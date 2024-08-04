Better transport

If you want an economy to grow faster you need to create transport systems that allow people and goods to get about easily and at sensible cost.
For years under all 3 main parties in Parliament the U.K. has followed an anti car,truck and van policy. Nationalised roads have been kept in short supply. Road management has often been designed to impede vehicles seeking to use them
Despite this people and companies have continuously decided road vehicles are the most flexible and useful means of getting about for all but the shortest distances where walking is best. People value the way their car or van is always available when they want it and will leave when they wish. They like the ability to get to virtually every address in the country allowing door to door travel,
Governments prefer rail. Rail does not allow address to address travel unless you live next to a station and want to make a visit to a business or company next to another station, You are limited in what you can carry onto a train and place in the rack, whilst you can get plenty of things in your car or van. Rail only goes when they want to, and may let you down with delay or cancellation. You need to work out how to get to the departure station and from the arrival station. The fare can be high.
Sending more goods by rail could be an excellent idea but it needs sidings for the delivery point and single waggon marshalling to allow smaller consignments than a trainload. It is possible to use containers, picking them up with tractor units for short end delivery trips.
It is not going to be practical to go shopping by train. Trains dont have stops at schools for the school run. The small business providing service at home for people needs a flexible van to get around and fit enough in during the day. Tomorrow we will look at how to configure our roads for growth,
“Governments prefer rail.” Why do our moronic governments prefer rail? It is far more expensive per mile despite huge tax subsidies and huge over taxing of cars and vans. It is less flexible, not door to door, cannot be used to store and transport good easily. Despite this vast market rigging the vast majority of journeys are made by road. Even the ones made by rail often need cars, taxis, cycling or bus road travel at each end. Train travel does not even save CO2 significantly. This when end journeys, staff, ticketing, rail maintenance is considered. Train travel is often circa £1 a mile, actually more like £2 as £1 is subsidy. A full car can be more like 10p a mile, hugely more flexible and of the 10p about half is tax. If we had a level tax and subsidy playing field and better roads and parking train use would be less than half what it is.
EVs save no CO2 the EV agenda is clearly to force poor people off the road and restrict them to 15 minute cities. Road blocking and camera fines is all part of this agenda.
Yes, our host is making common sense observations about rail at last, rather than trying to suggest ways to keep them running. For sure there are a few lines and services that might be business viable, but think of all the track routes that could be roads, and valuable city and town real estate that could be repurposed and developed for housing, social and retail. Learn from Hong Kong and Singapore.
Please ask how many of those violent thugs have been interviewed and asked about their political views before branding them ‘Far Right’. You can be a violent thug and have ANY political point of view. When we can’t trust the reporting, we tend to look for other sources. BBC – – Not Fit for Purpose.
“If you want an economy to grow faster you need to create transport systems that allow people and goods to get about easily and at sensible cost.”
Indeed you also need lower taxes, far less government, cheap reliable energy, easy hire and fire, sufficient housing for the population, highly skilled, positive only immigration & at sensible levels, far less red tape… so Starmer is 180 degrees out on every issue (other than relaxed planning).
So Sir Two Tier Kier’s Moronic “let’s pour petrol on the fire” speech has had exactly the effect that I said it would have. What did idiot Starmer expect? Who wrote this speech? Was it Starmer himself?
Warm hotels and spending money for illegal migrant arrivals but cancelled winter fuel benefits for often very poor pensioners who paid in all their lives.
2 Tier Kier simply cannot read the room. The two tier agenda was also pushed by 14 years of Cameron, May, Boris, Sunak… but Kier has taken it to new heights.
You can only police with consent Kier, not by idiotically branding everyone with legitimate concerns far right in your moronic speech – and by pushing your 2 Tier Policing agenda.
Has he cancelled his holiday yet? Will it make matters even worse if he does, probably unless he get a new speech writer who does not pour petrol on the fire he has created.
You say Government prefers rail but of course local government prefers bicycles. Where I live they’ve spent millions taking away road space from cars and pavement space from pedestrians to create dedicated lanes for cyclists which some cyclists use whilst others still use the car lanes and other just use the pavement. The elaborate new traffic lights that come with the bike lane are, of course, ignored by them. Some bus stops now are “island” format positioned between the road and the bike lane, and that has to be crossed to get to the pavement – this means blind or partially sighted people can no longer use the buses. Why so much has been done for cyclists with nothing demanded in return is unclear – they don’t pay road tax or insurance, even for e-bikes, and are by far the most aggressive and irresponsible road users out there.
Less than 1% of mileage is done by cyclists and much of this is hobby cycling (people going no where just round in circles for fun). So why give so much of the road to 1% of the traffic and the 1% that is not even paying for the roads? The government also still claims that walking and cycling cause no C02 direct and indirect which is complete drivel and lies. It is fuelled by human food which need loads of fossil fuels to grow, harvest, process, package, butcher, transport cook… can even be worse than a car and certainly a full car. Five people cycling is far worse than a full car in CO2 terms.
Does anyone (other than a few politicians & idiots in government) really think five people cycling say 50 miles & then needing showers and clean clothing on arrival and rerun is preferable to a small full car?
Correct!
What you write is obvious common sense. It is a sign of the times that you feel the need to do so. Yet with another lot of chumps in charge it is necessary to do so. But are the said chumps listening? Probably not as they despatch yet more industries that support road transport into terminal decline.
