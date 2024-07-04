The values of my website.

This website is written by me. It is not a Conservative party website. I hold no office in the Conservative party and have not been asked to advise or assist them.
My prime aim on this site is to provide good quality independent analysis of current economic and political issues. I will aim to set out the views of the main decision takers and influencers and seek to forecast what they may do or what results we might expect.
A secondary task will sometimes to make a case or help a campaign for policy change that could raise the prosperity, sustain the freedoms and improve the quality of life of people living in the U.K.
I will criticise government and leading institutions where they are doing harm or missing opportunity and support them where they are right. I will continue my campaigns for changes to the OBR economic policy framework, to the methods of the Bank of England, to the bond sales, to features of the net zero strategy, to the numbers of visas granted, to tax policy and other matters.
Where I am not providing a neutral critique of policy and events but pursuing an agenda for change I will have my principles and experience in mind. Lower and fewer taxes usually bring better growth and more revenues. Free enterprise solutions through competition and choice give the best answers for many of our needs. Government does need to intervene to help the ill and disadvantaged and should do so providing high quality service. Much more can be done to boost public sector productivity, quality and real wages.Freedom and democracy are always better than tyranny. National self government accountable to electors is better than world and regional Treaty based instructions.
I will return regularly to the growing gap between US economic success and poor European performance. I think controlling migration numbers is central to easing pressures on services and to boosting real wages and increasing worthwhile jobs for U.K. citizens. I will explore the UK’s relative success compared to the EU in embracing technology and expanding services exports, whilst showing how we missed out compared to the US over the main digital Revolution.
Contributors are welcome, especially if they bring insights or information to the topics covered. I will not be posting items that wish to make cheap political points or insist on disagreeing with everything I write however stupid the resulting response. If you want to complain about Conservatives communicate with a Conservative site.
July 4, 2024
Still hope to shake your hand one day.
July 4, 2024
We’re very lucky to have your insights into current affairs. Thanks for letting us rant on.
Today is independence day in the USA and D day (destruction) day here.
If that is necessary to destroy the socialists for good so be it.
What a waste of an 80 seat majority.
July 4, 2024
It must be tiresome reading a constant stream of whinging every day. Unfortunately, that is the lot of those who are still regarded as in authority and responsible. It will take a long time to shake off the image of senior Conservative politician.
Cheap political points are like open goals and many cannot resist a tap in.
The persistence of certain posters is remarkable.
I will never agree with some of your views ( privatisation of utilities for example) but it is interesting to see them outlined.
Best wishes and try to keep up the good work.
July 4, 2024
Good morning.
Happy Independence Day to our cousins across the pond.
In amongst all the electoral guff I recieved, yesterday was the funniest. Pushed through my letterbox was what looked like a handwritten not photocopied numerous times. It was, quite surprisingly, personally addressed to me. In it it went through all the things about the previous government and, when I got to the end (I skipped most of it) I found it was from the LibDems. No party symbol, colours or pictures.
The next letter was more formal. It came in a brown envelope (sadly no money) and had on the back CCHQ. Again it was personally addressed to me.
They both went in the bin after being torn up. I guess those that received similar did much the same.
I do not know about our kind host or anyone else, but really does not feel like an election. More like Buggins Turn.
July 4, 2024
Mark B:
I received a similar personally-addressed envelope from the local LibDem candidate. The envelope address resembled blue fountain pen ink, possibly written in batches shared by party workers.
The handwritten letter inside was on A5 pale blue paper on personally-headed stationery, similar to that which people used in earlier years at home. It started ‘Dear neighbour’ in a slightly different blue handwriting style from the envelope, with the first line of each paragraph indented as people used to do, using terms as if personal to the reader, and signed only with the Christian name of the candidate.
The content may have been in paragraph modules to target different audience groups with messages most relevant to them, and fitted snugly on two sides of the paper, complete with a P.S. It was dated ‘July 2024’ to be valid for that whole month, but clumsily arrived in June, two days before.
July 4, 2024
Sir John, I look forward to your emails. Always excellent commentary.
July 4, 2024
The UK should be celebrating an independence from the EU bank holiday ever 23rd of June.
