Labour sets out to get the U.K. to grow the fastest in the G7

Here’s the main aim of the Labour Manifesto. I fully support it. So did Liz Truss.It just shows how varied and wide an appeal it has.
Growth needs to be per capita growth. It needs to be productivity raising, wage increasing growth. We do not want GDP growth based on inviting in more and more people to take low skilled jobs for low wages.That way lies further demands for more homes, more hospitals, more schools, more public spending.
Labour is less clear over how it will bring this about. They want the private sector to build more homes. They suggest that simply setting top down house building targets in revised planning guidance will release extra plots for building and will resolve the matter. This is unlikely. The Conservatives used to set these targets but did not get building up to the 300,000 a year Labour wants, though they did increase the rate.,
Last year in England there were 1.1 million plots with housing permission available but the builders did not hit the 300,000 target. That had little to do with planning permissions and much to do with the Bank of England. The Bank deliberately sold bonds to drive mortgage rates up and kept short term rates high to reinforce the dear mortgages policy. They thought it necessary to drive rates up to stop people building and buying homes. That was a key part of their policy to correct the bad mistakes they had made with money and inflation in 2021-2.
Insufficient homes were built because they are dear, mortgages are scarce and interest rates too high to be easily affordable for many. Labour needs to address the cost of homes, made higher by Stamp Duty and other taxes, and above all by the cost of credit.
Meanwhile more planning permissions take time to filter through as it takes years to get all Councils to change their local plans in response to new guidance.
If the. priority is more affordable housing for rent or slae then it will need substantial uplifts in state spending on capital investment and subsidies.To avoid this being inflationary there needs to be expansion of the trained domestic building workforce and more capacity in leading building materials and components.
I will comment on other parts of the Growth plan in later blogs.
July 6, 2024
Labour say they want growth but almost every policy they espouse is against growth. Net zero and the appointment of the dire ED Miliband (PPE yet again), rip of renewable energy, higher taxes, less fossil fuels, more red tape, more government…
What an appalling Cabinet Lammy, Miliband, Dodds, Benn, Rayner… but they will it seems have to “respect” everyone in the country. Murderers, rapists, stabbers, muggers, fraudsters… even Tory Scum it seems.
I see that Starmer is continuing with his hugely tedious ‘I am talking slowly to dim 6 year olds approach to public speaking’ I am sick of him already. But at least he has not lied that the Vaccines are unequivocally safe. Has Sunak book his flights to California yet? Just go man. What on earth possessed Sunak to have the election 6 months early?
July 6, 2024
So Boris Johnson has warned the Conservatives not to merge with Reform UK as he laid out his vision for how they can revive their electoral fortunes.
Well you need to ditch the Boris wife’s insanity of net zero for a start mate. Of the 121 Tory MPs you have left how many want this? Two or three perhaps? Almost none of them are real Tories who want far less but high skilled only immigration, lower taxes, far less government, a bonfire of red tape, to scrap the ECHR, take real advantage of Brexit, cheap reliable on demand energy, tax breaks for private healthcare and schools…
It was of course the Tories who took Stamp Duty top rates (now SDLT) to 15% from 4% it was only 1% under Thatcher. IPT insurance tax now 12% it was nothing under Thatcher. Plus she had tax breaks for health insurance and better tax breaks for pension investment too. VAT was 0%, 8% or 15%. not 20% as now and no VAT on electricity or gas and not green levies either.
We pay all this extra money in taxes and yet public services are a sick joke.
July 6, 2024
Plus Capital Gains tax was indexed to inflation as it should be and rates were lower too. Landlord are even taxes on money they have not made. The level of tax increase under Blair, Brown, Cameron, Osborne, May, Boris, Sunak, Hunt is truly appalling and now there is even worse to come from Starmer & Reeves.
July 6, 2024
It will be interesting to watch when reality meets aspirations
Starmergeddon will fail on all fronts just as fishy failed with his 5 pledges. Regardless of a stonking majority he won’t stop the boats or increase GDP to the highest in the G7. Wait for the results of tomorrow’s election in France to get an idea which way things are going.
