The battle over the leadership and values of the conservative movement

I read there is a debate amongst Conservative MPs over who to have as leader, which goes to the heart of what the Conservative Party should believe and advocate.There is also a debate over the leadership and structure of the Reform party with some wanting a democratic Party constitution to be introduced.
The One Nation group of Conservatives thinks they lost because they did not move sufficiently in the Labour/ Lib Dem direction. They say the party needs to win back voters from Labour and Lib Dems by moving closer to their preoccupations and ideas.They want to downplay migration, move closer to the EU, talk more about public services and uphold the European human rights law.
The more conservative minded group thinks they lost because many former Conservative voters either stayed at home or voted Reform. They want a new Conservative Party to have a credible offer of much lower migration, lower tax rates and a more focused state, using Brexit freedoms to promote global U.K.
To help them examine this choice it might be useful to analyse voting patterns in Wokingham, one of many seats that passed from Conservatives to Lib Dems or Labour.
In 2024 the Conservative vote plunged by 13,336
The Labour vote fell by 2819 , a nearly identical percentage fall to the Conservative vote
The Lib Dem vote rose by 2392
The new Reform vote was 5274
So if you add Lib Dem and Labour their combined vote was slightly down. There was no net switch from Conservative to Lib/Lab. The most likely explanation of changes in their votes is more Labour voters switched to Lib Dem to defeat the Conservatives.
Even if you thought all 2392 extra Lib Dem votes came from Conservatives you still need to explain where the other 11,000 missing Conservative votes went. The most likely explanation for the 13,336 fewer Conservative votes is many of them voted for Reform with the larger number staying at home. This would marry with the national outcome.
The voting pattern means there are many voters who want a more identifiably conservative approach to borders, taxes, economic growth than the last government managed and than Labour is offering. They split between voting Conservative, voting Reform and abstaining. The new Conservative leader will be in a struggle with Reform over who can best represent this group. Both Conservatives and Reform also will be looking for a platform with wider appeal that is compatible with the core economic policy and border controls they need to unite this large group of conservative voters. Reform have added the Lib Dem policy of proportional representation to their offer which complicates their priorities.
July 21, 2024
The tories lost because they lied and made fools of the great British public.
Even greater fools because said public allowed itself to be pushed into the arms of Labour.
What a mistake to make!
So now we sit and await our fate.
July 21, 2024
‘public allowed itself’?
Just what alternative was there over the years, and this GE?
The Labour national vote hardly changed.
It was the previous voting for Conservative that got a hiding.
July 21, 2024
How would you put it then?
The public made the wise choice of electing the Labour Party?
No. It was so full of revenge ( stoked up by MSM) that it lumbered us with Labour.
July 21, 2024
My area saw Reform votes denied a Tory return and Lib Dem’s instead. Good start.
Johnson should have culled pro EU one nation Treacherous May types. Sunak betrayed Johnson, Truss and Braverman. He betrayed N.Ireland and nation and his party. If pro EU one nation types do not realise they are no different to Labour their party will cease to exist. Good.
Tory party betrayed the nation and repeatedly lied over four elections to get elected. Good riddance. Badenoch, Tugenholt etc. do not Stand a chance. Braverman will not get elected because she is a conservative and she wanted to get rid of ECHR last time she went for leadership contest. 3/4 of Tory MPs are pro EU one nation types. Pro EU one nation types content Labour in office to continue where they left off.
July 21, 2024
We voted to rid ourselves of the PCP because if its record in office. The PCP was, deceptive and incompetent, and made us and our Nation poorer and weaker.
We know that Labour is probably no better, but we now await a conservative movement reset, that may include Reform. We are looking and hoping for a party that looks a our economy and place in the world with realism and common sense. Policies need to be based on facts and condition, not whims of imagination and false projection, and quasi-religious dogma.
We are running out of economic/financial runway, Labour can’t even see it. If we don’t have a robust economy then we can’t afford or do any of the things we all need and wish, and will soon be a ‘first world failed state’.
July 21, 2024
Well frankly I think we are all singing from the same hymn sheet of despair.
So very little point in splitting hairs really.
July 21, 2024
Looking in from the outside, the Conservative party has the potential to split between the One Nation group and the rest. Jacob Rees-Mogg argued (in a Spectator event) that past elections were won by Conservative right wing policies not from the centre. It seems to me that a key reason for the recent collapse of the Conservative vote was it’s failure to implement such policies. Reform attracted many defectors, such as myself, for this reason. How the right realigns (and unites?) over the course of the new parliament will be interesting to observe and significant for the next parliament. That will also be influenced by Reform’s progress in the many Labour held seats where it is now the main challenger and also it’s success in building a local organisation (by attracting Conservative activists?).
