The economic records of past governments

When Labour was thrown out of office in May 2010 they had just presided over a big recession and banking collapse. Unemployment was at 7.8% of the workforce. Inflation was 3%,above the 2% target. Real wages had fallen by nearly 1% over the past year. They mainly lost the election on the last few years of very bad economic performance.
When the Conservatives were thrown out of office at the beginning of July 2024 inflation was at the 2% target. Real wages had grown 2.2% over the previous year. Unemployment was at 4.2%. They lost office for a variety of reasons including their failure to carry out their promise to reduce migration and stop the small boats, and for the high inflation and higher taxes of 2022-3 which they blamed on Covid and the Ukraine war.
I will keep a record of these closing figures for what used to be called the Misery Index, Inflation plus unemployment, and for real wage changes. If Labour can improve on these figures I will give them due credit. If as I fear their policies produce a deterioration they will earn criticism.
The last government could have had a much better record on inflation and real wages over the full four and a half years if it had followed different advice on money policy and Covid lockdowns.
26 Comments
August 14, 2024
Good morning.
With respect Sir John, you forgot one set of figures – The deficit and the National Debt.
Let us also see how well, or in truth how badly, this government does on the above.
August 14, 2024
Agreed. Mark. Natiuonal debt is a key economic measure as it will slow future growth: Debt is futue spending bought forward.
Another key measure is GDP per capita, which has been falling in recent times.
August 14, 2024
Mark B, judging by the first few weeks In office, it won’t be long before we have a run on sterling. Reeves keeps going on about a £20 billion deficit and announces billions in spending daily.
I can’t wait for her first budget when she removes the tax free allowance on inheritance and introduces a lifetime gift tax.
We need to let them dig a hole big enough to bury themselves in.
I note that the Leicester Square stabber hasn’t been given summary justice like people saying hurty things on Facebook. No doubt time is needed to establish his poor mental state. A pattern is emerging
August 14, 2024
Precisely my first thought.
Had the Conservatives produced a national surplus as large as our debt, we could no doubt afford to pay the unemployed a median +wage+ not to work, and reduce taxes to offset inflation, reducing this misery index to zero. I’d add annual increase in % per capita GDP debt to give a true misery index. So add 2.8% July 24 over July 23. Debt under Conservatives went from 64% to 95% of GDP since 2010 so around 50% increase.
Nothing to be proud of.
August 14, 2024
The last government could have had a much better record on inflation and real wages over the full four and a half years if it had followed different advice on money policy and Covid.
Indeed and different advice on the net zero insanity, tax levels, low skilled immigration levels, the net harm vaccines, net harm lockdowns, benefit level that augment the feckless, crime, the dire NHS, the 75% duff university degree & soft loans, the woke lunacy, DEI…
August 14, 2024
If we believe the covid inquiry Hunt helped cause the loss of life and Govt. spending hundreds of billions of taxpayers money for his incompetence not to prepare the NHS for a pandemic! So they made him chancellor!!! A bit of a clue, Hunt was repeatedly rejected to be leader!
There should be a mechanism for politicians like Hunt who have shown gross incompetence to be banned from public office. In what business would it be allowed for a person to cause loss of life and wreck the finances, not to face sanctions or sack from that company, but to be put Chief Financial Officer!! Should we be surprised as chancellor he was a sh.. show? Prior to this the Tory quota selection gave us Javid and Sunak! Before this pro EU fanatic Hammond!
August 14, 2024
Labour were, are and always will be a disaster. One only has to look at the worrying state of play not 6 weeks on from the precarious landslide.
As everyone knows however the Conservatives’ credibility was utterly shredded by the absolute failure to confront the illegal channel crossings over the lifetime of the Parliament. Hamstrung by the One Nation contingent progress was not possible. I’m almost 61 and have always voted Tory but no more – they have proven themselves unable to solve the big problems of this country and will even take until nearly Bonfire Night to come up with a new leader for their miserable residue, much like the mid term elongated leadership circus.
No more – time, circumstances and political parties have moved on. They threw it all away.
August 14, 2024
Worse, they had an 85 seat majority to deliver Brexit and change all Blaire woke rot. They Chose not to honour their promises and act in completely the opposite direction arrogantly thinking because Labour was the only other option they would return to office.
Now it is time to oust Labour who deliver politics of spite and envy. A vile party led by horrible people who have No interest in the British people, nation state, culture or way of life. They have immediately returned to Blaire’s plan: EU, mass immigration, quietly introduce law and changes without parliament or public scrutiny.
August 14, 2024
I’m astounded that with Two-Tier-Keir visibly losing control and going into authoritarian free speech suppression “Erich Honecker mode,” the only opposition is coming from Elon Musk, various high-profile commentators like Matt Goodwin and Konstantin Kisin and the Reform Party.
