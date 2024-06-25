What does a growth policy look like?

Labour, Conservative and Reform on 80% of the vote want a growth policy. Greens and Lib Dem’s are not so sure.
So what do we think of the ideas for growth?
Taxation
Countries grow faster that set lower tax rates. Ireland has shown how to hoover up overseas investment by setting a low rate of business tax. They collect so much more per head as a result. The U.K. had many more self employed before bringing in IR 35 tax. More self employed means a more responsive economy and a bigger nursery for growth businesses. High taxes on wealth, savings income and gains drives rich people away and assists a brain drain. The more you tax Non Dom’s the fewer rich people stay to pay. If you introduce so called Windfall profits taxes and forget to take them off when the windfall dwindles you put companies off investing or even coming to your country.
If you want faster growth you need to be realistic about progress to net zero. Charge high carbon and emissions taxes and you close factories and power stations. Ban fossil fuel products too soon and they will be made somewhere else. Keep your own oil and gas in the ground and you will import your fossil fuels, losing well paid jobs and tax revenues at home.
If you want faster growth you need to keep regulations under control, leaving companies free to direct themselves more. Common law systems work better than code systems, allowing you to do anything you like that is not banned where Code systems only allow what the lay down.
There needs to be a sector by sector review of damaging taxes and over the top regulation. The government needs to get better at buying things, encouraging more U.K. supply by its purchasing. It needs to switch farm subsidies from wilding to food production. It needs to take back control of more of our fish and promote a bigger industry. The vast national forests need to grow and harvest more softwood. Steel policy needs to change to keep U.K. blast furnaces. We need to build a new fleet of medium sized nuclear power stations and urgently commission more gas generation back up. We need to get more of our own oil and gas out of the ground in place of imports. We need to expand our water and waste water capacity.
That is a few of the things that would speed faster growth.
I agree with your ideas. Getting rid of ESG regulations is also a necessary condition for growth. It is unfortunate that the obsession with net zero is shared by all the main parties. It means that their declarations about growth have no meaning. No wonder the investment industry has substantially abandoned UK stock markets. Even the MPs’ own pension fund has only a tiny proportion of its investments in UK equities.
Reform are the only party who will ditch the Net Zero scam. There will never be any real growth whilst we pursue this ruinous policy.
Of course Starmergeddon aided by the 2 kitchen idiot Millipede will double down on this insanity creating good well paid jobs in China and Scandinavia.
Indeed Labour, Tories and Reform claim to want growth but nearly everything Labour and the Con-Socialists have suggested or have done is hugely anti-growth.
Reform does at least have some sensible suggestions like rowing back on or preferably killing net zero, cutting red tape, reducing the size of the state, encouraging more private education with tax breaks, cutting taxes, simplifying taxes, reducing those claiming benefits, reducing low skilled immigration levels both legal and illegal.
Indeed the ESG agenda is total lunacy.
What does a growth policy look like? Well the state sector needs to be halved in size, stop wasting billions and stop doing mad things like net zero, the lockdowns, the net harm Covid Vaccines, HS2, soft loans for worthless degrees… that spend £billions to do huge net harm. The government has also created endless, essentially parasitic, jobs in the state sector in areas such as law, accounting, HR, planning, taxation and other over hugely over regulated areas.
essentially parasitic jobs in the private and the state sector rather.
Good morning.
We have the highest tax take since the WWII. If you go any further, and I think the LibLabCON will, then we will soon reach a tipping point where the economy will not recover. The State is hoovering more and more of the Private Sector Wealth up and, those with skills and talent will just leave for better shores. Brain drain v2.0. All to be replaced with foreign barristers, motorcycle food delivery drivers and other low wage, non-tax paying workers.
Which is the very reason (no other) why I voted BREXIT. But true Capitalism also thrives under such conditions not the Soft-Socialism of the last 14+ years.
It was not really very much “soft socialism” for the 14 years of total disaster under Cameron, May, Boris, Sunak – net harm lockdowns, “coerced” net harm Covid vaccines, the insanity of net zero. But it is certainly likely to get even worse under Starmer or whomever the left of his party replace him with fairly soon.
excellent article.
Sensibly-applied lower taxes are better all round.
Starmer declared himself a Socialist. Socialism is the enemy of productivity and therefore the enemy of economic growth not a promoter of economic growth. Quite simply, Starmer is full of shit and those who vote for him risk delivering this nation into the hands of cranks, Anglophobes, racists and despotically minded extremists
And everything to which you refer points to the damaging policies of the present government, all of which you have warned it about previously.
We know what a budget for jobs, growth and prosperity would look like because you have presented those but instead we had the dead hand of Chancellor Hunt directing our misfortunes. Ms. Reeves is likely to be more Hunt-like than anything else, alas. Poor old Britain.
