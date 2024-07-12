“The U.K. will not grow faster if we close industries down”

Did the Net Zero Secretary get the memo that the government wants us to be the fastest growing G 7 economy? Up he pops to halt new oil and gas development.
Between 1990 and 2021 the U.K. slashed output of energy from 219 million tonnes of oil equivalent to 106 million. The gross value added of energy to our national income and output slumped from 10.4% of our economy to just 2.5% No wonder our growth rate slowed. Energy production had boosted our tax revenues mightily and raised our productivity. As Labour closes down our oil and gas we will lose jobs, tax revenue and productivity. Jobs in energy have collapsed from 600,000 to 175,000 over 40 years. There was more oil and gas to find and exploit, onshore and off.
Some say the green replacements will offset. Truth is we are replacing home gas and oil with imports, losing all the jobs and tax revenue to abroad. Where we put in more wind turbines and solar panels much is imported, creating jobs in China, not here.
If the government is serious about wanting a higher productivity better paid faster growing economy it should want to expand our oil and gas industries. That will help growth. It would also cut world CO 2 as we shed imported LNG. LNG generates so much more CO 2 to compress, liquefy, transport and re gassify. Why do all this when you can have local gas down a pipe?
July 12, 2024
Good morning.
He who pays the piper gets to call the tune.
I understand that a wealthy and well known environmentalist and supporter of, Just Stop Oil made a very large donation to the Labour Party. His business, which revolves around supplying renewable energy, receives government subsidy. Clearly for his business and wealth to be maintained it helps to remove some of the competition.
Soon we will have no jobs and no money to pay all those delivery drivers the government have imported. I wonder what they will do ? Will they leave and seek their fortunes elsewhere or, go on the dole like the rest of us ?
July 12, 2024
Indeed it is surely driven by crony capitalism and corruption there are no other sensible reasons for net zero it is pure job and economic insanity. Yet it is supported by 95%+ of MPs. But then with the exception of relaxing planning all the other labour policies are very anti-growth – more employment, open door low skilled immigration levels and other red tape, more government, higher taxes and worst of all net zero.
July 12, 2024
This may come as a shock to you but there are alternative views. You have been spouting this same line for years and nothing has changed. Boiler plated self belief.
July 12, 2024
Nigl, the problem is surely that net zero ideologists such as those now in Government don’t accept that there are alternative views. Therefore they don’t see a need to produce rational arguments, but follow only their own conviction politics.
July 12, 2024
Indeed they and the BBC only start from the deluded position that net zero is vital to save the World and anyway we have passed laws to this effect so have to waste £Trillions anyway. Almost no sensible discussion during the election on this. Just Sunak saying we are not going over the cliff quite so fast as Labour.
July 12, 2024
Well of course there are other views, but these views are clearly deluded. When you think them through for a few minutes. I meant more employment red tape and endless other red tape in my above comment.
One of the main problems in the UK is so many people, in totally unproductive jobs and many of them mainly inconveniencing the productive at every turn. In HR, woke lunacies, net zero, employment laws, the far “equality” industries, tax planning, insurance, planning, complicated tax management… Labours attack on the Non Doms and Private School VAT are idiotic anti-growth policies too.
July 12, 2024
Nigl, if there is a justification for importing oil and gas rather than producing our own and consequently exporting jobs, profits and tax receipts to overseas, please state your case, because what is going on is completely irrational.
July 12, 2024
“The U.K. will not grow faster if we close industries down”
No nor if they export industries, nor if people cannot afford to get to work or are better off not working after the many costs of getting to work and of working. Not if they have 50k to 130k of student debt for a worthless degree in Sustainability or Grievance Studies. You simply cannot compete in so many industries with rip off intermittent energy, high taxes, high wages, high housing costs and vast government over regulation. Ask Dyson
who has just cut 1000 UK jobs.
July 12, 2024
The story is that we will all be on Universal Basic Income.
The money will have to be borrowed?
