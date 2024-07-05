Why the Conservatives lost

There were many reasons given by people who had voted Conservative in 2019 as to why they switched their votes or abstained. I will attempt here to distll the main things that went wrong that lost the government support.
The long and strict covid lockdown
Many people disliked the lockdown and thought it wrong. Government failing to apply all of the rules to itself angered many more. Young people missed out badly on school and social activity. Some self employed and small businesses were badly damaged. Ideas proposed by some Conservative MPs to reduce the duration and exempt more people from the lockdown were rejected. The Opposition parties urged more severe and longer lockdowns, but government owns the policy as it implemented it.
The sharp rise in inflation
The government allowed the Bank of England to print excessive amounts of money in 2021, a recovery year. The first £300 bn in lockdown year made sense to offset some of the economic damage lockdown did. The Bank made this mistake in line with the Fed and European Central Bank. The Chinese, Japanese and Swiss Central Banks did not announce more money printing and bond buying and kept their inflations around 2%.. The Opposition supported this Bank policy but were very critical of the resulting inflation. The government had to own the results of bad Central Banking. The Bank of England could not even forecast the inflation let alone control it as they should.
The rise in taxes
The high costs of support to people and public services during covid led to big increases in public spending. OBR/Treasury rules kicked in and forced tax rises. Labour supports the failure to raise Income Tax thresholds, one of the main ways of raising tax. Conservative voters felt badly let down as they expected the government to offer lower taxes, not higher. They became critical of excess spending which included the costs of lower productivity, Bank of England losses, waste and excess in NHS covid procurement, big cost overruns on HS 2 etc
The large numbers of migrants
The 2019 Manifesto promised lower migration. Conservatives assumed there would be fewer new arrivals from the EU with the ending of free movement, as there were. They did not expect a very large increase in non EU migration instead. In January 2024 the government was persuaded to tighten the eligibility rules substantially to cut numbers significantly. The election came too soon for people to see the impact this is now having to control numbers, and too soon to allow the government to toughen rules further if numbers are still too high.
Too many changes in government
Three different Prime Ministers and many changes of Ministers made it difficult for government to sustain a strategy or for Ministers to be in full command of their briefs and their departments. This added to public frustrations.
16 Comments
July 5, 2024
The vote share of the ‘victorious’ Labour Party is dismal. The collapse in the Conservative vote at time of writing is an all time record.
None of these TV commentators and political figures are able to address the real problems because they have no idea of why they are.
We are in for a very rough ride, but we have shocked the party which was in Government and unleashed all of these attacks upon us.
It had to be done.
July 5, 2024
Vote share (@ 5.09 hrs.) shows Conservatives plus Reform edge ahead of Labour. That is the scale of the Conservative folly.
We the people have rid ourselves of a rotten government and now have a new one that will likely be much the same quite soon.
July 5, 2024
Essentially the conservative government in power was not Conservative. They walked away from their Conservative support in the country while reacting possitively to too many lobbyists and vested interests in allowing the deposing of Liz Truss in an undemocratic coupe.
My guess at 05.18 on the 5th July is that the conservatives ( Wets or consocialists) lost it. Labour will win it by being the perceived option, caveat emptor.
July 5, 2024
+1
That and not actually seeming to be in control of anything
July 5, 2024
The failure to handle the Brexit negotiations well, the poor deal and the refusal to use the freedoms it brought whilst displaying a willingness to unnecessarily shackle the UK to the Evil Empire surely also contributed to the scale of the defeat.
July 5, 2024
Largely right. I would add the vast government waste, corruption and crony capitalism. The vast costs of the net harm “vaccines”, the insanity and vast cost of net zero, the lockdown cost a fortune and did net harm. The Tories published their 5th Manifesto, that promised lower taxes and lower immigration but for the first four they did the complete reverse. Sunak’s appalling lie that the “vaccines” were “unequivocally safe”, how failure to even try to cut immigration. Fool one once perhaps – fool me five times get lost.
Tory Party Chairman Richard Holden Wins Seat By Just 20 Votes – how very depressing.
The Sunak holds his seat and appalling failed PM Theresa May (who tried to cheat voters out of Brexit is elevated to the Lords – how typically depressing. Who wants to hear anything more from the dreadful Theresa May or indeed the appalling Sunak?
