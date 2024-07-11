Steel making

The new government says it supports the same policy as the old government for the steel industry.
The main imperative is to cut U.K. CO 2 output. That means shutting down U.K. blast furnaces to make new steel because they need fossil fuel to heat and smelt. We then import the new steel we need. This adds to world CO 2 because of the diesel ships to get it here and maybe from higher CO 2 in the manufacture. This surely is madness.
As a consolation prize the aim is to get recycling plant put in instead. This can be fired by electricity . On a good day 50% of that could come from renewables.On a bad day it would be burning gas and wood that generated the power. Recycled steel can be used as a replacement for some uses.
The electric arc furnaces needed require considerably less Labour than blast furnaces so a lot of people lose their jobs with large redundancy costs. It may lead to a bigger benefits bill if there is insufficient alternative work.
It is also bad news for taxpayers as the companies considering putting in a recycling plant will only do so if they receive large taxpayer subsidies. Labour are dangling £2.5 bn of taxpayer cash for electric arcs and blast furnace closures. The industry will probably demand more. The new Minister is sitting down with Port Talbot Unions to see what more can be done for all those facing the sack as the blast furnace closes. I do not expect any change of overall policy.
Why does this government like the last want to stop us making steel? Why do they think it fine to import it with no world CO 2 gain? Why don’t they see we need to make more here? Why don5 they see you need to be able to make your own steel for national security?
There must be a brain destroying virus in Westminster. Perhaps it’s only potent at work events?
I’m afraid the political class have proven themselves unequal to the task of sequential thinking – left, right and centre.
Let’s hope the Unions eat the ‘Labour’ Party.
All over social media around the world on the geopolitical sites people are commenting on Starmer after his debut at NATO, the comments are not complimentary. One said ‘after the disaster of the 14 years of 5 named PMs, imagine coming to power and saying ‘no change’.
Fortunately there are now five MPs opposed to the net zero nonsense and ready, willing and able to speak up about it. Unfortunately Labour has the votes to drive through the continued destruction of UK businesses and industry.
As you once pointed out some time ago, the high cost of energy forced the UK out of the aluminium smelting market. I consider smelting aluminium, which also consumes large amounts of energy, to be a strategic industry yet, it was allowed to go to the wall.
We are entering a period of de-industrialisation where, those ‘heavy industries’ we once were so proud of are forced to close.
Name me one MP that has a history of working in heavy industry ? Just one !
Or one with any real understanding of science, business, energy or engineering.
ALLISTER HEATH today:- The Tories betrayed Britain – and too many still refuse to admit it
Labour is refusing to say when it will boost defence. Britain’s enemies won’t give us the luxury of time.
He is right they got everything wrong they promised what was needed in four manifestos but delivered the reverse. Labour are delivering even more of the reverse.
Heath details all the Tory failures extremely well but he misses off the Covid Vaccines, a scandal about 100 times worse than the Contaminated Blood Scandal. Yet Labour employ Patrick Valance as science minister. A man who made huge error on net harm lockdowns & net harm & coerced Covid vaccines even for those with zero need for them a man totally deluded on Net Zero too.
Heath quotes Milton Friedman who defined a libertarian as somebody who believed that “a society that puts equality… ahead of freedom will end up with neither equality nor freedom”. By that definition, the Tories weren’t libertarians, either. So what were they?
Yet Labour are set continue on this same misguided path of ever higher taxes, every more government, every more net zero and every more red tape…
To answer your last question, it’s because of the Climate Change Law and government’s Net Zero dogma madness. This law will bankrupt us, here is but one part of the cost of its insidious effect. This is why the CO2/climate change phobia needs to be challenged.
Indeed Net Zero is total insanity. Cost £ trillions, benefits zero in fact hugely negative benefits and vast damages to living standards, jobs, defence.
Labour & Sir Patrick Vallance, now Labour’s Science Minister and Labour is fully behind this madness. They have also employed the totally deluded Chris Starke (from the Committee for Climate Change as the leader of Starmer’s mad clean energy taskforce.