Alas, thanks to Cameron (and our civil servants) who failed even to prepare for a leave referendum outcome, in an act of gross (criminal?) negligence then abandoned the bridge to become a shill for Greensill, Brexit mean sweet F. A. May, Boris, Sunak and Starmer’s Labour and the dire Libdims we did not even get real independence let alone the holiday.
July 4, 2024
+++
Absolutely in the bin…Labour has gone berserk with them!
But most annoying that the anonymity has gone because I have to get out my black ink roller thingy to obliterate personal details!
July 4, 2024
I and some other friends and family, received from CCHQ, what looked like a handwritten letter. It was supposedly from me in 2040 writing to me in 2024…
I thought it was disgraceful, and like yours, it went in the re-cycling!
July 4, 2024
The first piece of election literature I received from the Conservative candidate for the constituency where I live had a green colour scheme and, like you, it took quite some effort to figure out that it was a piece of Conservative election literature. The second piece had a gold colour scheme (although at least was easier to identify as the Conservative logo was present). The Labour and LibDem ones I received did at least use traditional colour schemes and did make it obvious as to which party they were from. As for the other 2 candidates standing, I’ve had nothing from either of them.
FPTP is all about buggins turn, not gaining popular support. If you can stand still while your opponent falls back, you can win big (see for example, 2019, Boris Johnson), not because you’re gaining more support, but because of FPTP.
That’s why pollsters are suggesting one party will get a massive majority possibly with a level of voter support (votes and vote share) less than either of the two largest parties got in 2017 (which led to a hung parliament).
July 4, 2024
Thank you for your ongoing interest in political affairs and for being ready to make your observations and thoughts known.
July 4, 2024
Indeed if only the party had followed your sensible advice over your 37 years of diligent service as an MP.
JR says “I hold no office in the Conservative party and have not been asked to advise or assist them” why on earth not?
July 4, 2024
Good morning Sir John
L’offense est prise et non donnee
You’re a political commentator. Don’t be surprised or offended if some attack your ideas or your ideological stance.
July 4, 2024
@ Sir John – will that come as a surprise Sir John, after a lifetime in politics?
July 4, 2024
Then attack Sir John’s own ideas rather than those of the Party that changed it’s ideas until it was unelectable, and ascribing them to him.
Nobody minds having our political stance or ideas attacked. If we can defend them then we maintain our position, if we can’t we take on the new information and change. That’s what Democracy is all about – that’s what Parliament is all about. That’s why our representatives listen to opposition speeches. To test our own ideas against them.
Why? Because we all want to get it right for the sake of the nation.
July 4, 2024
What you write suggests you wish to be a one man political party, which in effect we all are. You espouse real Conservatism as we once experienced it, but brook any complaints or criticism of the conservative party as if it were a revered elderly relative, loved but a little gaga. It sounds almost papal in its approach.
Political parties do not stand still in their careers. They change the menu frequently to suit their own agenda with only a fleeting reference to their customers every five years. Where for instance did Nett Zero, Ulez, or blanquet 20 MPH limits come from. Ill conceived ideas, like veganism for all, that by tomorrow morning will see the restaurant out of business. All political parties that stray from what will benefit the whole population should face critical assessment from all quarters. Letters of complaint to the conservative party or the BBC have no effect whatever, witness your questions in the House or letters to Ministers. They drive free thinking, however good, into a cul de sac.
To be effective you need to be in the media, benefiting a larger audience than this diary. The diary is there for feedback and new thinking. If the conservative party or any other party gets a beating in the process, so be it. For me the big question is how we advance democracy. For sure it cannot be left where it is. To do so will erode and eventually kill it. So please get your head round that one, and we will argue the merits of new directions it might take.
Reply My ideas do circulate in the rest of the media. I have had an article in the Telegraph and on GB News website this week so far.
July 4, 2024
Dear Sir John,
I very much enjoy reading your blog – it provides logical commentary (in my view) well argued on how to improve our lives.
One aspect which I find particularly concerning, is that even if we had a Govt to the right of centre they would not necessarily be able to govern because of the entrenched civil servants – whether in the NHS, Whitehall, Education etc.
