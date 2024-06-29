In search of cheap power

So far the UK’s ambition to be the Saudi Arabia of wind has put in an impressive 29GW of capacity. On a good day when there is plenty of wind and total demand is only around 30 GW this might deliver half our power needs. On a day of low wind, and when winter demand is over 40GW it might be 1-2%. It is true the cost of supplying the capacity and therefore of the power has come down as turbines have been scaled up and their capacity cost has fallen. Since 2010 levy support and contracts for difference have cost us an extra £80bn plus for renewable power (to 2023). Current electricity bills are around £100 higher thanks to green levies.
Labour and Lib Dems say we can switch over to all no carbon electricity by 2030 and that this will be cheaper. Both these claims seem unlikely. Labour say to get to all carbon free they need to install an additional 87 GW of capacity, allowing plenty of margin over the demand of 30-45 GW depending on time of day and weather. As most of this will be wind, and as the sun does not shine during long dark evenings and early mornings in winter it will still require stand by gas generators and all those interconnectors to import. The truth is we have already become very import dependent, with imports at over one fifth of our needs even on sunny low demand summer days when the wind dies down. We have been closing fossil fuel stations down before having the renewable reliable capacity (with storage) to replace them
There seems little likelihood that the UK can plan, permit and install anything like 87 GW of renewable capacity in the next six years. The last auction to supply capacity did not go well as the prices offered were unattractive. The lesson was the Regulator needs to allow considerably higher prices to get companies to come forward to offer new capacity. Investors are going to be wary of the opportunities given the history of windfall taxes, price controls and changes of policy. These are all likely to get worse if we have a change of government to Labour.
Labour and Lib Dem buy the idea of cheaper power because they assume gas prices will climb higher and stay there, so wind energy looks cheap in comparison. Instead in recent months gas prices have retraced most of the giddy climb they experienced when Europe determined to get rid of its dependence on imported Russian gas and the Ukraine war sent the price spiralling. Hitting a peak of £6 a therm, it is now back to 80p.
The amount of capacity they envisage would also require a large expansion of the grid with pylons straddling many more landscapes.
June 29, 2024
Like so much else, the only thing that differentiates all the main political parties is the pace. Some will go further and faster, others not so. The destination is the same, and so to the result.
Oh when are the grown ups going to take over and start talking sense ?
June 29, 2024
Well Reform are likely to come second in vote share (& most certainly in England where in most seats they are the best way to keep Labour out) and they have a sensible energy policy. Ditch net zero or postpone it permanently. True Labour, Tories, Plaid, SNP, LibDims, Greens all have totally bonkers energy policies with just that tiny delay by Sunak.
June 29, 2024
Boris Johnson
“The nation doesn’t really want Sir Keir or his tax-hiking, EU-loving, soft-on-illegal-migration agenda. There’s still time for us to swerve …” Dream on Boris, the party has been destroyed by Cast iron liar Cameron, May, yourself & Sunak, net zero, open door immigration, net harm lockdowns, a botched brexit, net harm vaccines and three manifestos of blatant lies and a huge fraud against your supporters.
Why did you leave off the net zero lunacy Boris? The only way to swerve in 90% of the english seat is for all the Tory voters to switch to reform as they are invariably the best candidate to beat Labour or Libdems. Perhaps 10 at most seats have sensible Tories like Kemi Badenoch, who actually have a good chance of holding their seats AND are real Conservative. Mogg is gone and even Sunak with his huge majority is quite likely to go.
June 29, 2024
Johnson is just demonstrating his ability, once again, to ignore what he said only a short while previously.
Like he did regarding Putin’s invasion.
June 29, 2024
They don’t believe that they’ve done anything wrong
June 29, 2024
Exactly, the ONLY party that has not been persuaded by Al Gore, Greta Thunderberg and other non scientist pundits. What is it about climate science that turns our political leaders into mindless morons? DO THE RESEARCH AND ASK QUESTIONS. At least 2 Nobel Laureates, in SCIENCE subjects, call the ‘climate emergency’ nonsense. If you thought Covid was expensive, you haven’t seen anything; NZ will send us back to the dark ages.
