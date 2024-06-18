Look at Labour and Lib Dem Councils to see what they believe

It is often best to judge people by what they do rather than relying on what they say.This is certainly true of political parties, who often change their minds in office from their election promises.
I see at first hand what Lib Dem led Wokingham and Labour led Reading do. Both pursue a relentless vendetta against motorists, closing roads, narrowing roads, restricting junctions, imposing more rules and speed limits. Both are spendthrift, claiming they do not have enough government money.Both allow the growth of potholes.
Both put up parking charges and make access to their towns difficult for those coming by car. Both claim a shortage of money despite receiving substantial national grants.
Both put up Council tax by the maximum.
Devolved government in Wales and Scotland sends the same message. Labour in Wales and the SNP in Scotland preside over a slower growth rate than England. They concentrate on getting more national tax per head to spend than England, yet their public services are often worse and their economic performance poorer.
14 Comments
June 18, 2024
Certainly true of the Conservatives for the past 40 years Blair and Brown even worse. The problems with our electoral system is you often cannot judge what they will actually do until they are elected by then it is too late you are stuck with them.
Tories, Labour, LibDims, the Greens are all clearly tax to death, regulate to death, big state, net zero zealots, war on landlords, motorists, the self employed, small business… open door immigration legal and illegal people. Labour add the evil class war on private school users to it too.
Ditch the £trillions net zero insanity now. For that we need a massive swing Reform. But they are the best chance now of avoiding labour MPs for most seats in England.
June 18, 2024
Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, James Cleverly, Jeremy Hunt and Robert Jenrick might well all lose their seats. So when the disaster of Starmer’s Labour win (even worse than the Tories) we can console ourselves with these and many other richly deserved evictions.
What on earth made the foolish Sunak go for destruction six month early, personal reasons I assume! Perhaps he perhaps he thought “unequivocally lies” on vaccines safety would not last much longer given all the vast evidence and he had zero chance on his other four promises.
June 18, 2024
Councils in my local area act similarly. Unfortunately voters elect them again and again, due to Party allegiance or on a rotating basis (due to swings in national politics).
On the one occasion a “local” party was formed, they promptly doubled the precept too, and undertook works of no value value to ratepayers that made the town uglier.
It seems that the power to spend other people’s money on your pet projects is what attracts many of the wrong sort of people into politics.
June 18, 2024
Im looking at the open borders and mass migration to see what Conservatives believe.
Conservatives believe our children shouldn’t be able to afford homes or have access to health care like we did.
Actions speak louder than words.
June 18, 2024
Yes, Sir John and, as we all know, that relentless vendetta against motorists has taken place under a Conservative government. I am sure I recently heard Rishi Sunak say he would reverse the expansion of Ulez and of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods. He said he would bring in legislation to stop Labour imposing additional costs on motorists. If he says he will do it if re-elected, why on Earth hasn’t he already done it?
June 18, 2024
Voters in local elections tend to be more aware of what their Councillors do as the effects are similarly felt by their immediate neighbours. They can then vote with more effect. In national elections, those same voters’ preferences might be overridden by vast numbers of others across the UK who are differently affected. Local quirks like Wokingham & Reading may be rarer.
June 18, 2024
All very true Sir John.
I particularly agree with your comment, judge people by what they do and not by what they say.
Perhaps you can remind us who it was that promised control of migration into the tens of thousands back in 2015?
Was it the same leader who also promised to carry out the wishes of the British People just before the Referendum and then ran away shortly after it, refusing to do what he had said he would do?
We believe in low taxation…remember?
As another dozen boats arrive in Kent carrying unknown persons onto our shores and into our social support systems, it is good to know and remember, we are the party of defence and security. Maintaining secure borders for all the obvious reasons is what we do….don’t we?
June 18, 2024
It doesn’t matter which flavour of local politician is elected, they all have to divert every last penny into the bottomless pit of statutory benefit provision. What’s left for disgressionary spending is less than nothing.
