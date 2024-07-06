Conservatives and Reform

Some contributors write in as if this is a Conservative site or to tell me to back Reform. Please read the recent statement over what this site is seeking to do.
I propose to welcome the new government’s main aims on growth, law and order and helping people get on in the world. This site will explore what changes and remedies are needed in pursuit of these aims. It will appraise the likely impact of their policies and propose things that might work better.
Whilst it is true only 34% of people voting voted for Labour, if people had wanted a Reform government they could have voted for one. We need to work with the government we have, as they can pass any law and spend anything they want all the time they have such a large majority.
I can’t help coming to a conclusion that you would like to be more involved in Government than you were with the last one? Offer yourself to Labour!
reply Why can’t you understand the idea of independent analysis and commentary?
What is the readership of this site Sir John? Will your independent analysis and commentary through this have much influence?
Maybe the readership is somewhat different of the ‘contributorship’? In all cases that’s what I hope for Sir John’s blog.
will it be different from before? This time independent analysis and commentary not from an MP.
Stronger critique, harsher opinion, more ‘I told you so?’
Will various media be more welcoming?
Readership is wide and probably beyond known measurement.
It is the quality and substance of the message reaching the right decision takers that causes effect.
Even millions of others that other media reach might be less important.
The fact that 15% of the voters chose Reform indicates that given time they will form a government. They are the only centre right party available and the tories are even talking of appointing Hunt as leader. There seems to be denial as to why they got a trouncing which is very sad.
You say we would have voted for a Reform government but in 2019 we voted for a Tory government to get Brexit done and take control. We did neither
We’re still shackled to Brussels through bozos TCA and Northern Ireland is a province of the EU so that argument doesn’t hold water.
MSM and successive govts have drummed into us the idea of choosing a side.
Obviously the side of their choosing.
It suits them!
So it is very hard not to imagine ( wrongly) that a retired MP is looking for new causes etc.
Maybe the concept of retirement has become blurred by the very same establishment which wants us working into our 80s?
But JR is always very clear about his intentions.
SirJ you’ve made that cut, both phyically and emotionally …it may take some of us a little be longer, but we’ll get there
I read the bit about law and order on our now new Labour MP’s flyers.
Filled me with hope.
I hope so much this govt. will do something about anti social behaviour.
It is an utter blight.
It is indeed a blight but I doubt things will improve. The Tories were useless and Labour will surely be too. The police will be too busy with hate crimes and pronouns. Still good news that the SNP were decimated.
‘Pied Piper Farage’ – Boris Johnson.
Ha, ha. Well said Johnson. Johnson seems to be the first Tory to properly take on Farage. And already gloves off.
Farage is right on net zero and Boris and/or his theatre studies wife totally wrong. This issue alone is so large that Farage amd Reform have to win.
You don’t think that Boris is being a tad pot and kettley?
Talk about a “piper” leading folk a merry and ultimately fatal dance!
He’ll be mentioning Farage in connection with Birthday cake next!
Really!
How is Boris going to take on Farage Ed? He seems to have tossed a coin to decide whether to back Brexit (or not) and I assume the deciding factor was which decision was in Mr Johnsons best interest. As Prime Minister he accelerated Net Zero policy and enabled huge legal migration. He can’t even really use the ‘Putin’ card against Farage given his own previous statements on the matter (although he seems happy to do so).
Both are charismatic characters (unlike Starmer) and I’m also sure neither are far from saints. But in terms of which of them is the real ‘Chancer’ – I think Farage has the better track record of having a stated set of beliefs and sticking with them. I don’t see Farage as our PM but I certainly don’t want Boris back either. I do think that Farage is the most influential UK politician we’ve seen this side of Thatcher – whether you love him or hate him.
I understand why you would want to work with the government where you agree with their aims and methods. But what about issues where you fundamentally disagree? Surely that calls for opposition?
Reply I am not offering to work for the government. It is the job of the non Labour MPs to oppose. Parliamentary Opposition is crucial to the functioning of our democracy.
Indeed. Labour can largely do what they want and they and we want a d need growth.
So all we have to do is explain rather slowly to them just why almost all their policies are bonkers if they want growth. Net zero, HS2, more nationalisation, bigger government, VAT on school fees, abolition of non dom taxation, more employment red tape, more NHS… relaxing planning doubtless mainly in nice Tory seats would help I suppose.
Alas explaing things to people suffering from the Net Zero or Socialist politics of envy religion is generally a waste of time.
