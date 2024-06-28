“Will One Nation Conservatism Save The Government?”

I see debate about disagreements within the Conservative party. It is true there have been important debates in recent years over lockdowns, money printing, migration levels, Brexit wins, ways of controlling small boats, tax levels and other issues of great interest to voters.
It is also the case that over the last year those who wanted changes to economic and borders policies and to Brexit implementation did not challenge the leadership, put in letters or seek to undermine Ministers. There were discussions with Ministers who decided it was best to run a largely One Nation policy. Ministers argued that the threat to the Conservative party came from Labour and Lib Dems to the left so it was important to move in their direction. They wanted to improve relations with the EU, follow international law as interpreted by internationalists, follow Bank and OBR orthodoxy and regulate more against possible harms. Critics of these views accepted they had lost the internal argument and supported the leadership going into an election.
Self styled One Nation Conservatives have been very vocal in recent years, arguing that the Conservative party and government was correct to shift to the left to command more support. George Osborne from outside Parliament joined with Michael Gove inside to promote this.
In government both the current Lord Chancellor and Attorney General have been insistent in taking an international lawyer’s view of Treaties based often on a very debatable view of their impact. This has led to impediments to controlling borders and sorting out the EU’s role in Northern Ireland. Counter proposals by former Attorney Stella Braverman and past Migration Minister Robert Jenrick were turned down. The Home Secretary rejected the idea of strengthening the law against legal challenges, favouring the One Nation approach.
The One Nation Chancellor has preserved the EU originated debt control, trusting OBR 5 year out numbers that are likely to be wrong to constrain the tax cuts needed for faster growth. He has implemented a conventional programme of fiscal consolidation claiming this is necessary to create stability.He rejected ideas of asking the Bank to control its bond losses, to speed restoring lost public sector productivity, and to cut nationalised industries losses. These spending cuts would have allowed cuts in small business, self employed and income tax.
The One Nation Foreign Secretary has sought to please more overseas countries and international quangos. The U.K. has continued to negotiate at the World Health Organisation which is wanting to take powers over the NHS,when there was considerable opposition to ceding power. He has shifted to the EU/Spanish view on Gibraltar and has cosied up to the EU and Ireland by building on the Windsor framework.
The government put through various regulatory new laws which were supported by Labour. It abandoned wider ranging repeal and amendment of inherited EU law.
It means we will have a good test of the argument that the way for the Conservatives to win elections is to have plenty of One Nation representation around the Cabinet table and to follow consensus and internationalist policies on the economy, taxation, migration, regulation and our international relations.In a week’s time we will see if this approach did win more votes for Conservatives, or whether it left the Conservative vote too vulnerable to the Reform challenge based on their tougher approach to border control and based on a lower tax growth model.
62 Comments
June 28, 2024
Good morning.
The One Nation (Wets) side of the Tory party have won. As the Old Guard such as our kind host depart the stage, more of their ilk will be moved in by Tory HQ to replace them.
As we will see, their ‘victory’ over the right of the party will be seen as a pyrrhic victory, although they will of course not see it.
Our kind host has timed his political retirement well.
June 28, 2024
Agree Mark. As for Sir John’s statement that we’ll see the voter’s opinion next week I think the opinion polls have already given the answer. Big Labour majority. We are heading for (another) 5 years of economic failure, high immigration, high tax and increased central control.
June 28, 2024
JR has adeptly set out why the public no longer wants to vote for a socialist Tory party.
The Pro EU left wing one nation types ought to join Labour and can decide whether they are on the Corbyn or Blaire side of their party. They are the enemy within the Tory party destroying it from inside while conning the public they are something they are not.
By acting like chameleons in blue rosettes they have destroyed the Tory party electoral prospects – good. I truly hope the Tory party is obliterated for their utter betrayal of the nation. Johnson should have culled the lot before 2019 elections to bring back true conservatism implementing the Brexit mandate give by the nation.
What JR has not said who is controlling the takeover of his party to a lighter socialist outfit of Labour? Is this why Slimy Cameron was brought back to reinforce that conservatism in the Tory party is over?
The good news is that Reform Party is an option for conservatives to vote for. Deciding which side of socialism is worse to vote for is no longer a choice! Vote for Reform and be proud you are ridding the nation of the two dishonest socialist choices on offer.
June 28, 2024
The One Nation not Tories have destroyed the brand
They model themselves in European Social Democrats who have recently been outed in the EU
They are internationalist and anti British in their outlook
The Limp dumb party is their natural home. They will be shown the door next week.
