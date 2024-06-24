Unpopular parties could get a bad result for the U.K.

The latest polls show around 41% wanting Labour, down on the start of the campaign. 38% want Conservative or Reform. So one fifth of the electorate wants something different, two fifths want Labour and the two fifths of a Conservative nature are having a row about policy and who should lead the right.
With numbers like that it will be an unhappy country if it sees an outsized Labour majority, a squeezed Conservative opposition and a handful of Reform MPs which is what pollsters are saying. The truth is the outcome rests on those millions of former Conservative voters who are currently undecided and excluded from regular poll results. If they stay at home or vote Reform then we get the outsized Labour majority. If in the end more of them vote Conservative we get a bigger Conservative party.
The most important takeaways are how 60% of the public do not want a Labour government and how half of past Conservative voters feel let down by the current government. If an election was just a verdict on a government then it is clear the Conservatives would fare badly. As it is primarily a choice of a new government it is more difficult for voters. You often have to vote for a government that is far from perfect to avoid one that will be far worse.
Some former Conservatives say they want their former party to do badly to force change. It is difficult to see how Nigel Farage could take over the leadership of the Conservative party as he hints if he did win a seat whilst many Conservatives lost. The ones who survived would not be feeling friendly to him and as a non member of the party he would be ineligible to lead it.
I find this election difficult to call. If the polls are right the U.K. will suffer from a Labour government a majority do not want and an Opposition too small to make much impact. Maybe voters will surprise. Do you want this out turn or can you see a way to stop it? What do you think all those undecideds will do?
People like Cameron used to think voters had nowhere else to go. Eventually you had Conservative Party politicians promising one thing and doing the opposite, or doing nothing at all. So maybe the ‘far worse’ label is less convincing than it used to be.
It also depends on how quickly you believe change will happen and what the cost will be.
One Nation types hope they will be in the majority of a very small Conservative Party and can rebuild it from the centre ground. Same old, same old. Reform hope they can destroy the party and replace it.
I don’t know how it will all pan out.
All very depressing, the last thing the country needs is even more net zero, open door immigration, tax to death, big state socialism from Labour. This after 14 years of exactly this form Cameron, May, Boris, Sunak.
Much discussion of voting systems and PR on the BBC recently. They point out the problem of parties getting X million votes and no seats if they have evenly spread votes over the whole country. But it is worse than that as you cannot even vote as you wish but are forced to vote for the keep Labour or LibDims out candidate or waste you vote.
Certainly, by the time of this election, Reform will hopefully be the best hope of this in most English seats.
David Starkey has a good video “We are about to elect a government nobody wants. What went wrong?
Then we have the problem of the Blob. As Lord Matt Ridley illustrates in his recent rather depressing article in the Spectator “Whoever you vote for, the Blob wins”. As people often point out – if voting changed anything they would abolish it. The Tories must not be rewarded for their 14 years of total betrayal.
What is clear: The majority of people out there, I hope they are voters, do not want another Conservative government.
The X million votes for some minor parties does not even reflect their true support. This even before the very poor seat allocation they receive for the votes they do actually receive (despite the FPTP voting reducing this already) as “You often have to vote for a government that is far from perfect to avoid one that will be far worse.”
Such is the nature of FPTP but at this election (and perhaps once in a lifetime) in most English seats Reform are the best “beat Labour” or “beat LibDim” candidates. So nothing to lose. The Tories, having destroyed their brand by aping Labour for 14 years, are offering even more tax to death, Labour light and net zero lunacy in their current Manifesto and we will get Labour anyway.
A large majority for Labour might make them even worse still than the Tories but then perhaps we will only have to suffer one term. So large majority might even be better in practice.
@Peter; If right-wing voters want a right wing govt they still have nowhere else to go other than vote Conservative, the idea that Reform are somehow going to break-through is with the political fairies down the garden path!
