sunak’s racial background”
Nonsense, what Farage said would never be said about, or to someone, of Anglo-Saxon culture, or of a traditional European religion. And Farage has form for stoking such fires, remember the ill-advised messaging and then billboard being driven around, before and on the day Joe Cox died?
Reply to Jerry.
So tell me what is wrong with identifying someones racial background.
I’ve got one. I’m English, I don’t mind anyone referring to it. My thoughts are influenced by my racial origin.
Go on, tell me it’s wrong to be English.
All Narcissists scrap the past and want you to have no yardstick to judge them by. They want a ‘fresh start’ every day so that they get away with yesterdays murder.
Unfortunately politics – with the power money and limelight – is heaven to narcs. But you can spot them from those there to serve because:
1. They do no work
2. They contradict themselves repeatedly (they lie in the moment to win and have no thought for being caught out tomorrow)
3. They can’t find a stage big enough to dance upon! See Macron who can’t be bothered with France – he’s ment for bigger things 🤣😂
Cable, as Business Secretary at the time, was also culpable but claimed there was nothing he could do! Both quite useless when in office. Unfortunately that charge applies to too many politicians when they reach elevated ministerial status.
LA,
Around here orange Lib Dem boards are the only ones I see on display. It is either Conservative or Lib Dem. Labour don’t get a look in.
I am not sure of the reason for this but it’s the way of things around here – even with Sir Ed Dopey as the sitting MP.
One of their leaflets even had the cheek to say how he was championing the sub postmasters in the Horizon scandal. Shameless.
Sir John,
I understand from the news channels that, Sir Ed Davy was in Wokingham yesterday… Shame I missed him. I would have loved to have put to him that, if his party is so green, why have they put half of Bramshill Forest through my letter box over the last couple of months telling me how bad The Conservative Party is and how great Clive Jones and The LibDems are.
The remainers just cannot accept we don’t want to be part of the EU project in any shape or form.
Slightly off topic… I am sick to death of the number of petty new rules and offences being brought in, each with a disproportionate fine attached. To name but a couple that have come to light over the last few days…. Cat microchips, car EU compliant sticker with UK and Union Flag on rear of vehicle.
The government has become a bunch of gangsters, however I do think they’ll make an offer we will be able to refuse.
The UK.. It’s a new fine every day.
Yes. It amounts to bullying. I’m sick to death of it too.
June 11, 2024
June 11, 2024
Mike
Perhaps Cliff means a UK car sticker (when in Europe) is now required, as GB stickers not now legal.
Likewise important to get a CritAir Certificate on your windscreen when travelling in France, or you get automatically fined when entering a town or city which has emission regulations.
The CritAir Certificate is based on your Cars emissions, Rated from 1-6 and needs to be purchased in advance, costs about £4.00 for the life of the vehicle.
Most vehicles which are compliant and rated 1-3 are usually ok for entry every where, but vehicles rated 3-6 can be banned from entry at certain times, or will be fined.
Yeah sure Mike. If you are going to go driving on the continent this year…
The old GB sticker or number plate with GB on it is no longer enough. You are required now to either have a rear number plate with the union flag and UK. If you have a normal number plate with GB, you will need to buy a sticker from your local post office for £1.50. Failure to comply will lead to a fine of a minimum of £120. Hope this helps
A car registered in this country and taken out of it must now have a UK sticker, not a GB sticker. Available for between £2.99 and £ 5.99 in Halford stores or possibly at the Eurotunnel shop in Folkestone. And this has been the case since 28 September 2021, and is in fact a UN decision supported by Grant Schapps as SoS for Transport in January 2021.
If your number plate includes the UK identifier with the Union flag (also known as the Union Jack), you do not need a UK sticker. However, you will need to display a UK sticker clearly on the rear of your vehicle if your number plate has any of the following: a GB identifier with the Union flag. a Euro symbol.
The EU wants U.K. number plates to be marked with a union flag.
And what the EU wants the EU gets – right?
Agree! Agree! Agree!
Cat chipping is a BAD law pushed by ghastly “liberal” types who never think things through.
Apart for being a cruel law, turning vets into money grabbing policemen it is an attempt to soften us up for widespread human chipping.
Lots of money in it and fines to be levied. Follow the money.
@Cliff; The Conservatives also play on their Green credentials, they to have been known to put an entire forest though a letter box! It is also a tad arrogant to suggest voters never changed their (majority) minds, if that was true the UK would still be in the EU, having made a once and for always choice in 1975.
