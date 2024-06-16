What we missed by having an earlier election

My advice over the last 18 months to the PM and his advisers was to go for a late November election. I argued the government could over 2024 deliver much lower legal migration, benefit from the likely big fall in inflation, see interest rates come down a bit and be on a falling trend, deliver some economic growth, get more accurate NHS waiting list numbers and show decent falls in waits. Showing government could deliver all these things would strengthen the case for re election on a platform of more growth, lower tax rates, lower migration and better public services to come, building on the 2024 achievements.
The government did agree to change migration policy, putting in changes to cut numbers this January. I urged them to publish at least monthly figures showing the falls, and aim to get nine months published by an election. Instead we have seen one 3 month number showing falls. The government rightly wants to get numbers down from here.
Inflation did fall as expected and is almost back to target. It should fall further by year end.
Going early meant no interest rate cuts. There could well be two or three later this year after the election.
The government did get in 2 budgets with some tax cuts. It would have been good to have had 3 and to establish more growth for longer to underpin more tax cuts to come. The small VAT threshold increase could have been bigger. Getting rid of IR 35 would have boosted self employment more than the NI cut.
I was told Ministers were working on all the double counting and misleading entries in the NHS waiting list numbers, but did not complete in time for an early election. Numbers nonetheless were coming down until last month and may well fall further later this year. People who say they need to see a Dr for a review in 6 months time say they are on a waiting list yet of course they do not need an appointment for 6 months. Some entries are double counted.Some no longer need treatment. Many are awaiting first diagnosis, not treatment.
The economy has grown this year though not every month. It will take the lower inflation and lower interest rates to come to boost it, and would benefit from further pro jobs and business tax cuts.
June 16, 2024
“further pro jobs and business tax cuts” overall taxes are still rising.
“The government rightly wants to get numbers down from here” well perhaps they do but have done nothing serious to achieve this.
I was amazed that Sunak went six months early but then he is know for totally idiot decisions. It did at least mean Gove’s attacks on landlords were ditched and Sunak moronic smoking ban by DofB bill.
To lose massively to a dire Labour Party, led by dire Starmer will be quite an achievement. The country is crying out for sensible & real Conservative policies. Ditch net zero, cut the size of government, deregulate, control immigration, be honest about the vast vaccine harms, stop the wars on motorists, landlords, small business, the self employed, white van man, stop blocking the roads…
June 16, 2024
100% Agree LL. And then you ask yourself …..Why?
Following the odd decision to go early, we have then seen a string of further ‘odd’ errors or events, that put both Sunak and the Tory Party in even worse light! Is it all a coincidence?
I remember back to the Bunter Johnson v Worzelgummidge Corbyn contest, when Corbyn looked and presented to the nation that he didn’t really want to win; he is a natural complainer/whiner, not a ‘take responsibility’ leader.
If Sunak is so bright, then why is he making so many wrong decisions? Or are we not seeing his real objective….
June 16, 2024
All the conspiracy theories are coming out in the comments.
Lifelogic’s assessment of Sunak as an idiot is perhaps the least far-fetched post so far. Sunak like May also seems to be the secretive type. Nobody else in government seemed to be aware of his election plan.
June 16, 2024
You are assuming Rishi and Cameron wanted to win. They didn’t.
Rishi was parachuted into the job against MPs wishes and all Brexit movement stopped.
I take the view that Cameron was also ordered in to reverse his Brexit “mistake” before being given a good job. He was told he had to give Labour a huge majority to allow this to happen. The Conservatives and Labour on their won could never win enough seats to reverse Brexit.
Cameron was given the foreign office because they were pro EU and were part of the plan. Cameron did nothing at the foreign office other than draw a line in the sand to ensure we did not move further from the EU and prepare for re-entry. All talk of Brexit was shutdown by him.
If Cameron cared about the Conservative Party he would not have acted in the way he did. He would have made public that he would deliver Brexit. He kept his mouth shut.