Well done Nige and the 4 others
Spectacular from a standing start
July 6, 2024
Growth- Building houses will never keep pace with the Uni party mass immigration policy. Birmingham has seen pro Gaza independent MPs voted in! This appears lost on the Uni party. Balkanisation is happening as sure as night and day.
Uni party equates mass immigration to growth because the OBR says so! Idiots. If you import millions of welfare claimants they might spend their welfare money given by the British taxpayer but it will not create wealth prosperity. It will destroy our nation state, culture and way of life.
July 6, 2024
LL : “What on earth possessed Sunak to have the election 6 months early?”
Two possibilities :
Either because those who control Conservative Party policy are keen for high immigration, both legal and illegal, even if it means a transition to a Labour government who have promised to cancel their Rwanda plan. This cancellation will be easier if it was never tested, especially if it was found to work!
Or, because they knew their Rwanda plan would fail, they would have to call an early election before it could be tested and use the plan as an election bribe even if it was playing with the security of the country.
July 6, 2024
A welcome, positive and constructive approach, Sir John. What should Labour do about the Bank and about the OBR?
July 6, 2024
Good Morning,
When there are no exchange controls, interest rates are set by markets, mostly international, based on demand for products and services. If we were a competitive exporter, a generator of trade and balance surpluses, we would have lower interest costs. We need to have high interest costs to maintain demand for our currency from foreigners. As we lose more foreign confidence in our economy, inevitable under Labour mismanagement, interest rates will rise. Will the IMF help us again?
Review: https://www.gresham.ac.uk/watch-now/imf-crisis-1976
July 6, 2024
An objective, stated in isolation from its context, is meaningless. So is an objective without a coherent strategy and action plan to achieve it. Waffle and warm words might help get you elected but will not get the job done. That is how I perceived the public statements of the main parties and why they did not get my vote. I distrust them all.
July 6, 2024
Are Labour about to steal your clothes, and if that is the case do they have the business acumen to pull it off.
They first need cheap money which if inflation remains around 2% they might achieve. They then need to create the factory manufacture of housing to free themselves from a building industry driven by less altruistic goals. They need to concentrate on the creation of a state/local government rental market, purchase being too onerous for a vast number of the people needing housing. They then need to free up the land bank in the areas of greatest need.
Before starting, they must get a grip on immigration, legal and illegal. You will never solve the housing crisis while at the same time back feeding the demand side with economic migrants from the third world. This is the point at which empty talk ends and positive action is required. Are the new arrivals in Westminster up to the job or are they just rhetoric, time will tell.
July 6, 2024
+1 Agricola. Very good points.
I agree more rental is needed in the housing mix. None of the major Parties are landlord-friendly, so I think they’ll only achieve more in the social sector (which might not even balance losses from the private rental sector).
July 6, 2024
Agree. Round here thousands of new houses built round a small market town and hundreds remain unsold and I’ve been told some are going at a discount – should have been priced properly in the first place, based on cost plus profit not the greed of the ‘market value’. I have no sympathy whatever with the builders and hope they remain unsold for a long time until prices come to a more realistic level. They want ‘market prices’ , so let them have market forces against them, they’ve had too much greed for far too long as evidenced by one CEO a couple of years ago being awarded a 100 million bonus for one year. They are supposed to build some flood plain defences and a new relief road, but of course they have not been done – they can’t afford’ it they say. Perhaps cancelling all their other planning permissions might concentrate their minds. Labour have no chance of 1.5 million homes this parliament, nor stopping the boats, having cancelled Rwanda (another mere half a billion down the drain), with no plans. A record year is in store with a very short honeymoon period.
July 6, 2024
What a dire & dreary speech from Starmer as he takes office. I am bored with him already. He thinks Sunak’s main achievement to become PM while being “Asian”. Why does Starmer think, in some racist way I assume, that “Asians” are somehow inferior & so not usually capable of being PM?
The. he appoint race baiter, Trump and Brexit hater Lammy (and university Challenge Star) to the Foreign Office. God help up!