June 28, 2024
It was all Disraeli’s blinking idea. One Nation?
Along with the likes of Betsy Fry et al.
We pay for the bleeding hearts of the super rich 18th century oh-so-liberals tories! ( And a few Independents).
And keep paying.
And Sir Keir will up the price!
June 28, 2024
Ian,
I am not not sure lie dumbs are their choice, I think it is which side of the Labour Party they want to be on, Corbyn or Blaire. Cameron has publicly stated he wants to be Blaire.
June 28, 2024
+1
June 28, 2024
A rhetorical question, unless there is a hugely unexpected revival in Conservative fortunes then there will be huge losses at the election.
However, there are so many One Nation types that they believe they will still dominate the survivors and can rebuild the party to consolidate their approach.
If you move closer to Labour and Lib Dem politics you run the risk of having no unique selling point. This is compounded by a lack of conviction politicians across all parties.
The election is not just a test of One Nation policies though. Failure to deliver, trustworthiness , abandoning core supporters etc are other big factors.
June 28, 2024
Peter,
Yes, that is the problem, we don’t have sufficient ‘….conviction politicians…..’ in the Parliamentary Conservative Party. I think there are plenty in Labour and Greens, poor misguided fools.
This is where the Conservative HQ selection process has gone rogue, and destroyed the Party. It selects ‘lobby fodder’ members who will do what they’re told and not question the policies (Need more science graduates!). So we get sheep not worth the title.
The PCP don’t select political thinkers and leaders, only technocrats, poll-followers and droids. The whole lot must go.
June 28, 2024
They aren’t conviction politicians, they’re career politicians equipped with PPE degrees. Their only conviction is to climb the greasy pole, get in power and stay in power.
June 28, 2024
Peter, I think the public have reached the point that there is no difference between Labour and current Tory party.
That is why Reform party is surging. Conservatives want a voice in parliament, deciding national policy.
Sunak offers:
EU lock step no divergence
High tax, big state, big spend
Mass welfare claimant immigration
Getting rid of our nation, our culture and way of life.
Out sourcing national policy to UN,WEF, EU and WHO.
Starmer offers…..the same with bells on.
June 28, 2024
One Nation is a disaster.
I cannot vote Conservative.
June 28, 2024
It is really a no “nation agenda” broken up regions within the EU agenda.
Sunak yesterday:- Labour will reverse all the changes I made to get us to net zero in a sensible way.
Sure Suank, but there is no sensible way to net zero, it is a vastly expensive disaster that will do huge harm with zero benefit. A touch on the brakes perhaps but still heading for the cliff.
June 28, 2024
Betting odds next US president post the “debate” suggest chances are circa:- Trump 59% Biden 24%, Gavin Newsom 12% Michelle Obama & rest 5%.
Next PM Starmer 98% Sunak, Farage & others 2%. Well done the Con-Socialists 14 wasted years and now the appalling prospect of 5-20 years of Labour.
June 28, 2024
It’s not so much One Nation as Any Nation Except the English.
June 28, 2024
Has it “left the Conservative vote too vulnerable to the Reform challenge based on their tougher approach to border control and based on a lower tax growth model.”
Well if you have 14 years in office & promise various things in three manifestos but then do the complete reverse. Then you promise these things yet again at the next election, why would you expect anyone to trust you this time? To lose in such a huge way to the appalling Labour Party is quite some achievement Sunak. Labour are even worse.
Reform have the right policies:- on net zero, on taxes, on the size of government, on deterring immigration, on over regulation, on tax breaks for education to save money for the state, on deregulation… Labour have entirely the wrong policies even worse than Sunak – but only slightly worse.
Starmer was asked what deterrent he had to deter migrants, his answer was we will smash the trafficker gangs. The man is clearly totally deluded.
Farage: Second and third Covid lockdowns UK’s biggest peacetime mistake
Reform UK leader tells Sunderland event that restrictions led to ‘long-term economic and psychological damage’
Indeed, plus the lockdowns did not even save lives & even the first one was an error. But the net harm Covid vaccines were an even larger error.
June 28, 2024
Why did the lockdowns not work? Very simple, Covid was only really a danger to the old and vulnerable with health issues. Lockdowns could only (at best) delay some infections slightly but in doing that it also delayed many more free, earlier natural vaccination for the vast majority who were not at any real risk. Thus extending the epidemic for longer.
