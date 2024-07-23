Frustrations with modern parties 2. Legal migration

Many people stayed at home or switched to Reform in protest at the big surge in legal migration. Reform had highlighted the numbers of illegals but like the other parties said little about the far bigger numbers of legal.
People were right in seeing difficulties from allowing so many visas to be granted. The country is short of homes, short of water and sewage pipes, short of electricity generation, short of GPs, short of school places. Inviting in so many people is not fair on them without the homes and services they will need, nor fair on people already here facing high prices for homes and scarce services.
The Treasury backed by most parties and many MPs thought more inward migration welcome to fill poorly paid job vacancies and to add to growth of output. Very few MPs in the last Parliament were willing and able to argue we need higher out per head, not higher output from more low income jobs. It needs investment in more mechanical and digital backup to help people be more productive and to earn better wages.
Every extra migrant adds to the need for more infrastructure, more public service and more highly trained staff like doctors and teachers. So why cannot the parties see what people can see? Why can’t there more concentration on the need to get numbers well down? Will more make the case for a higher wage higher productivity economy and stand up to interest groups that think the answer to their woes is more cheap Labour from abroad? A large increase in low pay migration means large increases in public spending to provide them with homes and services.
27 Comments
July 23, 2024
“So why cannot the parties see what people can see?”
You raise other pertinent questions too – but maybe you can partly answer this one?
I assume in terms of pressure on housing, GP & school accessibility, one reason that nothing changes is that most MPs are wealthy enough to own nice houses, use private medicine and private schools. They may not “see” the problem or they may recognise it but treat it as a somewhat academic issue, as they haven’t felt the adverse consequences to anything like the extent he rest of us (on median wage, crammed into a rented home etc) have?
From your long experience in Parliament and perspective, is that a fair assessment?
Reply No. A lot of MPs rely on the NHS and state schools, and those who do go private spend a lot of time dealing with public service problems for the many who cannot afford private services.
July 23, 2024
To reply:- Indeed a lot of MPs do indeed rely on state schools and the NHS. But they do know that they could pay if they ever needed too, unlike many others who know they cannot not. They usually buy their way into the better state schools by moving to catchment areas or using tutoring or religion. Blair for example used the highly selective Catholic state school near Harrods and Tutors. A state school in the same way that No. 10 Downing St. is an ordinary council house as Peter Hitchens put it. His latest book “A Revolution Betrayed: How Egalitarians Wrecked the British Education System” is good.
Lots of the state sector workers also get private medical and dental care cover benefits and excellent pensions. The Bank of England for example. Paid for by very high taxes on people with no chance of such benefits and often with very poor pensions too.
July 23, 2024
Diane Abbott, in an act of gross hypocrisy, sent her own son to the elite City of London School. Many other Labour politicians also used private schools for their children or got round the system in other ways. Rather like the private jet, King Charles, Sunak, Emma Thompsom Climate Change hypocrisy. Do as we say not as we do you pathetic plebs
Emily Thornberry also used selective schools when Labour opposed selective schools.
July 23, 2024
Wanderer gets to the nub of the question. You say any MPs are aware of the pressures on schools, GPs, water supply, housing, etc – and let’s be honest they would need to be hermits not to be aware. So why do they support (or at nest not condemn) mass legal migration?
I suspect they all fall for the “economic need” line where business and the NHS and others say they cannot function without more “skilled” staff. However when there is a skills shortage capitalism tends to resolve the problem without government intervention. Lorry drivers get trained, farmers mechanise crop picking, AI helps medical diagnosis…
July 23, 2024
Reply to reply.
‘and those who do go private spend a lot of time dealing with public service problems for the many who cannot afford private services.’
Considering the dire state of the public services, that is a lot of expensive MP time wasted!
July 23, 2024
Indeed a low paid worker will pay far less in taxes than they get back in housing benefits, other benefits, schools, healthcare, social services, policing, roads, university loans… plus low paid workers depress others wages so they too pay less in taxes. How is a builder or plumber going to compete (and keep his home and family happy) against competitive imported low wage workers.
They also of course as we know from countries (which unlike the UK do not hide dishonestly broken down crime figures) commit far more crime, rapes and other violent crimes and take up more prison space. Google for example – Immigrant-groups-by-relative-order-of-crime-rates-in-Norway-and-Finland.
Plus we get large cleavages in society and voting by religion. These cleavages further encouraged by our very selective and totally immoral plastic policing.
July 23, 2024
I would like to see a legal requirement to vote like Austraila with a abstain box on the paper
July 23, 2024
If the vote counts people will vote no need to force them as we saw with the EU referendum.