And there would be more and more and more people in need of it as more jobs go and more folk need it.
July 12, 2024
Everhopeful
Will the money have to be borrowed? Or is this what CBDC is all about? Money relates to nothing, it’s just numbers on a huge computer base?
July 12, 2024
But what fools would keep lending them the money?
July 12, 2024
The money isn’t borrowed it is simply created.For such a system to hold,requires the whole world to be subject to it.Russia,China and an increasing list of others beg to differ.
What do you think the wars between west and east are really about?The BRICS+ are creating their own system which does not require the west’s involvement.They already have vast natural resources and vast manufacturing capabilities,they do not need the greedy,parasitic,war-mongering,bankrupt west to act as financial intermediaries or make markets for them.
July 12, 2024
Mark B:
An army of delivery drivers can provide up-to-the-minute reconnaissance to assist burglars, build fences, growing faster and paying their way from the proceeds.
July 12, 2024
Mark, look at it this way. The bigger and sooner the cock-ups from Labour on net zero the more chance we have a change in goivernment by 2029. But who to choose….
July 12, 2024
They will never last until 2029. Big crash coming in fast. Seatbelts everyone.
July 12, 2024
Financial?
Or something like the ONS figures released on the Friday of the Election.
I wonder if that was why it was called so early?
July 12, 2024
It’s interesting that Milipede announced the ban whilst Starmergeddon was away.
I’m pleased they’ve started with the wrecking balk so soon, it’s just music for Reform. When Trump gets in and starts his drill baby drill routine it will show the liblabcon clowns for what they are.
Daily we are Importing around 20% of our electricity that’s where the green jobs are going, abroad. 9
July 12, 2024
Are you seriously suggesting that political donations only come from environmental and renewable energy interests? Seriously? Anti-competitive practices are part and parcel of “big business” you can either beat your breast over both or find ways to mitigate them.
Perhaps an outright ban on all donations above a small level and a bar on MPs and civil servants having any association with commercial and foreign interests during and for a period after they have heldpositions in government/authority. Good luck with that one.
July 12, 2024
@Mark B – as a businessman, relying on the State for the guaranteed overpricing of his output, he knows that his protesting about the existence of alternatives will make him even richer
July 12, 2024
George P. Mitchell. His invention of horizontal drilling and fracking has transformed the US energy landscape. This man was a genius. Note, he wasn’t a politician.
America, its people and its economy today thrive on cheap energy thanks to Mitchell. Like Boule (the father of our digital world) and other white male inventors, their contribution to our world go unrecognized as our governing class bow and prostrate itself at the decaying altar of racial and gender discrimination
July 12, 2024
Why does the US have to rely so extensively on fracking?
How long do you think that economic supply by that means will last?
July 12, 2024
And even better, Boole was the son of a shoe maker!
July 12, 2024
Get fracking in the UK mow (and drilling and mining) we have excellent resources for alas we have religious idiots or people on bought be the green crap, crony capitalists in charge.
July 12, 2024
Excellent Dom.
Starmer does not have enough new MPs to select as minister so he has appointed four from Blaire’s era! Jacque Smith now education minister! The same who resigned in June 2009 because of her fiddling expenses! Smith also stated disgraced MPs should not go to the Lords, but that applied to everyone else I guess.
July 12, 2024
It annoys me that the Left warn us over earth tremors for vital energy extraction yet celebrate when a non-vital Taylor Swift audience produces them.
July 12, 2024
Yesterday I read that. 240,000 jobs were to go because of Milliband’s ban on oil drilling.
Now I see they are saying that the story is a “complete fabrication”.
July 12, 2024
Over 2500 gone at Port Talbot in steel for no good reason – just the mad CO2 is a devil gas religion.
July 12, 2024
I do so wonder what it is really all about.
Literally taking us back to a form of feudalism?
July 12, 2024
Banning UK oil will just increase the imports of oil and oil related goods …more costs to the people of the UK
July 12, 2024
Oh…oh we are forgetting!
