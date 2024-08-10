Could the railways help growth?

When the railways were privatised there was a period of good growth in rail travel, and a more positive management enthusiasm for promoting rail travel and identifying growth opportunities. One obvious example was to add a short spur line to Heathrow airport. This large centre for people on the move had been ignored by the nationalised industry.
The nationalised business usually followed a policy of shrink and sack. They wanted trainload traffic for freight, not individual waggon loads. They allowed or encouraged the closing of sidings and links into industrial premises. They watched as business shifted to industrial parks near motorway junctions in place of the older Trafford Park style based around rail links. They ceased to actively promote U.K. holiday and events travel in the way the pre war railways had.
Today there are opportunities for growth. To recapture more of the going to work trade they need flexible fares and tickets to attract and retain the 2 or 3 day a week commuter. To recapture lost freight and get many more Lorries off the road they need to actively promote waggon loads with more direct access into industrial sites and estates. Single waggon marshalling and freight train assembly should be easier in a digital and containerised age.
They need to be more customer friendly in moving large numbers of people to and from events. A large concert or sporting contest struggles to provide adequate affordable parking and road access, and many people attending want to drink alcohol so they cannot drive. There need to be enough special trains.
The railway could work more closely with holiday resorts and other popular destinations. The railway did respond to the rise of Bicester Village as a shopping destination as an example of what can be done.
The railway can expand its capacity by introducing digital signalling on all routes. This allows central control and individual train visibility of all that is on the track, so more trains an hour can be run safely. As most track is one way only and as trains can only leave a track if points are changed it should be a very safe method of travel. Modern technology should eliminate crashes between trains on the same track,
All this requires investment / spending. And the government has a black hole of £20bn to fill. So where is the money going to come from ?
It’s all gone down the black hole of HS2. A useless rail line from Not-Quite-Birmingham to Not-Even-London.
Indeed and one idiotically supported by all the parties. So was this driven by fools, crony capitalism or fraud?
But the money also pissed down the drain, mainly by Sunak, on net harm lockdowns, net harm unsafe Covid vaccines even coerced into people with no need of them, PPE negligence and fraud, the test and trace incompetence/fraud, covid loan fraud, his and the BoE currency debasement agenda…
Well said.
And Birmingham is NOT a destination. Lots needs to be done to try and develop Birmingham more for this to happen.
But Cambridge IS a destination. The university. Beautiful, cultured city. Science & tech. And many high tech companies already based there.
Be great to see a beautiful iconic, fast, red-double-decker train, some of the way underground from London to Cambridge with a beautiful, upgraded station in Cambridge and a similar departure area in the train station in London – and so help Cambridge as the world’s second Silicon Valley.
Boring underground is now getting cheaper and cheaper and so no need to disturb the beautiful English countryside.
Also, with a stop at Stansted airport to create more air traffic capacity to London and quick transport from Stansted to London (and Cambridge). In fact, Stansted would become an important airport for Cambridge.
As the objective is to curtail travel with the WEF proposed 15 minute cities, it would go against current policies to expand rail travel.
The latest wheeze is to destroy the holiday letting business after finishing off the private landlord. Everything TTK and his moronic sidekicks do is anti growth so don’t expect any sensible policies.
Well…. growth is an ideological No-No.
Too capitalist. Too industrial.
Along with high interest rates.
Possessions,
Savings…
Except for some I daresay!
Growth is not capitalist per se.The Soviet Union had growth targets-more so than ‘capitalist’ countries at the time-to be realised via the Five Year Plans that Stalin introduced.
Both capitalism and communism are materialist philosophies-they just vary in the means adopted to achieve that growth.
Some of it is currently being collected by fines on road users which is increasing every year by mindless penalising and constant one-way or very limited speed restrictions.
Talking of new fines…. It was reported last night that, local councils were to start fining people for swearing in public. Here in Wokingham, it could be a nice little earner kerching.