July 21, 2024
Quite. The key catalyst will be the new leader. As you say, interesting to watch.
July 21, 2024
Indeed.
You say “The One Nation group of Conservatives thinks they lost because they did not move sufficiently in the Labour/ Lib Dem direction.” how can these dopes possibly think this? There was almost zero difference between Suank’s Con-Socialists and Labour’s offer (not that Labour will keep to their manifesto it will be even worse). Just a tiny touch on the brakes on net zero to go over the cliff slightly later and VAT on school fees (& Gove even wanted that). The Tories even abolished Non Dom status in an act of economic vandalism.
The Tories lost because they promised lower immigration levels, lower taxes, better public services and a stronger economy in four manifestos. They ratted on all these promises and delivered the complete reverse of very high and increasing low skilled immigration levels, vastly higher taxes, very poor and declining public services and a far weaker economy with vastly increased government debt.
Why would anyone sensible ever trust them again?
July 21, 2024
LL
Never interrupt your opponent whilst they are making a mistake.
Their’s a good chap 😉
July 21, 2024
Yes. One Nation Group, elitist Remainers contemptuous of the ‘popular’ vote.
They are so blinded by their superiority that they think being out flanked on their right means moving more into the middle. They are not Tories so I did not vote being asked to support a Blairite agenda is an insult.
We are now already seeing their panic and the direction of their tactics by smearing the ‘right’ as ‘extreme right’ without even knowing who will stand and what they will say.
One thing is certain a lot of traditional Tories did not vote, knowing they would lose and are now waiting for a reset.
The pompous self important Tugenhat, a key player in why they lost will, if elected, ensure those Tories waiting to see direction of travel move over finally to Reform.
July 21, 2024
Not sure exactly how anyone can “downplay migration” when it is happening so vastly and with such life changing consequences.
I see that some are looking into which countries have not been fool enough to embrace the Great Reset with a view to possible flight.
Nothing here now for anyone except newcomers.
July 21, 2024
Morning Sir John,
Whilst The Parliamentary Conservative Party may not know what a Conservative is, the ordinary members and the electorate do.. I personally don’t think that we’ve had a real Conservative government ever since David Cameron was leader. If so called Conservatives are ashamed to promote Conservative Policies and concepts, they should have the courage of their convictions and join the LibDems or Labour.
July 21, 2024
IDS and Liz Truss were the only leaders that could be said to be Right Wing.
And they stabbed them in the back. They don’t want to be Right Wing, they want to be Centre / Centre Left.
Leave them to it, I say !
July 21, 2024
and those who want a return to Conservatives need to vote Reform.
July 21, 2024
Personal liberty
Democracy
Rule of Law…
Some core con beliefs I think?
Every one a fail.
Not as bad as Labour though!
July 21, 2024
Low simple taxes, small government, economic competence, law and order, decent defence systems, no woke lunacy, no unneeded red tape, free & fair competition (especially between state and private in education, energy, healthcare…). Yet more fails!
July 21, 2024
Henry Ford
“Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently”.
I looked up some quotations about failure.
They all said similar …failure is an opportunity to get it right.
However the tories, terminator style, seem intent on setting their failures in concrete.
July 21, 2024
Good to see Czechia has released figures on deaths with vaccination status. Meanwhile our government are no releasing them using entirely bogus excused for not doing so. The real reason is that they know what these figures show and it is not pretty.
See the recent Dr John Campbell videos with the excellent Dr Clare Craig. Suspend mRNA, the Hope Accord in detail, Moderna v Pfizer.
Then perhaps consider just how decent Sunak is with his “unequivocally safe” statement on the Covid vaccines. Plus haw decent the senior statistics authorities personnel are as they keep desperately trying to hide the raw data using pathetic and invalid excuses.
Why would they want to hide it if it showed what the Sunak stated one has to ask?
July 21, 2024
The excellent, nearly alway correct and delightful Dr Clare Craig was one of the many people the government and people like the dire Neil O’Brian MP (PPE yet again so little medical or maths/statistical abilities I assume) appallingly tried to trash for telling essentially the truth during Covid. He was Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention at the time I think. Alas still an MP.
July 21, 2024
In the Sunday Telegraph today:-
AN NHS hospital told a nurse who wanted to support Lucy Letby she should not give evidence in her case, it has been claimed. Several nurses and a doctor told this paper that they had been advised by their trusts not to speak about the case, with one nurse warned against acting as a character witness for Letby.
