My disagreements with One Nation Ministers

I have set out my local reasons for not seeking election in 2024. I also had a number of reasons related to national direction that meant I was in disagreement with One Nation Ministers.
Lord Cameron at the Foreign Office was offering concessions on Gibraltar’s borders and in pursuit of the Windsor Framework in Northern Ireland that were damaging to U.K. independence. Whilst he agreed we should not transfer NHS powers to the World Health Organisation he did not withdraw from talks about an unsatisfactory text.
James Cleverly at the Home Office refused the sensible amendments to our laws about illegal migration proposed by Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick based on their Ministerial experience. He did not get his preferred Rwanda plan to work or come up with a substitute deterrent to people trafficking.
Business Ministers failed to repeal or improve large numbers of restrictive and unhelpful inherited EU rules.
Jeremy Hunt allowed the Bank of England to sell bonds at huge losses, sending the bill to taxpayers. He believed 5 year out OBR forecasts which constrained tax and spend policy. He failed to help the Health Department resolve the doctors dispute where the loss of young doctors abroad or to non doctor jobs showed pay is too low.
One Nation Ministers were slow to let the government toughen criteria for legal migration and seemed to think we could invite in 650 ,000 extra people a year without exacerbating the housing shortage and without over stretching everything from NHS capacity to our energy and water utilities. The January change of policy was welcome but did not go far enough to fulfil the 2019 Manifesto pledge of lower levels of legal migration.
These and other disagreements made me apprehensive about what the 2024 Manifesto would contain. Because the election was brought forward the 1922 Committee and its policy committees had not been consulted on the Manifesto and there had been none of normal dialogues about what it would contain. I did not fancy defending a Manifesto sight unseen. I disagreed with the economic , health and migration policies the government had been following.
Good morning.
The Wets / One Nation / Blue Labour (Blairites) basically messed it up. And for once I agree. I have said here that they won the war regarding the internal battle between the Left and Right of the party, with CMD and his ‘reforms’ and CCHQ promotion of Lefty Parliamentary candidates into safe seats. But as I said, it was a pyrrhic victory, although like much else (eg why they lost the election) they will never see it was all their fault.
But what makes me so sad, and indeed a little angry, is that ‘we wasted 14 years’ on a party that did not deserve to exist let a lone be in office.
14 Years – WASTED !!!
” One Nation”- – I haven’t heard of that political party, were they in office recently?
You’ve got to define the problem correctly, before you can work out the correct answer.
Re the manifesto it made no difference, it was a very slight difference to the liebour party on most things. The only difference is liebour will bankrupt us a year or so earlier.
As they say, it’s two cheeks of the same posterior.
Reeves is going to build 830 houses daily for the next 5 years , that’s 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
They will be all electric but no mention of building any base load capacity to power them.
Making it easier for onshore windmills which yesterday total output 0.54gw and 24% power being imported
Who is going to buy these overpriced pieces of junk, only the council via the taxpayer so they will become 60s style ghettos
We are in for interesting times and Farage is going to have a field day.
‘ I did not fancy defending a Manifesto sight unseen.’
Another move away from collective decision making and towards diktats from a leader? The date of the election was a surprise to most. So too were off the cuff announcements like national service.
Maybe Sunak was in panic mode by then ? The signs of jubilation in Downing Street after Sunak’s leaving speech seems to suggest he was glad to get away from the job.
I see Fishy has appointed a shadow cabinet, all dripping wet remoaners. Good job they’re irrelevant.
Agree 100%
And they kept stringing us along with absolute lies!
Immigration down to the tens of thousands indeed!
Giving us hope …keeping us hanging on with Brexit.
If only they’d told us that basically One Nationism is socialism!
And I very much doubt if the highly disrupted and “left behind” North is remotely pleased with them!
Your disagreements with ministerial direction were more fundamental to the future of the UK. Your local disagreements were akin to having out of control children.
I am thankful that the election killed off so called One Nation Conservatism in government. Question, how much of it is left in the rump 121 conservatives in Parliament. What is the differeence between them and Labours concilitary movement back towards the EU. The only force against this Remain tendency is five Reform MPs, led by the most formidable voice in english politics since Margaret Thatcher.