August 10, 2024
I honestly don’t think the Heathrow Express is much of a recommendation for privatised rail. It’s an absurdly expensive option that seems to get by using hard sell tactics to rip off foreign tourist arrivals who don’t realise there are much cheaper tube options that will take them exactly where they want rather than being dumped at Paddington where they’ll have to get a tube anyway.
But the drop-off and airport parking charges and ULEZ cost must have pushed more travellers onto rail.
August 10, 2024
On to the tube (Piccadilly & Elizabeth Lines) rather than rail I expect.
I would prefer tourists on the Heathrow express rather than cluttering up the Piccadilly line with all their luggage.
Perhaps charge a hefty fee for carrying luggage from Heathrow. Other lines would remain as before, as luggage is not an issue for them.
Well if trains and cars competed on a level tax/subsidy playing field trains would double in price and road transport would get about 30% cheaper. Demand for trains would fall very considerably if car users were no longer forced to subsidise rail users.
If 200 people want to go from A to B at time X and a line exists form A to B and they do not wish to call off on route or carry much luggage, shopping, tools… then a train can make perhaps make sense. But in the real world this is very rarely the case. When we get self driving cars road transport will become even more competitive.
The government still claim trains are more energy/CO2 efficient. This too is rarely the case when end connections, staff, ticketing, track maintenance/construction, typical occupancy is properly considered.
The other problem with trains is they are so vulnerable to disruption by unions, fallen trees, floods and are hugely inflexible. Trains find it hard to divert round a blocked bit if track. Travel on bank holidays and Christmas invariable unreliable as staff quite like taking these days off or stiking.
Roadworks make driving unpleasant.
I drove around to one of my sisters to do some gardening work and when I had finished the Richmond road was gridlocked. One lane around Kingston bus garage due to unmanned roadworks. If I was not carrying tools I could have walked past the gridlock and hopped on public transport.
Anytime I drive now there are roadworks somewhere. When I arrive I have to find parking.That has all disappeared now. Roads are congested even mid morning and mid afternoon.
August 10, 2024
I think we’ve largely been here before. Reality is whilst not perfect BR was a thousand times better than the stagnant privatised hell the railways have deteriorated into since the rushed privatisation programme of Major’s government.
Railfreigt itself has seen differing fortunes as to what each company was left with – EWS / DB SCHENKER has seen it’s work hugely shrunk by the closure of the the coal mining and generating industry. Container traffic alternatively is the success story with efforts to install pop up container modal shift hubs around the big cities.
The Channel Tunnel from a freight perspective has been a monumental failure due to high charges and protectionism from it’s French operators.
There is much to do and much that could be done but as in so many other fields the world leading short termism that dominates industrial planning and investment in this country is what – excuse the pun – derails it all.
British Rail was truly dire. But this botched privatisation and poor regulation is rather dire too. Not even any loo at many stations. Air-con on trains (and buses) often out of action and no windows that open either.
maybe, if they were much cheaper to use without convoluted, tricky-dicky split/special deals and could be relied on.
But railways are not critical whereas industry and commerce are together with education, finance and a low tax/regulatory environment.
Indeed it can take nearly as long to work out which ticket to buy and if you can afford to restrict it to one train or spit the ticket as it does to drive there. Driving, where no tickets are needed and you can just leave as and when you wish too, store your bags, shopping, tools in the car and change your plans as needed.
Why do trains need wires on the track for signalling?
Why not use dual GPS. So there is always a back up network.
It should be a software project with not much hardware.
Too many tunnels, and dead-areas within high-rise buildings etc.
Too unreliable and unsafe esp with tunnels plus delays in the signals.
So Sir Two Tier Kier’s attacks of free speech and his speeded up show trials continue, surely conclusive proof of two tier policing. Kier and the Police Chiefs deny this however, despite the abundant evidence everywhere. We even have harsher sentences for certain so called “hate crimes” written into law. If this and Starmer’s show trial are not proof of two tier policing and justice.