This did far more net harm than the rather few lives that were perhaps extended slightly by a few weeks. Then we have the vast cost and other damage done on top. Even Portillo with Nigel Nelson on GB news still think the Covid vaccines saved about 500,000 UK lives. Clearly they have not done their homework. The Stats. very strongly suggest the Covid vaccines did huge net harm.
I am yet to hear Nigel Nelson say anything remotely sensible on GB news he gets virtually everything wrong, why did they employ him I wonder?
June 28, 2024
Why did they employ him, LL? Perhaps because quite a few of their regulars are off trying to defend their parliamentary seat, like William Rees-Mogg. I dare say if you had to work night and day trying to win a campaign in your constituency, giving interviews to the local media, knocking on doors, and trying to be everywhere at once, you might even have to scale back the number of comments you make on this blog. (Just a legpull, LL – keep them coming!)
June 28, 2024
Sorry, I meant Jacob Rees Mogg.
June 28, 2024
Poor Jacob set to unfairly lose his job and have to pay £400k VAT to finish off his 6 kids education. They even want to close the pay in advance VAT avoidance plan. Stick them all in the local comp. Jacob then stop working so hard to pay the fees they will be fine. Will then cost HMG about another £1.5 in lost of Tax and NI. Or perhaps move to Monaco or similar and run you businesses from there. The only way to stop Government waste is to stop them ever getting their hands in it it seems.
Plus more Oxbridge chances at the Comp. due to large, blatant anti-private school discrimination which will doubtless increase further under Labour.
June 28, 2024
Agreed LL. If people stop and think the lockdowns did not equate to isolation of the whole population. If done in a draconian Chinese fashion this would have stopped the spread (temporarily). In practice many people still had to move around, interact with others and consequently pass on the virus. Hospital staff and patients/inmates are a classic example.
Of course it was a good thing for all the healthy low risk people to catch covid as that built natural resistance. A focussed protection model for the small proportion of high risk people whold have been a far superior policy. Look at how Florida and Sweden got on.
June 28, 2024
Indeed so why did our Government “experts” get this so wrong it is a fairy simple thing to grasp. Group thing lunacy like we had on the vaccines, net zero, high taxes…
June 28, 2024
Quite right, PeteB, but I wonder if any lessons have been learned. My impression is that the government is still determined to hand over sovereignty on health policy to the UN-affiliated World Health Organisation. Its intergovernmental negotiating body, with British government agreement, is quietly finalising a new ‘pandemic treaty’, while our election campaign has been going on, and no MPs are able to debate it. People’s eyes have been taken off the ball, as Sunak carries out out what may be his last treacherous act as prime minister.
June 28, 2024
LL.
To keep OFCOM off their backs.
June 28, 2024
The first lockdown was a disaster. Where was Farage arguing for the private sector – the only one to be locked down?
June 28, 2024
The Conservative Party One Nation are really a bunch of globalists not nationalists. They have taken over the power structures in the party and will be impossible to dislodge.
On the plus side they have created a small echo chamber of woke, wonk policies that bear zero common sense, are unimplementable, disadvantage their core voters, are unethical, incoherent and 90% of Conservative voters disagree with.
Which is why the majority of Conservative voters do not respect the party or it’s leadership and isn’t going to vote for them. If you can’t see that then you shouldn’t be in politics.
June 28, 2024
I must have blinked when the debates were held about the lockdowns and mass immigration, let alone the Net Zero lunacy. If there really were these debates they seem to have been held well away from Parliament and have excluded most of the MPs we elected to deliver the Manifestos they stood on and were elected to deliver.
The so-called One Nation Group (which Nation would that be, because it certainly isn’t this one?) have created a carbon-copy of Labour. They have therefore made the Not-a-Conservative-Party obsolete.
Those who want “Red-Green-Socialism” will vote for “Red-Green-Socialism.” Those who want a sensible Conservative Party won’t vote for “Blue-Green-Socialism.” Those who want conservative policies, implemented in the national interest will vote for Reform.
The Not-a-Conservative-Party is now terminally ill, thanks to the snobbish, arrogant, treacherous and patronising Tory Boys in the One-Nation-But-Not-This-One group.
June 28, 2024
Nothing much to choose between Labour, Libdims, Con-socialist, Plaid, Greens, SNP… all as bad as each other. All essentially pro net zero, for ever higher taxes, woke lunacy, over regulation and open door immigration.