Cameron then opened the borders to a few million low paid migrants to ensure the Conservatives lost the election. Rishi let in a lot of Indians as part of the deal.
On D Day Cameron was asked to step in for Rishi. As an experienced politician Cameron would have known this was terrible optics for his fellow ex Etonian. If you look at the photo of Cameron with the other EU leaders you can see in his face he has been planing something bigger than the Summit.
Every fibre of my body tells me the Conservative Party is rotten to the core and MPs are being stitched up. The Conservative Party are the most successful political party ever, why have they messed up with such clarity?
These last 18 months have been as poorly acted and clumsy as an Etonian Christmas play.
That is why you must support Reform.
June 16, 2024
There are fives types of society.
Nomadic, Tribal, Feudal, Democratic and Global.
The reality. Not the conspiracy. The REALITY is that World leaders currently subscribe to a post-democratic, technocratic led society where democracy is subverted by super-national and sub-national technocratic non Governmental Organisations.
World leaders believe democracy is dangerous and destabilising. They are trying to create a new non democratic society where the people are led by the science. Not only is the science “settled” but also how to run a Government. There is only one way to run society and we have learnt how to do that. Democracy is there is settle minor issues like what age to stop smoking.
Just like Star Trek all the biggest resource is energy and all energy is renewable and will eventually by ultra cheap at source.
World leaders do not believe importing millions of people from tribal or feudal societies into a democratic society is a problem because they will have to fit into the new globalist society.
June 16, 2024
Sunak:- “Now, for the first time has opened up about how he has dealt with the difficulties he and his party have faced, saying he had turned to his faith to give him the strength to carry on.
A great shame as his resignation even now would help the Tories hugely. His compass is 180 degrees out just go. Plus he lies on Climate Change, on unequivocally safe vaccines, on having cut taxes, on the causes of inflation… does Hinduism not require honesty?
I read that:- “Truth is the essence of the Vedas.” The Epic repeatedly emphasizes that satya is a basic virtue, because everything and everyone depends on and relies on satya. To speak the truth is meritorious. There is nothing higher than truth.” not that religions and belief system like climate alarmism or the old ones are really my thing.
June 16, 2024
Slowness, if not reluctance to deal with long visible problems, coupled with a realisation that Reform had a contract of answers and a leadership that could articulate them.
Add to that a conservative government in power that first managed to fritter away its Commons lead and then emphasise it by visible internal division. Perhaps its greatest sin was to divorce itself from its Conservative base support in the country.
The polling tide has now turned against what was your government and party. The only factor left to save a rout is our corrupt FPTP election format. It is very difficult do judge the growing momentum behind Reform, only the possibility that your fragmented party could end in third place.
Labour seem set to win with very ill defined Change. I predict it will leave the nation with only small change in its pockets. It is my hope that Nigel will be able to very effectively hold its feet to the fire. Time will judge Sunak’s precipitate rush to an early election.
June 16, 2024
Something else has happened to prompt European leaders to call elections they know they will lose. They want to leave the stage. Amazing really.
I think it’s the fact that the undeniable imminent defeat of NATO at the hands of the Russian Federation is the prompt. Thank God Putin has no desire to add the fraught European countries to his domain. We are lucky.
Stoltenberg is stuttering, gesticulating and obviously nearing a state of nervous collapse.
The politicians fought this war ‘off balance-sheet’. It’s been hidden completely, and now they need to not only tell people that we have been at war but that we have lost.
The lost economic war (Russia now the 4th biggest economy in the world on ppp) is most obvious, we have been deindustrialised because our sanctions turned out to be sanctions on ourselves! The Germans are in very serious straights and they will take the EU down with them. So from my perspective, a price well worth paying!
Western companies are returning to Russia en mass because that is where growth and profit lies.
Western people are cottoning on. They are very angry and I believe the current political class are actually afraid. If they are lucky they will be sacked.
