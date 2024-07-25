Reform goes all constitutional

I thought it strange Nigel Farage used his Queen’s Speech slot to call for a referendum on the European Human Rights Treaty. That makes two referendums Reform now want, one on PR and one on human rights. There is no way a Labour government with such a huge majority will offer either, so Reform is left demanding things the government will never grant and which most people do not see as a priority. Calling for a referendum when there is a popular need is best done in an Election Manifesto as the Conservatives did with the EU referendum which was long overdue.
There is likely to be 4-5 years before a General election. In that time there is scope to forecast what is going to go wrong for Labour and to build up a head of steam for change. I think many people will be livid with Labour if the small boats keep delivering illegal migrants, and if well paid lawyers use International law to block action against illegal migrants. Labour may well be forced to take further action to control our borders.
The obvious answer is the one the last Conservative government turned down. Parliament can and should legislate to put beyond doubt what is required of our Border Force and courts to turn back or return illegals. I supported amendments that would have done it, setting out a sensible way to stop the illegals in U.K. law and saying that law takes precedence over any international court .There is no need to tear up the whole Treaty which Labour will not do. There is every need to constrain actions of the international court that makes it impossible for legal U.K. authorities to control our borders sensibly.
The next election will not be fought under a system of PR so Opposition parties have to work within the current FPTP system. It produced an unusually unbalanced Parliament last time where it gave Labour a majority out of all proportion to its vote. That should be a rare event and was only possible because both major parties were unpopular at the same time, and both had been following very similar policies. We still have the accountable single member constituencies where once again many have discovered the hard way they do get sacked if they cease to please. The way to get change from here is for Conservative and Reform to oppose intelligently and energetically. That requires understanding the reasons people are so disillusioned with the traditional parties , and offering something better either by their reform or by a new party winning support for a new approach that does reflect public concerns.
“Calling for a referendum when there is a popular need is best done in an Election Manifesto as the Conservatives did with the EU referendum which was long overdue.”
Come off it, Sir John, the only reason Cameron went for a referendum was because he was totally sure he would win it. Yes he recognised the dissatisfaction but if he thought it likely he would lose he would not have called for the referendum. He would instead have decided on some other tactic. He promised the result would be binding but why did he not write that into the legislation as the HoC Briefing Paper made clear he should have done if Parliament was genuinely committed to upholding the result. The majority of the Conservative Party was as Remain as Labour. those in favour of leaving were the oddballs, the fruitcakes and loons. the Party’s majority in 2015 was 12 seats. He resiled from implementing the resuklt and resigned. The Party then gave us Remainer Mrs May to deliver on leaving the EU, a person less suited to the task it would be hard to find. The Party’s own shenanigans undermining the negotiations with the EU contributed to the Rogue Parliament hiding from the electorate behind Cameron’ Fixed term Parliament Act 2011, to refuse a general election on the issue. Mrs May had already gambled and lost resulting in her minority government. It took Boris Johnson to shame MPS – both Labour and Tory to allow a general election on Brexit. He won an 80-seat majority, but the Remainers never ceased their efforts to undermine Brexit.
Fast forward to Sunak’s Windsor Framework. Far from delivering Brexit it cements EU rule and ECJ jurisdiction in Northern Ireland permanently and requires the whole of UK to remain closely aligned with the EU lest it divide its own internal market or alarm Brussels that UK is getting too competitive. Thanks to Tory ineptitude the EU can relax about the second point.
Nigel Farage is right, the Conservative Party never believed in Brexit and in retrospect I can see that the more it promised to deliver Brexit, the less I should have believed it.
All credit to Boris for repealing Cameron’s iniquitous Fixed Term Parliaments Act which had enabled parliament to defy the electorate for so long. We still await it restoring the sovereign to Parliament, where he or she had sat happily for 300 years until Lady Spider removed her in order to find Boris’s prorogation of parliament illegal.
Reply As one of those who led the calls for a referendum within the Conservative Party we only got David Cameron to change his mind and adopt it when we told him we were close to having the support of 150 Conservative MPs. I think he thought he would continue in coalition after the election with Lib Dem’s preventing the referendum.
Better that than having a party promising things to the electorate that they know they will never keep !
On this I agree with our kind host. But the problem Reform have is that they are, in Parliamentary terms, a small party. The SNP kept banging on and on about a second independence referendum almost as soon as they lost the first one. It is more to keep themselves in the media and public eye. I think they know they are not going to get a referendum but : a) It is low hanging fruit. b) Helps to keep the party faithful who feel cheated by a system where the Lib dems get far more seats given the amount of votes they got.
Your last paragraph makes no sense. On the one hand you criticise, quite rightly, that the two main parties were too similar and then go on to say that both the Conservative Party and Reform should oppose the government. Well we know Reform will but, will the Conservative Party ? I am sure they will offer a token resistance and they can afford to, but as the party that was in government and made a complete mess of everything I think their reputation is rather shot.
I believe the phrase is ” it’s the economy, stupid” applies to Starmer’s chance of a second term. And it will be doing quite well by the time of the next general election, not something achieved by the Tories in their fourteen years.
Mr. Tugenhat has promised that he would leave the ECHR if he were leader of a Conservative Party in government.
This made the headlines. He may think it a popular idea, though he is unlikely to have a chance to put it into practice for many years – if ever.
A cynic might believe it may be a useful thing to say to become leader of the Conservative Party. Recent evidence also shows that Prime Ministers make a number of promises that they never keep.