There is plenty of taxpayers money being spent, but not well

It is quite wrong for people to say this is the worst financial inheritance for a government. U.K. finances were much worse in 1979 after Labour’s visit to the IMF for a bail out and aggressive over spending and borrowing. It was worse in 2010 when the outgoing Labour Chief Secretary to the Treasury said there was no money left. The U.K. was wrestling with recession and near bankrupt commercial banks needed hugely expensive taxpayer rescues.
In 2024 we have just witnessed 5 years of a large increase in public spending, partly paid for by tax increases. There is plenty of money being spent, but a lot of the spending is misdirected or wasteful.The government needs to sort out spending priorities and redirect cash.
It should tell the Bank of England to halve its losses. That would save taxpayers around £15 -20 bn a year. Following European Central Bank policies would save us by not selling bonds in the market and reducing the running loss on holding bonds,
It should aim to get public sector productivity back up to 2020 levels within two years, when it would then be saving £20 bn a year.
It should make a major reduction in legal migration for lower paid jobs, allowing substantial savings on social housing capital and revenue budgets and all the other capital and revenue costs extra people bring.
There’s a £50 bn redirection to allow government to pay medics more and to build more new public sector facilities.
15 Comments
July 15, 2024
Taxpayers money being is wasted all over the place & much of it is even spend doing positive harms. Worthless degrees, HS2, over regulation of almost everything, net zero, over bloated government, people not “working” from home or the beach, endless benefits for people who should be working…
July 15, 2024
Good morning.
STOP overseas aid.
STOP giving money to NGO’s, charities and subsidies to private business.
STOP the growth of the Civil Service. One in, two out !
STOP government interference and growth. We do not need more and more ministries.
Do that and you save tens of billions.
July 15, 2024
++ Our government of the uni-party don’t do common sense
July 15, 2024
So much fat that could so easily be cut but zero political will even from 14 years of Tories and even less from Labour. Wes Streeting says the odd sensible thing on the NHS, relaxing planning is good if done quickly and well – all the rest is more socialist & anti-growth lunacy.
July 15, 2024
GB Energy, to add to your list. It’ll be interesting to see who are the ‘head feeders’ in that waste of money.
Perhaps Greta will get a Damehood…..
July 15, 2024
Mark B
STOP all benefits to criminal migrants.
All those STOPS are unfortunately, the lifeblood of Labour.
July 15, 2024
Ed Miliband is planning to waste £ trillions on net zero which does net harm. Starmer needs to stop this and fire him now. He is totally deluded and in thrall to this new mad religion. But then Starmer appointed him and Patrick Valance so perhaps is it Starmer who is totally mad and deluded.
July 15, 2024
Politicians are genetically incapable of spending taxpayers money wisely. They even invent off piste ways of money creation like the Private Finance Initiative and ubiquitous Bonds. They then go print it to reduce its value. All to pay for worthless projects or ones they like the sound of but cannot understand. Remember, Groundnuts, the Dome, NHS computer projects, and our old friend HS2, that should it eventually materialise will be unaffordable in use. The biggest scam of all was/is the State Pension Scheme paid for by National Insurance which is in reality just tax. Tax used for anything but the SPS. It should of course have been a ring fenced state investment scheme which by now would have been able to pay everyone an adequate pension. Rumour abounds that the current bunch of profligators are about to cut it for those who wisely invested in private pensions. Retirement income that is already taxed again if you reach the static thresholds.
Tax take is spent badly because many politicians and their scribes do not have the experience of the self employed in going into the real world and earning it. I would be happier if the man from Pimlico Plumbers was running the economy.
Reply The Pension is based on NI Contributions NI does pay for the pensions on a pay as you go basis.
July 15, 2024
R to R,
Pay as you go means rob Peter to pay Paul. NI is not a payment that is invested for future income in the sense rhat a pension company invests. It is tax given another name.
July 15, 2024
Public sector productivity could easily be doubled as half the things they “produce” do net harm – so stop all those and fire the people do these to release them to get a real and productive job. Get out of areas they largely do not need to be in. Get fair competition between state and private provision in healthcare, schools, energy, banking, ditch the soft loans for worthless degrees… circa 75% of them.
July 15, 2024
It will only get worse under this new government as it pours billions into madcap schemes to make energy more expensive and as the tax base that is supposed to fund it shrinks under the weight of misguided regulation.
July 15, 2024
While it may be wrong to say this is the worst financial heritage for a government, it will continue to be said and go unchallenged.
This will be the backdrop/excuse to all of the Labour governments ills inflicted on us, and such as BBC/C4 will be more than happy to make sure the nodding masses have the story stuck on that one page.
July 15, 2024
Until government abandons prioritising ‘job creation’ and instead concerns themselves with ‘wealth creation’ the policy development departments will be forever focusing on the wrong priorities.
Creating jobs is as easy as it gets when you have tax payer’s money to hand out. We have all seen the endless none jobs and titles created in the public sector simply to satisfy ‘creating’ jobs.
As Sir John says, there is a lot of money being spend but not all of it is being spent well.
I suspect he was being unusually diplomatic with that observation.
July 15, 2024
Telling the Bank of England to halve its losses would be tolerating the other 50% of its losses as acceptable.
Any bunch of idiots losing that original £30-40 billion a year should be stripped of their authority to go on wasting.
July 15, 2024
Good morning SJR
It is surely a political narrative, that’s all it is. I believe it’s called ‘bullshit’