I see King Charles has called for “mutual respect” and unity following (allegedly) racist riots targeting Muslims and migrants in Britain. I think I shall stick to respecting things that have earned respect and are worthy of respect myself. Rather than blanket mutual respect King Charles style. It seems he will not bother to visit any of the riot areas or try to understand the grievances.
Perhaps King Charles should stick to his fine dining in PARIS — A decadent dinner costing nearly €475,000 for the U.K.’s King Charles III helped push France’s Élysée Palace — the office of President Emmanuel Macron —to a record high deficit last year. At least this might distract him from his deluded climate hypocrisy.
Farage asked the question was Axel Rudakubana known to the police before this tragedy. He got no answer it seems.
CASE STUDY.
Recently a school nearby in Devon made a class DAY trip (out and back in a single day) to London; about 20 children and 5 adults. Why did they hire a coach for that day out rather than go by train? There is a fast-ish rail service from the centre of town to Paddington, journey times would have been quicker by train, but they went by coach. They travelled at ‘off-peak’ hours, very early depart, late return.
Common sense will tell you. Rail is now of limited use, it needs to understand who its customers are and offer a cost and service competitive product. It cannot compete with road in most cases.
answer- reliability!
Could the railways help growth as they did in the UK, USA, and our empire. Yes they could under the management of an organisation like Amazon. I doubt if they ever will, being seen by the trade union movement as a means of exerting political power.
To really work well they need to think beyond signalling to the point of full automation. It happens already on some inter terminal airport railways. So why not run it out on one relatively isolated line until the problems are recognised and overcome, then you have a marketable system or tool which can be applied to all the expansion ideas you itemise. I would suggest starting with a London tube line and build on it until the whole system runs on autpilot.
With this government it will not happen because it would put them in conflict with their income source. The last governments vision was fanciful, and financially illiterate, witness HS2, so their quality of forward thinking would be inadequate.
In essence our second rate railways are merely a symptom of malaise and government’s incapability of organising anything that crosses it’s desk. Not only do politics need to attract a mucb higher quality of achievement in real life than they currently do, but their scribes need to come from a wider experience of commercial and industrial life than the narrow conduit of oxbridge academia. You may be able to point to very able members of the CS, but overall they and politicians are directly responsible for the totally failed infrastructure that is currently destroying the goose that lays the eggs. We cannot afford the luxury of their involvement in their present form.
China,Russia and the Eurasian bloc clearly think so.If you look at the Belt & Road Initiative plan with its six land corridors:-
1.China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor
2.New Eurasia Land Bridge Economic Corridor
3.China-Central Asia-West Asia Economic Corridor
4.China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
5.Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor
6.China-Indo-China Peninsular Economic Corridor
you will see that railways play a crucial role in trade connectivity-and indeed much railway construction is currently underway linking points across this vast landmass.DHL recently reported that requests to transport goods via the Russian rail corridor had jumped by c40% since container ships started to divert to the longer Cape route due to the Houthi blockade of the Red Sea/Suez canal.Chengdu(China) to Duisberg(Germany) via Russia takes 25-30 days,the Cape route 50-55 days(c7-10 days longer than the Suez option).
The answer to the question posed in the title of your diary today is “possibly yes, but probably no”. There is, to this distant observer, little evidence that the imagination to come up with good ideas exists in the railway industry. It certainly lacks the finance or ability to control the costs of running railways. It is ensnared in political interference by politicians who think they know best. It is at the mercy of trade unions who have elevated the use of strikes to a fine art in the cause of extracting higher and higher pay rises to the inconvenience of customers who must pay. It’s prices, I am told and read about, are off the chart. On the other side of the equation they have built some grand stations. We are promised the state run Great British Railways as the latest solution. Based on past experience I am not convinced it will have the answers.
Trains sharing the same track for opposite-destined trains are as risky as opposite-destined cars sharing the same road space: Head on collision at double the speed.