So is this not the NHS attempting to pervert the course of justice? Is also the statistics authorities failure to release honest raw data on the Covid vaccine related deaths not also doing this? Do we have any police investigation into the vast Covid Vaccine scandals yet? Contaminated blood scandal X 100 times in size and still growing surely one is justified. At least they could get at the raw statistics that are being hidden.
July 21, 2024
The dark heart of Starmer’s Labour has been revealed: total surrender to unelected elites
This King’s Speech saw a doubling down of the trend that began under the Tories – handing power to bureaucrats and quangos.
DANIEL HANNAN today in the Telegraph today.
Surely he is right, though this has been fairly clear for sometime. See for example the recent excellent recent David Starkey Videos. We have Blair Mk 2, Blair/Brown Mk 1 was a total disaster. Iraq and the damaging wars, the vast pension grab, the botched anti-English devolution, the selling of the gold, BoE “independence”, climate alarmism, energy policy, US extradition treaty, burying us further into the EU, open door immigration, the destruction of many good schools continuation of, the supreme court and constitution reforms, the left wing march through the institutions, the dire NHS unreformed…
July 21, 2024
If the residual conservative MPs exclude the Conservative members from the leadership vote they will further reduce the Conservative vote among the electorate. Conservative Central Office, by selecting candidate MPs of consocialist inclination and dumping them on local costituencies only succeed in alienating potential Conservative voters. The Conservative Party is not what it says on the tin.
The lack of democracy in the Consrvative Party has been around for decades and is immovable. Remember the Wets from your time in government, they have procreated to the point where they have little connection with those they expect to vote for them.
Any lack of democracy in Reform is a premature birth defect that can be corrected in early life. As it stands, Reform are seen as the only true Conservative thinking party. Apart from their five MPs, they managed to come second in over 90 seats. This is incredible after such a short notice start. Their potential in 2029 or earlier lies among the Conservatives who stayed at home and a fair few Labour voters who come to realise that their party in power is just as divided, partial, and incompetent as earlier manifestations. Think what spitting image coukd do with the millipede.
The Lib/Dems are just a bolt hole for passing fantasists who are everything to everyone. As far from reality and the requirements for real reform of the UK as you care to get.
Sound economics and border control are anathema to the CP in power. I think you will eventually acknowledge that Reform are in the right place in these critical areas. Time will solve all at this pivotal point for the UK. Your talent would assist, so get aboard in whichever way you see as effective.
July 21, 2024
The will be offered a choice of two that are exactly the same.
July 21, 2024
An if the members get it “wrong” and the wrong one wins they will kick them out as they did with Truss. The one clever thing Sunak did was to manage to blame his gross incompetence as Chancellor or the few days of Truss as PM even Labour did this (and the Kwasi budget that never even took effect).
Sunak as Chancellor constructed the appalling economic mess and inflation that Truss and then Sunak inherited
July 21, 2024
Interesting analysis.
For many of us who voted Reform instead of Tory, I guess we will probably never trust the Conservative Party again. I for one feel they duped me too often. Reform will possibly do the same to me, but not straight away.
For the stay-at-home tories though, a conservative Tory Party would give them something to vote for.
It’s a long time to the next election, but if the Tories move right (say, to where they were pre-Cameron) then I wish they and Reform could do an electoral pact, to beat the progressive left. Sadly it’s not likely, as those seeking power seldom want to share it.
July 21, 2024
Fool me four times fool on me.
July 21, 2024
Good morning Sir John
In a nutshell and after this weekend’s violent ethnic scenes in Leeds and London the move to Reform will become a tsunami.
I don’t believe people are seeking a definitive answer to the deeply troubling issues that confront us more a party and a leader who actually believes in something tangible and says publicly without fear of assault from the woke fascists that there is some form of kickback against the constitutional, cultural and demographic vandalism committed by those who came to power in 1997 and 2010.
I personally do not believe there is a solution to the revengeful actions committed against this nation since 1997. There is no recourse. The descent into woke barbarity and authoritarianism has only just started.
July 21, 2024
As I said a while ago just after the GE. We are entering a new dark phase in politics – Sectarianism.
July 21, 2024
I fail to see how the one nation conservatives can be any closer to Labour and the Libdems policies. Surely, that boat has sailed and sunk.
July 21, 2024
The One Nation team could campaign with the slogan ‘ Twinned with Labour and Libdems’.
July 21, 2024
The tories lost because of 14 years of lies and incompetence. Immigration rising year on year despite manifesto pledges to reduce it to the tens of thousands.
Unable to carry out the mandate to leave the EU despite the democratic vote and unnecessarily locking down the population because of Chinese flue
If the one nation mob think they’re not left wing enough let them get on with it and complete the destruction. Can’t they see what’s happening in Europe and the USA.