As for One Nation vs Reform, the only faction that is certain of destruction is Reform, although they may very well take the One Nation group with them, leaving the LibDems to be the official opposition, the SNP as the Third party. The consolation prize; Farage and co. will be back in the EP as MEPs…
There is no longer a true Conservative Party but a Sicial Democrat rump under the guise of One Nation.
The only choice the sensible right of the country have is Reform
Who’d have thought you could have made such a mess of an 80 seat majority.
‘Same old…….’ Quite. Is there a difference between the the Labour and Conservative Parliamentary Parties worth mentioning? Hardly. Sir J. we want to vote for a conservative government, which has policies that WILL improve the Nation and WILL carry them out. Labour and Conservative don’t offer them.
We need to not only rid ourselves of a corrupted Parliamentary Conservative Party, but also it’s HQ management. No doubt there are a few good people, and these will find a place. Once the vacuum is created then it should, hopefully, be filled with natural, genuine, decent conservative people.
Please note difference between C and c.
Spot on. Take the medicine and things will improve – the Tories are now at least as bad if not worse than Labour. No Labour PM would have forced Zelensky (worth £1.8 BILLION now) to reject a very advantageous peace treaty. Johnson, to his and Tory Party and Britains shame – did. It was a crime!
@Peter Woods, I thing you mean decent _Tories_, not conservatives, you are clearly batting for anything but the accepted definition of One-nation conservatism!
I think the outcome is unpredictable although the odds currently favour Labour. The old saying that a week is a long time in politics applies even more so during GE campaigns – as May discovered. Polls are snapshots at a point in time, not predictions. There are many boundary changes since the last election. Many voters do not make up their mind until the last few days or minutes. Differential turnout caused by complacency (Labour voters) or reluctance (Conservative voters) or enthusiasm (the rest) could cause unexpected results. The presence of Reform and attention grabbed by Nigel Farage adds to the uncertainty. The UK electorate has the capacity to surprise. I doubt it has changed.
One thing that is predictable, the greens will be lucky to return one MP, but both the tories & labour will fully adopt their policies ….with no mandate from the people
Well it looks as though it pans out with Labour in charge, continuing the work on several fronts of the past 14 years.
The real question is-what happens when people realise that they’ve just voted for the same thing with bells and whistles attached?
Without a viable and real opposition -not just from the previous socialist lot- the charabanc will continue. That’s why Farage’s point is correct. Vote Reform for a real opposition, not a phony and split one.
Following on with the logic of your question, Sir John, do I want a larger Conservative party with the same people and policies as now? No. So I’ll vote Reform.
38% do NOT want Conservative or Reform. We Reform voters want Reform. We do NOT want the Conservatives who have opened the door to unlimited migration and net zero nonsense, over and over again. We want the Conservatives destroyed. That is how to unite the right
Reply You May want reform but around 20% tell pollsters they want Conservative,
“If the polls are right the U.K. will suffer from a Labour government a majority do not want…”
Don’t we always get a government the majority doesn’t want? I can’t recall a recent election where the winning party got a majority of the votes.
Reply Yes, but it is a matter of degree. Parties do not normally win a majority with less than 42%
My crystal ball has a late swing back towards the not-a-Conservative party from ‘undecided’ voters holding their noses after being panicked by the ‘don’t vote for Tweedledee, get Tweedledum’ rhetoric. Reform voters will be disproportionately underrepresented in the HoC, leading to further cynicism and rejection of the political system. The countries’ spiral of decline towards the end of ‘Britain’ will be accelerated by the Uniparty.
Politicians have systematically been destroying our country. They’ve been assisted by the media and the civil service. The aforementioned have become the enemy of the people.
I fear the people will revolt against the system and we’ll be an even more divided nation.
Politicians are concentrating on the wrong issues instead of taking care of the country.
The economy, the cost of living, defence, education, health, law and order etc should be what politicians concentrate on. A rainbow unicorn will never be the answer to the issues.