July 6, 2024
Your go for growth title and first two paragraphs puts you in a position of agreement with Labour’s manifesto while doubting their ability to carry it off. It being the only way to create the wealth to spend on the society Labour would create. I too agree with it but have a mental blockage on the society Labour would in fact create. Penalising the best education in the country for a kick off. This is pure communism, the politics of envy rather than aspiration. It lops the sunflowers rather than destroying the weed bed.
Your natural political home is with Reform, assuming you want one. Practically everything you say and write is Reform. Certainly not the rats in a bag conservatives you say you no longer belong to. So why not get in the tent and add to its professionalism, rather than being a voice outside. A voice outside necessitates a permanent one hour slot on GBNews. I hope that Jacob’s defeat does not mean we lose him.
July 6, 2024
How not to drive growth and build more houses.
Drive self employed out by IR35.
Increase Capital Gains tax without indexation.
Tax Internet entrepreneurs by putting VAT on goods payable in the country of customers.
Fine manufacturers for not selling enough cars that customers don’t want so that they make cars elsewhere.
Make building regulations very difficult and expensive.
Let quangos like English Heritage and the rest slow down planning permission.
Freeze income tax allowances.
Put up energy prices by building more wind and solar and closing gas while taxing oil.
Increase civil service and health administration costs by not working at home and DEI.
Put deluded socialists in charge of the country.
July 6, 2024
A target should be set according to what is needed. The ‘fastest-growing’ is a strange measure. Building just one house in year one and five houses in year two would be a growth rate of 400%.
What others in the G7 do is a matter for them. We in the UK need solutions fit for our own people, not some government pursuing solely competitive change that they think sounds good in debate.
July 6, 2024
Indeed. Just building and selling overpriced houses at the unwarranted low interest rates about to be delivered by the so-called independent B of E is not real growth.
July 6, 2024
If John believes Marxist Labour’s aim is what Starmer calls ‘economic growth’ then he’s on the wrong path to enlightenment, more a path towards madness and delusion.
Starmer’s primary agenda is to complete Blair’s demographic, political, constitutional and cultural agenda he started in 1997. That’s it, that’s Starmer’s only aim.
The Left and I include the Tory party in that are deceitful to the core. They’ll conceal from view their real agenda behind positive and moral sounding labels but as ever the use of Trojan horse politics is the order of the day.
I give up. The naivety on display and this inability to understand the danger of people like Starmer and his ilk is truly frightening or maybe commentators can see the danger but choose to remain silent to smooth their careers
Thank god for Reform that they will not bow to threats and will work to expose the dangers of Labour and Labour’s little helpers, compliant Tory MPs
July 6, 2024
Tony Blair wanted everyone to be educated to graduate level, but what graduate wants to be a bricky with such high student debts? We need a British working class, rather than an educated lumpenproletariat. Where is “the state” going to get the money for spending on capital investment and subsidies? I think we are all scared of raids on our homes and our savings. If they do that, we will be at the “Dependence” stage of the Tytler cycle, the point of no return before total bondage. Maybe we are there already.
July 6, 2024
Yes it is interesting that planning reform – whatever that means – is a Labour priority as it was for Truss but it was explicitly killed by Sunak. I expect though that NIMBY MPs of all persuasions will conspire to ensure in practice nothing will change.
You’ve said a few times over the years that removing stamp duty will make houses more affordable – it won’t, it will simply mean house prices go up on average by the amount of the reduction. Market forces will ensure prices go as high as possible given the amount of money buyers have available.
July 6, 2024
Who are these ‘NIMBY MPs’, Roy, and where exactly are they? Certainly not in Sir John’s former constituency, where large parts of the countryside have been built over to house the 15% increase in population 2011-2021, and more since. As a result infrastructure at all levels is buckling under the strain. How do these NIMBY MPs manage to be so effective in other places, at keeping their areas from suffering a similar fate? Please tell us. There are a lot of people around here who would love to know.
July 6, 2024
Wokingham has suffered a deluge of ‘little boxes’ building in spite of formerly plenty of Conservative thinkers and MP. As we failed to stop pillage of open spaces and farmland, then what manages to stop it elsewhere?
Do the main house builders find plenty of persuasive measures to succeed in what was England’s green and pleasant land, but fail where less attractive?