July 21, 2024
+1
July 21, 2024
Indeed. First rule of politics, prefer to get sunk and blame others rather than admitting you were on the wrong course.
To paraphrase Monty Python ‘not me Guv, society is to blame’
July 21, 2024
I voted as I did because the conservatives have not acted responsibly nor shown any loyalty to their voters or citizens of the UK. Their focus has been self-centred marked by a distinct cowardice, being in power was the only thing that mattered and they give way to everyone they cannot control, meaning everyone except the UK taxpayers.
Reform positions as the alternative but they are not a democratic party and I don’t support some of their main ticket positions. A move to supporting proportional representation would not be a deciding factor.
We’ll just have to see how they behave in parliament but I think they have to become far more active and visible in local government, to actually deliver benefits for voters, to be a worthwhile contender
In the meantime there are no parties that deserve my support or vote.
July 21, 2024
I feel the Conservative Party modernised its values but it came at the expense of its standards.
Prior to 2005, the Conservative Party’s standards would have maximised economic growth, maximised wages and living standards, optimised tax rates, prioritised opportunity for all (ie including for the poorest amongst us), provided effective yet efficient public services (including the NHS), overseen an affordable housing market etc.
Since 2005, the Party’s leadership acknowledged these things but let their timidity and virtue-signalling get in the way and thus did not deliver the standards which are expected of the Conservative Party. By consequence, voting Conservative in July was an impossible ask.
If the Conservative Party wants to win those Conservative voters back from Reform UK and get the wider electorate motivated again it is going to have to re-align with its standards.
July 21, 2024
If the remnants of the Conservative party decide to listen to the so called ‘One Nation group of Conservatives’ and veer even further Left. The party will be out of power for many years, potentially decades. Trying to out Left the Left, won’t work and isn’t wanted.
It was the Left leaning soppy style of government that resulted in the rejection of the last Conservative government. The public were sick of the constant failure to do anything worthwhile, whilst promising a rosy future at some indeterminate point. Too much focus on pandering to ‘woke’ issues and filling the country with un-required immigrants. Whilst taxing us at every turn.
What the UK needs is a true centre-right political party, to get hold of this country and place the requirements of the heritage population first.
There at least a couple of candidates for leader of the Conservatives who fit the bill. With Kemi Badenoch clearly the best choice.
If you all decide to choose a ‘rejoiner, left leaning Europhile’ (hello Mr Tugendhat) Reform will fill the void. But it will take time and we will have to endure more than one parliamentary term under the Labour party. What an excruciating thought.
July 21, 2024
Good morning.
One has to look at what Conservative MP’s and their ideological leanings are. Most I argue are of the Wet variety as these were put in safer seats CCHQ to ensure that the ‘Great Purge’ got rid of many Right Wing Conservatives like our kind host.
As Peter Hitchens pointed out, the role of the Conservative Party has been to be in office and to prevent a true Right Wing party emerging. So the Wets have got mostly what they want but, they now have to contend with another party purporting to be Right Wing. The trouble is, we all know the Conservative Party is Left of Centre and cannot be trusted.
It is far better that the Wets pursue the mythical Centre Ground, pushing both the LibDems and Labour further to the Left and allow a true Right Wing party to grow.
Give us choice for once.
July 21, 2024
The problem the Conservatives have is that it is stuffed with too many One Nation types, who now appear to be in the majority., if a Centre Right leader is chosen, there will be continuous infighting and briefing against policies.
Choose a One Nation type and you lose your traditional support of Party voters.
The Conservatives look like they will be out of Government now for a long time if the One Nation supporters get their way.
Any Party needs a charismatic clear thinking speaking leader of some sort, who at least appears to understand and commands the wide respect of the Party members and the General Public in equal measure.
Starmer looked wishy washy, had little personality, was unclear on policies, and never gave a simple answer to a simple question, hence the reason the Labour vote did not improve much, even given the dire way in which the Conservatives handled or mishandled almost everything.
People like or dislike Farage because he speaks in a manner which is easy to understand, will give a short answer to a question, promotes policies which are clear and understandable, and appears to be very patriotic.
Whilst his Party is very new, it has stolen many small C traditional Conservative voters, who simply had nowhere else to go, the worry is the caliber of its Candidates.
The LibDems just blame everything on everyone else, even when in control of Local Authorities, they promise pie in the sky solutions, so really are just a protest Party who will never govern in their own Right, their leaders reflect such. They gained a few extra votes at the last election from those in the middle ground who felt they could not vote Labour or Reform.