June 16, 2024
What was missed by having an early election was preventing the Reform Party from preparing earlier for an even bigger boost than they are presently gaining from.
June 16, 2024
Bloke,
Maybe Sunak thought he could wrong foot his opponents. Maybe he thought Rwanda scheme failure would make his prospects worse.
With one bound he is free again, like the old Hollywood (Bollywood?)heroes on the silver screen. He may be daft enough to believe that.
June 16, 2024
Good morning.
So why the early election if a later one would have been better ?
Something in the back of my mind tells me that former US President Barack Obama had something to do with it when he came to London.
There is something going on. President Macron holding elections to the French Parliament when he too did not need to. All very odd.
June 16, 2024
Yes, indeed: why? It would be interesting to know what reasons our host was given, if any. I suspect he wasn’t, but was just told this is what we’ve decided.
June 16, 2024
There were risks leaving the election until November; one can think of many possible (even probable) black swan events. The UK is heavily involved in a major European war. The train drivers and the junior doctors are on strike and there are other industrial disputes brewing. The war in the middle east shows signs of escalation and the UK’s dependence on imported fossil fuels exposes us to another quadrupling of energy bills. There are millions of dissafected young Muslim men here who are susceptible to radicalisation.
One cannot predict the future. Taking a chance on an early election avoids all the above – the surprising thing is that, so far, the polls have widened and not narrowed in the Tories favour.
June 16, 2024
Fishy issued 5 pledges which he abysmally failed in
Inflation was not his remit so he can’t take credit for that. As for tax cuts, you know well that freezing the allowance cancelled out any NI cuts.
The government is leaving a lot of land mines for the incoming administration particularly on the energy front
We are destined for power outages after the failure to tackle the problem
The net zero nonesense is starting to unravel as the bills come in.
Fishy is doing a Cameron and running scared.
June 16, 2024
Careful, SG. If as you say ‘one can think of many possible (even probable) black swan events’, they are not black swan events.
June 16, 2024
Nice words but meaningless. The damage is done. Your party’s immoral and cowardly actions since 2010 have condemned this nation to a most terrible future
June 16, 2024
So once again your advice was ignored, SJR. Same old same old. I’m not surprised you quit.
June 16, 2024
In what can only be described as an unfriendly act, the Biden administration has authorised the sale of 24 Danish F-16 warplanes to Argentina – more than the 14 it authorised for Ukraine. Despite British diplomatic representations, the US has also provided $40m to pay for the purchase. Also cleared was the transfer of four P-3 maritime patrol aircraft from Norway to Argentina.
Biden claimed that an alternative offer from China of 50 JF-17 aircraft from Pakistan would damage America’s security.
Rear Admiral Carlos María Allievi, Chief of the General Staff of the Argentine Navy, has now confirmed that the Argentine Navy is considering the acquisition of a Landing Platform Dock and a Landing Ship Tank. The LST, similar to the ARA Cabo San Antonio used in the Falklands War, would be used for direct beach landings.
There are only 1700 UK military personnel left defending the Islands. There are four Typhoon FRG4 jets (one of which is grounded awaiting maintenance), a Voyager refueling tanker, an A400 Atlas transport and an underarmed Offshore Patrol Vessel, HMS Forth.
It seems that Argentina has decided to upgrade it’s armed forces. In view of the history, this has to be considered a threat to the security of the Falkland Islands. The SDSR planned by the Shadow Defence Secretary John Healy after the election should take this development into account.
In the interim, SoD Defence Grant Shrapps may wish to reinforce the Falklands garrison with a substantial contingent of Royal Marines as a show of determination – and get the grounded Typhoon airworthy.
June 16, 2024
It’s obvious, Sunak went for the election before his Rwanda plan limped into action. Like us out here in the real world, he knows it’s doomed. The ECHR, wokesters and lefty lawyers will prevent it ever working. Thus he’ll claim ‘not my fault guv’