41% want labour. Where do the pollsters drag these people up from? Well they never ask me, though I’d probably tell them to get lost anyway.
Are they saying 41% of the electorate that drag themselves out of their houses will go and put an X next to the Labour candidate, delivering them a landslide?
What do they see in Keir Starmer? At least “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” had a cult following.
To resolve the dilemma of a labour super majority there are two options:-
(1) Tories to vote Reform, or
(2) Tories to adopt all of Reforms policies
The ‘worst’ has already happened.
Mass immigration at previously unimagined levels, women with penises, record taxes, Net Zero lunacy and dishonesty* and energy policies determined by judges.
* What is the point of closing down factories and outsourcing the muck to China then calling it a Net Zero win ?
50 Tory MPs maximum. That’s from my own poll in a Tory family.
‘Some former Conservatives say they want [the] party to do badly to force change.’
Those saying that want it to move to the right, where the party wins elections, they do don’t want it to move even more to the centre. So they do not just want it to do badly, they want Reform UK to do well to show the demand for conservative policies. Otherwise, the wets will use the large losses and Labour’s win as evidence of demand for centralist policies.
You say this will give a large Labour majority and scant opposition. Perhaps that’s a good thing and will shorten Labour’s time in government. The Labour front bench lacks depth of talent and the Administrative State remains. Sure, daft policies will become law and harm the country for decades, evidenced by ’97-’10. But Starmer hasn’t subjugated the Left as well as Blair, and a large Labour majority will enhance their power to enact the more batty demands, even on top of Net Zero ’30. Could we see a Labour government quickly lose what little public support it had, and face strife from its internal Left and those public who aren’t the mortgaged, metropolitan laptop-class. Whereas a decent opposition might help Starmer by keeping Labour more sane.
Lord Ashcroft’s recent polling showed it’s not the manifesto policies which are the problem for the Tories, it’s the brand tainted by lack of delivery. It ends: ‘But fractionally more agree that the Tories “need a huge defeat so they get the message”’. https://lordashcroftpolls.com/2024/06/its-not-the-tory-policies-people-dont-like-its-the-tory-party/
Despite you no longer being a Conservative MP. You continue to tell us don’t vote ‘Reform’ because it will give Labour a bigger majority. Well too bad. You had 14 years to govern succesfully and you failed miserably.
I can’t and won’t vote Tory or Labour, they are both the useless Uniparty. My vote WILL go to Reform.
In Mystic Meg persona; I predict the incoming Labour government will be in the same mess as the Tories currently are and by 2029, they will be voted out and a new centre-right party will have formed from the small amount of intelligent Conservatives and Reform.
Reply I wrote commentary, not a piece about how you should vote.
Even at this 11th hour- Sunak is still PM, is he not?
If he put Royal Navy boats in the Channel and ‘stopped the boats’ – perhaps taking any women and children on board – and closed our borders to all immigration, today, he could save the Tory Party from annihilation. Th e thing people most value is leadership. It is why Maggie was popular with enough people to win elections. Look how she led when during the Falklands. After that she could do no wrong. Would you want Sunak captaining your team?
Dear Mr. Redwood,
In the eyes of many right-wing voters, the Conservative party is, indeed, very far from perfect.
What is the point of voting for a Conservative party that, humour me here, happened to win the election and then resumed the very same policies that so many of its supporters reject. That is what many natural right-wing voters fear.
The Conservative party has become detached from its supporters and voters. Is the party not listening? Obviously not.
It is very well to state “I find this election difficult to call” but some of us wish to place bets and were relying on your prediction!
Enthusiasm for a Starmer-led government beyond core Labour supporters has never seemed more than slight. Labour lacks vision and in office will likely fail and soon disappoint. But rewarding the Conservatives for their treachery is an option many refuse to take. There may be less disenchantment ahead if Reform gets sufficient seats to make its presence felt in Parliament and I think voters may surprise to produce that outcome.