That’s why the wastefully-expensive and obstructive barrier was added to motorways, as an afterthought. A shunt from the rear has much less resistance impact, pushing the vehicles forward into clearer space.
Removing congestion, waste and dangers of both rail and motorway travel would help growth and productivity.
Railway companies reportedly enjoyed 10% revenue growth year-on year up to December 2023. FirstGroup profits grew by a third in their most recent profit announcement. That’s the kind of growth they’re after, not providing more and better services to the public. Why after all would they change a business model (including huge subsidies) that’s working so well for them? Let’s keep in mind that ‘privatised’ means ‘for-profit’.
They are heavily directed by government and several have been taken over by the state!
‘The railway’ is fragmented. It also has a short term outlook on business . It is heavily focussed on government subsidy.
So the ambitions mentioned in this article are not really part of the business plans of the various companies that comprise the railway.
The railway is effectively nationalised with all track, signals and timetabling done by the state!
‘ The railway is effectively nationalised with all track, signals and timetabling done by the state!’
I would not use the word ‘effectively’. I would say the government backtracked and took over the bits that had failed under private enterprise.
Either way, there is no joined-up national service. The lifetime railwayman is also a thing of the past. Franchises do not employ people who believe they will be there until they retire. We cannot even build the rolling stock in this country.
The last Labour government nationalised all the key assets except for the trains and Ministers sign off all timtetables, contracts etc. Thus is a nationalised industry.
I’m beginning to wonder if Sir John has a secret model railway in his loft. He seems to be a bit obsessed with the railways 🙂
Flexible season tickets for 3-day-a-week commuters is a good idea. It should be easy to block-book a number of identical journeys and get a discount.
Special trains for some Events, if they are being held in a local where there is a station in the vicinity, is a good idea. But that basically means Events held in major towns or cities unless the railway also arranges for coaches to ferry people to and from the nearest station (I believe this happens at Castle Cary station for people going to Glastonbury).
Many of our holiday resorts don’t have a railway service (Brixham, Sidmouth, Woolacombe, Lyme Regis in the SW don’t). But anyway, who wants to pitch up in a holiday resort for a week (with or without kids) when the chances are it will rain non-stop and not have a car which will at least allow you to visit some attractions in the vicinity and get out of the rain?
No, I write about them because they take more than £30 bn a year off taxpayers for poor and limited service, dominating the Transport budget for a minor proportion of out total travel.
To reply – Indeed the demand is for better roads but they strangle and block roads, over tax cars and force taxpayer to subsidise the trains. The real demand for trains, if they paid their way without subsidy and with similar tax rates to cars would be less than half current demand so then fare would rise to circa three times current and demand would fall yet again.
August 10, 2024
I’m disappointed. Roger Daltry has one and so does Rod Stewart so you’d be in very good company.
The simple solution to get more people on trains is to reduce the cost and confusing complexity of ticket purchasing, and the use of nominated train times.
Not sure if enough extra people at lower cost will make up the revenue.
Advance Ticket purchasing is now required if you want to travel at a sensible cost, why ?
Often the Advance cost is still not sensible, but users pay against a worse alternative.
August 10, 2024
And those pre purchase tickets are very dodgy.
Machines etc can’t recognise them.
Not valid etc.
Not what you want on a journey!
A full car can cost less than 1/10 of travel by train per passenger mile. This despite the train subsidies and car taxes. Much more flexible too and no need for the extra end journeys.
August 10, 2024
August 10, 2024
Actually they need STAFF to sell tickets.
Very computer/machine/A.i/whateverelse savvy relative nearly didn’t make it to a London meeting because however they sell tickets now ( hostile robot?) ….DIDN’T WORK.
And no helpful staff
Staff are disappearing everywhere.
Even to go a cricket match you are pushed to buy a ticket online! The Oval charge an extra £5 if you buy at the gate on the day. Lords are not keen on buying on the day either and it is cashless inside the ground.