June 29, 2024
If government could settle on a sensible decision and enact it, the solution would become increasingly closer each day.
June 29, 2024
Sunak – fracking on, fracking off, fracking on, fracking off
June 29, 2024
Exactly. Net Zero should read Nutters Zero. Implementation is physically and financially impossible.
June 29, 2024
This one is worse than mindless politics. The strategy of more and more turbines will lead to electricity shortages and blackouts. However much capacity you have there will be times when generation is inadequate for demand.
June 29, 2024
Indeed as every competent engineer, energy economist or physicist can tell you or could work out in less than a couple of hours.
June 29, 2024
All to virtue signal to the world…………………….
June 29, 2024
Also signalling they are liars or total and utter morons.
June 29, 2024
I would also suggest that being dependent on other countries for our energy via interconnects is a very risky policy, given that many think we are on the brink of war.
I am sure our would be enemies are aware of the location of these cables and pipes and would know that if they blew them up, we’d be in trouble.
June 29, 2024
I should think they might just notice….windmills!
Fat chance of covering them up.
Oh no though…I daresay they are relying on the power of positive thought …or magick?
June 29, 2024
Under the geneva convention its against the law to target dams and nuclear power stations (don’t tell the russians) but wind-turbines are free game, as the convention hasn’t been updated, and only a few european countries have ‘mass’ wind-farms to generation main energy supply ….so you’re correct, its a massive & easy target
June 29, 2024
June 29, 2024
“winter demand is over 40GW” well with a higher population & if they push everyone to heat pumps and EV cars it may well peak at ten times this for a few cold winter months. So vast grid and generating investment is needed this investment then wasted for 80% of the year. Generating if using wind and solar will need back up so perhaps 20x generating capacity.
“Labour and Lib Dems say we can switch over to all no carbon electricity by 2030 and that this will be cheaper. Both these claims seem unlikely.“ Rather an understatement JR the claims a fraudulent and total lunacy.
June 29, 2024
No such thing a “no” carbon electricity not even “renewable” electricity. Constructing, commectimg, back up and maintaining Wind Farm and Solar Panels uses loads of fossil fuels. Hydro causes loads of greenhouses gas too as does making EV cars and batteries and nuclear plants. Bio fuel too not clever.
June 29, 2024
If we get Fracking UK gas prices will fall hugely they can be about 1/3 of ours in the USA. Also drilling and mining please.
June 29, 2024
So 29GW of capacity with total demand around 30 GW on a good day “might deliver half our power needs” but “On a day of low wind, and when winter demand is over 40GW it might be 1-2%”. Yet rather than “Labour say to get to all carbon free they need to install an additional 87 GW of capacity” should not our new quango Great British Energy install at least 1,421 GW to meet winter demand carbon free or perhaps rather more than double that figure? We are going to be the OPEC of wind!!!
(Workings – 29 GW = 2 per cent. so 14.5 GW = 1 per cent. so 1450 GW = 100 per cent., then deduct existing capacity of 29 GW to leave new capacity required of 1,421 GW.)
June 29, 2024
“Hitting a peak of £6 a therm, it is now back to 80p” A therm is 29KWH & so now less than 3p a KWH electricity in the UK, costs circa 8 times this. A good heat pump system might typically get you three time energy output for the input. So it will still cost nearly three times as much to run as a gas boiler and be far less practical and far more expensive to install and to maintain.
June 29, 2024
We might also ask why UK electricity is so expensive when gas power plants can be 50% – 60% efficient. So why does electricity not cost more like 6p per KWH than 24p especially as the green loons keep (wrongly) telling us renewables are cheaper than gas? Coal usually cheaper still.
June 29, 2024
Reason the UK energy market is hugely government rigged another back door tax system that renders the UK uncompetitive.
June 29, 2024
In truth none of the players in the last Parliament were looking. The answer is beneath our feet and seas, plus around the Falkland Islands where the reserves are vast. I have asked many times for an explanation of the energy business plan that gives us energy at three times what it costs in the USA, but none has been forthcoming. I therefore assume that the problem is in the FCO where there is no wish to upset their friends in the EU, Middle East or South America. Additionally there is the false god of Nett Zero, to whom almost all in political power pray daily.
