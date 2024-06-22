The Supreme Court sets an energy policy

The Supreme Court judgement which says anyone wishing to extract oil and gas in the U.K. or any licensing or planning authority wishing to let them has to consider the CO 2 burning those fuels is a bad call.
The truth is this country is going to need large amounts of gas for home heating and industrial processes for a good many years. It is going to need oil products for vehicles and other purposes. It will take time for people and business to convert that to electricity and time and huge money to put in the grid, renewable generation and storage it would take.
So the decision today is do we import all the oil and gas or do we try to use what local resource we have? It is a no brainier that we should prefer to use our own. The Supreme Court needs to grasp that lowers world CO 2. Imported LNG gas gives off far more CO 2 than piped home gas, given the energy needed to liquefy, gassify and transport.
Home fuel brings many well paid jobs to the U.K. It bring big tax revenues. If we switch to importing we pay the taxes away to foreign governments, and pay the salaries for jobs elsewhere.
It also leaves us dependent on the goodwill of foreign suppliers, which can prove difficult and expensive as we saw over the Ukraine war.
The Supreme Court should not set energy policy.
June 22, 2024
Surely the Supreme Court doesn’t make policy. It interprets bad legislations which of course could have been changed over the last 14 years. Politicians have created this obvious madness with so many back door deals with unchallenged international treaties. It’s not the courts making policy. This decision probably has its root in the ridiculous Climate Change Act which could have and should have been repealed long ago.
June 22, 2024
May’s moronic net zero (Geography) and Ed Miliband’s insane Climate Change Act. (PPE) with all (but a tiny handful of sensible people like Peter Lilley, Anne Widecombe, JR…) of virtue signalling, art graduate idiots in support of this economic (and defence) suicide. Scrap net zero, scrap the deluded Committee for Climate Change and all the rest of the madness. The BBC say all the main parties support net zero – no the second most supported party Reform is climate realist that is reason alone to vote for them. They are also immigration realists, economic growth realists, vaccine harm realists, tax level realists, size of government realists five more reasons to ditch the uni-parties.
June 22, 2024
Indirectly they do indeed in effect make policy. Not just with judgement but with the treats of judicial review so ministers back down even before any judgements. Blair did vast damage to the UK constitution with his botched devolution and supreme court with dire deluded lefty academic judges like spider woman types.
June 22, 2024
I agree. But by what law or treaty was this matter brought to their attention ?
I confess I have not followed this but, it would not surprise me if the money used to bring this to court either in who or in part did not come from government in some way. It is high time that the government stopped funding various NGO’s, charities and businesses who see ‘lawfare’ as a way of getting what they want and, in some cases, removing competition.
I will not name names, but there is a well known environmentalist and businessman who funds political parties in the hope of getting legislation that favours his business and removes said competition, all the while whilst receiving government grants and benefiting from price increases that poorer people have to pay for the energy his business produces. Energy that would not be economically viable in a open and competitive market.
June 22, 2024
Or from so called “charities” which get huge tax breaks on donations etc. Some charities are often largely government funded directly too.
June 22, 2024
Unlike the government the Supreme Court is not elected by the people. Therefore neither it nor any Court, foreign or domestic, should be setting any public policy. As we are supposed to be a democracy it is time and now necessary for Parliament to legislate for either the periodic election of Judges to make them part of our democracy or for reference back to parliamentary committee for decision of any case concerning public policy and the automatic dismissal of any Judge(s) who undermine democracy by acting otherwise. The rule of unelected lawyers is incompatible with proper democracy.
June 22, 2024
“The Supreme Court should not set energy policy.” Indeed but deluded mainly art graduate politicians have made a complete fist of it too. All but a handful support this lunacy. Worldwide the human energy coming from solar and wind is not much more than 2% of total energy use. In the UK it is no higher than 10% once back up, heating, transport, imports etc. are properly considered.
An absurdly one sided discussion on PM Radio 4 about 5.20pm as usual. It had quotes for the deluded and pompous Lord Debden(History) saying we “have” to hit a net zero grid. Why? We should not even be aiming for a net zero grid it would be vastly expensive and is not really even possible. It does not even confer any net benefits for this vast expenditure.
The only way to hit a net zero grid would be to use vast amounts imported wood as the back up (rather than gas and coal) and pretend, as they do, that burning young coal is better than burning old coal – it is actually far worse in CO2 terms if that bothers you – more expensive too. Or to invest Trillions in batteries which would be economic and environmental lunacy.
What next lawyers deciding how we run healthcare – oh well we already have the deluded lawyer Victoria Atkins with her “doctors under training” insults. Junior doctors are often paid about £13 an hour if you deduct their student loan interest. You get more stacking shelves at Waitrose/Tesco. Even less if you deduct tax, NI, commuting costs, prof. fees… I wonder why so many might be on strike or leaving the country Victoria? Or converting to law, banking… where salaries are often 3 times this level.