Those on the Left are blessed with the gift of cognitive dissonance…they can believe two totally conflicting things at the same time!
July 12, 2024
Indeed and different things with different audiences.
July 12, 2024
Only on the left? The Tories are brilliant at doublethink as well or hadn’t you noticed? They want to reduce the number of boat people because the failure to control our borders is bad optics but they also want to remain signed up to international agreements that make uncontrolled immigration inevitable. They claim they want to stop people traffickers when they know perfectly well that the so-called traffickers are actually facilitators who charge for their services.
July 12, 2024
You’re spot on.
I think they are all left wing really!
Some more than others…but all tinged.
They certainly all espouse the same utter b*ll*cks.
July 12, 2024
@forthurst – the last 14 years of Tories demonstrated they were on the ‘left’. All the election did was replace the leader of the Uni-Party
July 12, 2024
The decline of the oil and gas industry started under our last consocialist government. Recent statements from the Labour government are merely the continuation of the same policy. The cheeks of the same backside singing in harmony.
Whatever they say or said in the past, these rwo cheeks are intent on the systematic destruction of UK economic independance leading to our ever increasing dependence on ever closer ties with the EU. The one positive is that Labour finance and support from the union movement that created them will rapidly dry up. The danger is tbat vested interests both at home and abroad will step in and make ul Labours deficit.
The governance of the UK is enjoying the last tenuous illusion that it is still a democratic state. It has largely been sold. All the main political parties are complicit, even your own who emphasised the lie in calling themselves conservative and unionist. So today the only beacons for freedom and democracy are GBNews in the media and the famous five of Reform in the Commons. The only hope is that they both get ever increasing support.
Reply I do not hold any Conservative position. My views are independent not Conservative Party ones.
July 12, 2024
Excellent Agricola.
Reply to reply. JR we accept you are no longer a Tory MP, however as Rees-Mogg stated earlier this week you all have to accept responsibility for the outcome.
July 12, 2024
I would say some are a lot more responsible than others. MPs who never spoke out against the prevailing Labour-light policies in the last government – lockdowns but not quite as damaging as what Labour wanted, high immigration but not quite as high as what Labour wanted, and lots of wokery but not as much as what Labour wanted – those people deserved the outcome they got. Sir John did not.
July 12, 2024
To reply:- if only the Conservative Party had followed you sensible advice over your 37 years as an excellent MP. We would be in a far happier and wealthier place today.
July 12, 2024
SJR, at the moment nobody, especially the conservative rump, has any idea what they believe in. At the begining of the month we were aware that they were anything but conservative and unionist so the electorate out of blind misplaced loyalty voted for them in ineffective numbers. The wiser ones stayed at home or voted Reform.
I accept that you have left office, hold and express independent views, please continue, but assume you still retain membership of the CP. A detail you might clarify.
Thanks to a very unrepresentive electoral system, Labour are in power with a large majority based on a smaller share of the vote than lost Corbin his election. All down to your ex party failing to be Conservative and those who might have supported them realising it.
My prediction is that Labour, another pagan to the pope party will rot from within. However in the process they will decimate the country. The millipede has already begun by destroying our own energy. Society will be further inflicted with thousands of very early release criminals to join those the police and legal system fail to investigate or prosecute.
Your independent views need to be chanelled to the most vocal media outlet who will allow them. We are eight days in skirmishing at the outset of a five year war.
Reply My views have been on Sky, in the Telegraph and on GB News website over the last two weeks
July 12, 2024
Eggs Morribund is a misguided, messianic ,twerp. I hope that Starmer and Reeves will overrule him
July 12, 2024
As are 98% of the Labour Party. Only the Health Sec. that is saying the odd sensible thing about the dire NHS that I have heard so far & lifting planning red tape. All the rest entirely the wrong direction.