To reinforce the tenets of NZ , they the blob have rowed back on the replacement of existing nuclear power or its expansion using SMRs. All parties that have been in power are complicit. Reform who contract to act and look to have future representation in the Commons are having increasing black ops employed against them to thwart their voice and leverage the electorate. I hope the electorate are wise enough to see it and ignore it when they enter the ballot station. For sure the Blob are running scared.
If your ties to power and the conservatives no longer go beyond membership it is time to come clean on the energy business plan. It is inadequate to complain of a proliferation of windmills attached to a totally underfunded grid. Give us your Don Quihote.
June 29, 2024
Apoligies to Cervantes, it should be Quixote.
June 29, 2024
No Sir John, that is only the ambition of the loony lefties and screwballs in Westminster who have absolutely no Idea of what they are proposing for Britain. But they do not care, money for the WEF is their only target.
I personally will be voting Reform as their policy is to dump socalled net zero, we know it is a scam.
June 29, 2024
Wind and solar only generate power. Fossil fuels both generate and store it. Since the real problem is not generation, which is easy, but storage, which is hard, it would be helpful if Ministers reflected on this.
June 29, 2024
All delusion and with much promotion by our media and the stupidity being legislated by our politicians.
We know our media is bought. Perhaps Sir John, an investigation of politicians finances and sinecures and connections to outside bodies is necessary. Most are known, but never highlighted by the bought media.
Reply It is all on the Register of Interests. Various MP s have advocated net zero policies and gone on to green jobs.
June 29, 2024
One of the curious things about mendacious propaganda is that if the lie is repeated enough times, people start to believe it
Something similar has happened with net zero. The right-wing press’ lies, repeated almost daily, that net zero will bankrupt the nation and worse, result in that old chestnut “blackouts” could not be farther from the truth. Net zero will save money on household’s energy bills, give us clean air to breathe and allow us to reduce and then eliminate fossil fuel imports. Numerous studies – including the Treasury’s own forecasts – have shown that net zero will be very profitable once fully implemented
Sunak’s heavily pro-fossil fuel administration, which is about to be rejected by the electorate, has actively obstructed greater investment in renewables, prevented upgrading the national grid and stopped building out EV charging points. What a pity that in order to make their fallacious point, the anti-net zero cult followers have to lie about it.
Reply The One Nation Conservative government has spent a fortune on more renewables ad supporting technologies
June 29, 2024
Did The Treasury get Imperial College and Prof Ferguson to construct and run the models. Because I predict they will be as accurate on the Net Zero scam as they were for the Covid one.
June 29, 2024
Nothing you say here Sakara is true. Currently the (total) human used energy in the UK that comes from wind and solar is about 7%. The idea that this can pushed up to 100% is totally moronic. You also would need masses of money and fossil fuels to build wind farms, solar farms, storage, EVs anyway. Net Zero is neither possible (not even desirable if it were). It is you who have swallowed this mad propaganda. Please listen to some sensible and honest physicists like William Happer and mug up.
June 29, 2024
Some transparency would be welcome from government and industry.
For example if electricity pricing is set by gas as the last resort why would electricity prices reduce if gas became the primary energy source?
As voters and taxpayers we have zero influence or control over the “authorities” so individuals can either adapt or whine – I choose to adapt unlike the megawhiner who comments this blog … yet doesn’t even live in this country.
June 29, 2024
Why does the UK have the highest energy costs against all our main competitors, penalising our Industry and the People?
Is it because of Conservative Government taxes on our energy supply. Punitive punishment to curtail usage?
Where does all the electricity over and above what is currently in short supply come from to feed the EV’s and Heat Pumps being forced on the UK? A situation that does not come into the equation with those Nations we compete against.
You get to question who our Politicos of all complexions are working for? Its 100% not those that pay and empower them.
June 29, 2024
You can’t have cheap energy and net-zero ….thats the choice, plain & simple
The Tories & Labour have chosen net-zero while Reform have chosen cheap energy