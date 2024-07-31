Grow trees for timber as well as for the environment

The U.K. has a good climate and soils for growing timber. Despite this we end up importing many of our needs from northern softwood growing states where it takes longer for them to grow and adds cost and carbon generation to transport the wood to the U.K. We even import the wood to burn in the large Drax power station.
The state has made some attempts through the Forestry Commission to boost timber sales from domestic woods, but on a small scale. There have been some tax advantages given to woodland but not enough to generate large forestry businesses here.
Given government enthusiasm for more woods it would be a good idea to review the package of licences, tax breaks and help available. The U.K. needs more than lots of extra trees. It needs bigger scale forestry to back house building, furniture and other wood using industries and to power the Drax fires.
Growing timber for domestic consumption does seem a good idea until you start to take into consideration the economy of scale. If we do not have enough available land to grow the right kind of trees then the cost of such becomes prohibitive. I do not believe that we should be subsidising through tax advantages businesses that would not be able to compete on their own.
As for the increased levels of CO2 due to importing such materials I think, like most people, that this is not a real issue.
Burning trees at Drax is an absolute disgrace. Doing so emits twice the CO2 per MWH than burning coal which we have an abundance of.
Drax are asking for their £billion annual subsidy to be continued after 2027 when the present regime expires.
They are hoping to install large scale carbon capture to reduce what we have been told is good renewable CO2. This will increase electricity costs by 25%.
Yet another wasteful initiative forced on the bill payer by stupid government policies.
The power stations all managed to be profitable until the arts graduates in Westminster got involved.
Scotland felled forests for windmills!
Yes…and strangely…or is there a reason? Maybe commies prefer huge, ugly, landscape dominating statues?
Anyway…strangely there seems to be a groundswell of tree hatred.
Councils just love felling and not replacing them and neighbours get apoplectic over anything taller than a daisy!
@Mark B – there is no rational reason to subsidies anything. That includes windfarms, solar farms, EV charging and many many more. If something it viable it will find a market. All subsidies end up with those the poorest paying those with money to have what they could afford any way.
well said Ian! totally right. but the majority of politicians are only interested in the welfare of their big moneyed sponsors!
Politicians are here today gone tomorrow, as many have recently discovered. They do not think longterm. Trees are long term. My guess is soft wood 30/50 years, hardwood 100 years plus. Politicians think vanity projects, something they can cut the tape to open.
Politicians cannot be trusted on tax, even were they to offer incentives to grow trees. Stealing citizens hard earned cash is far too easy an option for them. I predict that they are about to do it with EVs. Throw out a lot of ground bait to attract the gullable to their purchase and use, then when they are hooked it is sorry boys we must revert to the same tax levels suffered by ICE owners. That political scam barely lasted a parliament. What are the prospects for tree investment over a thirty to one hundred years. Politicians have mostly been bought by their party, don’t expect any moral behaviour over long term investments, have no expectations over parties already bought by lobbyists.
At this particular time, those with serious assets are best advised to make them untouchable offshore. The young with intellectual assets and professional qualifications would serve themselves better by moving abroad too. Illegal immigrants have no interest in growing trees.
But burning imported forests (young coal) at Drax make no sense at all even if you quite wrongly believe a bit more CO2 will end in a fiery hell on earth. Burning Coal is far preferable. It is a CO2 con trick.
Growing trees and using the wood to build or make long lasting things does capture some CO2 for a while. But as a bit more CO2 is a net good…
If the police and Starmer wish to deter riots such as the one in Southport perhaps they should tell the truth, stop two tier policing and stop telling us to “stop speculating”.
So most pensioner lose their fuel allowance but illegal boat arrivals get free heated hotels and allowances it seems. Sounds rather expensive to administer will save rather little net after admin. costs. Better just to increase income tax for the richer pensioners. Or better still stop some of the vast government waste and ditch the mad, net zero, rip off energy agenda.
YVETTE Cooper and Stsrmer have got it totally wrong. It is the knives doing these atrocious killings Starmer. How many more Starmer as the crowd shouted. Stop telling us not to speculate and that today is not the day for…
Your job Starmer is to prevent such crimes as far as possible, not to order us not to speculate and tell or order us what today is not for!
So was this person known to the police already and what motivated this attack? Why so quick to assure us it was not terrorism?
Sorry “It is “not” the knives doing these killings” it is people.
and NOT true Brit either!
If the Police and the political establishment wish to deter riots such as the ones in White Chapel, they should tell certain ‘communities’ that what happens in their heritage land stays there, and is not taken onto our streets.
I think BBC/C4 all usual suspects missed that particular rioting.
On the pensioners fuel allowance, there will be plenty of comfortable socialist types who spout about letting in all who wish to come, so now they can have a taste of what it actually means in monetary terms. They’ve sneered and ridiculed those who have had bigger problems with their areas hosting the so called asylum seekers. They also sneered and ridiculed those who were being kept out of the jobs market under freedom of movement. Long overdue such people felt the sting.
Naturally there will be plenty not in that category who will also feel the pain, and they have my sympathy.
