New towns or just more houses?

Even if the government reduced legal migration and stops illegal through its policing of the gangs the U.K. population is likely to continue to expand quickly from migration over the next five years as during the last 20 years.
This means the government needs to get to its target of 300,000 new homes a year, which is stretching.
The government has floated the idea of establishing new towns or cities to achieve this new higher target. It has yet to identify where and how these will be established. Previous new towns were pioneered by New Town Corporations charged with assembling land and granting planning permission. Public money or guarantees were used to get it going, by harnessing large amounts of private capital and ending up with plenty of private ownership. Milton Keynes was one of the later examples.
At the recent peak rate of 750,000 additional people coming to live here you would need to build 3 Southamptons a year. This has not been happening and is impossible. There is discussion of building 3 or 4 new towns over a period of years. They could be near Bristol, York and Oxford. There is Labour pressure for a new town between Oxford and Cambridge along the improved east-west rail line being put in between them.
If they want to do this they will need to speed up the process and legislate to give them planning override and control of the area designated.
I would be interested in your thoughts on what is a realistic level of migration. Are new towns a good idea? Where should they be located? Is it right to override current planning controls and local opposition to large scale development?
August 15, 2024
Where are these ‘boat people’ going to get the ‘plenty of private capital’ to fund all of this disaster?
Or is the plan to get British people to ‘sell’ their current homes for what the market price in the 3rd world areas of the U.K. command (ie be robbed) and spend their life’s work purchasing a new house in an area not yet devalued by the incoming hoards?
Anyway we need the government to announce which areas are to be sacrificed next so we can all move well away from them.
August 15, 2024
I assume it will be in the few Tory or LibDim areas left mainly.
August 15, 2024
Lynn, I’d suggest the Government go a step further.
The biggest problem on Earth is the massive increase of the human population over the last 200 years (1800 = 1bn, now at 8bn). Put aside how much this affects climate change – it does affect land usage/habitat destruction, natural resource depletion, water consumption, pollution, etc. Also has effects on world order and national security.
We should aim for net zero migrtation in the UK and from there to gradual population decline. That would be a truely worthwhile target for our Government to lead the world in.
August 15, 2024
It won’t be necessary Lynn. Sensible people with any skill are leaving the country.
We are being displaced by third world unskilled labour as government policy. Tax revenues will drop, public services will have to be slashed and many will seek refuge elsewhere
By this time the liblabcon will have completely destroyed our nation and lifestyle at the alter EDI and net zero. Hold on for a bumpy ride as the recent demos are only a precursor.
August 15, 2024
I can’t see how it will happen.
The log-jams are lack of 1/ trades 2/ materials 3/ available land and 4/ finance.
So Labour can in theory print money for 4, compulsorily purchase and legislate for 3, but without indigenous materials a supply chain blockage will happen, and without trades the whole shebang just can’t happen. The only way round it is to import more trades from Poland etc. and those sources are likely exhausted and would add to housing demand in itself. No way people already here will be bothered enough to do the job. It will get stuck in the mess alongside all the other Labour mistakes.
August 15, 2024
Will our new government pick up the Oxford Cambridge expressway or is it dead in the water.
Reply Doubt it will. They seem to hate new roads though they would work.
August 15, 2024
Good morning.
* Zero immigration.
* No !
* If any, Scotland. They have plenty of space. Or Northern Ireland. Failing all that, the Falklands.
*These will be in Conservative voting areas. So who cares ? It is about time they had their noses rubbed in diversity and their house prices crashed. This is the price the Tory’s must pay for betraying BREXIT.
August 15, 2024
I agree. Just how many Doctor’s, engineers, teachers and other high flyers can a small country such as ours absorb or need?
