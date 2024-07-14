The PM should ring Donald Trump

The attempt of an assassin to kill the front runner in the US polls was a direct assault on democracy that all who believe in democracy should condemn. The Prime Minister should pick up the phone to Mr Trump, ask how he is and send the UK’s best wishes that US political arguments are settled in the court of public opinion and in the ballot box.
I very much agree. But I think the PM will wait until what his advisors tell him rather than do the instinctive things you suggest.
Absolutely correct thing to do. President Biden has already done so.
What is Biden sorry for? The miss?🤮
Yes. Starmer could tell him that the British Government condemns the attack …. even though it was on a man his Foreign Secretary called “a “woman-hating neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath” and a “profound threat to the international order.”
I agree. I certainly wouldn’t ask the Foreign Secretary to do so. Not after the awful insults he has levelled at Mr Trump in the past. What an embarrassment.
On 8th July Biden said ‘it’s time to put Trump in the bullseye’. The Biden administration has refused to beef up Trump’s security. The US MSM has been told to play down the assassination attempt. They are reporting that ‘security removed Trump after he was startled by a loud noise.’
The west and its democracy has been hijacked. It’s rotten to the core.
Biden has also refused to permit Official, taxpayer-funded, Protection to Robert Kennedy Junior, a candidate for the Presidency who has very real reasons for fearing for his safety. He’s having to fund it himself.
Mind you, in his position, I’m not sure I’d trust the CIA anyway.
“Fight!” That’s what we should have done in the last four years.
I would be more impressed if Sadiq Khan picked up the phone and expressed his support for Trump and democracy directly in Trump’s good ear.
+1 and of course Starmer should ring has he not done so yet? Starmer should also replace the dire Lammy at the F/O. Totally unsuitable, a race baiter & far too dim too.
Hear, Hear!
It would be appropriate to have our new PM talk with Trump, but Starmer is no statesman.
His wife was photographed at an anti-Trump rally. Perhaps that explains why he was keen to support the idea that Biden is fit for four more years at the NATO summit. At least Peter Mandelson was forthright in calling for Obama to tell Biden to step down, and stating that Kamala is not a good replacement. Very undiplomatic for someone said to be on the short list to take over from Dame Karen Pierce as Ambassador.
Meanwhile the betting markets have firmed significantly in favour of Trump to be the next President. The shot was in the Democratic campaign with a direct hit in the foot. Reagan became much more popular following the assassination attempt he suffered.
I am sure the Prime Minister will do so. As will most other world leaders. It is standard practice and failure to do so would reflect badly on the Prime Minister himself.
I’m sure Farage already has.
Starmer has already condemned the shooting. I imagine Trump and his people will be receiving numerous calls from around the world.
Whilst I agree with perhaps the sentiments, should a leader of another Country contact the opponent of the Present leader of that Country directly.
Surely better to send any message via Biden, who I understand has already made the comment you suggest, whist planning to speak to “Donald” himself, according to news footage.
He’s a former President, so yes. Ridiculed by our Foreign Secretary whoarched against his visit in 2017 and wrote supporting the Trump baby balloon.I wonder what he’ll say or do next year.
Why not? It’s reported that China’s President Xi Jinping expressed his “compassion and sympathy” to Donald Trump on Sunday. Trump and China were not best buddies. I’d say it looks bad for Starmer if he doesn’t do the same.
Nigel has every intention of flying to his friends side this week. That is the essence of a special relationship, and it will far outway anything that our leadership past or present has to say on the matter.
Personally I suspect it may well enhance Donald Trump’s bid for a second term as president. It may cause second thoughts on gun law, should he succeed. I can understand having hand guns , sporting and competition guns within a licence system, but see no place for military weaponry in private hands.
Reply Nigel has now to consider the needs of his Clacton constituents, with State Opening on Wednesday. I was not able to fly around the world much as an MP wanting to provide a good service.
Perhaps he will conduct a live interview on his TV show. That would probably have much more impact both sides of the Atlantic.
Concur – media & politicians need to stop demonising parties and people with opposing views ….I blame the woke influence on our courts & government that has allowed these attacks eg just stop oil sentencing, destroying public art works and historic statures etc …its all connected
*Ring* Trump ?
Why ?
A comedy phone-to-bandaged-ear “Aaaargh !” from Trump ?
A Get Well Soon card would be better.
I’m more concerned that the BBC/MSM have literally no self awareness that they have fomented the hatred that caused this. And that there seems to be no effort to address the democratic deficit which causes millions of Americans to turn to Trump – rather, they (the Left MSM) would prefer to defame and insult those voters as deplorables, boguns, red necks…
Trump may refuse to take a call from Sir Kier Starmer, he failed to congratulate our new PM on his appointment. Maybe our new Foreign Secretary David Lammy should try first
I would NEVER take a call from Lammy. I doubt Trump will take a different view.
This is a watershed moment. Trump won’t forget the enemy, of which there are many, when he becomes POTUS in November. Revenge is a dish best served freezing cold.
There is now an iconic photo of badass Trump punching the air, blood down his face, the Union flag in the perfect position and the security services looking heroic with the shooter already dead.
The revenge was instant and red hot.
The election is all but in the bag for him.
Perfection !
Here’s a little background which some commentators might have missed: ‘Former President Donald Trump pledged to release all the assassination files on President John F. Kennedy should he be reelected in November. ‘This time I’m just going to do it,’ Trump promised during a taping of an episode of the All-In podcast, which was released Thursday.’ MSN 21 June 2024