Forcing people to vote is just another tax on their time. I live overseas so my vote would be in Hampstead the last place I was registered. The seat has been strongly Labour since 1992 Glenda Jackson who was OK ish and then the dire Tulip Siddiq . My vote here now is not even worth the postage.
People should perfectly entitled not to vote if they choose not to. This especially as the voting system means most votes in the UK are worth nothing at all. Furthermore as we saw with the last five Tory manifestos Tory government do almost the complete reverse of what they promised once elected – even if they do win power with good majorities.
July 23, 2024
Group think and people like Hunt thinking the public only have a choice of the two pro EU socialist parties.
It was not just immigration. High tax, lawlessness, rubbish public services, forced alien cultures, woke trans rot and equality terrorism to force us into silence against our way of life and everything common sense tells us what the foundation of our country should be. We voted leave EU, not the utter betrayal Tory and Labour Party are trying to force upon us. Like Little disgraceful Usurper Sunak has done to force DUP to accept betrayal and gave away, yes gave away, N.Ireland to EU control! We were promised to leave together as one nation, what part did Snake Sunak not understand? There should be consequences for MPs who betrayed our country and what we witnessed in parliament. People like May and Sunak, Benn, Cooper, Starmer and Lammy should be banned from any public office.
July 23, 2024
Much truth here, but not sure you could really ban these people – dire though they clearly are. More and binding referendums are needed. Referendums the public can demand and are enforceable. But MPs will never give us such a system they like their power far too much.
July 23, 2024
Hunt in his BBC interview on Sunday with Laura (a what would you like to say next the Great, Mr Right Honourable Jeremy Hunt interview) was still boasting about growth under the Conservative since 2010. No real growth in living standards per cap at all Hunt in 14 years. And now your moronic party wants to force them to buy EV cars, expensive renewable energy, fit heat pumps and live in 15 minute cities.
He made the usual excuses about lockdowns, Putin’s war, the economy they inherited. No real questions about why they locked down at all and for so long, why they forced net harm Covid Vaccines & ineffective into people even people with no need for them, why they wasted such vast sums of money doing huge net harm, why they increase government debt by circa £30,000 per UK home, why they pushed for net zero – rendering the UK so uncompetitive, why they depressed others wages with so many low skilled migrants, why he raised taxes so much… Kunessberg even fell for the “Truss wrecked the economy in a few days lunacy”. It was Sunak as Chancellor who did that Laura. Truss just tripped on the time bomb he had left for her.
July 23, 2024
Still watching the BBC? Why do you bother, LL, when you know what they and their invitees will be saying?
July 23, 2024
Yes, Ref EV cars, I’ve noticed a number of large manufacturers now only, or near so, offer EVs. And this at a time when many of us are buying with our common-sense and saying ‘no thanks’. There’s trouble ahead in the car industry, and look out for ‘Charging point rage’!
July 23, 2024
You set the scene and explain why the voting public to the right of centre voted Reform or stayed at home. Contributors to this diary are all too aware of this as they are largely of this centre right group.
Further facts from ONS statistics shed some more light.
1. The unemployment rate in the Uk is 4.4%
2. Among people of Pakistani and Bangladeshi ethnicity the unemployment rate is 9%
3. Among the people of Black and Asian ethnicity the unemployment rate is 7%.
4. Among the White population the unempliyment rate is 3%.
5. Apparently among all those unemployed, some 9.2% are not even looking for work.
I conclude that in the UK it is far too easy not to work, as government hand outs are far too high for the lazy. Possibly reaching wage levels they might earn were they in work. All this largesse puts an impossibly higher burdon on all tax payers, while at the same time failing to look after those unfortunates in real need in an adequate manner. Solution, cut unemployment payouts and benefits drastically.
Industry has been allowed if not encouraged to employ cheap labour from abroad rather than being compelled to train UK personnel via apprentiships and the education system. In fairness this does not apply to all industry. Solution, force industry to adequately train those they employ.
The medical profession has been allowed to restrict, with government compliance, the number of qualified students entering the profession. Their unions being complicit, just as the printers union of old held the newspapers to ransom . Solution, open entry to the professions, and there are many, to all adequately qualified from school.
Finally, stop legal migration to everyone bar those highly qualified, or put another way, bring it down to less than 100,000 PA. Nett migration needs to be a minus for the next fifty years.
In general terms we need well thought out solutions to the problems which we are all. too aware of. That is one of the great strengths of Nigel Farage, he offers diagnosis and resolution, rather than an endless list of symptoms.
July 23, 2024
Trump’s deputy JD Vance:- UK will be the first Islamist country with nuclear weapons
Well we shall see, but then surely we have Pakistan already?
July 23, 2024
@ Agricola.