They talk about the Manifestos being fully costed but they never cost the vast increases in red tape they all push endlessly. Cutting red tap is a win, win yet they never do it?
June 28, 2024
Labour won’t stop the boats. It’ll send migrants to your town
Starmer must know his migrant plan can’t work. Angela Rayner may have given the game away
Isabel Oakeshott
Labour’s plan to stop the boat is to let millions in until the UK becomes so crowded, poor and unattractive that they are deterred from coming or go back. Rayner has plans to force councils to accept ever more and to house them and ignore the locals. So the draw continues.
June 28, 2024
This is why community charges have already been hiked, Sunak told councils to raise to the maximum! Rayner will follow Sunak’s lead. I do not want the criminals from France near me let alone pay for them!
Has Sunak worked out yet that he he wasted £500 million of our taxes on France! Good at Maths my arse.
June 28, 2024
Cameron will in time go down in history as the man who betrayed a nation by endorsing the cultural Left as expressed through woke Socialist Labour and its year zero ideology. A cultural and demographic revolution without bloodshed using mass migration, propaganda and oppressive legislation. We will see the full bloom of this movement when they come to power this month.
No speech can ever be offensive. The right to offend is the bedrock of a free world without which we return to Hitler, Stalin and Mao. This political class are taking us back in time. We are lose when our voice is criminalised
June 28, 2024
Well put Dom☆☆☆☆☆.
June 28, 2024
That’s funny I recall the day after David Cameron’s election victory of 2015 that your first posting on this site was proudly headed ‘One Nation’!
Reply That was a characterisation as this is. I did not belong to the One Nation caucus of Conservative MPs
June 28, 2024
It all started to go wrong with Cameron who ran an unfocused, themeless campaign in 2010 ( very much like the current one from CCHQ) so that the floating voter , unconvinced by Blair/Brownism did not know what we stood for .The result? We ended up in bed with the wishy-washy ( useless LibDems). Cameron then compounded the problem by parachuting Wet , One-Nation ‘candidates’ into seats
It has carried on from there and the present lot have ‘failure’ written through them like letters in a stick of rock. Gutless and frightened to disagree with anybody
June 28, 2024
Nothing Cameron did was a mistake. He (famously) wrote an article for The Guardian a year before the 2010 election effectively proposing a CON/LibDem coalition.
He thought that would keep the Eurosceptics in the Conservative Party in their box. Then, as now, he and his fellow LibCONs underestimated Farage.
June 28, 2024
Forgive me but you appear to contradict yourself ?
June 28, 2024
+1
June 28, 2024
“Will One Nation Conservatism Save The Government?”
I believe the short answer is no. After 14 years of broken manifesto promises is it any wonder that so many voters appear to be no longer listening. The old adage comes to mind – “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.”
June 28, 2024
If a runaway train endangers your path, should you run toward it?
Sensible people would do what is safe to prevent its danger.
So, if a threat emerges from a direction such as the left, moving toward that threat is not the remedy that Ministers argued.
Evidence revealing Ministers’ folly will be released on 5 July.
June 28, 2024
Better termed zero nation conservatism, or net zero nation conservatism.
June 28, 2024
You have not been part of government for many years. You have been in the party of government for the last14 years. I assume you are still a member of the Conservative party.
The party were elected as Conservatives and morphed into consocialists( One Nationists). In the process the ONs left their support of Conservatives among the electorate. Their final act of betrayal was to deny their original Conservative membership a vote in their undemocratic coupe, from which Rishi emerged as leader.
Conservatism is about to reap the benefit of their behaviour in government and if the polls are near correct the population of the UK is about to suffer five years of the consequences. Labour is displaying its true self as the party of envy before it arrives in Downing Street.
There has been no great rush to Labour. They are where they are because a betrayed Conservative electorate is opting for Reform or abstension. One Nation equates with electoral deverstation. For you it must havs been five years of utter frustration.
The only true Conservative party left on the ballot paper is Reform. I hope increasing numbers of the electorate realise this and vote for it. It is now in the hands of the Gods of Guilt.
June 28, 2024
+1
June 28, 2024
One nation Conservative party = Consocialists.
The Conservative party abandoned conservatives so of course they will not vote for them. At the same time they have not gained Labour votes because they failed to grasp that the majority of Brits still have conservative values.
They have self immolated.
