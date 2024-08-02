The Bank of England gets it wrong again

On its own logic, model and data the Bank should have kept rates at 5.25%. The CPi they say is about to go up again from a brief encounter with its 2% target. It has fallen thanks to world prices, not thanks to domestic inflation. Energy prices will go up again.
Services inflation and wages came in higher at 5.7% and 5.6% implying more inflation above 2% to come. There was no mention of the consequences of the big inflation busting pay awards for the public sector which is a new inflationary force let loose. The Bank knew all about it as they say they were briefed by the government. There was no analysis of the lack of funding so far identified to pay for most of the planned multi billion increase in spending announced by the new government. Surely this is also a concern?
The MPC failed to consider the impact of its damaging losses on bond sales, putting this off til their next meeting so they can carry on claiming huge taxpayer bail outs.
If the Bank believed inflation is a monetary phenomenon they could have made a case for easing. It would be best to do that by throttling back the bond sales they call QT. They are having to set up a generous reverse repo facility to deal with possible lack of money in the system brought on by QT. As they do not so believe they should be alarmed by the continued elevated level of pay growth unmatched by productivity and the way in which a big unfunded public sector pay rise could force more in the private sector to match the inflationary increases.
The MPC was split 5-4. The minority saw the illogicality of the majority and argued more the case I have set out above. The minority too ignored the QT bond sales and the liquidity squeeze in their minuted remarks.
Mr Bailey apparently voted to reduce. A pipsqueak of a reduction in reality which won’t get passed on in lending rates but will undoubtedly be quickly snatched from savers. As in the long running US saga it smacks of doubt in their own actions.
As you say big questions about the wage inflation reality of these proposed Public Sector rises which the BOE was aware of.
Just how is it we mine such rare earth leaders in this country?
The socialist BoE had its friends in government now so don’t expect any sensible decisions. Gideon appointed Bailey who along with most of the Quangos has no relevant qualifications, he was a disaster in his last job.
Good to see Keith blaming all the unrest on the Far Right which doesn’t include Harehills or the weekly disgrace in Khans stabistan.
Trouble is brewing.
I reckon they are trying to cloak Labour in a “feel good factor”…just “working people” you understand…not pensioners or right wing voters.
As to the Far Right ( and who…WHAT is that pray?) …the idea that they are the main/worst problem has been brewing for a while. The Mayor cited the EDL some time back and they do not exist any more! Referred to again now re the riots…like protest is worse than three little girls being murdered! But I imagine that this is a push to force things ever leftwards so that like in Germany even political parties can come under threat.
As has been said for a long time…our Uniparty government is officially at war with the people.
Could it possibly be that the MPC is far more left leaning politically than they are supposed to be and wished to send a welcome signal to Rachael Reeves and the government.
I for one suspected their motives when as part of the blob they piled in behind the illegal undemocratic coupe to oust Liz Truss and her government.
I further suspect that control of all our institutions has been hijacked by the left to fulfill left outcomes irrespective of the political shade of government. This suspicion covers all quangos, the police, the judiciary and even the military. So should Reform emerge as a government in the future they must conduct a comprehensive reset of the relationship between government and the institutions.
It was the Blair period in politics that set this up to hamstring any incoming goverment that was not new labour. We are now into a period of political instability and protest until the theft of democracy is restored.
Yes I was surprised they reduced the rate, I was sure Bailey wouldn’t move until the Fed did to give him cover. I can only assume that enough of the MPC are so elated with a Labour victory they wanted to give them a present. I wonder if the next move in rates will be upwards ?
Bailey sees repairing the balance sheet of the BoE as his most important objective. All else is subordinate to this . If that means more active QT and elevated levels short term liquidity management using the Repo facility in which gilts are trading in and out of the balance sheet overnight then that’s what he’s going to do. Interest rate levels become secondary to this process.
We’ve had the QE splurge on two occasions, 2008 (financial system collapse) and 2020 (the totally unnecessary Covid spree instigated by the idiot Johnson). We’re now paying the price for lax monetary policy with higher rates over an elongated time frame
Labour’s public sector parasitism has only just started. That in itself will drive inflation. Labour know this and so does Bailey. He’s merely preparing for a more uncertain future now we have a proper extremist party in government
There’s no such thing as a free-lunch, we all know this. There’s a cost to be borne for actually living, breathing and existing.
There’s a Labour Government to support; an interest-rate cut had been predicted for some time and the B of E has duly delivered for its preferred branch of the Westminster Uni-Party.
We’re not going to get competence until the senior personnel at the B of E / MCP are changed.
But since the people currently there suit the IMF / WEF and their puppets in Government, that won’t happen any time soon.
I believe it was far too premature to cut rates too. Core CPI is 3.5% and that is still significantly above its historical trend; the economy is improving well and the resulting aggregate demand, coupled with the likelihood of more prospective 0.25% rate cuts, is a recipe for spurring inflation. How can the BoE expect to get inflation under control with this backdrop? I think the problem is half of the MPC recognise this but were slightly outnumbered by the other half who believe aggregate demand will wane prospectively resulting in slack in the economy. There is no credible evidence of the latter and so it is an assumption and an unlikely one too. It is absurd to cut rates when inflation is still not fully under control yet.
I imagine all those MPC members are broadly sympathetic to Labour as they hear generally leftwing and Keynesian rhetoric from the Labour ministers and there are hints at the reversal of Brexit. So probably the main driver is political – to give Labour a helping hand.
They had to start reducing the bank rate. Otherwise it would remain very difficult for enough people to get mortgages, to buy the thousands more new houses the government wants built every year. As others have already commented, this was a political decision, and as SJR points out, it was not driven by any economic logic.
One of the very few advantages of a Labour government is that things get quite a lot clearer about the way we are governed. The brutal reality may not be nice to look at, but at least we can see it for what it is.
This too early rate move likely reduces scope for further cuts, so mitigating the harm arising.
A key question is whether or not the U.S.A. is now in recession. Many statistical indicators show discouraging trends.
(Why have Sunak and Hunt not trumpeted this rate cut as evidence of their astute stewardship? It is not, of course, but such consideration has not stopped them hitherto. Is the art of Opposition as beyond them as was the art of Government?)
Does the MPC still struggle on with its pre-Bernanke review discredited models perhaps?
You know far more than I do about bond markets but is has seemed for a while that 2% inflation is a false indicator. Inflation will surely start rising again soon as it has already in the Eurozone.