What was presented prior to the 1975 Referendum was a blatant lie.
Look to any govt…..that’s where you’ll find arrogance not in posts on here.
Jerry,
Two wrongs don’t make a right.
I was talking specifically about our local situation in Wokingham. The LibDems have run a campaign that was very personal about John, and there were two or three flyers each week.
Perhaps if politicians insist on having willy waving competitions about who is the most green, then they should practice what they preach.
Cliff
Agreed, had the third leaflet/news letter from them yesterday since the election was announced.
Whilst I agree with you, and they will certainly not get my vote, I have had nothing from any of the other Parties, good grief the Conservatives did not have a candidate until a few days ago, and she has been bussed in from out of the area !
Say what you like, but the LibDems have at least got their Party machine and local support working !
Just a shame about their policies !
We need to return & enforce the ideas of magna carta
Magna Carta Libertatum (Medieval Latin for “Great Charter of Freedoms”)
+1 The politicos think they know best. We’re not going to terrify our 18 year old cat by taking him to the vet to have him chipped.
As an aside, who is going to enforce this cat legislation, the police? They don’t enforce anything these days unless its wokedom.
What has this site done with my post before 06.00. Have you ceased showing it to the poster.
It took 24hours to moderate yesterday, while the usual offender managed 14. And you expect us to believd you could run a country which you manifestly did not.
People are free to choose what they put in their OWN Diary.
@Bloke; Indeed, although owners need to be constant about the ‘rules’, comments/subjects acceptable one day can fall foul the next, talk about their readers having to tread on eggshells, even when a mater of public record.
The LibDems aren’t interested in facts: the EU is a religion to them and they have blind faith.
Of course, if the Not-a-Conservtive-Party had done as instructed and we had LEFT the EU and taken advantage of our freedom, rejoining the Single Market wouldn’t be an option.
But the Treacherous Tories didn’t obey the instruction they were given. They stitched us up with a Brexit “deal” which means we are still significantly under the EU’s control and they then refused to go all out to take advantage of the greater flexibility we DID have.
No branch of the Westminster Uni-Party wants us to LEAVE the EU.
Indeed. As you say “No branch of the Westminster Uni-Party wants us to LEAVE the EU.” Plus the Uni-Party strives to deliver the total unaffordable zero benefit insanity of net zero and to pretend that the lockdowns and Covid Vaccines were positive. Nick Robinson failed totally to address these issue – typically BBC.
I ignore the BBC and I have no interest in listening to Sunak prattle his “mis-speak” on taxes, immigration, Rwanda/criminal migrants, Net Zero or anything else.
Likewise, Donna. It never fails to surprise me how often people commenting on this site discuss what’s been on the BBC. Would they have listened to Lord Haw-Haw, I wonder?
Donna, as was postulated earlier, is our Westminster Uniparty collectively suffering from Stockholm syndrome?
Their EU captors have brainwashed them into believing reduced freedoms and constraint is a good thing?
@Donna; You mean like (some on) the right-wing are not interested in the facts, capitalism, market forces, monetarism are a religion to them and they have blind faith. Pretty standard politicos by the sounds, at least the LDs do not hide their true intents, unlike say Reform.
EU is a religion to them, as is the deluded Net Zero lunacy and their road blocking lunacy. I cannot think of a single policy like from the LibDims.
Starmer will take the UK back into the EU. That’s a fait accompli. Of course he’ll deny it but then he’s a Socialist ie a liar. This will make Cameron and his sewer crawling One-Nation sect happy as Twickenham chappies. No wonder Starmer’s silent about his EU intentions, he needs Brexit voters support to slither into government
Even wondered why the Tories never reference Starmer’s EU plans? Why??????? Because this party’s leaders want us back in also.
It’s been pure treachery, racism and thinly concealed hate of all things British since 1997 and still the voter delivers these bastards back into power. I am convinced the voter has a death wish or maybe some form of Stockholm Syndrome. Voters across Europe are now realising their woke mistakes and correcting back to morality and decency
With the EU member governments gradually swinging to the right I wonder how long it will take Starmer and Davey to be less enthusiastic about “our closest friends and neighbours” in the EU. Probably less time than it takes the EU Commission to realise things are changing.
The EU has ways of dealing with voters. Don’t raise your hopes.
@Peter Gardner; Not the EU, the national govts.
