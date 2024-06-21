The Bank of England insists on getting it wrong

Headline inflation has come down to 2%. The European Central Bank has made its first cut in interest rates. Suspicious Conservatives think the Bank wanted to deny them a rate cut before the election , to offer up an introductory one in August to the new Labour government all the pollsters and most commentators say we are going to get.
It shows the difficulty for a so called independent Central Bank to keep out of politics. To the main parties this decision was a crucial one.Cut rates and reinforce the Prime Minister’s message that we have turned a corner, the economy is on the mend. Leave rates up for a few more weeks and reinforce the Opposition view that it is all a mess.
So let me show balance. The Bank given the ludicrous way it seeks unsuccessfully to keep inflation down followed its own method in deciding on further delay. It could argue that service sector inflation is still elevated and not coming down as quickly as the forecast it made so the Bank needs to be cautious. The Bank also of course yet again needs to thoroughly review how it forecasts inflation as it got it wrong again.
Housing inflation remains elevated within services.Rents keep rising in part because migration still runs hot. Owner occupiers face mortgage hikes thanks to Bank policy. There are “ reasons” for the Bank to hang tough.
The disgrace however comes in the key Bank policy most media and politicians refuse to talk about – the Bank’s wrong decision to keep selling bonds at huge losses and send the bill to taxpayers. No other Central Bank does this. Even the Fed, cutting its bond portfolio aggressively as bonds mature has reined this in in recent months, realising the damage it can do.
When I was asked to comment yesterday on the lack of rate cut the media would not consider the far more important Bank decision to keep on selling bonds. Why?
June 21, 2024
Of course the Bank delayed an interest-rate cut. We’re in the middle of a General Election so they won’t do anything which might be interpreted as “political” – particularly when it might help the Tories.
Blair and Brown politicised the entire Civil and Public Service, including the Bank of England. Over the last 14 years the LibCONs Cameron, May, Johnson and Sunak have done nothing whatsoever to reform, or better still, dismantle it.
We have a Globalist/Socialist State which is not run in the interests of the British people.
We can vote for whichever Party we like and it will make virtually no difference because the Socialist State rules. And that is why the Not-a-Conservative-Party is going to be obliterated; by its inaction, it has made itself obsolete.
The Not-a-Conservative-Party could have stopped the Bank of England’s destructive policies, but it chose not to.
June 21, 2024
Would our host be complaining if it was Labour about to loose the election, stop being so obvious.
A rate cut yesterday would have been milked by the Conservatives for all it was worth. The fact that the BoE refused to be drawn into the election proves why their notional independence matters at times, just as it does with the Civil Service and their own purdah. More fool Sunak for calling the election just he must have known a rate cuts was very likely!
Anyway, savers, those doing the right thing (as Tories use to demand), will be happy. Look on the bright side, the Conservatives might actually retain some of the 50+ & pensioner vote, despite the awful state of the NHS and social care system…
June 21, 2024
We are now decades on from Chancellor Lawson’s “teenage scribblers” gibe and there are very few proper journalists anymore, they having been replaced by infotainement industry operatives for whom interest rate changes make for easy headlines contrasting with reckless antics in the secondary bond market that indicate effort and application to understand and then explain that is unlikely to be rewarded perhaps?
I have asked Chancellor Hunt why he has failed to implement your proposals relating to Bank bond holdings and regret I still await a reply. Perhaps he is busy.
June 21, 2024
Good Morning,
Sir J. to answer your last paragraph question, answer these two:
1. Of the 400(?) Billion £’s ‘created’ by the BoE, at the insistence of Treasury, between 2020 and 2023, how much has been removed from the economy or ‘destroyed’ ?
2. What was the total £ Money supply in the economy in January 2020 compared to January 2024?
I think you’ll find your answer.