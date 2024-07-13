Letting people out of prison

Prison is essential for criminals who threaten our safety. Terrorists, murderers and all who attack people violently should be given custodial sentences to protect the rest of us from their attacks. They should serve more than 40% of the sentence before discharge. There should be no early discharge for anyone who might revert to violence on leaving prison.
It is more debatable what to do with offenders who steal. If someone fails to pay the BBC licence fee it should not be a criminal offence. It should be treated as an unpaid invoice. There should be legal redress for the BBC to demand payment, and to send in bailiffs if all else fails.
If a thief stole my car I would like him to have to buy me a replacement. I have no wish to have to pay for him to stay in prison if he could stay in work and pay compensation out of his wages. Punishments need to fit the crime. If he cannot work and pay then a stay in prison to put him through training to make a more useful contribution to society would be a good idea.
Prison has three purposes. It is used to protect the rest of us from those who would harm us. It is a deterrent to people contemplating a crime, though only if the clear up rate of such crime is suitably high.It is a means of trying to help people change their lives for the better when they come out. It has proved bad at this last.
Prisons need to be drugs free, with a disciplined environment. Overcrowded prisons in old buildings struggle to be effective.Parliament is too ready to create new and additional criminal offences. Most people want the law enforcement system to concentrate on violent offenders, and tackling the big scam gangs who are milking the benefit system, robbing on line commerce and banking and bringing in thousands of illegal migrants.
July 13, 2024
As ever …too many people.
How can any system, health, education, penal actually work in an overcrowded, non homogeneous “society”?
Do we really want to live in a country full of Super Max prisons ( or whatever typically stupid name they have been given) ?
Our safety goose has been well and truly cooked by the lies of those who made promises, took us to war , turned our world inside out, upside down again and again.
How can those things be done to people and a safe and happy society be the outcome?
July 13, 2024
It will be interesting to see the demographics of who are released. I bet it won’t be the ones avoiding the TV tax or other minor infringements.
I bet there will be a disproportionate amount of the peaceful sect backon our streets creating mayhem.
July 13, 2024
I think there is already a fuss about a “grooming gang” leader being released.
The guy who posted certain stickers will, as you say, still languish.
Would they now claim that we all stand equal before the law?
That it has not become politicised?
July 13, 2024
What on earth is wrong with old buildings?
That same game was played with education and mental and physical health care.
All with dire results.
ie the net result in all cases being grossly reduced provision.
And lack of mental health facilities plays into the prison situation.
What a good idea to deracinate the world and then for the powers that be to expect increased laws to be obeyed and to live a safe and secure life.
What they actually want is to control all of us, never mind criminals, to within an inch of our miserable lives.
July 13, 2024
You suggest what prison should be and most people would agree with you. You shy away from what in reality it is, the appauling clear up rate of crime, the failure of the police to engage in detecting it, and a clogged up legal system that fails to get the accused through the court system.
If government wished to unclog prisons there are reputedly 10,000 plus prisoners of foreign origin. Most of these should have been deported to their countries of origen after a token stay in one of our prisons. I would add, without the right to legal aid.
The police can do their job, witness the recent horrendous cross bow murders. However there are not enough of them to give the on street visibility to prevent low end crime. I would also question the quality of most of their senior leadership. If low end crime is dealt with it discourages progression of a career in crime.
Only politicians know why this state of affairs has been allowed to become a problem. If my solutions are ignored then then find better ways to reduce prison numbers or build more prisons.
July 13, 2024
An arbitrary further 20% reduction in time served from circa 50% of the sentence to 40% is not the way to do it. One should look at each case individually. I would for example not have sent the female teacher recently sentenced to 6.5 years to jail at all a suspended sentence was more than sufficient. But already they are releasing hundreds of violent people who reoffend. Many even reoffend when released for weekends.
Certain types of people who committed certain offences and far more likely to reoffend. Not easy to get into jail with committing very serious offences and that is only they ones they catch then doing and do prosecute. The vast majority are not even caught.
The overall “proven” prisoner reoffending rate is about 25% but there can often be 100+ crimes for everyone taken to court and proven.
The BBC tax/licence fee to fund BBC evil net zero, big government, vaccine and woke propaganda is the real crime so scrap this. Another Tory failure!
July 13, 2024
Congratulations to the sensible No-Vac Djokovic in reaching the final. At least the crowd are not praising net harm vaccine people as they were 3 years back. Though the real blame lies with the appalling and compromised UK regulators and Gov. “experts” even coercing them into young people & children and people who had had Covid already. I know directly 4 people given heart arrhythmias and worse post Covid vaccines. I do not know all that many people so this is a very high % indeed. .
July 13, 2024
6.5 years for having “consensual” though not “legally consensual” sex with a 15 year old boy that is.
July 13, 2024
Labour has “slashed and burnt” from Day One.
