U.K. trade booms

I keep reading nonsense that says our trade has fallen owing to Brexit.
The latest official figures tell a different story. U.K. exports grew by 50% between 2016 and 2023. That is well ahead of inflation. It was led by a 70% increase in services, the largest part of our export total. Exports of goods rose 31% in cash terms.
The U.K. has been reducing the share of its trade with the EU over many years, both from within and from outside the EU. The U.K. has embarked on a major net zero transition which leads to making far less where manufacture needs fossil fuel as energy and feedstock.This affects goods exports to anywhere in the world.
Since Brexit the U.K. has leapfrogged to second largest exporter of services after the US. We have also benefited from a surge in inward investment into greenfield projects. We were the third largest recipient of greenfield FDI over the last twenty years, and have risen to second in 2021 and 2022. In 2022 the U.K. attracted 3 times as much as Germany and 4.5 times as much as France.
In the Brand Finance index of soft power the U.K. has risen to second place since leaving the EU. That is not surprising as the U.K. has regained its place and vote at the WTO, joined the TPP, helped set up AUKUS and been an important leader of NATO after the US.
July 3, 2024
I know yes I know ‘there comes a time…..’ But we will miss you Sir John Redwood representing our Constituency in the way that you have o’er the years. You have been “all about US” and it’s sad to see you no longer ‘Up Front’ for us. However you deserve and have earned the respect of the Nation and us so -Thank you Sir!
July 3, 2024
Looking at the state of Biden, we need to assert some authority and insert some integrity into NATO because he can’t.
MacGregor states his European sources have told him that Ukraine is now over 600k dead with 1M+ total casualties, while Russia has 50-63k dead.
STOP THE WAR! Bilt reports today that Ukraine need 33,000 new people per month to replace losses. All untrained. All unwilling. All for nothing.
July 3, 2024
There are two ways to stop a war:
1. Lose or,
2. Win.
Which is more costly?
July 3, 2024
Like our PM, the American President is just a figurehead. How can a country with no real armed forces or capability exert ‘authority’? We’re a third world, debt-laden, effluent-in-our-rivers, can’t make our own steel, import half our food, highly taxed, wealth unevenly distributed, ineffectively governed sort of country.
July 3, 2024
I have no idea if those casualty figures are factual Lynn. But if they are even close to accurate, surely even Putin can see the monumental folly of his actions.
Perhaps a UN guided peace operation should begin?
July 3, 2024
It’s not for nothing. If Ukraine falls, the Russian army will sweep through with rape and pillage. If Ukraine surrenders, they will regret it the day after.
July 3, 2024
Lynn A +1. Our being an “important leader” of NATO has been a disaster. According to the Israeli diplomat involved, Ukraine was about to sign a peace deal but Boris Johnson was dispatched to Kiev and the deal was then torn up.
The Ukraine war is an utter waste of our money and others’ lives, and a danger to the planet.
July 3, 2024
Ah, that explains why we have the biggest national debt since the war at £2.7 TRILLION – and the highest taxation take at 37.8% since 1947
I have often wondered why you can never see any British made goods in the shops here. Not even British chocolate. Or even raw steel. Let alone railway engines or rolling stock. Or British lathes and machine tools, fork lift trucks, even nuts and bolts. Or chemicals, sewage treatment plant and cement. Now I know
July 3, 2024
The LibDem campaign strategy has been to have Sir Ed Davey act the fool at daily photo opportunities so no one will ask him about his role in the Post Office scandal. Yet some people still seem to think voting for them gives them the moral high ground.
July 3, 2024
And that’s with the Not-a-Conservative-Party dragging its heels over Brexit as long as it possibly could; then only making us semi-independent and refusing to repeal thousands of EU Regulations which would have boosted our competitiveness.
But then, as Sunak told us “we don’t compete with friends.”
Quite who the friends are we don’t compete with is beyond me. They certainly aren’t found in the EU.
July 3, 2024
If everything, export wise, is so good, why do I keep hearing business owners on the radio complaining about how hard it is to export to the EU.
Is it now more difficult to export to the EU than to , for example, the USA (that we have no trade deal with)?
July 3, 2024
As a matter of interest, what services do we export?
July 3, 2024
Just a couple of points on FDI in GB. Yes, it has grown in the last two years, which is no surprise as the global economy recovered from lockdowns. But it is still below 2017 levels and heavily concentrated in the Greater London area, according to investment analysts. Also, although Britain’s share of FDI in Europe as a whole has gone up, that surely reflects a marked decline in EU countries prospects thanks to their suicidal energy policies making them uncompetitive.
July 3, 2024
It is disgraceful how the Remainers have been allowed to peddle their propaganda of Brexit being a disaster without getting ‘fact checked’ . I suppose it is the result of the No Nation Wet Remainers calling the shots in the Conservative party, and they won’t say anything good about Brexit, neither will Labour or any of the other parties in Westminster, and the likes of the BBC certainly won’t challenge them on it, so we have ended up with a barrage of hostility being directed at Brexit, and that gets reflected in the polls on it.
July 3, 2024
A trade boom is meaningless, while we maintain high taxation, high immigration, high cost of living, high fuel & energy bills, under policies of net-zero and a woke government