Looking at the 121 Tory MPs remaining perhaps as many as 100 of them are essentially net zero socialist dope too.
David Starkey is good again Blair and Brown are behind Starmer. Lords reform and “the evacuation of power from Parliament” and thus ever further away from voters.
Well perhaps had certain senior Conservatives who sympathised with Reform’s ambitions actually joined and endorsed them, then they would have had more chance! To my mind 15% for a total start up party putting them in the centre field of 2 other parties who have been around for 100 years plus wasn’t bad. Give them a break!
Conservatives will now elect, or more likely impose, yet another wokish/minority type to follow on, thinking they’ll make Farage seem racist/far right, etc etc. Meanwhile he’ll put in his quality control system and be clean as a new broom…. so again it will backfire. We don’t need May/Cameron/Sunak types, and Johnson brand is just too degraded. So you might ask where do they turn?
Lee Anderson did very well leaving the sinking ship and joining Reform. He now has a guaranteed income for 5 years whilst those who got rid of him have got the sack.
Well…will May actually want to work any more? I think she deserves a retirement.
The others will be swallowed up by editorship and finance-type jobs and school places already arranged in warmer ( now there’s funny!) climes* and editorships, banks, quangos…
You name it…for some it is always there no matter what.
*You’d think they’d be terrified of moving nearer the “boiling”.
Depending on who the Conservatives choose to lead them, may have a significant effect on the parliamentary party. If they go for a Woke-leaning candidate, one wedded to the UCHR, for example, I can see several big names defecting to Reform. Leading Wets are already trying to suggest that the membership is either excluded or sidelined in the choice of the next leader and we all know what that is likely to mean. At least Hunt should be ruled out with his wafer thin majority !
Suella Braveman and others could well decide that they have no future in a even more left of centre Conservative party, and they would be correct, so who could blame them for moving to Reform ? As a former minister she would get a big job and give the party more credibility. Others could easily follow, leaving a smaller Conservative party with a large proportion of Wets in a completely different place. Effectively it would be a social democratic rump, more like the German SPD than the CDU/CSU, where Scholz is nominally in power, but almost totally ineffective.
I watched a number of commentators yesterday saying the Conservatives mustn’t be dragged to the “Right” but instead return to the “Centre”. They simply don’t get it do they? Wanting sensible migration polices and a viable (e.g. affordable) energy strategy, combined with lower taxation, affordable housing and decent jobs are not intrinsically “Left” or “Right”. It’s what most people actually want and whilst they may have different ‘political’ views most have already figured out that extremly high migration, Net Zero and hugely inefficient public services are not going to help achive them. Farage’s talent is to simply articulate what many people are already thinking. The word his critics use is “Populist” – which always amuses me (because he is quite popular) I wonder why?
Reform did very well. They got more votes than the LibDims yet got less than a tenth of the seats. They got almost half the votes Labour got and got only one hundredth of the seats. You reckon the system is not bent?
Your positioning yourself as a very knowledgeable independent commentator is probably the most useful contribution you could make to politics but I fear your immense skills will not be taken up by the media obsessed with politicians in the House.
I do hope you are elevated to the Lords where you can play a prominent role. Of all the potential new Peers, you are certainly one of the leading candidates. Should the Conservatives choose a new leader such as Robert Jenrick, you shoul get a shadow cabinet role.
The new government has an opportunity. They aren’t chained to defending previous bad performance.
Take Wes Streeting for example in health. He can be a new broom that sweeps clean and tackle the waste and inefficiency. If his predecessor had done that, she would have cast doubt over the Conservative government.
Will he be up to the job though?
Examining the election results in detail, the way forward is clearly signposted.
The Conservative party brand is tainted and will still be difficult to defend in 2029, however badly Labour fairs in office. More of the same will result in an even worse defeat next time.
A re-alignment on the right will be necessary to defeat Labour and, like it or not, that has to include Nigel Farage and Reform , who are only going to get stronger. Nigel may be a Marmite figure, but there is nobody in the Commons that will take the fight to Starmer as effectively as he. Starmer would be quaking in his boots at the thought of facing Nigel at PMQs every Wednesday. Nobody else would be so effective.
However only careful polling will tell if Nigel cwuld be accepted as a potential PM by the electorate. It might instead prove necessary to have a very strong Conservative to lead the combined forces of the Right into the next election.
But I believe that there is no chance of the Right regaining power without working or merging with Reform (and by that I really mean with Nigel).
I appreciate that you have now stepped away from party politics Sir John and are aiming to be “a wise and experienced voice” hoping to influence economic policy to the betterment of the nation as a whole.