The so-called Leader of the Not-a-Conservative-Party is completely absent and not one of the Leadership contenders has mentioned that this is the land of the Common Law, Magna Carta and policing by consent ….. not the DDR and Stasi. Still, we have at least got a very clear insight into the nasty little former Army Intelligence Officer, Tugendhat …. another wannabe authoritarian PM.
August 14, 2024
JR the Tories nearly doubled the national debt and had nothing positive to show for it and lots of negatives – like many excess net harm Covid vaccine and lockdown deaths and a wrecked economy, highest taxes for 70 years, piss poor public services…
Wes Streeting says NHS ‘failures’ in case of Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane are ‘shocking’
and he is right but the NHS, Government, MHRA, PHE net harm vaccine negligence killed at least 50,000 times more peope Wes. So any comment on this? Any criminal manslaugher investigations yet?
Will anyone get fired or even admonished? Or will they all get new jobs and honours. Patrick Vallance, Van Tam, Chris Whitty, the MHRA, Hancock, the people now fiddling the stats. to try to hide it all…
August 14, 2024
Will anyone, even in the clear cut Valdo killings case even be mildly rebuked? Or will they just go on and the enjoy their gold plated pensions.
August 14, 2024
LL,
Your adding up fails you. Nearly doubled the national debt!
Oh,no. £800 billion when Tories came to office, now nearly £3 trillion!! In 2010 Tory party promised to balance structural deficit and pay down debt by 2015, 2017, 2019,2021 and then abandoned.
August 14, 2024
If labour really want to follow the insanity of net zero as pushed by the deluded Ed Miliband they will be heading for doubling government debt again – at least. Also for zero net benefit and mass economic damages to living standards.
August 14, 2024
“They lost office for a variety of reasons including their failure to carry out their promise to reduce migration and stop the small boats, and for the high inflation and higher taxes of 2022-3 which they blamed on Covid and the Ukraine war.”
Real causes were actually net harm lockdowns, net harm Covid vaccines, net zero lunacy, vast government waste all over the place. They did not even try to limit legal or illegal immigration! Total contempt for the electorate and tax payers. So now were have to suffer even worse.
August 14, 2024
First, thank you for speaking with clarity on GBNews last night.
At risk of sounding mealy mouthed I maintain that Labour won the last election by default. There was no great movement towards them. Give and take their vote share was the same as in 2019. Around 66% of the electorate did not vote for them and a large segment of that 66% did not vote at all. That feeling has not gone away in that about 36% of Conservative voters have no interest in who wins their protracted leadership contest. All lined up in suits, I am reminded to recall what you would call them in court, the accused.
We are on dangerous political ground. A large majority party in Parliament resting on low support electorally. A navel gazeing opposition in which the electorate has only passing interest. A Civil Service reeling under a loss of power , but intent on continuing to pull the strings in contradiction of it’s title. A proliferation of heretical beliefs such as woke and nett zero that continue to infect the decision making processes throughout our instiutions.
A situation open to revolution on one hand, or absolute clarity of thought and growing support among the electorate on the other. I look to a professional Reform to provide the latter, and look forward to harvest time in 2029. What has gone before for countless years does not work for anything other than narrow vested interests, least of all, the electorate.
August 14, 2024
Good Morning,
What about a few more telling yardsticks: National Debt to GDP, Cost of National Debt to GDP, Trade deficit, Government income to expenditure deficit, Nett Migration, NHS expenditure to GDP, Civil Service cost to GDP, Defence spending to GDP. There are plenty more to look at to show how cost effective governments are.
No more cherry-picking, look at the whole picture.
August 14, 2024
Sir John,
Your last paragraph says it all. The Conservative Party had been going in the wrong direction for 14 years, it needs a complete reset, but there is no sign of those still left in the Party understanding that. The new leadership elections will show if the Conservative Party can restore faith in conservative values or just carry on in the wrong direction.
August 14, 2024
The Conservatives vote stayed home because the Conservative party was not recognised as Conservative any longer.
Permitting identity politics, high taxation and ridiculous levels of legal and illegal immigration together with being unable to direct the civil service to act on government policy and allowing protesters of one mindset too much leeway to protest while curtailing protesters of other mindsets. Not pursuing the benefits of no longer being legislated over by the EU and Net zero then compounded the problem.
Labour will now pursue those same polices and hopefully the electorate will realise the folly of voting for the two main establishment parties and someone else will get a go.
August 14, 2024
The Conservatives lost simply because they failed on most policies they dream’t up and put forward.