August 15, 2024
Well voters gave their thought in four manifestos and the Tories promised to deliver – Net levels to the tens of thousands Cameron promised and £1m IHT. They lied and failed even to try, delivered a fake half Brexit, botched Covid, coerced net harm vaccines into most people & so now we have to suffer even worse from the vile two tier kier and Stasi (hugely anti-free speech) Starmer. Plus his appalling team the worse ones being Lammy, Ed Balls (you are all far right scum Rayner) and two tier Evette Cooper. Plus net zero mad zealot Miliband what is a few £ trillion her or there?
August 15, 2024
Well Mark! you seem content just to say “not in my kingdom” I firmly support Reform Uk which say “ Net Zero migration. We have allowed the politicians to destroy Great Britain, now is the time to drive out the murderers , crooks and lowlife , restoring OUR country back to what our fathers fought for!.
Sir John, the new town idea is very slow, as demonstrated by the efforts of building Craigavon in Northern Ireland! Looking at that effort, I would suggest that present day incompetent politicians have neither the brains nor the ability to see that through, their attention span is short before they leap to another plan!
August 15, 2024
I thought that the Reform party objective of a net zero level of migration was right after twenty years of unprecedented growth in net migration. Unfortunately too many of the ruling elite (politicians, the Treasury, think tanks) believe it is the way to increase GDP and unsaid, perhaps the way to compensate for a declining fertility rate. Their calculations would appear to ignore the cost of accommodating the new arrivals and of providing public services(schools, hospitals, etc) to support them.
It would be quicker to attempt to absorb the increase within established communities than to build new towns. New towns would be but another opportunity for the ruling elite to impose their “solutions” on the rest of us, driven by dogma not by economic and social realities. Local communities would be right to protest. I have zero confidence in the ability of the political class to manage any of this effectively, especially as the Labour government appears content to see the continued surge in inward migration (legal and illegal) and to do nothing about it.
August 15, 2024
New Labour used the dwindling workforce as an excuse for immigration.
Reading through a Hansard debate back in the early 2000’s it was pointed out by a Conservative (remember them?) that in fact the workforce was fine even going forward to as far as 2020, even noting that were numbers an issue mass immigration was not a sensible answer.
The reason so many are not having families is because they cannot afford to buy a house and there is little if any council housing available. What was an offer was going to others coming in as a priority. Nothing changed once Cameron and successive pretend Conservatives took over.
August 15, 2024
I have zero confidence in the ability of the political class to manage any of this effectively. Labour even less chance than Sunak but both has entirely the wrong policies 180 degrees out. Sunak did put a tiny tough on the net zero break where Miliband has his foot on the accelerator heading straight for the £trillions cliff. Is Ed really so damn thick as to believe the net zero climate con trick? Well perhaps he did read PPE but Miliband and Starmer both have Bs in physics A levels and some maths so no excuse for not seeing that net zero is a con trick and the Covid Vaccines did huge harm as will Vat on school fees, open door immigration, abolition of non doms…
August 15, 2024
Our local council have an up to date Local Plan and a five year land bank as required. We have accepted 5000 new houses round a small market town, yet this new so called government (increasingly becoming an autocracy) have binned this and our new share of immigration is another 500 new houses per year. Good luck with that, as the houses now being built are not selling as expected and I cannot see any builder erecting new houses on spec when they have hundreds already on their books waiting for new buyers. This lot do not have a clue of what goes on outside the Westminster bubble and are heading for another disaster. As I said recently, but unpublished, you can push immigrants anywhere you want, but you cannot make them stay there, if as we are always told they have relatives etc. in other parts of the country.
August 15, 2024
The quality of life will keep falling until people from the worst part of planet turn their noses up at us.
August 15, 2024
We need Net Zero immigration and only genuinely high skilled / high worth individuals allowed to settle here.
I don’t want any new towns. Enough of our countryside has already been sacrificed to build little boxes made of ticky-tacky because Governments for the last 30 years opened the floodgates and imported 10 million people against the wishes of the settled population.
If we must have a new town, build it on the Sandringham Estate or Highgrove. It’s about time the “Elite” made some sacrifices.