The combined forces of remain are now virtually the whole of Parliament. This does not suggest a very happy electorate when they awake. Even if true Conservatives gained control of the parliamentary party I do not see them as an effective opposition while trying to manage their paganism to the pope party.
The only positives are:-
The low election turnout, suggesting elector disdain.
The 93 seats in which Reform came second.
Early indications that Labour are not up to the job.
Nigel Farage is heading the fight against all those negatives that precipitated your departure from front line politics.
The notion of viewing devolved nation leadership symptoms as Mother UK’s children prompts diagnoses:
Scotland: Born of fine heritage yet living partly on bank of Mum and rejects parentage, eager to leave home. Recently unpopular. Lacks independence, reads above average, but some tendency toward drugs. Prospect of free healthcare in later life.
Wales: Not doing well at school, but has bi-lingual skill. Slow and struggling to be healthy. Recently overwhelmed with sudden red flush. Good at litter duty.
Northern Ireland: Much lower in aggression than earlier. Signs of a split personality, and feeling of being treated unfairly, especially at the shops in places away from home.
I assume Boris Johnson counts as one nation as much of this continued with him. Another example of a government getting elected on one prospectus, doing the opposite, and then losing.
I do wonder though whether it wasn’t ideology but just ineffectualness and incompetence which led to the above.
We will now get 5 years – and probably 10 – of one nationism with knobs on, and perhaps much worse.
It will be interesting to see where Brexit gets to in the coming years. My guess is largely reversed.
Richard 1
We will also have technocracy…look at the people being put in charge of things. Lords, not MPs!
How do we get anyone out that’s been installed without being voted in?
Indeed Labour will be a disaster – after the Blair wipe out of Major it took three terms before they were kicked out and then only for a leftwing climate alarmist EUphile Cameron/Clegg coalition.
I might well be dead before we see a sensible government. But then in my lifetime only Thatcher was relatively sensible and even she failed to cut the state back sufficiently, appointed the foolish John Major as Chancellor and let him join the ERM, buried us further into the EU, failed to get real and fair competition in education, healthcare, closed very many good grammar schools and even fell for the mad CO2 devil gas religion. And she was the best of them!
Sir John,
In light of what you said yesterday about the lack of cooperation from the council, it was amusing to see this headline in the Bracknell News…
“Wokingham Borough Council leader: Working with our new MPs”
It just proves what you were saying Sir John and what a bad bunch our council are.
What else can be said about the party that hasn’t already been said? It is now nothing more than a vehicle for valueless, loathsome careerists rather than a home for moral, conviction politicians. The rot started in 1991 when SCUM brought down one of this nation’s greatest ever leaders. It’s been downhill for the party and the country ever since. We haven’t yet reached the nadir but when we do I suspect we’ll know about it
A ‘One Nation’ ethos might seem acceptable when it operates in the best interest of the UK as that nation, distinct from dissolving our sovereignty within places such as the EU.
The UK does not even operate as One Nation within itself. There are opposing powers vested in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, which errant Tony Blair started that separate us.
Ireland within the British Isles similarly belongs to some overseas power.
The Blair Brown era was a total disaster as Starkey often explains very well. See for example the video:- “A Labour Government Should FRIGHTEN Us All. To Save Britain We Must REVERSE Blair’s Revolution”
And the Labour Government plans to devolve more power to the regions of England according to the newspapers.
Why do the ‘left’, soft or otherwise, try to do England down?
What are they frightened of?
Misguided, mistaken, misinforming does not begin to describe the One Nation Tories. They deserved to lose and they lost badly. The best outcome for a centre right grouping in UK politics is for the Tory party to split and one side of the splinter to make an alliance with Reform UK and to rebuild from that base. The more likely outcome is for the Tory party to try to paper over the obvious cracks and to remain as Farage put it “A broad church without a religion”. And it would not surprise me if Reform itself wanted to keep its distance as it pursued its opportunities in red wall seats.
I see little prospect of anything positive from this government. All their polices are anti-growth other than relaxation in planning if they can do that quickly amd sensibly.
The appointment of race baiter Lammy, Patrick Vallance (who got so much wrong during Covid and even is a believer in the net zero insanity, Rayner to housing and now Anneliese Dodds will be the Minister for Women and Equalities (how can you be for women and Equality?)