Emmanuel Macron, I suspect, has played an Ace card in response to the French EP elections, it is one thing to cast a protest vote (for notional politicians in the EP), it is another entirely when voting for your own national govt.
The SPD lead German coalition govt has rejected a similar move though, not because they fear the AfD, but because they fear the CDU.
I have suspected for some time that the mission of David Lord Cameron of Remain and Palestine is to take the UK closer and closer to the EU. The Sunak Framework gives him considerable leverage to do so and a channel to do it without people noticing. When the Rwanda scheme fails, as it inevitably will, he will probably have by then negotiated a deal for UK to take a quota of the EU’s unlawful migrants. It would stop the boats – they’d be flown in at taxpayers’ expense instead – so it would, like Sunak’s Windsor Framework, be spun deceptively as a major breakthrough in regaining control and securing UK’s sovereignty.
Anyway I have no evidence of Cameron actually doing this but the enabling mechanisms, inclination and pressures to do so are all there.
The EU has ways of dealing with voters. Don’t raise your hopes.
DOM,
What are ‘Twickenham chappies’ and why are they happy ?
Good Morning,
Is there nobody in Sunak’s socialist party to tell him he’s embarrassing himself and us by clinging on to what’s left of his premiership? We don’t believe a word he says, much less the worthless manifesto, full of evaporating jam tomorrow. Better he goes now, let a caretaker take over and then see if there’s a new ‘right-of-centre’ party able to emerge from what’s become a joke Conservative Party. Reform only exists because the PCP has gone EU style socialist.
I tend to agree that, even at this late stage, Sunak’s resignation would help the Tories limit the damage. He says resigning has never crossed his mind. Why on earth not?
The LibDems are near to worthless on many issues, but they are aware that the EU is seen as wetter than a damp squib in the majority of eyes here. That’s probably why they sentenced their EU loyalty to virtual death in about two lines after page 100, far at the back-end of their manifesto as a long, long, long term faded intention.
Indeed no real point being in the SM (or CU) but not the EU, you either need to be in or out.
But I’m afraid this is what’s coming even if Labour won’t have the courage of their convictions to say it as the LibDems have. Labour will do nothing to advance the opportunities of Brexit (not that the Tories have done much) and will surreptitiously try to reverse it. Once in power if they think they can get away with it they will do as the Lib Dems propose.
At the risk of sounding like a stuck record, those who put forward the manifestly incapable Liz Truss as leader and PM and saw us plummet to -30% in the polls have only themselves to blame for what’s coming. ERM all over again. Sorry.
The LibDems are well documented for being what they are Cyril Smith being the biggest (pun intended) example of what they are.
Talking of Manifestos, it’s being widely reported that Sunak will be promising another NI cut, and more help for First Time home buyers, well that’s 1/3rd of the electorate sorted…
I wonder what measures there will be for the other 2/3rds, the unwaged, the low waged, retirees living off their pensions, those who need to move up the housing ladder due to work or because their families are growing?
Meanwhile, our host talks about what ‘Dreamers’ might do if they ever gained a majority, and if they did, and had made rejoining the EU a Manifesto pledge, would they not have a mandate, just as Thatcher had a mandate to sell off LA owned social housing. I also seem to remember it was the Conservatives who took the UK into the EEC, it was Mrs Thatcher who headlined the (remain in) “Yes” campaign of 1975, it was also Mrs Thatcher who told us in 1983 that our future lay inside the EEC, not outside as Labour wanted; why would she have done all that had our economy been so damaged since 1972. I’m not saying there wasn’t any damage done, clearly there was, but most was as a result of the agreement Heath signed, that Wilson would have rejected had he still been PM.
All the polls show a need for the Tories to step to the left, or at least the centre, but no all the talk is about leaping ever further to the right, just who are the real ‘Dreamers’? 🙁
Reply Margaret Thatcher changed her mind in the 1980 S when she saw the bad impact of the first decade of membership on exports and U.K. industry
Jerry
The Tories need to step to the left… Really, they have been doing that for the last 14 years, and why are they losing support to Reform, according to the Polls ?
Yes aware the Polls could be wrong, but certainly everyone I speak to would like the Tories to go Right rather than Left.
@JR reply; Exactly Sir John, people change their minds, some even admit to having done so.
One of the main arguments for being in the EEC in the 80s was that it would more or less prevent a Labour govt doing the sort of crazy socialist stuff Labour in those days used to propose. Margaret Thatcher never declared herself an opponent of EEC / EC membership while in office. There are conflicting reports as to whether she became a leaver in retirement.