Ll. The riots in Southport are a taste of what’s to come. The government and police are trying to control the narrative by withholding information. It’s funny how the perpetrators are always minors when we know they are recent arrivals who don’t share our values.
There’s “official” silence because the Authorities have got to get the spin agreed. They’re currently rolling the pitch by saying it’s not thought to be terrorist-related and the perpetrator has mental health issues.
Isn’t it strange how “mental health issues” is the excuse for so many violent and often young criminals these days. Never used to hear that …. pre-Blair/LibCONs and mass immigration by people from violent societies.
LL,
It is far worse than police telling people to stop speculating. The police are now doubling down on their misdirection and falsehoods.
A senior Southport policeman states:-
‘ “We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.’
Others say he is not Syrian. Nobody mentions that the family is from Rwanda ! Misdirection by omission of key information.
The US commentator Ann Coulter makes the observation that the longer it takes the media to identify a perpetrator of a crime, the more likely it is that the perpetrator is not white.
Add to this the usual excuse that a crime is not a terrorist offence, it is caused by mental illness.
Authorities have no credibility now. As predicted, violence is a consequence.
It shows how screwed up the system is when the parents are asylum arrivals from Rwanda, where we were sending other asylum seekers until a couple of weeks ago… Let’s just keep this simple and cheap. Man the borders properly and send anybody back who isn’t able to cogently and in 20 minutes prove beyond doubt that their life is threatened in the country they arrived from.
July 31, 2024
Critics of the type of mono culture planting (lots of fast growing fir trees) used by the Forestry Commission claim it makes the soil more acidic and that greater biodiversity (more deciduous trees) is the answer. Either way we can be sure that the new Labour government, spurred on by its advisors, are more likely to remove tax breaks than to add to them. Taxes are only allowed to go up.
“Taxes are only allowed to go up.” Seem so under the Uni-parties for since Thatcher cut them a bit – rather like the endless government waste and vast over regulation only get worse. 44 years of tax increases and deteriorating public services and so very little growth.
Great idea. But wait…. there’s planning permission and health and safety and demand for new solar farms and houses and…. Is Ms Rayner up to the task… will Milipeed take the land… will Starmer make a decision….
Waiting for logic over the next five years is going to be frustrating.
The UK has been importing wood for hundreds of years. The wooden walls of Nelson’s fleet at Trafalgar were built from oak imported from Scandinavia and seasoned in the naval dockyards at Chatham – which built HMS Victory – and Deptford.
In more recent times Britain was importing timber throughout WW1 and it was after the Great War that the Forestry Commission was set up – to grow softwoods. The furniture industry in Bucks and the Cotswolds use beech – some of which is still grown in the area
Shock/horror/disbelief – I think Drax should be shut and replaced with one of Rolls Royce’ SMRs
Reply It would need more than one SMR and that means Drax burns on for at least ten years.
BURNING COAL OR PREF. Gas IS BETTER and cheaper than burning imported wood & by miles.
Can’t we keep gas for domestic use, rather than wasting it on generating electricity?
Coal is perfectly good for power stations.
We have plenty of gas, coal and oil to get us through to better nuclear and fusion in circa 30 years. Just ditch the net zero lunacy and get fracking. Energy is up to 3 times dearer here than the US.
I agree with your position on Drax, SG.
Drax’s generating capacity is 3,906 megawatts (MW) if using coal (rather than wood – young coal) this electricity could cost as little as 5p a KWH. Plus unlike renewables it nicely stored as a pile of coal and can be fired up and down as required. Gas is a bit cleaner but more expensive – but coal can be made quite clean enough.
A bit more CO2 tree food is a net positive anyway.
Reply only two thirds of its capacity was converted from coal and is in use
If we start building new expensive SMR’s will I still get £300 off my energy bills that Starmer promised ?
Carbon neutral energy generation now drives public policy in this area irrespective of the cost. Get used to it, it’s called Net Zero. John and his ex-party voted for it.
Either oppose Net Zero or continue to endorse it and all its attendants costs.
As an aside. Odious Labour will use their house building to change the demographic and cultural flavour of certain locations, locations that have not already fallen to the woke experiment
July 31, 2024
It takes decades, sometimes hundreds of years, to grow hardwood trees suitable for cabinet-making/carpentry. But that is the kind of tree planting we need, not a vast expansion in pine forestry.
Pine forests are ugly; they block out light to the forest floor and unlike ancient native woodlands, they do not provide suitable habitats for a great variety of native British wildlife.
It’s madness to burn wood at Drax, imported or home-grown. Growing trees to supply the lunatic wood-burning policy, when we have coal, oil and gas available under our feet an in the north sea, is just pandering to the Eco Nutters who infest the Establishment.
Donna
Indeed, and it would seem that burning old or scrap wood at home in a designated wood burning stove, which thousands of people have installed, is now not acceptable to the government, just wait for the law to change to ban or restrict their use.
Now that the wheels are starting to fall off Starmer’s wagon, I’m already wondering how many Conservative associations have PPCs in place for the next general election.
SW,
Failures of the Labour party will not return the Conservative party to power in the next general election.
I predict slow but ongoing decline for the Conservative party.