I hope you will also discuss how best the elected Govt can have its policies and promises delivered rather than thwarted by unelected groups. You have discussed some of the Quangos, Post Office and BOE. However it does appear that these unelected officials are truly in charge, and their thinking is on the left.
Many thanks for your blog and sharing your thoughts.
July 4, 2024
Thank you for writing on these subjects each day. You shine a welcome shaft of light on subjects that most commentators ignore even if they begin to understand them. The Conservative party would be in a better place today if it had paid more attention to what you have said and acted on it.
UK public finances remind me of a business that has taken too many wrong turnings and is teetering on the brink of failing as a going concern. Yet those in charge have failed to acknowledge the problem let alone come up with ideas or solutions to get back on track. The Conservatives have been rumbled. Labour will be next after a few more years of terrible damage. I look forward to hearing your solutions.
July 4, 2024
It would be interesting to hear your take on the ideas and practices of the circular economy.
July 4, 2024
Good morning Sir John
There’s going to be plenty to criticise over the next few years. Just as there has been for the last 14 because the same people will really be running the country and across vast swathes of policy areas nothing will change unless the EU changes it, because the Not-a-Conservative-Party only permitted us to semi-Brexit.
As The Who sang “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”
July 4, 2024
Your insights and views are always interesting.
Free of Party politics, I imagine you will be able to be more candid which is all to the good.
July 4, 2024
It’s very sad that you haven’t felt motivated to use your site today as a rallying cry to vote Conservative, in a similar fashion as when you exhorted your readers to vote to leave the EU. I too am very sad today, but will vote Tory. Not out of enthusiasm but mainly because I live in a constituency where the Labour MP Matt Western had a tiny majority last time and, in a small way, I hope to limit Labour’s overall majority should he be voted out. I suspect that won’t happen but who knows, there may be a substantial number of voters locally who feel as I do.
July 4, 2024
So this is the 5th Tory Manifesto that claims the Tories will cut immigration and reduce taxes. Just how stupid do they think we are.
The Welsh government commits to banning Senedd members for lying. The government in Wales has pledged to bring in legislation by 2026, giving it the power to ban members of the Welsh Parliament if they knowingly lie. So who will determine who lied and how many members will be left? What might go wrong with this?
July 4, 2024
So Sunak with his “the Covid vaccines were unequivocally safe” and his many other dishonest pledges and claims will be barred from the Senedd then. I do not supposed he will be remotely bothered.
July 4, 2024
This is welcome news. 🙂 Thank you.
July 4, 2024
Sir John,
Will you continue to comment on local issues?
Reply Occasionally. I will no longer be fighting weekly battles to get a better deal for Wokingham and no longer trying to get information and co-operation out of a very unhelpful Council.
July 4, 2024
Now that Sir John is entering a new, less frenetic phase of life – as a retired Westminster politician – Mrs Gold and I recommend doing something completely different. This may be enabled by taking a tax-free lump sum from his pension – whilst it is still possible after the expected Labour victory in todays’ election
The late, great Enoch Powell had a lifelong interest in the Classics. A Cambridge trained linguist, he could read, write and speak ancient Greek, Latin, Welsh, Aramaic and Urdu. In 1939 Powell enlisted as a private in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment; he ended the war as a Brigadier. When he finally retired after a long career in politics, he wrote several interesting books on Britain’s post-war relationship with the EU and the Commonwealth.
Powell’s last book was published when in his 80’s, in 1994. This was “The Evolution of the Gospel: A New Translation of the First Gospel with Commentary and Introductory Essay” He was a devout Christian.
Powell made his mark on the history of Great Britain. So has Sir John.
July 4, 2024
A beacon of light in a very dark tunnel we’re about to enter. The thought of Starmer/Lammy/Rayner/Philipson all lording it over us, with only mad Ed Davey as the oppo is deeply worrying. Where has all the common sense gone?
July 4, 2024
Looking at David Dimbleby on BBC Newscast last evening says it all for me and it doesn’t matter how much Sir John tries to disassociate himself from events he was high profile at the time – he has played his part
July 4, 2024
Good Morning,
Keep up the good work Sir J., Thank you.