And the country has given the tories a “bloody nose” at huge expense to itself.
Delivered a dictatorship to Labour.
Was that the purpose of Reform? ( populist revolution indeed…and why did anyone pretend to be surprised by Le Pen? (The second round in France always knocks out the threat to the establishment)
Europe in general and this country in particular will never recover from this onslaught.
July 13, 2024
No need to let prisoners out early if we had enough prisons.
After many decades of running our legal system we should know what percentage of the population are likely to commit crime. Thus if the population grows by 25% then so do the suggested offences, so that number of prison places should be calculated as needed, just to stand still.
The complication is the law enforcement clear up rate, currently running I believe at something like 5%, and whilst not all offences require a prison term, many will require some form of supervision, thus if the clear up rate increases, so should the provision for prison places and supervision.
It is not rocket science to realise that an increase in population, is likely to need an increase in prison spaces !
July 13, 2024
“It is more debatable what to do with offenders who steal.”
Well in most cases the police do not nothing as usual. For shoplifting the police do not even turn up. They even announce this policy so as to encourage ever more shop lifting, which it certainly does very efficiently.
July 13, 2024
‘ It is more debatable what to do with offenders who steal.’
Is it? Is that why people can now help themselves to the goods in supermarkets with no fear of police intervention or punishment?
This is a different issue to nonpayment of TV licences.
Reply In reality we do not send most thieves to prison. Shouldn’t thieves face bigger financial penalties to compensate victims.
July 13, 2024
Reply to reply,
What is the cost of enforcing repayment on the thief? Do they say, ‘it’s a fair cop guv., I’ll get a job and pay my debts’? Nice idea, rubbish in practice.
July 13, 2024
Generally very true. Also before they get sent to prison they usually have to have to be caught for several serious thefts offences. Also as less than 1% are ever caught and prosecuted they might will have committed 500-1000+ thefts before they even get into to prison. Knowing the odds of being caught are so low many will just start their thieving again when released perhaps taking more care not to be caught.
July 13, 2024
Reply – Reply
We do not need to send thieves to prison, I guess it depends on what they steal, the Great Train Robbers and others since have been given Maximum jail time, Shoplifters are allowed £200 worth without even prosecution.
If you believe getting away with small crime leads to larger offences then they have to be deterred some how.
Some thieves steal for need, due to lack of a job, money and support, others plan their trade in a methodical manner, simply to enrich their lives at the expense of others.
If you wish to deter crime then you need a punishment of some sort, and in many cases properly supervised rehabilitation/education.
Many who steal or cause damage to buildings/property, have no funds to pay compensation to the victim, so they are asked to write a letter to the victims to explain their actions. Yes its true, I got one myself from the clown who put graffiti on my fence, but why not make him clean it off, instead of giving him an excuse for his actions.
Reply Shoplifters should face a financial penalty as well as surrendering the stolen goods
July 13, 2024
Good morning.
It is said that a large part of crime in this country is caused by a minority of people. If so, then we need to consider the ‘Three Strike Rule’.
For non-violent but persistent offenders it would remove a lot of these criminals from the streets and save more time and money in the long run. I say this as we have to consider not only the loss due to crime but its overall effects. Effects on the victims, both short and long term, and the effects on the State ie Money, time and resources.
I do not believe that locking people up for not paying council tax or the BBC license tax a proper means of State resources and, the loss is to organisations that would not suffer such loss if they themselves were reformed. ie Remove the criminality aspect of non-payment.
Prison should not only be a means of deterrent but a serious and effective means of removing those in society who will not obey the law.
July 13, 2024
Indeed.
“It is said that a large part of crime in this country is caused by a minority of people”
This is certainly true, many a career professionals to get into prison for theft you really have to try very hard – you might have committed 1000+ thefts and only been caught on say 10 before you get a prison sentence.
July 13, 2024
If it costs £50,000 to keep someone in prison for a year, as we are told, then it is a very expensive way of punishing people who don’t pay their bills. Community service, unpaid work in the community, would be much better.
We are told that 12% of prisoners are foreign nationals. Of these, 12% are Albanians, followed by Poles and Romanians. 6% are Irish and 4% Jamaican. We should send these people back to their country of origin, with no prospect of readmission to the UK. This could be done immediately, I would have thought.
I see prison as “cruel and inhuman punishment” – witness the number of suicides in prison! I think that physical punishments are kinder, because once administered, it is over – and the person has no wish to reoffend. For others, prison is a roof and a meal ticket, so being locked up is not a punishment for them. Rather, it is a place of security, and they become institutionalised.
We should bring back capital punishment for murder, too. It is the most effective way of preventing the offender doing it again. I favour a firing squad over hanging or lethal injection.
July 13, 2024
The trouble with capital punishment is that our legal system is not just…and never has been.
Nor is it infallible.