There is a possible argument for re-joining the single market – which would certainly have some business benefits to set against the undoubted financial and political / constitutional costs. We have had 8 years of Brexit-supporting Conservative govt (OK May did what she could to neuter it), 5 of them with strongly Brexit-supporting PMs with large majorities. Yet what have they done? A few trade deals it’s true, contrary to remain forecasts, but what else? What’s been the point of all the disruption and angst, and indeed now the destruction of the Tory party if all we do is continue in policy as if we were still in the EU? Maybe best just to admit that there might be some good theoretical arguments for Brexit, but the reality is for whatever reason it’s never going to work in the U.K.
reply In office she opposed the ERM, the single currency and the Maastricht agenda
jerry : “All the polls show a need for the Tories to step to the left, or at least the centre, but no all the talk is about leaping ever further to the right, just who are the real ‘Dreamers’?”
What would be the point please as Labour, Lib Dem and the Greens all occupy the Left and far Left? Or do you not believe in offering the electorate a choice as we see in all far Left (communist) countries?
Good morning.
The LibDems are pro-Eu only because when we were ‘offically’ part of the EU the voting system for the Europarl gave them more seats and a say (thanks to European Party Groupings), not to mention funding, above and beyond their actual support. To them rejoing the Single Market is the first step into rejoining the EU.
There is nothing either liberal or democratic about this lot. Real sheep in wolves clothing.
Whenever anyone suggests the UK joins the EU again, I cite the Maastricht Treaty requirement of not more than 60% debt to GDP ratio. No one has given me any reason why this isn’t a barrier to the UK joining again. I can’t see the EU rewriting the Treaty just for the sake of the UK. I can see the Commission fudging it for their own reasons, but surely it only takes one party to bring a claim to the ECJ to block the UK joining.
@Mark B; By that rational UKIP should have also been pro EU… It might explain though why UKIP tried very hard to destroy the Leave vote in 2016, why they announced the referendum lost even before a single vote had been counted, because their power base was within the EP, mush like the LibDems. The rump of UKIP have had to Reform (pun intended), having spent the last 5+ years in the political wilderness…
Mr Farage has let the cat out of the bag now though, it was clearly never about Brexit, it was about taking over the Tory Party, or as he has recently suggested, the rump of what’s left assimilating into the Reform Party.
Ed Davey doesn’t know what a woman is
Enigma
Ed Davey doesn’t know what many other things are either. His grasp of democracy is shaky to say the least.
The UK demos voted to leave the EU, the LIbDems have refused to accept that democratic decision.
But due to equivalence we still slavishly adhere to EU law and diktat without barrier free access tot he market. As usual the worst of both worlds delivered to us by our civil service.
From Govt website
“UK statement on adoption of International Health Regulations amendments. Delivered on 1 June 2024 at the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva”
Been going on whilst we have been looking the other way ….at the Pandemic Treaty?
Apparently the incoming govt. will be able to choose which parts to accept or decline.
Not sure if this is better or worse….
Some are saying that Farage should be embraced by the Conservatives to ‘unite the right’. But this would result in the genuine right wingers being safely ensconced in a mostly left wing party, and ‘voices in the wilderness’ as you have been for the last twenty years or so. Surely the best way to ‘unite the right’ is for Conservatives who agree with the Reform manifesto to join Reform and offer voters a genuine alternative to the globalist Uniparty.
“The Lib Dems tell us we need to re enter the EU single market. …..They want to deny us the result of the Brexit referendum.”
Unfortunately a majority of existing Conservative MPs, particularly those Conservative HQ have imposed on the safest seats, have the same desire and the rumour is that Lord Cameron will become the next leader of the Conservative Party. This is why any voter who does not agree with re-joining the EU, nor with mass immigration or Net Zero, will be wasting their vote voting for a Conservative Party who will be not be acting as an Opposition to these policies in the next Parliament.
“Lib Dem’s are neither liberal nor democratic.”
Of course not, they’re just another branch of our fifth column Communist uniparty Parliament.
Take Net Zero, which is not only supported by Labour/Lib Dems/Greens (naturally) but even by 150 Conservative MPs and Peers via the CEN (Conservative Environment Network) which is the project to net zero our 1% contribution to global CO2 emissions and sabotage our economy by transitioning away from cheap, abundant, reliable energy to expensive, chaotically intermittent energy.