July 12, 2024
@David Peddy – no chance he is the New labour Messiah, bring about the purity of nonsensical Socialism to the masses
July 12, 2024
Based on Labour’s path of intent, Ed Miliband’s job title should be:
Ministry of Energy Insecurity, Overseas Gain and UK Unemployment Growth.
July 12, 2024
Minister for transferring wealth, manufacturing and jobs east to our enemies like China!
July 12, 2024
It will be interesting to see when Starmer and reeves announce their first growth policy. So far they have moved to close down the major industry of oil and gas (and of course as pointed out yesterday that means heavily energy dependent industries such as steel also), and have indicated that they will ban or heavily disadvantage 2 minor industries, private education (also a successful expert service sector) and hunting (which will also kill some ancillary business in rural areas).
We will not get growth by closing industries and banning activities which people want to do and are prepared to spend their own money on. I imagine they think growth will come if they put up taxes and spend the money on picking winners in favoured sectors. Oh dear.
July 12, 2024
It is a shame that in our so-called democracy, nobody ever gets the chance to put these points to Miliband in a public forum.
July 12, 2024
To put it simply about using more of our own gas and oil. Firstly we don’t have the refining capacity for oil and secondly we don’t have the storage for the gas we collect from our local shores. We only use about 10% of oil produced within our shores because we can’t refine it.
July 12, 2024
If we should re-establish metals processing would it not be better to first focus on recycling than primary ore processing. For example, Recycling aluminium requires only around 5% of the energy needed to produce aluminium from ore. The same reduction in energy and environmental impacts would probably apply to many other materials
Wouldn’t it be easier to re-establish strategic metals production, for example, by this route – leave the high energy initial processing to other suppliers.
July 12, 2024
Carbon accounting needs to be completely discredited to the extent that opposition MPs can quote it regularly in the House of Commons and in interviews.
The view that carbon is bad has become entrenched to the point that no one is listening to the counter arguments but if carbon is bad then why generate more carbon by outsourcing production. Opposition MPs need three sets of figures, the UK production of carbon and then the UK use of carbon when outsourcing and the figure that would be if we generated it ourselves. The latter figure would win the argument.
July 12, 2024
Knew it would happen as soon as Ed Miliband was given the Job, he is deluded, so nothing would surprise me any more whilst he is in place, and he will stay in situ for a long time yet, as Starmer was aware of his views before putting him in place.
Perhaps Labour will even Start up HS2 again, such is there thinking. !
July 12, 2024
Good try Sir JR, but you’ll never get that past the Green zealots, wokesters and half-wit politicians who seek only to virtue signal rather that confront the reality.
July 12, 2024
It will certainly destroy wealth, damage the economy and make people poorer and colder. The number seems about right to me.
July 12, 2024
I wonder if Shetland and Orkney are drafting plans to secede from the UK and apply to again become part of Norway.
Norway isn’t currently destroying its oil industry ….. although it IS part of the WEF’s First Movers Coalition, so I guess it won’t be too long before its politicians start the process of destroying it. Scroll down and you can watch Jan Christian Vestre, Minister of Trade and Industry in Norway boasting of the Norwegian Government’s intention to do just that.
https://initiatives.weforum.org/first-movers-coalition/partners
First Movers Coalition: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, UAE, UK, USA
This is not a democratic process. It’s dictatorship.
July 12, 2024
If our, past two decades, policies of net-zero hasn’t achieved anything on the global stage, nor advanced/retreated sea levels …..only a madman would continue with the same policy
July 12, 2024
And people impoverishments. They will just have to wear cast off Ski Gear for half the year and take tepid baths once a month needed or not.
July 12, 2024
While confined to their 15 minute “you are a worker pleb” city zones zones.
July 12, 2024
We are importing electricity as a government policy.
We are importing gas as a government policy
We are importing oil as a government policy.
The Labour Government is determined to carry on with those past/last government policies.
As you say Sir John, we once used our own resources, employed our own workers, drew down healthy tax levies from a very profitable industry that advanced GDP but not any longer.
The question we all want answered is, why?