July 6, 2024
Words are cheap, sensisible action is needed, I wait with bated breath to see if it turns out to be constructive, or destructive and driven by political dogma and envy.
They now have 5 years to prove themselves one way our another.
July 6, 2024
Rishi must now realise his election call was a gross misjudgement. However, on a much reduced poll, Labour only convinced 35% of those who voted. A mere 1.5% more than the labour vote in 2019. Conclusion, consocialism dressed as Conservatism lost the election rather than Labour winning it decicively. There is now a Conservative void waiting to be filled. There are five tanks on labours lawn and five years to increase them.
July 6, 2024
I think you are wrong. Starmer will continue where Sunak left off, Sunak does not want the blame for more EU he set up Starmer as the alternative who declared he wanted closer ties and the public voted for it. That will be the line to act in lock step and prevent divergence from EU. This term will see renegotiation of the EU sell out agreement, it will become worse with Blaire and Mandelson pulling the strings. So continuity Sunak has passed the baton to Starmer. Remainers working together in practice the rest a farcical show for the masses.
July 6, 2024
Sustained economic growth is simply not possible with overarching Net Zero which will lead to degrowth, espoused by many on the Left. Housing is important and , as you imply, arbitrary target setting achieves nothing. The one firm commitment from Labour came from Angela Rayner promising new social housing for asylum seekers. That surely means massive subsidy as social housing has always been built the private sector.
July 6, 2024
Yes, just what we need. Social housing ghettos for young, male, Muslim economic migrants ….. so they can easily ship over their extended families.
July 6, 2024
We will pay for it through community charge hikes!
July 6, 2024
Hang on. Building houses as homes for new entrants to the country, unless they’re generating higher than the pre existing per capita gdp, will drag down growth. Real growth is NOT generated by cutting interest rates to push more overpriced hutches onto unsuspecting 30 somethings. It’s about exploiting and exporting products and services which can be financed WITHOUT zombie rates.
reply Which is why I have always supported an end to low wage legal migration!
July 6, 2024
Targets, how very Stalinist? Command economy, that always works doesn’t it.
Rent controls will make housing even more expensive as there will not be the rental properties to damp down demand for purchasing.
The only way to bring down housing prices is to reduce demand or to provide houses through Councils. House price correction is a long term project which needs a functioning rental market, realistic exchange rates, no government subsidy for first time buyers and reduced demand.
If there is a case for anything being nationalised as profits are all but guaranteed it would be a national housebuilder.
July 6, 2024
I suspect the only growth they’ll generate will be in the bullsh1t department and in the proliferation of environmentally-wrecking, economy-destroying windmills, solar panels and electricity pylons.
I’m rather looking forward to my LibDem-voting sister’s outrage when plans for a windmill farm are revised in her “special” part of Hampshire, having fought it off last time.
July 6, 2024
You know the way the tories, with the support of labour, made it law that car manufacturers had to make a certain amount of EV cars or face heavy fines ….this new labour government could impose the same laws on house builders, build xxx amount or get a heavy fine ….its the new world politic
July 6, 2024
Whatever Labour have as their priorities, it will depend on the Treasury. At all costs, they must avoid another Truss-like financial crisis.
Many think they should try and tackle the shamefully high levels of child poverty first and secondly, make sure the foodbanks have enough food to feed everybody who is hungry in our country
Reform of the planning system so that we can upgrade the national grid – and improve our energy security by building more onshore wind and solar would be next. Miliband has interesting medium term plans for grid-scale energy storage facilities.
Plus, Labour want to end the cruel shooting of badgers, which has failed to “control” bTB in the national herd. Spot on!
July 6, 2024
“They want the private sector to build more homes” – they like the Conservatives need to understand the market. Yes, the private sector is required, then look past that. All private sector building companies have large ‘land banks’ and land banks with actual building approved. It is a good business practise to have the next 10 years all in hand.
The however, is how those builders get to sell all production at top dollar prices. Government continues to feed the market in a bad way, they take on the well-meaning sound-bites of incentivising house purchases in a belief it is enabling people to get in the market. As we no longer ‘means test’ people so all that does is fund those with money at the expense of those without money, and in so doing inflate house prices and create a circular situation of houses that first timers can’t afford. In effect governments finish up subsidising private sector house building and everyone pays.