Nothing “dirty” about CO2 plant, tree and crop food!
Sacrifices must be made on the altar of the new religion of Net Zero. All else is immaterial especially freedom, reality and the truth. Submit or run the risk of being damned a heretic and cast into hell or in modern parlance, ‘cancelled’. The god is climate change and execution of Net Zero requirements the Eucharist, the sacrament. It cannot be any simpler than that.
George Galloway phased it aptly, two cheeks of the same backside. The party you were so wedded to created the thinking and allowed the destruction of the steel industry. Labour are only too happy to let it happen. Has it begun to dawn on you that letters to ministers or questions in the house were totally inadequate. Little wonder the electorate despair of the politucal classes.
The Not-a-Conservative-Party didn’t create the thinking. It followed Orders, just as Starmer is.
Look at the WEF’s website. It doesn’t bother hiding what is planned.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/11/4-breakthrough-actions-to-decarbonize-steelmaking/
We are in the First Members Coalition. “The First Movers Coalition works with existing initiatives to build on and complement ongoing efforts to supercharge the race to net zero.”
Google “WEF First Movers Coalition” and you will find out exactly what is being implemented and why. Germany is also in the First Members Coalition, which is why its heavy industry is also being destroyed.
Sir John, the logic in play regarding manufacturing of steel is the same logic that says, it is beneficial to import oil and gas rather than extracting our own from our own fields in the North Sea and in vast shale deposits on land in the UK.
It is the same logic that say it is better to import electricity from France which is 80% produced by nuclear than it is to produce our own nuclear plants in the UK.
The lack of state support for domestic job opportunities while at the same time supporting those very jobs in our competitor nations is a disgrace.
Steel production and CO2 are inexorably linked. The need for steel in a modern society is absolutely essential as is the capacity for a major nation to have an independent capacity to produce the most widely used and important material used in a modern economy.
Closing down such essential national industries, is a huge threat to our defence capability. A sceptic might conclude that is the whole point of deindustrialisation that we have witnessed this past twenty years.
The question is why and who benefits?
“National security” is certainly a valid point regarding the Net Zero madness, but it’s not one which will inconvenience Labour much.
Just as in regard to ammunition and armaments which we need to replace because we have and are sending our stores to the Ukraine, nobody talks about how and what with we can replace those things, i.e. where all those fabulous electric arc furnaces are coming from. I’m not aware that we are building them here in the UK.
Moreover, this ‘new steel’ which we not even have yet has usage and safety restrictions. so will it be useful for building all those new wind turbines? Will it be useful for building all those hundreds and thousands of new homes? If not – are we using even more of taxpayers’ money to import proper steel while also giving tax money to ‘new, clean’ steel manufacturers?
But let’s not point the finger at Labour exclusively. i recall certain previous Tory PMs who were zealous in pushing this mad ideology of Net Zero.
We are all too aware you did, however it was all contained within the cosy workings of Parliament. Nothing sufficiently radical, such as your now ex party leader or whatever his title, crossing the house. His constituents supported his decision. Now the shattered remains of your party are rats in a sack fighting over what they stand for and how they achieve it. They have two options, Reform or the Lib/Dems. Conservatism as demonstrated over the last 14 years has little appeal to the electorate. Who dares wins.
Why? Because that’s what their Overlords in the WEF have told them must happen.
What remains of the UK’s heavy manufacturing is to be outsourced to Asia. The UK is to be made reliant on foreign manufacturers and energy suppliers as well as food suppliers.
If you control the supply of energy, food and goods, you control the people.
And that’s the aim.
Perhaps ‘THE’ main imperative should read ‘THEIR’, as it is the errant governments who support idiocy, not those who think sensibly.
An alternative process needing less labour is a sign of efficiency. The Royal Mail needed less labour when they stopped delivering parcels nationally on horseback. However, if the saved labour switches from paying its tax into incurring benefits, that is both a loss and added expense on top.
We need our own steel for national security. That could be the greatest loss.