June 28, 2024
The biggest electoral problem the Conservatives have isn’t ‘one nation Conservativism’ – it is having Sunak, a Leader without credibility, as Leader. In the local elections under two months ago Houchen in Teesside and Street in the West Midlands who are One Nation types and Susan Hall in London who isn’t a One Nation type all did so well that if replicated throughout the country the Conservatives would easily have won an overall majority in Parliament. People haven’t been refusing to vote Conservative as much as they have been refusing to vote for Sunak in what is very much Presidential system. I stated many times in my comments here since Sunak came up with his 5 mainly unfulfillable key promises early last year that Sunak was unelectable and needed to be replaced. However the idiots (apart from a handful) who at £90,000 a year were Conservative M.P.s wanted to suit themselves(about 350 people) and not the millions who elected them.
I myself do not support the ‘One Nation’ faction and can see the failure to overcome the Judges (suspending membership of ECHR) and send any illegal immigrants to Rwanda has been electorally the worst policy failure but also think the abandonment of the rhetoric of ‘levelling up’ was the second worst policy failure. After the election the One Nation types will drop Sunak and claim with some justification that Sunak was never one of them and the Conservative splits will continue.
June 28, 2024
A very restrained post this morning, Sir John, when you could be much more forthright in holding those responsible to account, for the massive defeat that’s coming. But I suppose your cold analysis of the facts is even more telling. You and other MPs like you had ‘discussions’ with Ministers, but lost the argument. I suspect it was more a case of good arguments being raised against a wall of sheer blind obstinate complacency. It puts me in mind of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German pastor murdered by the Nazis in 1945, who said that stupidity is invincible: you can’t overcome it by rational argument or by force. It seems that was never so true as with PPE graduates.
June 28, 2024
And who is this FS, why the Noble Lord (Remainer) Cameron, more a Socialist than a Conservative?
June 28, 2024
A famous capitalist once said that democracy is the enemy of capitalism. Democrats always want the profits to be shared out to reduce inequality. Hence western style democracy is under attack because the workers are getting to big a slice of the profits. A repeat of the late seventies and the deployment of Thatcherism.
June 28, 2024
Save what government, Sir John.
What is there to save?
June 28, 2024
The lesson was there when the membership voted for Truss rather than Sunak.
It is that membership that is now voting with its feet
June 28, 2024
One nations Conservatives suffer the certainty of the left even as the administration crashes around them.
I am doing good so I am right is a zealotry we do not wish to see in our politicians.
June 28, 2024
Conveniently forgetting that much of their large majority was from the ‘blue wall’ precisely because they did not want centre left policies plus of course, their superior elite view that we are ‘Swivel eyed loons’ to be ignored.
Times commentators, Cameron, Osborne, Gove etc a ‘despicable’ entitled thick skinned group wealthy enough not to suffer one iota from the crapp they have created.
Plus they will be ennobled so we will hear more of their pompous bolleaux plus using their vote in the Lords to continue to block anything remotely ‘right wing’ in the future.
This country truly needs a revolution to clean out the stables.
June 28, 2024
Sir John
The ‘Self styled One Nation Conservatives’, have never been Conservative, they have always been the Trojan Horse of extreme Left wing Socialist agitation, there to rid the Party of any concept of Conservatisms, Democracy, Freedoms. They have done more damage to the Conservative Party than even Sunak/Hunt have
They are just the Labour party in disguise
June 28, 2024
Moving the Conservatives to be part of the One Party State, managing and promoting decline at every opportunity.
Surely some in the party must have seen what the were doing, or has the party as a whole just become another lazy part of the WEF equation
June 28, 2024
Two books that might be worth reading:
Anthony Seldon, ‘The Conservative effect, 2010-2024, 14 wasted years’, Cambridge Univ. Press.
Rory Stewart, ‘Politics on the edge’, Vintage.
The first one was published yesterday and I have not (yet) read it.
But Stewart’s book, at times quite funny, often very depressing, has explanations why the Conservative MPs are sheep or why those not so sheepish (a la Redwood) have no chance to be heard (just one example, p.52-53 paperback ed.).
The chief whip to the cohort of newly elected CUP MPs: ‘We should not regard debates as opportunities for open discussion; we might be called legislators but we were not intended to overly scrutinise legislation; we might become members of independent committees but we are expected to be loyal to the party; and votes would rarely entail a free exercise of judgment. To vote too often on your conscience was to be a fool, and ensure you were never promoted to become a minister. In short politics was ‘a team sport’. Teamwork is vital to the manifesto to be delivered. I always try to get consensus as chief whip, and the consensus is that the prime minister is right’.