Indeed people and industries need efficient fairly uncongested road transport and cheap reliable energy. Government policy is for cutting road space & blocking road to further congest, to tax people off the roads and for expensive unreliable, intermittent energy – so what might go wrong I wonder? Yet labour say they want growth!
Could not have put it better. Rail is a lost opportunity. Passengers are poorly and expensively served. Any trip over 100 miles would be better by air in terms of speed comfort and price. It is only government and its netf zero idiocy that gets in the way. Goods are an absolute lost opportunity. Just look at Amazon to understand how to solve a logistics problem.
You say it is impossible to go shopping by train. In the UK yes, but when I was in Spain I often took El Tren on the 45 minute, stop everywhere, journey to Valencia to take advantage of its market, sights , and Casa Montana, one of the best none tourist tapas bars you could imagine. All for about 7 euros return in clean comfort. Might be 10 euros today. Additionally plenty of free car parking at the station and cheap transport within Valencia.
I would not consider the same by train or car from where I now live to Birmingham. Same distance but a totally different experience, in transit and destination.
As for configuring our roads for growth, how about, on main motorways the separation of trucks from all other users. Put all other users on a two lane, each way overhead motorway, with service lane. Built on pylons down the centre of existing motorways. Most of it factory constructed, but get a japanese construction company to do the job. Apart from increasing the capacity of motorways there is a great safety bonus in such traffic separation. With the right architects it might also look beautiful and use little more land. Ideas to enjoy with your full english, in the knowledge that it will never happen in a UK bent on self destruction.
Well not really trips of just 100 miles as you have the travel to and from the airports and all the security scanning delays at airports plus you might well need to rent a car to finish the journey with even more delays. More like 200 miles plus.
Trains are just less efficient, more expensive and less convenient than cars for most practical journeys. This despite the large tax and subsidy rigging of trains V road. What is the real demand for trains if they paid taxes like road users and had no subsidies. Circa 1/2 to 1/4 of the current level perhaps even less as commuting declines and when we get driver less cars and taxis?
Far less flexible too and far more at risk from vandals, unions etc.
All very sensible Sir John.
I can’t honestly see how we could now get more freight back on the railways because as you say, freight sidings or freight yards are required.
Wokingham’sfreight yard has a multistory car park on it. Bracknell’s has offices, and up until recently, a bus depot.
The old freight depot in Reading has a retail park on it.
It would make sense to move freight by rail overnight but sensible doesn’t seem to come into it.
There is no joined up thinking when it comes to getting freight and people from one place to another. We have often been told that the government was going to create an intigrated transport system where buses and trains run at times and to places that people want and at an affordable price but, we’re still waiting for it.
It’s all very well telling people to get on their bikes but, many can’t. As an elderly and disabled person, who looks silly in lycra and with a radio active fruit bowl on my head, I won’t be cycling anytime soon. You can’t do a shop on a bike or go on holiday with a bike and yet, local authorities throw millions at cycling. Is it because communist States love people to cycle?
As with everything the state now does all public policy is filtered through an authoritarian political prism. Transport policy is not merely about aiding efficient movement of peoples but about politicising that process with the aim at some point of monitoring, restricting and profiting from movement of people. Khan is doing exactly this in in London. Tory MPs past endorsed this authoritarian approach. They have no grounds for opposing it. They are Khan.
Despite the subsidies, trains are also expensive, 2 people wishing to go by train from Canterbury to St Andrews in Scotland would pay about £500.
We live in a small, densely populated country where green space and open countryside are at a premium. The new Labour government is determined to further erode the green belt placed around our cities by the Town and Country Planning Act 1947 and it’s priority is to use the land for housing. Using land for more roads would be unpopular.
People do like the freedom that personal transport offers. But the railways are much more efficient for longer journeys and would be used much more, were it not for the endless strikes and high fares. The collapse of bulk manufacturing and coal mining in the last century made the freight network redundant and the sidings etc were sold off. Even the Royal Mail now uses the roads for the distribution of letters and parcels
The number of cars on our roads passed 40 million in 2020. There are probably enough of them now. Using the digital network for working from home is the future
“It is not going to be practical to go shopping by train.” A rather sweeping statement. As it happens I am five minutes walk from a big Tesco and the same five minutes walk from the local train station. By choice I no longer have a car as with the few long journeys I make it was not economically viable. But I can certainly do most of my shopping by foot or train to the next big town. And of course these days there are the likes of Amazon for things that are too big for the train.
I do lots of walks around London. It is very easy to use the train and bus which takes me exactly where I need to be with the excellent London transport services. Yes, harder if I want to do a walk in the middle of nowhere but not impossible.
The trains have potential and should not be lightly dismissed.
They have their place but it depend where you live. But road users are taxes and rail user subsidised. One of the main pains of public transport is where to you store you shopping or luggage or tools as you travel. You have to carry it all with you all day. You cannot leave it in the boot. You cannot drop the kids at school on route, you cannot travel at the times you want, you cannot decide to work late and come home a midnight, you cannot race to hospital at 3 AM if needed.
The Amazon (or Tesco) deliveries you refer too are needless to say not delivered by trains but by road. Train can be efficient if you have 100 people all going from A to B at the same time. But in the real world this is rarely the case. Even then the return journey is usually almost empty.