Do the so called law-abiding really have the right to take a life?
Is State retribution and example-making ( born of its own fear and failure) really such a good thing?
In any case, capital punishment has never been proven to be a good deterrent.
Might as well be hanged for a sheep as a lamb!
And then, with burgeoning state murder, the mood turns ugly and the oh so wise state becomes nervous ( lessons from 1789) and slashes the penalties.
July 13, 2024
Abigail, unpaid work in the Community.
Yes that may be ok if properly supervised, but it is not, many cannot be bothered to even turn up to complete such work, the supervisors are not allowed to file a poor report as it may reflect on the offenders character and damage future opportunities, How do I know, a close friend of ours was a community officer for many years until he gave up out of sheer frustration, with the system not allowing anything other than a positive report on those taking part.
Political correctness gone mad.
Unfortunately it appears there is a lack of honesty in the whole system, probably to cover up its many failings.
July 13, 2024
I agree someone who has committed rape or murder deserves to die. The problem comes when you factor in the legal system. Do you trust it to deliver a just verdict?
Remember Andrew Malkinson and the Postmaster scandal.
July 13, 2024
Failure to spend money on prisons is the reason for failing to incarcerate offenders for a suitable period.
The Americans are much better at locking people up. Though this is now under threat in states where soft Democrats are in charge.
Prisons should be unpleasant places especially for hardened criminals and recidivists.
Capital punishment would also reduce the cost of prison.
July 13, 2024
Prison is an unpleasant place. Only it’s not the authorities serving the punishment, but other prisoners.
July 13, 2024
If someone stole my car I would like him to buy me a replacement AND receive a suitable punishment.
This could be a stay in prison or a hefty fine or both. Depends whether it is a repeat offender.
Prison sentences used to have an element of vengeance to them. This has now disappeared. The benefits of vengeance are hugely underestimated.
July 13, 2024
Sir John,
I suppose the simple, obvious answer is to build more prisons!
Is there any reason why some of that building work could not be done by the prison population? Broadmoor Hospital was built by prisoners in 1863 to house prisoners that were criminally insane.
We could also kill two birds with one stone:prison places would increase and training would help offenders to learn a trade.
July 13, 2024
Indeed. Then again letting these people loose on a building site with building machinery will carry some rather serious safely risks for many of them and their prison officers and foremen.
July 13, 2024
15% of the UK population on anti-depressants in the UK – really? Have our doctors gone totally mad, are they all bribed by Big Pharma, or is it the people themselves who have been driven mad and neurotic?
Or is it just the easiest way to get them out of the GP’s surgery very quickly? Here take this and get lost!
July 13, 2024
In the 1960s drug reps began showering GPs with lovely “free” gifts.
Mugs, glasses, decanters, calendars and strange, huge plastic callipers for measuring body fat ( “slimming” tab rep).
As you say…I wonder what’s on offer now!
July 13, 2024
Just deport the many thousands of foreign prisoners in our prisons and stop new ones coming in.
Turn the boats around, as the Con government should have done but never did and Labour never will!
July 13, 2024
Agreed 100%. The deportation process should start the day they are found guilty so that it’s ready for when they are released with no appeals pending. Better still send them back to complete their sentence in their home country.
July 13, 2024
In 2022 Buckinghamshire Council rejected plans for a new prison complex off the A 41 for reasons that included the impact on bats and black-hairstreak butterflies. The impact of burglars, muggers and rapists on Buckinghamshire people and others presumably wasn’t felt to be so much of an issue by the Conservative council’s planning committee. Did no-one tell them their party in government was letting in millions of newcomers, a fair number of whom would statistically be likely to receive prison sentences? It seems NIMBYs don’t just oppose new housing.
July 13, 2024
Indeed
July 13, 2024
Another failure by the party of law and order. Massive under investment in prisons and courts and allowing the police to investigate nothing more than ‘having one’s pride hurt’ from on line comments.
Equally virtue signalling by refusing to ‘legalise’ drugs, how many petty criminals are committing crime to get their next fix? Drug barons, county lines, drug turf wars etc. drugs are available everywhere including jails so the policy is patently not working and politicians too weak to challenge it.
Prescribe Heroin/Crack to addicts who commit the vast low level crime taking them and their dealers off the streets. Then hammer and harry the easy to spot street dealers of social drugs, Charlie and Hash etc, our councils are obsessed with harrying anyone that drops even a bus ticket. Refocus on cleaning up our streets from something far more corrosive.
Will it happen? Of course not.
July 13, 2024
Prevent non-violent convicts from going to prison.
Sentence them to wear a conspicuous Offender Uniform in public with a flashing helmet.
The Uniform alerts everyone serving their time that all others will see them as visible risk wherever they go.
Offenders will rapidly learn to act lawfully and what it takes to gain trust.