July 6, 2024
Sir John – you are also right, the BoE is working not for the UK but themselves. They are hiding big time mistakes and causing the UK Taxpayer to bail them out. You cant be called independent and rely on the taxpayer to cover mistakes. If that is to be the case and those we empower and pay keep refusing to manage, we need an alternative central bank to create competition.
July 6, 2024
“made higher by Stamp Duty and other taxes” it punishes those that reach the time in their life that they may want to ‘downsize’
July 6, 2024
Giorgia Meloni, the Italian PM – “The more wealth that is produced, the more the state can use its share of that wealth to provide the solutions citizens are waiting for,” she said. “The purpose of a tax system is not to stifle society, but rather to help it prosper.”
Those that don’t like the idea that things are worked for, earn’t, but think material things should be awarded by taking from those that have something, don’t like the thinking from people like Giorgia or Sir John even, to that end they label them right wing in a derogatory way. There is no Right Wing particularly in the UK there is just common sense and logic.
For a long-term future for society money is the commodity that ensures and allows it to advance. That money has to be earn’t from the production of things that are needed.
July 6, 2024
I would go as far as suggesting that had the not so bright T May and her Socialist Government, that was then compounded by BJ then Sunak introduced punitive Laws (that our competitor nation do not have) and punishment Taxes just to be on a ‘lovey fest’ message, with obscure maniacs. We would not only be in a better place right now and in all probability have made the 2050 targets, needed or not.
Instead, the laws punished, that was then compounded by a policy of off-shoring and importing. All leading to the UK’s money tank (its future) being removed, seemingly maliciously removed, that has led us to today’s conversation. We have to replace those forced loses by the Conservative Government– do I think Labour can do that? I doubt it, as of now they are cut from the same cloth.
July 6, 2024
So wishful thinking is what drives labours economic plans, and we shouldn’t forget the money tree of course.
From past experience the only thing labour will achieve is a more unfair society, and an economy in the doldrums.
Does anybody remember the 1970’s?
Many huge factories stood idle because we were uncompetitive due to Labour’s incompetence. Our car exports were laughed at as we were a nation on strike and features were well below what was available on the continent. To say I have no faith in Labour is to put it mildly.
With the Tories reduced in numbers, we cannot expect them to form a real opposition – but in any case they will likely agree with any action or policy that is socialist by nature, because they are of One Nation Toryism.
Who will save us this time from Labour’s misrule? Is there another Mrs Thatcher lurking in the wings, or will it be too late by then with netzero in full swing, and the UK fully attached to the EU by the side door?
July 6, 2024
“Growth needs to be per capita growth.”
Growth will be everything but per capita growth. There is no Far Left country in the world with a high per capita income/wealth as a wealthy middle class is not conducive to hanging onto power.
Hence the false CAGW and its “solution”, Net Zero, is designed to de-industrialise and impoverish with expensive, intermittent energy and force restrictions onto the population’s life style in order to “save the planet” just as we told to “save the NHS”.
There is no need for CAGW/Net Zero to apply to China as it has an authoritarian government already.
The UN/Met Office/BBC declared that 2023 was the hottest year on record because of anthropogenic CO2 emissions from burning hydrocarbon fuels. Well, they may like to inform us how their anthropogenic global warming theory explains how melting glaciers in Western Canada are revealing tree stumps up to 7,000 years old:
https://www.livescience.com/4702-melting-glacier-reveals-ancient-tree-stumps.html
July 6, 2024
The growth strategy much talked about by the new Labour government, has been very discrete and almost sect=ret other than their plan to build 1.5 million homes over five years.
That to me does not sound like an expansive growth plan, it looks more like, steady as she goes.
The massive majority Labour has been given via extremely fortuitous polling events none of which was their doing, gives them a huge difficulty. They do not have any excuse not to deliver the core Labour voters wishes.
Unfortunately for the promise everything to everyone for free mentality of the left, the economic reality still exists and they now have to work within it.
More migrants anyone?