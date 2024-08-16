Going for growth – rebuilding our fishing industry

One of the biggest missed opportunities so far from Brexit is the failure to rebuild a strong and sustainable U.K. fishing industry.

During the UK’s long stay in the EEC/EU the U.K. accepted its large and rich fishery was a common EU resource. Our fleets dwindled. The Spanish came in from far away to fish our waters. Various EU countries gained more quota to fish than U.K. vessels enjoyed. Very large trawlers and industrial trawling pillaged our stocks and led to lower fishing quotas.

The idea of Brexit was to take back control of our fish stocks. Government today could work with the industry. Fish caught in our waters should be landed and processed in the U.K. to rebuild our food industry. Government should help with finance to build a bigger fleet of fishing boats in U.K. yards. Quotas for foreign vessels should be cut back where stocks are under pressure. Ultra large vessels and trawl methods that damage the marine environment should be banned.

Take back control and rebuild our fishing fleets. We should not be importing fish we can easily catch for ourselves.

Labour governments usually like banning things. One good thing to ban would be the over 100 m industrial trawlers which come to damage our fisheries and take too much of our fish.