If anything goes wrong you have to ring to correct it
You usually get put straight into a queue with a message that staff are ‘very busy today’ can please try our online site.
August 10, 2024
+++
This country has been turned into a living nightmare.
The agenda is being forced through whatever the consequences.
And however much we used to moan it all worked so smoothly and sweetly before!
Growth.
Britain is on the cusp of something really awful.
I utterly despair.
+++
Me too.
The way they are going travel will be totally obsolete.
Nothing to travel for.
Nowhere to go.
All shut down.
Tumbleweed towns.
Doubtless Ed Miliband will be delighted that it is reported his local airport in Doncaster may well soon re-open for flights which may add to the area’s growth.
But can you see any of this happening when the last vestiges of commercial incentive are removed by our brave new Government?
Rail transport will become more popular once the government has taken away people’s cars with their net-zero nonsense. Nobody seems to be flagging up the problems of forcing electric vehicles onto the unsuspecting public i.e. where will they charge them, the cost of buying them, the short life of batteries, the short range, and the lack of grid capacity. It is all aimed at reducing freedom of movement. We also have the looming crisis in the private rental sector with the absurd EPC regulations that won’t apply to private or council houses. I expect this is to allow corporations to buy out the small investors so they can select a certain demographic to fill these properties as SERCO is currently doing. The government has a plan and the British people are being manipulated into believing it is to save the planet when it’s anything but. People need to open their eyes instead of sleepwalking into this dystopian future.
Recently I travelled by express train to London and spoke to the ‘train manager’, who was sitting in his little office on the train next to the cafe/bar. Neither he nor anyone else on the train had seen my ticket, but he knew where I had been sitting on the full train. Pondering this late at night, I realized that I was an ‘unidentified traveller’, I had paid for my ticket with cash, and the train manager’s computer in his office plus the cameras had flagged me. I expect the system is based on EU rules and has been for years and makes it easy for our rulers to grab anyone they don’t like.
The UK should start to consider replacing the rail network with a monorail system for passenger traffic;
The current railways and rolling stock are costly to maintain, heavily unionised, unreliable ,expensive to use and take up vast areas of land.
The monorail is extensively and succesfully operated in China,Germany,Brazil and America and are ideal for connections to airports.They are cheap to operate, very fast, use free air space, run on clean energy ,are very safe and would be cheaper to use than the current railway system.
They can run above existing road and rail infrastructure leaving the roads and railways to be used extensively for freight.
The cost involved in HS2 and buying back the railways into state ownership should be channelled into a UK wide monorail system which would reduce our dependancy on rail travel and free up large areas of land in towns and cities for future development.
In a word, no. Rail is expensive because it is 19th century engineering – steel wheels on a steel track laid on a stone or gravel bed. It is also extremely inflexible and cannot provide the door-to-door service needed. Rail is as out-of-date today as were canals when the railway arrived. Most of the rail network, except possibly for busy commuter routes into and between major cities, needs to be replaced by a tarmac road along which only licenced private vehicles can operate. These vehicles could be trucks or passenger carrying coaches or even both and they can be safely controlled for lane and distance discipline with computer control. Added flexibility arises not simply because of the smaller vehicle sizes but because they can operate as “normal” vehicles when back on the “normal” roads for load/passenger pickup and deposit at final destination. This will provide bulk and passenger transport which is not only far cheaper than rail but far more flexible and reliable. It also prevents the traveling public from being held to ransom from strikes by drivers whose wages are akin to BBC newsreaders.
But rail, like all Net Zero projects, will be heavily subsidised as the plan is to eliminate the freedom of personal travel.
Trains No …what could help growth is to fix the pot-holes, increase motorway repairs/maintenance and speed, stop taxing and fining the car driver, make all roads, tunnels & bridges toll free, remove all ULEZ, LANs and bus lanes …get Britain moving unhindered
The problem is management quality, government interference and a need for more vision. The Government should have privatised everything and then left rail alone to sink or swim.