July 21, 2024
The turn-out in Wokingham at GE 2024 was 72%, much the same as at GE 2019 – 74%. It doesn’t look as if large numbers of people stayed at home this time, who voted in 2019. A factor that might be important is that Wokingham lost a lot of its previous electorate due to boundary changes which would have affected the personal vote of residents believing their constituency MP was doing a good job, regardless of politics. Also, I believe that in some of the areas gained by the constituency such as Twyford and Wokingham Without the trend in recent council elections has been to vote Lib Dem. That surely reflected the unpopularity of the Conservatives nationally, which made it hard to defend the seat, whoever was the Tory candidate.
Reply Conservatives did stay at home. Total electorate was 13,000 lower in this new seat.
July 21, 2024
The big worry for our Democracy surely must have been the huge number of stay at home non voters, who were so disenchanted with almost everything, they could not even be bothered to vote for anyone.
Perhaps a None of the Above box would at least have given them an opportunity to protest, and it be recorded as such.
In my view the main reason Wokingham went LibDem John, was the fact that you were no longer standing, the new prospect was parachuted in from outside, was a One Nation type, who it was clear knew absolutely nothing about the history of the Constituency at all.
In short the Conservatives lost its traditional support big time Nationwide, quite why Sunak went for an early election does not make any real sense, if the economy was improving, if the Bank rates were due to come down, if tax reductions could have been part of the next Budget, if the NHS waiting lists were dropping, At least he then could have said, my plan is working look at the proof, but then we still had the boats !!!!!!
July 21, 2024
I’d have a rule that “None of the above” was on the ballot paper, and if it won the constituency, all the candidates have to stand down and new candidates put forward for a new election.
Reply So how would you suddenly find candidates you liked? Why didnt they show up first time? It’s a big commitment to stand for MP
July 21, 2024
Wokingham not open to easy analysis because roles changed since 2019. You replaced by a young lady from a bank in London. Libdems showering constituency with leaflets and people. Reform started from scratch with a local candidate .
We can say it’s likely Libdems pulled in some Labour tactically and a few disillusioned Cons who weren’t yet convinced Reform were viable and clean. Reform pulled in balance disillusioned Cons. That’s about it
July 21, 2024
“The One Nation group of Conservatives thinks they lost because they did not move sufficiently in the Labour/ Lib Dem direction.”
———–
If that is truly their belief, then they are effectively saying that the electorate should be offered no real choice in the kind of government they can elect or the policies which will be implemented. We supposedly have a two-party system which is intended to produce a CHOICE between two different parties and two different agendas for governance. It’s why they are called the Government and the Opposition. The “One Nation Group” do not want to Oppose, so they are not intending to carry out their Constitutional duty.
If the policies are virtually identical (left wing-green) then the only deciding factor for the electorate is competence: they will implement the policies more competently than the red-green and yellow-green candidates. And they’re on a loser with that because the electorate has experienced 14 years of their incompetence.
The electorate wants and deserves a choice. If the Not-a-Conservative-Party doesn’t offer one, another Party will. Reform broke through the FPTP tipping point in 5 Constituencies this time, but they came second in around 100 Constituencies. The voters who delivered those results aren’t likely to be attracted by a “no choice, more of the same” Not-a-Conservative-Party led by a LibCON.
July 21, 2024
It is interesting to observe how people’s beliefs allow them to ignore the evidence. As was pointed out, the number of votes for each party clearly shows the opposite.
July 21, 2024
It would be nice if someone could put some facts to the One Nation types. Along the lines of …
‘Compared with 2019 (big Tory victory):
Labour got fewer votes.
Lib Dems got fewer votes.
Tory vote collapsed (by half).
Reform got 4 million votes from none in 2019 …
and this, according to you, indicates you need to move to the centre. How exactly do you work that out?’
July 21, 2024
A concise and logical explanation as to what happened in Wokingham. It could also be a fair comment on happenings in other ‘Conservative’ constituencies. Recovering from such an event will require a strong Leader of the party and some militant Brexiteers in the Labour ranks.
July 21, 2024
I think voters now have an adequate choice of parties without any need for the Conservative party to exist at all – they just overlap from the centre-left of Labour to Reform with no guarantee of what they would do if elected. Best they consider winding up.
July 21, 2024
I’m rather concerned about the governance of Reform. It’s not a true political party, more of a limited company. It needs to change its structure to become democratic.
How did Nigel Farage become its leader? He was appointed by the management, not voted for by the membership.
Someone above has remarked about the quality of their candidates. Well a degree in PPE doesn’t strike me as a valid qualification for an MP, as opposed to real life experience.