The problem is offsets from net zero accounting.
Anyone who cares about carbon should campaign to uncloak the hypocrisy of net zero accounting and how it increases the amount of carbon produced.
Anyone who thinks net zero is a scam should campaign against carbon accounting as it is a method of making us uncompetitive. It exports industry
A lot more trees are going to come down in Wokingham Borough, assuming Angela Rayner gets her way and increases the local authority housing target from c. 790 dwellings per year to well over 1300.
Completely off topic but we saw two tier policing last night in Southport.
In Harehills the police let the rioters get on with it and didn’t interfere. Ethnic minority policing. Yesterday with the white demonstrations the police intervened and engaged.
The police should have engaged in both not just one.
Of course, NS. This is where we’ve been for some time. Demonstrations for individual rights got suppressed during the lockdowns, demonstrations for BLM got a free pass.
What they didn’t tell us is that a multicultural country has multi culti policing.
Nothing overarching, no one size fits all.
Not a bit (quavering voice) FAIR!
Atmosphere scientists say that at current CO2 levels trees have an insufficiency of the gas and would grow much faster if there was a lot more CO2 in the atmosphere.
Sir John
Nice thought, but government and parliament is dedicated to importing anything and everything. Not forgetting all fertile land must be handed over to windfarms…
then today we get
To encourage the building of £1.5 million homes, labour is considering taxing planning applications with a £270 surcharge
It is an interesting topic. We don’t hear much about the Forestry Commission which is an NGO. You would expect given that that it is not run commercially.
Gov.uk ‘The Forestry Commission is the government department for protecting, expanding and promoting the sustainable management of woodlands’.
Can anyone else see the synergy? Dale Vince(Ecotricity) gives Labour a £1 million donation and today according the media(DT) Ed Miliband is to add up to £1.5bn to energy bills, i.e. the consumer is being forced to pay even more through high tariffs – its not the market that is keeping prices high, it is government appeasement.
They are incapable of seeing the wood from the trees, so they resort to pulling the wool over the eyes of the consumer – sorry
I wonder if it would ever be economic to grow a significant portion of our timber. Regarding softwoods the big timber producering countries have unpopulated tracts of land many times larger than the UK available and huge scale operations, with little nimby opposition or planning constraints.
Regarding hardwoods, I visited a commercial oak forest in France some years back. They had a 150yr cropping plan, with parcels coming up for felling on a regular basis, and replanting being carefully done! Hardwoods require the certainty of very long term government support (or at least non-interference), which is not going to happen here in the UK.
BBC of course wheel out Brendan Cox to unilaterally discredit an elected MP (which Cox is not) questioning the system which led to the Southport riots and trying to find answers. Had names and more definitive information about the perpetrator been released the riots could clearly have been avoided. Cox instead had no answers, and of course Farage as “merely” the elected representative here wasn’t let on there to explain his statement or defend himself.
We have years of this to come. Violent crime, silence or mealy-mouthing by authorities, violent backlash on the back of lack of information released, condemnation of the reaction by BBC etc. without reference or answers to prevent repetition of the original crime itself.
‘The latest Timber Development UK (TDUK) import figures show a “considerable” shift in timber trade patterns for last year, with major supplies coming from the Republic of Ireland, Latvia, and China’
https://quercusfp.com/2022-and-the-changing-face-of-the-uks-timber-trade/
July 31, 2024
If it were not for the discovery and use of coal not only would all our forests have been depleted but also most of the forests in British Columbia.
If we continue along the path to net zero our 1% contribution to global CO2 emissions then, according to the government funded UK FIRES reports, there will be no shipping so we will have to rely upon not only providing our own food but also all our construction materials which will be earth, stone and timber with re-used glass and steel.
Not an easy task for a country with already a very high population density but one where our leaders wish to see dramatically increase further.
It doesn’t bode well for our standard of living, which is why the BBC will be pushing us to end eating meat, use far less energy in winter to heat our homes, and use only public and “active travel” within 15 minute cities.
Mr Redwood – good name in this subject – clearly believes it is good for him to sound environmental. And plant more trees is a winner in that case. He also believes no doubt that growing trees on good food producing ground is worth doing too.
But what is more important to environmentalists, solar panels or trees? And maybe growing trees on heath land too. There are areas where I live which have just got grass on them. Hillsides and the tops of hills where it is possible to walk and get good views over the vale. Who needs views, just plant trees.
This country is going dangerously controlling and insane, in just about everything.
Some people think there are too many trees, many of them are just ‘weeds’ and waste. Oh, I forgot, CO2 and its effects are going to kill us.
The U.K. needed a lot of timber during the real Industrial Revolution.
We’d already gone over to mainly burning coal for domestic use due to wood shortages c1700 onwards. “Hearts of oak” was very wood-expensive.
Basically we depleted our stocks and had to start importing…too busy making stuff to plant trees.
Then two World Wars further screwed up our forestry. Workers going off to be killed didn’t help!
And now..sans oil, sans coal probably soon sans wood…
Well…we freeze.
And they just don’t care.
I do hope they enjoy their NZ!