Interesting report in the Speccie, from a Conservative Party prospective candidate. Her attempt to get selected and experiences along the way, and revealing what we all thought about the competence of the CCHQ candidate selection system. Not Fit For Purpose.
July 4, 2024
Pleased that you will continue to share your experience, thoughts, and ideas on your web site, it has always been an interesting and informative read.
Many thanks for your years of service to your constituency.
July 4, 2024
Always worth reading.
July 4, 2024
I will continue to appreciate your analysis of economics and politics on this site, Sir John. Obviously I and others might occasionally feel like asking why your former colleagues took little notice of them, but as time goes on that will be just a historical point. There will be much to critique in what Starmer and co. have in store for us, beginning perhaps very soon with the new WHO treaty (approved by Boris Johnson in principle even before he knew what it contained). As you say: ‘National self government accountable to electors is better than world and regional Treaty based instructions’. That is clearly not what Starmer believes, nor did his predecessors, unfortunately.
I can’t help wondering how close you came in writing this piece to saying not just “I hold no office in the Conservative party”, but “I am no longer a Conservative” (NB Capital C).
July 4, 2024
Sir John,
I have read and contributed to this site since the Blair years, it has been a source of information and insight and humour (not always intended) during that time. Your moderation in allowing opposing views has been very useful in seeing opposing viewpoints.
I thank you for your efforts in maintaining this communication portal and for your efforts as the MP for Wokingham.
One of the draws of the site was the opportunity to express an opinion to a real live MP, albeit one that was already usually singing from my hymn sheet. That element of your site no longer exists so your new path will be interesting to watch where your new career takes you to see if we are still communicating with someone of influence or if the site becomes a parochial whingefest (which may still be enjoyable).
After today we will need to amplify the centre right point of view, who will rid us of these meddlesome progressives?
July 4, 2024
How about items that say the same thing that has been said (literally) a thousand times before – regardless of the subject of the day? I’d find the site a lot more interesting if I didn’t see the same tropes every day.
July 4, 2024
“I will have my principles and experience in mind. Lower and fewer taxes usually bring better growth and more revenues. Free enterprise solutions through competition and choice”
That appears to me to be ‘Conservatism’. The direct opposite to uncontrolled spending, high taxation and borrowing that we have had to endure for a generation or more. The Country has been stripped bare by Socialist ideology of Blair, Brown, Cameron, May, Johnson and now Sunak. Not one has controlled what they spend of our money, not one has considered that to have money to spend there has to be an economy to ’cause’ its creation. They have all focused on personal ego and seen creating, contriving more and different ways to tax is the Country earning it way in the World – they have never been more wrong!
The World is moving forward, all these guys have curtailed, cancelled and destroyed the UK’s ability to enjoy a resilient future.
July 4, 2024
From the MsM – 2024 GDP growth, out of the G7 Countries the UK has the lowest growth year-on-year.
Is NetZero, its punitive UK only punishment Laws, Government imposed high energy costs and Government imposed high taxation, (increases being imbedded well forward to 2028 by Hunt/Sunak), making the UK the least Competitive?
July 4, 2024
“Always, at every moment, there will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless. If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – for ever.”
July 4, 2024
The main issue which the Conservatives have failed to deal with in 14 years is the capture of public institutions by the woke left. It has resulted in a far less effective government, opposed as it is by the very people who should be enacting it’s policies.
July 4, 2024
I have always enjoyed the ability to ‘talk’ direct to a (former) MP and thank you for the opportunity Sir JR.
I hope the forum keeps going and further exchanges of views can be had.
July 4, 2024
You are always an intelligent commentator .
July 4, 2024
So strange…
I was just in the kitchen, not having visited this site yet when I suddenly thought..
JR is and has been the ONLY person I can think of who has actually fulfilled the promise of the internet.
A sharing of ideas and a listening to of answers and thoughts. Like mulling over life in general, with friends, late into the night.
Which before it was subsumed by Big Whatever is exactly what the internet should have been about.