July 5, 2024
Alas Starmer is also pro-net zero, pro vast government waste, pro open door immigration, pro the net harm vaccines cover up, has hugely anti-growth policies, full of woke lunacy, want even more red tape and even higher taxation and supported nearly all the policies May, Boris and Sunak got wrong.
Let us hope he is less dire than he seems and is not replaced by even worse.
July 5, 2024
Mr Redwood needs to be honest with himself to truly understand the sense of betrayal felt by millions. His party of whom he was a member endorsed Blair’s woke cultural and demographic realignment using mass importation as a political weapon of cultural war. We now live in a nation that is unrecognizable to many millions.
I genuinely fear for the future as does many though at least we now have MPs like Farage, Anderson and Tice who will fight to expose the extremism of Labour in a way his party didn’t
Heseltine, the CBI etc etx will be rubbing his hands with glee. The UK will be back in the EU before you can say ‘my wife’s ran off with the milkman’
July 5, 2024
Spot on John, whilst Labour may have won this election regardless after 14 years, it still feels as though the Conservatives lost this election rather than Labour won it. There has been too much change, and incompetence, at senior levels in the party over the last few years for many people to see the party as a credible source of government. Time to reflect and rebuild.
On a personal level I know, more than many, how much you will be missed in parliament, I have very fond memories of my time there with you, although it feels so long ago now! I wish you all the best going forward and I do hope that we shall find a way to reconnect in person at some point.
reply Happy to talk
July 5, 2024
See david Starkey recent excellent three videos.
Sir Kier’s Stasi, Labours plans to end democracy, we are about to elect a government no one wants.
Sunak says he leaves with “good will on all sides” I can assure him I have nothing but total contempt for Sunak and Hunt and about 90 of Tory MPs. Depressing that the dire Jeremy Hunt was returned. a dire health secretary for 5 years and failed, tax to death, Chancellor.
July 5, 2024
A great shame James Cleverly and Evette Cooper scraped through – both are dire.
July 5, 2024
Inflation is also pushed by things other than bad economic management. Policy choices like Net Zero or not buying Russian gas raise costs for everyone.
I think Net Zero costs will be a big drag in the future, not just due to the Labour government. My local Tory District Council (Chichester) wants to embark on a Net Zero mission, employing new staff and resources to do it that will push up Council tax and/or impoverish other services.
Even if one believes that anthropogenic climate change is a threat, any CO2 they save will be absolutely negligible globally. Madness.
July 5, 2024
Conservatives have only themselves to blame. They went all in with Net Zero, essentially a Labour project, resulting in no meaningful difference between the two main parties. They utterly failed to control our borders and spectacularly allowed vast numbers to enter legally. They failed to rein in an out of control Bank of England and they disgracefully embraced deranged gender issues and equally ludicrous Equity, Diversity and Inclusion policies. They failed to listen to the people and displayed a breathtaking arrogance by going against their own manifesto promises. And they fudged what should have been huge economic wins for our Country after the success of Brexit. They also ignored wise counsel from within the party from long serving and very experienced former Ministers. So Labour get a huge majority from a reduced percentage of the vote which in many respects is hardly a ringing endorsement from the Nation. Fourteen years of mismanagement by successive Conservative administrations underpinned by an absence of honesty, clarity of purpose and leadership has been their undoing. This ‘train smash’ was entirely predictable and it’s no good blaming Reform.
July 5, 2024
The deluded dope & Cop26 chief Alok Sharma also sent to the Lords with May by the idiotic Sunak. Let’s stuff the Lords with dim, deluded, net zero, fools!
July 5, 2024
Broken promises. Not doing what they said – or doing nothing, or the opposite.
Not listening to the electorate.
July 5, 2024
The real question Sir John is why did the people of Wokingham vote for a Social Democrat MP with a very large majority ? Turnout 72.19%
Reply You need to ask the Conservative candidate Lucy Demery as she ran the campaign of her choice, highlighting the issues and people she thought best. As elsewhere votes went to Reform and to Lib Dems with a big swing of 19.3% Con/Lib.