August 15, 2024
It must never be forgotten, SJR, that your party in government allowed mass migration on the scale that gave us this crisis. They were unfit to govern and were rightly kicked out. Now this country is becoming an increasingly unpleasant place to live. Thanks to the overcrowding, we need three Southamptons a year, you say, but we can’t build on that scale. Why discuss something which you say is impossible? We have to grit our teeth and get through the next few years in the hope that we’ll then have a government that acts responsibly. One which will at least have the sense to turn off the tap, when we’re being flooded out with rising levels of migrants. Until then, all I know is that any sensible advice you or anyone else commenting on this blog might come up with won’t be followed.
August 15, 2024
I would question the need to increase the population at all. Not only would I halt immigration, legal and illegal, but I would make strenuous efforts to remove all the illegals already in our system living unidentifiable lives.
One of my first steps would be to intoduce, via an expanded MI5/ Special Branch, a biometric ID card such as I carried in Spain. There was no problem in getting one providing the applicants information given matched the information the Policia National already had. Possesion greatly simplyfied daily life. I have no expectation of the arrival of the political will to do it here in the UK.
Another step would be the onus of mandatory training of the skills that all enterprises required, negating the need to import them except in exceptional circumstances. Specifically aimed at such as the NHS. Back loading the population to satisfy needs within our infrastructure only further overloads that infrastructure.
Only when all the above has been achieved can you assess the size of the housing problem you have, and the alternative steps you might take to rectify the situation. So rushing to build new towns or expand rural villages is not a first step, though could be a later one. Not every area of the UK is the same.
Take Cornwall for instance. Industries are tourism, farming, and fishing. Tourism and the desire for second homes has inflated the price of housing those who work in those three industries and any others based in Cornwall. My suggestion is to look at two tier housing a la Guernsey. A local market for the cornish and an open market for incomers. That way demands on either market do not clash and the incomers continue as local periodic customers. One solution for one problem.
I cannot begin to solve London’s problems where 50% of those living there were not born in the UK. Where the people think the disasterous reign of their mayor is better than where they originated, so re- elect him to continue the process of running it into the ground. Would it be desireable to dump chunks of it in the form of satellite towns on our countryside , I think not. It would just spread the problems that London contains. London’s problems need solutions within London. I am not optimistic.
August 15, 2024
High levels of immigration, requiring new cities or the equivalent numbers of new dwellings in existing towns, is obviously incompatible with the desire to reach net zero quickly, which is shared by most political parties. More people means more resources are required: electricity, water, heating, food (and more building means less farmland to produce it), transport ( whether private or public) and of course the building materials needed to construct the new houses.
August 15, 2024
Net migration should be zero for 10 years, then re-assess because we are already one of the most densely populated countries of the World.
The more people we have, then the more Land is required to house them, unless you build upwards.
An interesting tour many years ago around San Diago.
Before that city was developed a few rules were put in place by the corp[oration having seen the stress and chaos of living in many other expanding Cities.
They wanted development to mimic the feeling of living within an open hand, rather than in a stressful clench fist.
A simple rule was put in place that no building would be allowed, which put another in the shade for more than 2 hours a day, thus density and height would be limited by this natural but simple requirement.
August 15, 2024
For decades prior to the advent of Blair immigration ticked along at about 10,000 p.a., a figure which could easily be assimilated and which met the needs of the country. Blair deliberately opened the doors to flood us with what he hoped would be new Labour voters and also to rub the right’s nose in diversity. Since then the so-called Conservative government failed to get a grip on the situation.
We need to get back to the historic levels of net immigration. People ask where we will get those we need to do certain jobs from. Two answers, get the 5 million on long-term out of work benefits back to work and improve productivity.
Meanwhile we have to solve the present housing problem we have. Both rents and prices are too high. The rental market is a question of supply and demand. The alterations made to taxation and the imposition of additional burdens on landlords has reduced the supply of rental properties, as it always does when governments interfere. Property prices are high for two reasons: lack of supply and recently the availability of cheap credit. The price of credit is now normalising. The baby boomers are beginning to fall off their perches, which will help a little. However, the real constraint to house building is not the lack of planning permissions granted, but the lack of people with the skills to build the houses. Perhaps it is time to admit the comprehensive education system has failed and to go back to a selective system, as they have in Germany, for example, so that schools can once again teach the non-academic trade skills.