Those who appear in public without their uniform: Go to Jail ! … Serve your full sentence there!
Result:
Crime prevention in action.
Most prisons not needed.
Shame about offenders, big saving for government instead.
Offenders rehabilitated by practical daily reminders of how to be a good citizen in public.
.
July 13, 2024
A Great Idea, Bloke, to that I would add the abilty to shorten the sentence by good behaviour and charitable work, that would teach them to mix socially !
July 13, 2024
‘Sentence them to wear a conspicuous Offender Uniform in public with a flashing helmet.’
I’ve just spat my coffee all over my desk. I genuinely cannot stop laughing. That was the idea of the week. Brilliant.
Put the ‘Bloke’ in charge with the slogan ‘Sensible policies in a dangerous world’
July 13, 2024
Dom
Have actually seen prisoners at work in America when driving down to the Florida Keys a few years ago.
They were cleaning up the main road central meridian (central reservation) Police car parked at the start with an officer on the roof with a shot gun, another similar situation with an officer at the end, prisoners all in striped uniforms, thought it was only in the movies, but no advised at a coffee shop break it is perfectly normal operation.
Seen as a moral booster for the population to see that crime does not pay, and those who are caught have to pay the penalty. Prisoners taking part seemed happy enough as it was probably better than being in a cell !
July 13, 2024
DOM,
It makes a pleasant change to hear that you can laugh.
Normally you seem to be either at a very low ebb, or suffering from very high blood pressure.
Life is not that bad really.
July 13, 2024
I often think that parliament has too much time to pass laws, so they pass some of the most ill thought and stupid laws.
They need to spend more time fighting between the members as they should be made to repeal a law every six months and only new legislation on no more than a one for one basis.!
The climate change scam should never have seen the light of day. It is a liars charter!
July 13, 2024
Releasing prisoners early. There are far more important things to worry about – such as ‘Climate crisis has impact on insects’ colour and sex lives, study says’ (The Guardian).
July 13, 2024
All very sensible. If any reoffending criminals are immigrants they should be returned to their country of origin, never to return. But of course no elected mainstream politicians are going to do that.
One problem is career criminals, who have no intention of getting a job and joining mainstream society. There’s little that deters them, and it’s extremely expensive to keep them incarcerated. Perhaps look at better tagging technology with 24/7 monitoring, hindering their criminality through long sentences of curfew, it would still be cheaper than incarceration.
July 13, 2024
Over many decades the State has increasingly intervened in personal matters, making the family almost redundant.
As a result, whereas we used to police ourselves within the family, this ties and responsibilities have been undermined and eroded.
We must severely cut back on the welfare state as this is the root of much criminality since the State is a poor parent and lacks the resources to replace the family.
We should also – and this will not be easy – make the wider family financially responsible for their member’s criminality when they do not have the resources to pay up.
And, yes, of course they should be charged with the cost of replacing stolen goods, and associated costs including police time, court costs and prison costs.
July 13, 2024
Not easy getting these type of people to pay – if you do force them to it will very likely come from the proceeds of yet more new crimes. Most low paid jobs rarely pay more than you need for rent, food, commuting costs and other bills.
July 13, 2024
“Prison works”
First deport any foreign nationals in prison to free up space. Then cram them in. It’s not supposed to be nice and if a few of them kill or maim each other then surely that is even more of a deterrent.
Anyone on a whole life tariff, will never get out so we don’t need to worry about rehabilitation or comfort, cram them all together.
Worry less about prisoners’ rights and more about protecting the public.
July 13, 2024
Why not outsource the detention of serious criminals to Third World countries with prison space? Rwanda could be a candidate.
July 13, 2024
The Government is importing criminals, just like the last one did. Rather like the “housing crisis” the problem can’t be properly addressed, let alone solved, until they stop making it worse.
For a start, criminals should be identified by their nationality/ethnicity. That data should be used to “inform” the Home Office about which nationalities/ethnicities are most likely to commit certain types of crimes and that, in turn, should be used to restrict immigration from those places.
There is little point expecting most low-level criminals, who steal private property, to repay the value of their theft. I doubt if many would have the wherewithal to do so and they never will since they’re basically unemployable. However, those who go in for systematic and high-level theft, including fraud and stealing from the welfare state, should have all their property confiscated. They should be left in penury.
Jailing people for failing to pay the TV tax is an abomination. One the last Not-a-Conservative-Government should have dealt with by scrapping the telly tax.
July 13, 2024
Labour are following the Tory game-plan, early release prisons will be accommodated in 4*hotels …and any new prisoners in B&Bs
July 13, 2024
Oh THAT explains it all then…
The new Justice Minister is concerned about the possibility of looters overrunning the streets and setting fire to everything. All the fault of the Tory “guilty men” you understand.
The solution, of course, is to release prisoners onto those same streets.
And then refill the prisons with the looters?