Well said the excellent J K Rowling.
when asked for Labour’s definition of a woman, Ms Dodds said there are “different definitions legally around what a woman actually is” and, when pressed again, said: “I think it does depend what the context is.”
Ms Rowling tweeted: “And if you happen to be wondering how I have the transcript of that Woman’s Hour to hand, it was sent to me by Dodds’ office after I publicly criticised her prevarication on the programme. They seemed to think I’d find her comments less nonsensical if I saw them in print.”
Those Tories who reassess their position after the internal leadership contest settles down, and finding it doesn’t suit them, could switch to Reform UK. Following Lee Anderson’s lead could bolster Reform’s 5 MPs to double or much more without needing another 5 years for an election.
I am in agreement with Mark B and Agricola this morning.
Having joined myself, I am encouraged to see on social media that there is a constant stream of people joining Reform and if this momentum is maintained it could become unstoppable.
Nothing that you have written here looks like it means you won’t be standing in future elections, once the Conservative Party has become conservative again.
I for one hope very much that you will.
I am sorry to say Sir John that the more reasons you give for not standing for re-election to Parliament only give more weight to the suggestion you should have stood for Reform or have been an Independent Candidate. Win or Loose you would have had more impact locally and Nationally in putting forward your small c conservative views and advice. In fact it is difficult to see how someone in your position can still remain in the Conservative Party. The only way it can be changed is key figures like yourself leaving it and forming another conservative political Group if REFORM does not tick all your political boxes.
I agree with your assessment Sir John but these were not new policies, the direction of the Conservative party had been set since at least 2010.
Kemi Badenoch was Business Minister – why not mention her by name as you did with other ministers.
There is no mention of net zero folly in your damnation. That is disappointing.
The LibDems have never won a General Election and they do not command popular support across the country.
So I fail to understand why senior “Conservative” Grandees/Ministers/MPs are attempting to turn the former Conservative Party, offering a clear Conservative-based alternative to Labour, into the LibDems.
When he became Party Leader, Cameron planned and prepared for a coalition with the LibDems. He proposed a coalition in The Guardian in an article he wrote in 2008. He was obviously comfortable working in coalition with Clegg. There is nothing genuinely Conservative, let alone conservative, about him or the other senior LibCONs.
They lost the election; they have destroyed the Conservative Party. Perhaps their ultimate aim is to permanently unite the Not-a-Conservative-Party with the LibDems. They might as well because there’s nothing fundamentally different about them. They’ll never win a General Election again if they don’t ….. but they’ll never win a General Election again if they do.
It must be incredibly sad for you to witness the deliberate destruction of the Party you served for so long. You were right to walk away Sir John.
This is why they failed so badly. Not listening to experienced members of their party is a disgrace and shows their arrogance. No good blaming Reform. Thank goodness they have stepped in to give us some hope. If they were not about what is left of the Tory Party would go on in the same way and completely obliterate itself. It needs to take advice from older, more senior, members who have seen many governments in action and know how to avoid the sort of position we now find ourselves in. The older generation is not respected as it should be. Experience is more important than a new kid on the block which seems to have been going on for far too long.
Again, we may regress 50 years and look at another passage in Enoch Powell’s celebrated resignation letter: “The election will in any case be essentially fraudulent; for the object of those who have called it is to secure the electorate’s approval for a position which the Government itself knows to be untenable, in order to make it easier to abandon that position subsequently.”
This rang just as true in 2024, with an added twist by way of further fraud. It is increasingly difficult to avoid concluding that a parallel object of those who called it was to ensure they would lose it. In Powell’s words: “unworthy of British politics, and dangerous to Parliament itself.”
Interesting we are seeing statements that the new leader must pull all parts of the party together. Another way of saying ‘we wets have to be listened to’
Maybe instead of forcing a leader to trim, they should change to reflect the views of the public.
Unfortunately to many we voters are akin to something you tread in so I am not holding my breath.
Seems pretty clear to me, Sir John, that you should follow conservatism which, having been deserted by the Conservative Party, has found a new home in Reform UK. They could do with your experience as a former minister. In opposition to Labour, the Lib Dems and Wet Conservatives I am sure will find your opinion, alas no longer that of an MP, aligning with Reform on every significant issue.