August 15, 2024
Yes! that’s what we want. 300,000 new houses every year.
Concreting over England to house the world ……….
August 15, 2024
New towns? Yes, certainly. Where? Somewhere around Calais or Boulogne. The government should control our borders. We have had enough migration to last us for the next century at least. We don’t need any more, legal or illegal.
August 15, 2024
The reason we have seen a collapse in house building is because it is nowadays such an onerous and time consuming activity, with contributions having to be made to “infrastructure” and other such completely unrelated issues which were previously never required. We have only had what is in effect socialist town planning legislation since 1947. Most listed buildings and architectural gems were built prior to that date. The solution is to thwart the absurd delays within the town planning system, and make it much easier to build houses, by initially simply providing a deemed planning consent if a town planning application is not decided within 28 days, and no requirement to contribute to “infrastructure. House building activity would explode, which is what is needed.
August 15, 2024
Many think that the new Chancellor’s desire to grow the economy is going to involve more net growth in migration. The migrants need somewhere to live, so as Sir John points out, building more houses is necessary.
Building new towns is probably the least worst option. Huge acreages of prime agricultural land are being permanently lost to housing anyway – only currently it’s piecemeal, nibbling at the green belts.
The recent, regrettable, outbreak of summer riots were targeted at asylum seekers and the boat people. Many suggest that Britain is now full up; we have taken in as many as we can. Angela Rayner has now scrapped Govey’s plan to limit social housing applications to long-term British residents – this is likely to cause more friction between our communities
Maybe its time to strictly control inward migration on the Australian system. Improved productivity and making work more economically desirable to those who are currently inactive would give us a breathing space
August 15, 2024
I see nothing about new towns in the draft National Planning Policy Framework document. They aren’t going to be part of the local authority planning agenda for a long time to come, it would seem.
August 15, 2024
We need zero immigration except for families of first generation Brits who meet a spouse while abroad (or who use Russian wives type websites) following a rigorous visa approval process to determine that the union is sound.
The responsibility for Councils to house immigrants when they turn up with no accommodation needs to be removed so low paid immigrants have no expectation of being housed and NO in work or out of work benefits should be paid to any immigrant until they have paid at least full time minimum wage levels of tax and NI for five years.
While withdrawing any benefit entitlement from immigrants the benefits system needs to be looked at so no one except the TRULY infirm are better off on benefits than working full time.
The government should state that their aim is to increase GDP per capita not just to get growth.
Building towns and overriding planning laws addresses the symptom not the cause.
August 15, 2024
Oh I thought these were mainly students who would pay their extortionate fees to prop up mainly faux academic institutions then leave? So if this doesn’t turn out to be the case, perhaps we should cede Northern Ireland properly on the basis that the mainland remains of a stable, highly qualified population and will need no further houses to be built.
August 15, 2024
With a reported 9 per cent the working age people not in employment we don’t need more immigrants- any illegals that do get through can be rounded up and sent to the new British settlements on South Georgia Island – they’ll be still technically in Britain so won’t be able to complain. The biggest mistake we make with the illegals is allowing them to settle wherever they want irrespective of the draw on public services and utilities. It’s time to get real.
August 15, 2024
England certainly is overpopulated. If immigration continues we will lose what’s left of our countryside through housing, if Labour haven’t by then built wind turbines or solar farms over it.
The housing issue is serious because the shortage of land and houses forces up prices, which mean young families cannot afford to buy. And home owners tend to become more conservative.
Although we are now a multiracial nation, the multi-culturalism part of it is not working well. In particular, certain Islamic communities are not integrating well with British culture.