June 28, 2024
One Nation conservatives where/are an internal party coup to the left, they’ve successfully overtaken the leadership….. the only counter is Reform
The same thing is happening in the EU, as Von Der Leyen is due to be re-elected for 5 years …Queen maker
June 28, 2024
Off topic. I see renewables are currently providing 68% of our electricity with wind at 54%. Price is £48.96 per MWh. Which is basically 5 pence per kWh. Yet I’m paying 24 pence per kWh and 68 pence per day standing charge.
It would be interesting to know how much it costs to build a power station, or wind turbine, or solar installation, how much power it will generate over its lifetime, how much it costs to decommission etc. – to get a feel for whether we are being ripped off or not.
June 28, 2024
Hi sir John
When the MP’S got Lizz Truss out that was the end of my support for the conservatives
I have been undecided who to give my vote to or even not to vote , but now I have decide to vote REFORM
Thank you sir John.
June 28, 2024
What an absolutely irrational concept, but thanks for spelling it out.
We want the Tories to be conservatives, not a light version of labour which is what they have become.
All of this goes back to the early days of Blair in government – he insisted that there was no longer a left or right in politics, only a consensus in the middle ground. The trouble is that this middle ground already encroached too far left.
With luck the ‘One Nation Conservatives’ will be kicked out of parliament and perhaps real Tories can rebuild their party on conservative lines. That is if there are enough tory MPs to make a party.
June 28, 2024
Sir John
The ‘Self styled One Nation Conservatives’, A shadowy bunch of Socialist Left infiltrators, we occasionally see signs of whom they are,when democracy and freedoms threaten their Socialist aspirations, they lurk, just show up as dissenters, then hide,
They are the ones that call the centre ground of the UK, the majority, extreme right wing and say it in distasteful manner to infer everyone but themselves is an extremist. They forget their inclination is mirroring that of the European National Socialist Workers’ Party which is the most extreme left wing grouping we have ever seen – a left-wing group that others (Soft Socialists) chose to call right-wing.
The point of Democracy is not that it is perfect, it isn’t, but it protects from the extreme views and attitudes of those hiding behind warm cuddly phrases by calling them-selves the ‘One Nation’. Their Socialism, One Party State, is both a danger to democracy and basic freedoms of us all, it fights against ‘Common Law’, it is itself extremist by nature.
Common Law doesn’t take freedoms away it keeps the true authority embedded with the people and democracy, not the unelected unaccountable socialist bureaucrats that want things in their image.
You can only confer rights on people if you have in the first place been the ones that removed them, the Napoleonic/EU system, nothing is permitted until they(?) say so. Common Law only ever gets to remove rights by democratic processes, meaning it is the people that retain control, even then things can be amended and repealed. A subtle, but massive difference between, socialism and the freedoms, and democracy, in free world.
The One nation group hate it when they are asked to defend those that pay and empower them, there’s it a World of Hate and rule by decree
June 28, 2024
Dear Mr. Redwood,
“There were discussions with Ministers who decided it was best to run a largely One Nation policy. Ministers argued that the threat to the Conservative party came from Labour and Lib Dems to the left so it was important to move in their direction.”
And here was I thinking that Conservative Ministers and MP’s were motivated by a belief in traditional conservative values such as limited government, free markets, fiscal responsibility, individual freedom, perhaps a desire to improve the lot of the people of this country and such like. But no! It appears they stick a finger up in the air to see which way the wind is blowing and move accordingly in a cynical attempt to remain in power.
A party devoid of principles or beliefs, prepared to move this way and that, is not worth voting for.
June 28, 2024
The reason we have eg a one nation chancellor and others such as sunak behaving in a one nationy sort of way is because of the Truss disaster. We moved from -5% in the polls the day Boris Johnson left office (having governed essentially as a social democrat) to -30% after the collapse of the Truss experiment with its panic, U-turns, inability to explain anything etc. the blob then seized control.
We will never know the counter-factual, but I think if the Conservative members had had the sense to elect Sunak, clearly the better, more competent and more articulate candidate, in the summer of 22 we would not now be looking at a decade of socialism.
June 28, 2024
Red walls and Blue walls have done for you – Conservatism had fourteen years to galvanise the people but instead split the nation into several factions by paying too much attention to populism – typically the Boris Johnson factor “tell them go whistle” let you all down – it’s time to get back to the dreary men in grey suits the John Majors –