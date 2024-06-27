Please stop sending nasty nonsense

All the time I was an MP I posted critical comments of government, Conservatives and myself that were often misleading or inaccurate to show balance. I deleted attacks on any named individual of whatever party , offensive material and some multiple or over long postings. A few people used to write in criticising anything I wrote, often straining truth and twisting arguments to do so.
A few still do not seem to have understood I am no longer an MP and hold no Conservative office or role. So stop writing in as if I did. One, for example , told me I had to carry on being an MP until Election Day. I explained I ceased to be an MP on dissolution. He then wanted me to post further criticism saying I should still act as an MP until the election. The rules are quite clear. I should not pretend to be an MP. I have cleared my Parliamentary office and handed in the key. My pass to Parliament has been cancelled. I must not use headed stationery saying I am an MP or use Parliament as my address. I no longer have access to send emails as if from Parliament.
If you want to post here add to the debate about policy. I will not post incessant vendetta contributions based on falsehoods.
8 Comments
June 27, 2024
How sad that you even have to state this.
June 27, 2024
Graham:
Indeed. I have followed Sir John’s blog for several years, and have enjoyed reading and contributing. I have tried to follow the rules, and keep it brief unless I really needed to say more.
I am hoping, Sir John, that you will continue to write this blog, and that those you refer to, will desist, and just enjoy the opportunity to contribute in a positive, and reasonable , way.
June 27, 2024
Thanks JR very much for all your many years excellent service to the nation. A great shame your now well left of centre party did not take far more notice of your wisdom over the years. It would have saved the nation many £ trillions and we would be in a far better economic position now.
June 27, 2024
+ 1
June 27, 2024
Join The Teds – the party of free speech where you can say exactly what you wish, and write.
June 27, 2024
This Bloke proposes a policy adjustment to assist the Diary:
• Block known repeatedly-hostile offenders automatically at source.
• Limit comments posted from readers to a set number of words or characters
Some comments might offend, owing to the poster’s naivety or misunderstanding.
They who send nastiness reveal intent, and it is those who deserve to lose access.
Being a gentlemanly moderator supporting free speech to such extremes of tolerance is too kind. Even reading bad postings to assess each one adds a personal burden.
Few of us who appreciate the site would object to sensible restriction, and would commend that will to the Diary.
June 27, 2024
So sorry to read this John. I suppose that we out here can only guess at the amount of hassle you experience in managing this your important to many of us, diary.
Please keep going!
June 27, 2024
+ 1