A feeling of total incompetence, decay and delay with anything government proposed, ran or were even involved with.
The only thing that grew under the conservatives was the tax take, the national debt, immigration, the number of potholes, and the NHS waiting list, etc etc etc.
They got what they deserved for failure across the board.
Were Labour or the LobDems going to be any better ?
No, and most people knew that (hence the low vote for them) but we needed to show that 14 years of mainly failure, was simply not good enough.
We are now where we are, with a different set of politicians in charge who want even bigger State with more control over our lives and finances.
The future looks bleak for the UK, but perhaps something good will eventually rise from the ashes.
August 14, 2024
If we look back at Boris Johnson’s tenure, he was a bit unlucky. We had voted to leave the EU and he was going to see it through. But along came Covid. Yes most of us can now see the whole Pandemic thing was an exaggerated nonsense, leading to unnecessary lockdowns and massive financial costs. It however derailed much of the governments work.
The constant promises of all the Conservative PM’s to ‘stop the boats’ and get immigration down were an absolute failure.
The reluctance to tell the truth about ‘net zero’ and it’s costs continued to hang over the government.
Now we have a far-left Labour government doing all it can to punish the heritage population for wanting an end to excessive immigration. Using the destruction of freedom of speech as a sledgehammer.
What an absolute shambles governance of the laughingly name ‘United Kingdom’ has become.
August 14, 2024
My take is that the party lost the 2024 election because of Sunak’s espousal of anti-net zero, pro-fossil fuel policies involving £billions in subsidies paid directly to the energy companies – who have just announced more £billions in record profits and an uplift in their dividends
Sunak and Reform actively campaigned against renewable energy. They were decisively rejected by the electorate. Conservative supporters either stayed at home or voted for the pro-net zero parties, who took a combined 486 seats or 74.8% of the vote.
Second-hand EV cars have never been so cheap. One of Mrs Gold’s granddaughters is expected to get to university this year. Impressed, I’ve bought her a three-year old 40kWh Nissan Leaf for less than £5000, which offered extraordinary good value. She can charge it up on my solar panels for free when she comes to visit.
Reply You are well detached from conservative opinion. 24% voted Conservative and 14% voted Reform compared to 34% voting Labour. Many Conservatives stayed at home so turnout was low. If net zero policies are so good why do so few buy EVs and heat pumps?
August 14, 2024
The Conservative Governments gave every impression that they were tin-eared to the advice which they didnt want to hear. With hindsight, I bet they wish they had listened to that advice, avoided the mistakes and would likely still be in power today.
August 14, 2024
Beside the obvious 3 or 4 major failings of the last Government, they also lost ‘the changing room’ – football expression for the squad doesn’t believe in the leadership/tactics/ selection. The electorate continued to be more and more frustrated with inactivity or wrong activity as the months went by. Finally we voted ‘with our feet’.
August 14, 2024
Once again the deterrent value of military strength has become apparent, when considering the current hostilities in the Middle East
Despite the Israeli MOSSAD conducting a highly successful campaign of assassinations against leaders of the forces allied against it – and multifarious threats of “punishment” against Israel from the chief Ayatollah, Hezbollah and the IRGC – nothing has happened.
Israel has warned that any direct attack from Iran will result in a “disproportionate” response. This has made her enemies think twice, while American reinforcements arrive to help defend her ally.
If only a ceasefire deal with HAMAS over Gaza could be reached, the world could breathe again
August 14, 2024
Victory was squandered by the Conservatives. The ground was set by Boris Johnson’s inept govt – doing the opposite of what he said he would on immigration and taxes, kow-towing to the blob on lockdowns and then with his stupid personal behaviour. Even as he left, the Conservatives, remarkably, had recovered to -5% in the polls. But the decision to choose Liz truss as leader and PM finished us off, with her staggering incompetence, lack of preparation and inability to articulate arguments and policy. Sunak was of course also a disappointment. The decision to call the election in the summer was obviously foolish as was the nothing-burger of a manifesto.
Labour so far has done nothing positive but on the other hand have performed to expectations – waste on public sector wages, new quangos, green crap and wokery. Probably growth and investment-destroying taxes to come. What a dismal position.
August 14, 2024
If our economy is so important to politicians and government why was there no apparent attempt to gear up economic growth off radical areas such as net zero energy and the covid situation. Instead the PPE geniuses and lawyers panic and splurge our money to foreign suppliers and governments.
Why no ramping up of actually making useful stuff that we could maybe export as well?
I was already disillusioned with Conservatives before those two economic crises because of the indifference to the decline of our manufacturing, if not actively helping it along, by a party of individualists pulling in too many different directions .. except the ones the were expressly voted in to do.