Sir John,
All sensible and, to be honest, obvious measures.
It strikes me that, those in politics could do with reading the story of The Goose That Laid The Golden Egg. Politicians of all parties seem determined to kill the goose.
Yes to all that, but very few understood it in the last Parliament and who will in the next. Reform apart, they all speak of spending. Spending equals tax, control and a society of dependants. My advice to anyone with talent is get out, you have no future under consocialism. I accept that this is negative, but life is short, there is not the luxury of time to await the realisation among the political classes that they have created a charnal house for enterprise. Politicians are the problem not the people.
“There needs to be a sector by sector review of damaging taxes and over the top regulation. ”
Isn’t that exactly what Kemi Badenoch proposed when she was being interrogated about Retained EU Law? The Party only wanted a spectacular bonfire of EU laws which was not happening and never would. What happened to her emminently sensible idea? I’ve conducted such reviews myself in Australia. They can be done much faster than most people would think, no more than three months. The Party leadership’s obsession with the performative gesture of a bonfire of EU law blinded the Party to the need to prioritise regulatory changes whether to REUL or any other regulation or law, according to the expressed needs of industry. Was industry even asked in a structured and useful way about its priorities for regulatory change during that period?
A vistor from Mars would look at the UK and conclude its governments desire to shut it down, do nothing for itself and import everthing it needs from the rest of the world. Not understanding the language a visiting Martian would judge them by their actions.
Sorry to have to say it, but the last remaining true 50 Conservatives missed the opportunity to accelerate necessary change approaching the end of the last Parliament. They should have moved to Reform. Such catalystic action would have sped the path to necessary change. No doubt they all had their reasons, but now the bus has left the depot, they can only ponder what if.
1. Lower taxes (Corporation Tax; higher tax thresholds; lower VAT overall and completely remove VAT from household improvement products/services)
2. Stop importing hundreds of thousands of poor, low-skilled immigrants and their dependants every year, who immediately claim financial support via the welfare system
3. Scrap Net Zero. It’s a scam.
4. Ditch the EU Regulations which Rees-Mogg had identified and Sunak refused to do.
5. Scrap Equality Act and the EDI nonsense. People should be recruited/promoted on their merit, not to tick boxes.
6. Cut the size of the State. Light the Quango bonfire; scrap the Police and Crime Commissioners.
All very well, but Labour and Conservatives only SAY they want growth. They are actually following an agenda (net zero) which means An End to Growth. There I am quoting the title of the globalist UN publication that started the Green movement and its fanatical opposition to the fuel sources that have powered economic growth. In your usual forelock-tugging to this over-powerful creed, you speak, Sir John, of ‘progress’ towards net zero. I would not use that word.
Little chance of any of this there is about to be a Labour govt. more likely is the opposite: wealth destroying increased or new taxes on capital; more persecution of the self employed to try to shoehorn them into employment, preferably unionised; re-introduction of (expanded) EU regs into all sorts of sectors; even worse productivity in the public sector as pay is increased for no improvement and nonsense such as 4-day weeks is introduced; turbo-charged net zero policies which raise the price of energy and decrease security.
You get the picture. Anyone not voting Conservative is voting for the above.
Well Sir John, summarising what we need for growth and wealth creation.
Cancel Net Zero.
Hope that simple message gets out of moderation today, unlike my comment yesterday.
Increase the personal tax allowance, next year to £20,000pa. The extra money in peoples pockets spent would not be dangerously inflationary.
And as for business here do what the Irish have done.
We need fresh minds. Almost all the current minds in the Tories are dead.
How are you defining growth? Growth in GDP? Or growth in GDP per capita? Or some other definition?
I do not understand why you want growth. The production of more what, precisely?
Let’s say you could get improved productivity. Each person could produce the same amount of goods in less time. What would be the result? The production of more goods or the ability to work fewer hours but produce the same quantity of goods? You can only produce more if demand goes up. Why should, or would, demand go up?
It strikes me the desire for growth means more consumerism – more waste and more use of finite resources. Not desirable however you look at it.
reply Growth in person capita real income. I want people to be better off
Why do you want growth?
Particularly for Labour, less so but still substantially for the other parties it’s so the government can tax and spend more. That is their ambition.
For the individual, small and medium enterprise they want growth for their own benefit, so they can prosper. Tell them it’s all so they can be stifled through tax and understandably they are reluctant to put in the effort.
Until the politicians get it into their heads that the people want growth to make their own lives better it will languish. Right now they feel wealth is something it’s their duty to take away to spend and waste on their priorities which so often aren’t ours.