See also the crime figures largely kept hidden in the UK (like the Covid Vaccines Harm figures they try to hide in the UK) but crime breakdowns are clear from Noway, Sweden, Finland…
July 23, 2024
John still cannot bring himself to state on a public forum the real reason for mass immigration. Some call it a conspiracy theory but then they would. Since 1997 Neather and Blair endorsed by the Tory party has caused deliberate and irreversible damage to the fabric of British society. The real damage has yet to reveal itself but it will in time.
Every Tory MP since 1997 should hang their head in shame. They have destroyed a nation because they feared being denounced with the ultimate woke slander.
July 23, 2024
Do you mean scared of being called a waaaycist?
I think that Arthur Miller bloke just about nailed it with “The Crucible”
And I must say I really did believe that our so called civilisation was over all that…at least HERE anyway.
But then of course the play was really about politics and they seem to have become in some cases the most evil, visceral basic instinct.
No wonder folk are hesitant to throw their hat into the ring.
Chessington Zoo chimp enclosure enlightens greatly.
They form gangs and literally rip apart the chosen victim.
Like chickens….”hen pecked” …to death!
July 23, 2024
“Reform had highlighted the numbers of illegals but like the other parties said little about the far bigger numbers of legal”.
That’s not true. Reform made it very clear in speeches that their policy was to have net zero migration, so legal+illegal immigration the same number as emigration (which at the moment is around 600k per year) and their manifesto has a whole page of measures to curb legal immigration (eg. Employer’s NI raised to 20% for foreign workers).
July 23, 2024
Nigel Farage did call attention to the large rise in legal migration, calling it a “betrayal” of his agreement to stand down candidates to enable Johnson to secure his 80+ majority and why he no longer trusted the Conservative party and refused to do it again in the recent GE.
I assume that part of the reason immigration is encouraged by the political class is declining fertility, to below replacement levels. This is a problem shared by many countries in their industrialisation and post industrialisation phases of development. Japan and Korea are examples in Asia with several countries in Europe, such as Italy, in a similar predicament. It is unclear how they will pay for rapidly ageing populations without acute declines in living standards. As far as I am aware no UK political party has begun to articulate the problem let alone a way through it. Instead we get policies that compound it by increasing energy and other costs, raising taxes on enterprise and increasing state debt to unsustainable levels.
July 23, 2024
Talking of ‘interest groups’ who lobby for migration, you might think that at least the Federation of Small Businesses would not be among them. If so, read the FSB’s December 2023 reaction to the last government’s attempt to curb legal migration, by increasing the minimum salary requirement, and you’ll be disappointed. It worried about a ‘shock to the system’ that the government was causing – the system of importing cheap foreign labour, that is. It wanted a cap on SME immigration fees to make it cheaper to bring in legal migrants, and it wanted the complexity in the work visa system reduced to make it easier. So these ‘interest groups’ lobbying for migration aren’t just the big corporations.
July 23, 2024
Since 1997 we have admitted millions more migrants than we actually needed and that has become a huge burden for us all (especially the low paid who need opportunities and a reasonable wage more than anyone else). Responsibility for this situation should be attributed to both Labour and Conservative governments as both presided over it. As a solution I believe there should be a prescribed net migration cap, which the Home Office has the flexibility to increase or reduce under extraordinary circumstances contingent on the Home Secretary’s personal authority and signature. A vast number of extra votes are available right there for the party who commits to it.
July 23, 2024
Politicians of all stripes (with just a very few honourable exceptions) love to virtue signal to the world. Especially when doing so doesn’t adversely affect themselves.
Fill the country with immigrants to do the lowly work, or live on benefits. Ignore the millions of economically inactive already living here.
Create housing and services shortages. Politicians aren’t affected living in their mansions (eh! Rishi) Paying for private health care and education. Being chauffeured around the country in a Daimler (when not flying, obviously)
No, you just carry on inviting millions into the country and keep telling the world how wonderful you are.
July 23, 2024
Why don’t MP have more common sense ?
July 23, 2024
Is “modern” really the best description of the parties we labour under?
I believe I could think of others…
But then, I suppose…would they be printable?
July 23, 2024
Quite simply, no immigrant should qualify for benefits. There is a case that they shouldn’t be able to use schools and the NHS for free. If you can’t earn enough to pay your own way you shouldn’t come here.
The argument against this approach is that they would have to resort to crime if they didn’t get benefits. Do we want to import people who raise the crime stats?
July 23, 2024
It is good to see that the brilliant idea to stop foreign students bringing all their families with then has resulted in some of the dodgy universities going up the creek. They are even having to make staff redundant as they have no applicants for degrees like gender studies. Let’s hope that labour’s efforts to bung them more borrowed money doesn’t work out.