July 4, 2024
When we reach the bottom with five years of labour hopefully the people of the UK will wake up to the dire state of UK politics and a phoenix party like Reform will arise. I hope I live to see this day.
I have to ask you, Sir John, why are Irish and Commonwealth citizens, including hundreds of thousands of students and their dependents, allowed to vote in our General elections? This wouldn’t happen in other countries so why here. Our voting system isn’t fit for purpose.
July 4, 2024
Thank you Sir John
Keep up the excellent articles please
July 4, 2024
A new insight for me, why the Tories may likely lose the elections comes from www dot transpary dot org:
Since 2017, corruption in the UK has steadily increased (most since 2019). No wonder then that trust has decreased for which the current government pays the price.
(NB: Corruption in the Netherlands has also increased)
July 4, 2024
Carry on as you are doing which is a good job. You must understand that your views are those that a lot of us agree with and have original conservative attributes. You will obviously veer into your views which some reading will disagree with. On the outside, where you are now, it will be difficult to detach yourself from being irritated by comments as you are independent and not making comments for a party but still have views of that party.
July 4, 2024
It is useful to have this set out clearly. It will be interesting to see if anything changes now you are no longer subject to the Conservative whip.
July 4, 2024
Since it is polling day for our General Election I would like to express again my concern about the design of the polling ‘booths’.
They are no longer booths. They are a quadrant shaped shelf with clear open sides. There is no secrecy as there once was in three sides of a box with a rear curtain.
Anyone intimidating someone else can be believed that a voter’s action can be seen and must vote as told.
I dare say officials will deny this but that is the typical attitude when anything not liked is raised. That was the case where I voted just now.
There will be cities and in certain groups in particular where this will be happening.
July 4, 2024
So they did bring back Boris ( which I always thought a good idea) but a bit late in the day?
I read that he just didn’t know how to use the power of an 80 seat majority. What to do with it. Odd summation really.
What a shame that we are now in this fix but I think we could all see it coming.
Like a blinking great hairy monster steaming down the road.
Car crash in slow motion and we are collateral damage.
July 4, 2024
Roger. Noted.
July 4, 2024
That’s Fair Enough Sir John.
Meanwhile…
Sat here still in two minds – Head or Heart? I guess I’ll decide when I get to the voting booth…
July 4, 2024
Thanks Sir John,
Keep up the good work, we need all the rational educated economically sound voices we can muster if we are to overcome the dogma and nonsense pursued by woke government this past ten years.
I hope you are able to impact on the debate, once you are freed from Parliament etiquette imposed on all MPs.
This election could be a political tipping point.
July 4, 2024
Hi sir John
I wish more MP’S were like you and give honest opinions,
Good look for the future
Please become the leader of the conservatives you could rebuild confidence back in the party
July 4, 2024
In the USA unemployment is rising with over 9% for the young, home affordability has risen to its highest level since 2007, and they have an unsustainable debt path currently standing at nearly $35 trillion. Debt to GDP is now 122.31%.
Yes, the USA was great in the past, just like we were, and they were fantastic at creating major companies but have now lost their way.
July 4, 2024
Hard to know why you bother with this since you’re not directly involved anymore – if it were me I’d take that trip to Morocco and forget about it – water under the bridge
July 4, 2024
I look forward to the new format diary.
Does it mean that the code for approvals will be much stricter?
Reply A bit stricter
July 4, 2024
Good.
July 4, 2024
It’s good to still have you active in politics John even if it is outside Westminster. You will certainly be missed by many of us now you’re no longer a voice in Parliament. You’ve always had the best interests of our Country, may you long continue.
July 4, 2024
Good points Sir John . I will continue to support your stance and views . There are few like you and should be encouraged .
July 4, 2024
SJ I feel in the coming weeks that your economic knowledge and banking experience will come into play regularly, once the socialists have got their hands in the till.
Then, the so-called Generation Z will come to realise that the dreamy, socialist ideals and plans are not for them after all.
July 4, 2024
An aside – fossil fuels are currently providing 6.5% of our electricity generation.
I understand you need fossil fuel back up – and one is effectively paying twice – but I have to admit I don’t mind paying current prices if it is doing some small thing to limit the damage to the environment.