Now, for Communists Net Zero is entirely feasible with the right campaign as the USSR showed with their collectivisation program in the early 1900s. Unfortunately it didn’t work, was hugely unpopular, and resulted in a huge loss of life.
Freedom is slavery, war is peace, ignorance is strength, diversity is meritocracy, Net Zero is prosperity
I’d like the manifesto to reconsider spending £300 billion on American nuclear weapons and spend that money on UK manufactured conventional weapons, equipment and personnel ….there I’ve said it out loud
“The Lib Dems tell us we need to re enter the EU single market” is it something to do with having a pigeon as their emblem, a sign of cr..ping on people.
The Liberal Democratic leader aspiring to lead the Country as President, his history as ‘Parliamentary Under Secretary of State’ in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, showed he failed the UK as it started the decline, then as ‘Minister of State for Trade Policy.’ The UK’s Trade with the World declined we became a massive importer of ‘tat’, trade was not reciprocated.
As minister ‘Minister for Postal Affairs’ he completely failed to manage his brief, he knew of the problems but rather than check as was required in his position he supported the actions of the Post Office officials, as they tell the truth and everyone else lies – if money is not shown to be missing it must be theft, if an official says so! He destroyed our local post office in Wokingham by supporting false allegations, was that because she was a strong Conservative Councillor?
The Liberal Democrats have cost the UK Taxpayer a small fortune in their persistent bumbling – maybe that is why Cameron loved them so much – fellow travellors
Sorry Sir John, but has not it been a Conservative Government for the last 14 years, did the leave vote not win Brexit 8 years ago, are we not still tied to a mass of EU laws and has it not been the Conservative Party run by the Remain Faction of the Party not been the main problem? Having voted Conservative all my life I think the Party needs destruction because of this anti-Brexit take over.
The failures of the EU have much in common with this Conservative Government rather than embrace democracy and work with people, they chose to distort and manipulate democracy, then dictate to the people.
The Bureaucrats run rings around democratically elected representatives because of those as pretenders to lead themselves do not like being questioned, do not like challenges and see themselves the chosen ones. Its about ego and self-esteem. As such they capitulate to the unelected unaccountable Bureaucrats for allowing them the illusion to have their 15 minutes of fame in the limelight.
Real Democracy is not top-down control but bottom up lending of authority, hence ‘Government by the People for the People’
The libdems, like every other remoaner, are in love with the idea of belonging to a huge organisation that takes all the life decisions for everyone. They see the future as a sort of Utopia where we all live simple lives, with our needs provided for by a benign governing body.
The EU is a perversion itself of what was originally postulated by the people of Europe. It has become less than benign, but secretly despotic. To want to rejoin this monstrosity, despite all the facts for not, demonstrates an irrational set of minds.
It is high time we rejected the ignorant and irrational standing for office and voted for those that would improve our lives.
Conservative Party manifesto 2019
Point 2, Leave the EU. Boris Johnson made a personal guarantee that he would get Brexit “done” in January if he won a majority.
Point 3. No income tax, VAT or National Insurance rises
Point 8. Introduce a points-based immigration system
The Conservatives won with a massive majority – then failed to deliver. On leaving the EU it was said by some that it was Parliament that was the block. The Conservatives all elected on the Conservative Manifesto with a 78-seat majority were the majority power – collectively failed, they blocked their manifest and personal promises.
So, whatever is in the next Conservative manifesto you just have to look at their record to know what it means, zilch, nothing just lies to win an X in a box then renege and destroy the Country once more
On the election, promises today – Mel Stride said the Conservative Party’s general election manifesto will include “very bold moves” to cut taxes.
Then- The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said 65pc of older Britons now pay tax on their income, up from just 48pc since 2010. It comes after the tax-free allowance for pensioners has been cut in real terms.
The vote me promise, backed by doing the opposite
Starmer anticipates ‘huge scope’ for EU ties ( note, ties ) on education, defence & security. Erasmus is occasionally bandied around and mentioned again in recent weeks – potentially to rejoin the scheme ( has he costed that one too? ) Unless I’m missing something I don’t often hear anything about our Turing Scheme. Yes, there is info on line – uk.gov but nothing much in terms of promotion or info to the electorate from our politicians. We do of course recall the fairly recent approach by she who must be obeyed to dear Rishi for what appeared to be an offer of free movement for a certain age group, which I believe was declined. Just a thought.