Best thing for local government is to remove all legislation and let local democracy decide. If they make a mess of it that’s the fault of the voters and investment will go to other regions.
Alternatively make statutory responsibilities nationally funded.
June 18, 2024
Lib/Dem, Labour can be judged as you suggest, sociialism thrives on other peoples endeavour and money. Consocialism in government has proved itself to0 be much the same. The baubles they are scattering are worthless.
The only party that did what it said on the tin were the evolving UKIP/Brexit/Reform Parties. Their first two manifestations got us out of the EU. Only for the remainer Commons to row back from it, resulting in the chaos we all experience daily. Reform are offeering a contract, possibly the only honest document of intent to materialise in this election. It lights the way to a different path for recovery for the UK, possibly the most Conservative thinking you will hear during the approach to 4th Juiy. Certainly the most honest and sincere. It gets my vote, there being no logical option. I commend it to all participants in this diary.
June 18, 2024
Medice, cura te ipsum.
June 18, 2024
Good Morning,
Perhaps this post needs a bit more information; what of the Conservative run local authorities? I have no doubt that there are good ones, run by honest, competent, economically prudent people, where services are maintained and potholes dealt with. Are are we to conclude therefore that all local Conservatives are good managers of public money and assets? If it were so then surely we could find the best of them and invite them to run for national office, carryout the same good work and serve the nation as well as they did the local authority. Where are these good people? Why has Conservative HQ not found them? Why do we he such incompetent, inexperienced, deluded, arrogant members of the Parliamentary Conservative Party?
June 18, 2024
Well of course we do need to judge the ‘Conservative’ government by what they have done rather than by what they have said. Indeed it’s what they have done that prove they are liars, thieves, incompetent and downright dangerous. The Cameron Government was DELIGHTED to be in coalition with the disastrous Liberal Democrats, and disappointed to win having promised and in/out Referendum. Coke Cameron was depending on his coalition partner to refuse to allow him to deliver said referendum.
Those who advocate PR – take note.
The fake ‘conservatives’ have not one leg to stand upon and must be sacked at all costs, and comprehensively apart from any other reason, to leave Starmer in no doubt that we will do the same to him.
I’m coming round to the proposition that we need to vote for whosoever will put the Tory candidate out UNLESS you are fortunate enough to have a Spartan on your ballot paper. Vote for them even if, and maybe especially if, like Bridgen they have been kicked out by the globalist, corporatist, warmongering, unelected, capital destroying ‘leaders’ of the Conservative Party.
June 18, 2024
Reform UK’s Contract with the People appears to be presented honestly, and probably is.
In debates, Farage focuses on facts, knowing that Truth itself is everyone’s most loyal friend.
In that Reform is most likely to be a force in HM Opposition, voters assessing some of Reform policies as being too radical are assured that their power will be limited to tugging Labour toward the right direction.
The key issue is that Reform have formed their Contract based on what they sense and know: very large numbers of voters feel and want based on solid research.
Several of Reform’s costings are unverifiable in advance. When Farage was asked to confirm their accuracy for outcomes, he replied accurately that he could not. That is simply the Truth.
The future cannot be known until after the event.
Government idiots claim the accuracy of their own forecasts based on what the OBR prophesies, but the OBR’s forecasts are out by tens of billions of £.
People trust Farage.
June 18, 2024
Yes Sir John. Watch what they do.
The electorate is about to give the Not-a-Conservative-Party an electoral punishment beating it will never forget because of what it has DONE, which is diametrically opposed to what it was instructed to do ….. and “promised” to deliver.
Over the last couple of decades, the Not-a-Conservative-Party surrendered to the language of the Left. Then it surrendered to the objectives of the Left. Then it surrendered to the agenda of the Left. And finally, it surrendered to the policies of the Left.
And in so doing, it’s made itself obsolete.
Those who want globalist-“green”-socialism, will vote for globalist-“green”-socialism. Those that don’t, won’t vote for a Party that talks conservative but delivers globalist-“green”-socialism.