Posting to this site

A few people are going in for more and longer contributions. I am going to start deleting some for length and multiple posting.
Some want to make comparisons with Hitler and Nazis. This is usually inappropriate. Make points using proportionate language,
One wannabe poster every day submits a variant of the same posting alleging a couple of billionaires run the world and control the governments. We have discussed this in the past. I have no intention of posting these. Go elsewhere to pursue.
June 19, 2024
Sir John
I admit to be one of the over explainers, sometimes a sound-bite doesn’t quite work when the subject is multi-faceted and intertwined with many other things.
I apologize
Ian
June 19, 2024
Very wise.
In my opinion, we are lucky that you have kept this site going, so we can still air our views in a reasonable manner, and read the views of others,
I have enjoyed it over the years, and learnt things too.
June 19, 2024
CG. It’s just a pity our views will no longer be expressed in Parliament. We have lost our voice
June 19, 2024
The other 649 MPs are too scared to have a site like this ….thank you SirJ for maintaining this diary
June 19, 2024
Is it fair and not misleading to say that taxes will be cut should the Conservatives win? Whilst some taxes will be cut will the overall tax take still increase because of Chancellor Hunt’s existing stealth taxes?
June 19, 2024
Long overdue, IMO. Happy to read comments, not essays. As SJR says if you don’t like it, start your own blog
June 19, 2024
Lengthily posed questions are worthy of more than one liners. Politicians live with soundbites, the real world is usually much more complex.
Some seem to think your diary is a means of letting off steam. It works in the other direction, in that you get a feel for what people are thinking, often way ahead of the thinking in Westminster. Multiple and predictable posting is an accepted problem, I think 21 to 1 is my last count, but comments on contributors are often informative. WW2 does carry a few lessons and warnings of history about to be repeated, but comparing one of your ex colleagues to one of its despots is not. Will try to keep my responses objective and continue enjoying the process.
June 19, 2024
The Diary belongs to the Author to include or exclude whatever he feels appropriate.
Sir John’s content is excellent. Moderation is prompt and efficient, often over-tolerant in allowing negative, off-topic and careless comments in pursuit of free speech.
It is we, who read and comment, who need to improve by conforming; making brief relevant remarks without exaggeration or harsh opinion about others.
Sir John maintains high quality standards in every dimension. We could improve ours by checking our own accuracy and grammar with more brevity than this!
June 19, 2024
“more and longer contributions” I wonder who that could be?
We have heard of deleting posts several times before but it never seems to have any effect.
The ‘wannabe poster’ posts under the name of a brand of women’s hosiery and occasionally pops up on other sites with these claims, along with a mention of this site. Remarkably persistent.
June 19, 2024
Sorry if I appear cantankerous Sir John but how can one refer to a specific and unique political group, in a country were not everyone supported such an ideology even if they were forced to live under its rule. Surely it is not the word but the context in which it is used that is the problem. Referring to just a span of dates and a country might identify the period but tars everyone, even those brave people who fought against political oppression or tyranny.
Never mind that I’ve probably used ten times as many words to describe one word that I should not be using!
June 19, 2024
“Sorry if I appear cantankerous….”
First prize for self awareness Jerry.
June 19, 2024
Perhaps a rule of just one or two posts per person per day might be useful.
I enjoy reading your excellent daily articles Sir John and I also enjoy reading many of the comments but there are a few posters who comment dozens of times every day with long essays.
June 19, 2024
I apologise if I post too much. I suspect my posts will tail off after the election and when the war in Ukraine is settled. In the mean time, have we reached an inflection point: – have you seen this:
‘My firm People Polling, on behalf of its client GB News, surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,228 British adults. We asked them how they plan to vote at the UK general election on July 4.
Here are our numbers:
Labour 35%
Reform 24%
Conservatives 15%
Liberal Democrats 12%
Greens 8%
SNP 3%
That’s right. Nigel Farage and Reform are on 24%, in second place, and some 9-points clear of Rishi Sunak and the Tories.
Were the above numbers to appear at the general election, in only fifteen days time, then the result would be, well, seismic in more ways than one.
Keir Starmer and the Labour Party would win the election comfortably, with a Labour majority of around 240 seats.
The Tories would crash and burn, falling to only around 45 seats. The Lib Dems would finish with more seats than the Tories, on around 64. Nigel Farage and Reform would not be far behind, on around 50. And the Greens would win two.’
June 19, 2024
Oops, from Matt Goodwin.
June 19, 2024
@LA; Best you don’t look at the Savanta/Daily Telegraph MRP survey (excludes NI) published this afternoon, 19 June;
Lab 516; Con 53; LD 50, PC 4; SNP 8; others 1 (Green) – Reform would win 0 seats.
Vote Reform, get Labour, and quite possible the the LDs as the official opposition…
June 19, 2024
I believe that one post and one reply is enough .