July 12, 2024
@Rod Evans +1
More than just Government Policy, Parliament approved Laws that none of our Competing Nations could ever envisage forcing on their people.
Its better to cancel jobs, raise taxes and borrowing so you can have the self-gratification of knowing you helped destroy the UK’s future.
July 12, 2024
“Why do all this when you can have local gas down a pipe?”
Yes, why indeed Sir John? Some of us have been asking this for some time but answer came there none….
July 12, 2024
Tax revenues were ‘mightily raised’ but all wasted. No Sovereign Wealth Fund for the UK such as for Norway. We allowed the oil giants to empty the North Sea as fast as they could for the quickest big buck, again not like Norway. How we could do with some of that production now. Governments cannot be trusted – they make decisions in their own and their friends benefit and always short term. This lot will be no different. We have always had some sort of crisis for most of my life due to poor decision making and ideology which usually turns out to be wrong, hence where we are.
July 12, 2024
Ahh but that’s the rub.
This alleged intention is at cross purposes to netzero which will close down our industrial base and reduce our economy to a 3rd world standard.
The plans in effect for 2020-29 require that our industries start to close down, with a host of Mickey Mouse solutions suggested to get over problems created. We will run out of raw materials and factories will go empty.
So how can the current regime lie to us about creating a growth economy when the elephant in the room will trample all over those ideas.
They have no real plans – it’s all wishywashy incomplete cigarette pack scribbling.
Isn’t it time that all of this insanity was out in the open?
July 12, 2024
@Bryan Harris – but surely isn’t lying the only thing they have any talent for?
Why are the giving our taxpayer money to those that do not have to comply with these ludicrous UK NetZero Laws. Why is our Government forcing us to buy from Countries that have not signed up to their ridiculous Laws(In reality all our Competitor nations, those we are forced to buy from – do not and have no intention to have the Laws the UK Government its MP’s have forced on us – their people wouldn’t stand for it)
July 12, 2024
The graph of Energy Use as related to prosperity of a nation shows, without exception, that they are directly proportional,
i.e. high energy use equates to high prosperity, and low energy use relates directly to impoverishment.
There are no exceptions of low energy use in highly developed advanced countries.
Why are we ruled by people who are impervious to reason?
Does it really take a whack on the head from a baseball bat to catch the attention of the green zealots?
July 12, 2024
This is just a continuation of Uni-Party destruction. We should ignore what they say and pay close attention to what they do.
We have been an “undeveloping” country for a long time.
July 12, 2024
@RichardP +1, so very true
July 12, 2024
Just how stupid are our MPs, on all sides of the house, that they don’t understand a successful economy is based on cheap reliable energy. We should never be importing it from anywhere when we have adequate supplies available to us if we had the sense to use them.
The Conservatives now have to review and learn a painful lesson. Voters expect a conservative government to be conservative. Either they become conservative again in word and deed, or they will die. I voted conservative but came awfully close to voting Reform.
Labour support will collapse in a year or two because they will make things worse, but will my vote in 2028/9 go to the Conservatives or Reform. I also believe a majority of 170ish is likely to vanish like smoke by the next GE!
July 12, 2024
@Keith from Leeds +1
Then the Media offers us the next Leader of the Conservative Party from the ranks of those that have been the collective responsibility of the Previous Governments that have driven us into the ground. Any MP associated with the collective responsibility of the last 14 years isn’t a Conservative so by default isn’t eligible to run the Conservative Party
July 12, 2024
It’s ludicrous to ban things that are needed for our existence. Then the idiocy is to ban us having the money and the wealth to create any alternatives.
Th UK’s tax and borrowing is perilous for all of us, then to have Governments that we pay and empower cancelling our jobs, exporting UK wealth, i.e. the UK Government is removing the very life and soul from the Country.
Any sane Government would have focused of the economy, the wealth creation so we could fund the changes that may or may not be needed. Maliciously cancelling the UK by Law – says it all about today’s Political Class