However this statement “I propose to welcome the new government’s main aims on growth, law and order and helping people get on in the world.” does sound suspiciously like a member of the Establishment/Uni-Party acknowledging that the colour of the rosette in Government has changed but the aims, agenda and policies remain the same.
Good luck with your, presumably self-appointed, advisory role: but as we saw with Sunak/Hunt, you were talking to the hand. The Civil Service/Quangocracy which really rules this nation isn’t listening.
To borrow from Don McLean
“Now, I think I know what you tried to say to me
How you suffered for your sanity
How you tried to set them free
They would not listen, they’re not listening still
Perhaps they never will”
The problem with Labour is that they don’t know how to create growth, achieve law and order and get people to get on in the world and even if they knew it they wouldn’t like it and wouldn’t do it. They don’t understand that growing the state (which is their main technique of growth)soon only creates bigger problems. They don’t understand, still less accept, people have to make and keep profits if there is to be growth. They don’t understand, still less accept, that criminals such as burglars and benefit fraudsters need to be imprisoned for long periods if there is to be less crime.
One must ask that if Sunak and The One Nation M.P.s wouldn’t listen to us, what chance with Labour?
One may advise Labour but the only way anything along our lines may happen is that if either the right of the Conservatives or Farage/Reform or preferably an alliance of them gain power at the next election and are led by people strong enough to force it through despite the opposition of the civil service and the judiciary.
The success/threat of UKIP led to a Brexit referendum. Your (form of) Brexit led to a deeply disunited United Kingdom. Probably it led to shame, as brexit became the taboo word in the election campaigns. However, the deeply divided country is bound to last for a long time. It is difficult to bridge big gaps under a FPTP system. And the FPTP system is bound to last a long time. Reform UK and LibDem together are too small to bring about some form of proportional representation.
Sir John,
Well I hope the new administration will take note of your thoughts. My concern is that they are not open to reasoned arguments (in the same way that the last administration was not open to reasoned arguments).
Sir John,
I’ve always thought that your articles on this site have been independent in nature, albeit within the restraints being a Conservative member and mp.
I have noticed that you didn’t always agree with the views and opinions of the party’s leader in the past, especially around climate and monetary policy. Debate is healthy, even within a political party. It is important to be able to disagree without being disagreable.
Do you feel you’ll feel less tied now you’re not in the government?
Just out of interest, if you were say, in your thirties or forties and looking at a career in politics again, do you think you’d be joining today’s Conservative Party or would you be joining Reform?
Reply Yes I always strove to give independent advice but many naturally attributed to me the national Conservative position as well as I held office as a Conservative. I also always asked myself the question before I wrote and spoke, how does that affect people in Wokingham .
If the new government pursues sensible policies, people will be generally happier.
Many voters regarded both Conservative and Labour as a bad choice, and didn’t know whom to vote for in order to assist their preferred outcome. So many of those chose not to vote for unknown risk.
Seats gained are a distorted interpretation of votes cast. In consequence, Labour have a dominant majority which even their entire opposition combined could not hold to account to stop from going wrong.
Parliament needs regulating. Five years untouchability is out of control.
Surely all this celebration of “sameness” as trumpeted by some of our MPs as they welcome the newly elected…is precisely what we are all constantly warned against!
Technically we now have a Dictatorship supported by just one third of voters.
To give an unbiased view one should not be in any Political Party.
I assume Sir John you are still a member of the Conservative Party ?
Reform was not elected to government in the same way the Conservative Party was not elected to government. Perhaps if more REFORM candidates had appeared on GB News there would be more than four in Parliament 🙂
Rees-Mogg should have stood for REFORM he may have been elected to Parliament again 🙂
We will see if Labour implements conservative policies any better than the Conservative Party. No excuse for not having a majority. But perhaps they will perform in practice just as the Conservative Party performed with its big majority ?
Splitting hairs and a bit tongue in cheek as of this morning the turnout for the election was said to be just under 60%, so 34% of those that voted should read 26% of the electorate. On a similar basis Conservatives 14%, Reform 8%, LibDems 7%. – Not a great endorsement for any of them.
The turnout in Holborn & St Pancras was just 54.6%, won with 18,884. Your PM’s support
I am not a supporter of PR, its daft. So the figures are not to that end. I am a supporter of the electorate choosing their own candidates and then voting for the best person to represent them in a Parliament. If anything, I am against the Party system, especially how it has now evolved it is corrupting Democracy to suit themselves personally.