The fourth issue is of course the home-grown (and growing) benefits class, displaced by keen to work and lower paid immigrants.
So, no, we need zero net immigration until
August 15, 2024
Zero Migration
When we have sorted out
Electricity Infrastructure
Water
Sewage
Schools
NHS
Housing
Then we can make a plan
August 15, 2024
Yes it is right to override all local objections and planning regulations because otherwise it will be impossible to build ANYTHING in this country including but not limited to houses, towns, onshore wind, solar farms, nuclear reactors of all types, rail improvements, new roads, new offices and labs, film studios, hotels, bridges, reservoirs, tunnels, electricity pylons etc. etc. It will also be necessary in all those cases to override objections from the local MP even if they’re Labour.
August 15, 2024
Wokingham has seen huge housing growth in recent years, stretching road capacity (which the LibDems have made worse by adding underused cycle lanes) and amenities like shops, surgeries and dentists. Much of the South-East has undergone similar unsustainable change like this. We lack the political will to DRAMATICALLY reduce legal immigration, to stop the illegal migration by boat which is a huge security risk, and to get the 10 million currently not working back into work or something else productive. We’re heading inexorably and inexcusably to import dependency for our energy, food and many other daily needs. It’s economic suicide, politicians preferring solar farms and wind farms instead of crop fields; our fishing industry decimated by lack of Government support, it’s so depressing. Let Scotland, Wales and Northern England have the new towns and add in a massive increase in apprenticeships to upskill those areas to the industries we need to grow.
August 15, 2024
I’d be inclined to build new towns, but not in the already over-crowded England – Why aren’t we taking advantage of the vast amount of land available in Scotland or the Scottish Islands.
Clearly we treat immigrants, especially illegals with too much comfort.
Let’s establish basic infrastructure, power, water, and so on, in areas that could sustain a town, provide some equipment then get the illegals to build their own town, or at least help in the construction?
During construction they would live in tents.
If they can’t be bothered to contribute in this way put them on a slow boat to Rwanda.
August 15, 2024
Since multiculturalism where individual groups have their own language, practices and laws has been decided to be preferable to integration I expect the plan for the inevitable housing shortage will be the allowed development of favelas.
As far as I know the allegedly illegal migrant encampment in the middle of Park Lane has not yet been removed.
August 15, 2024
0. Top priority: reverse the inflow of illegal migrants. Deport “asylum seekers” with criminal records or who visit their homelands for holidays.
1. Many seaside towns are decaying from neglect and underinvestment. But they are, or could be, good places to live and many of them have good rail connections to our big cities (from the days when British city dwellers took holidays in Britain instead of Spain, Greece etc.). These towns could be expanded including upwards. (One might begin at Clacton, for example 🙂 )
2. Many coastal areas have suffered from widespread coastal erosion. I suggest we enlist the help of Dutch engineers to reverse this process. A lot of land could be recovered given the right amount of investment (money and know-how). Tidal energy stations driving electric generators could be installed.
August 15, 2024
If an existing population opposes development it is unwanted. People sort out their neighbourhoods naturally. The best places grew organically and were not forced into sudden mass unwanted change.
Perhaps a few new towns could be created for those who choose that lifestyle. ‘Garden cities’ may have been a good addition in earlier times.
Our existing population should be trained and assisted to do the jobs we need, reducing the enormous waste incurred on unemployment and living on benefits.
Near-zero immigration would suit the preferences of much of our population. Many years are needed to assimilate the excessive numbers being squeezed ever more tightly into our densely populated island with all the increasing difficulties that poses on everyone.
Our previously green and pleasant land of this sceptred isle is rapidly becoming an end to end concrete jungle of unhappiness and lawlessness.
Labour appear to be destined for even worse by their own design.
August 15, 2024
Sir John
How can a UK Government police gangs on other continents/countries? They have no jurisdiction.
The illegals will stop once they are turned around and prevented from entering UK territory – it is that simple. As it stands the UK Government is facilitating people traffickers, bordering on sponsoring them.