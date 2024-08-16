Going for growth – rebuilding our fishing industry

One of the biggest missed opportunities so far from Brexit is the failure to rebuild a strong and sustainable U.K. fishing industry.
During the UK’s long stay in the EEC/EU the U.K. accepted its large and rich fishery was a common EU resource. Our fleets dwindled. The Spanish came in from far away to fish our waters. Various EU countries gained more quota to fish than U.K. vessels enjoyed. Very large trawlers and industrial trawling pillaged our stocks and led to lower fishing quotas.
The idea of Brexit was to take back control of our fish stocks. Government today could work with the industry. Fish caught in our waters should be landed and processed in the U.K. to rebuild our food industry. Government should help with finance to build a bigger fleet of fishing boats in U.K. yards. Quotas for foreign vessels should be cut back where stocks are under pressure. Ultra large vessels and trawl methods that damage the marine environment should be banned.
Take back control and rebuild our fishing fleets. We should not be importing fish we can easily catch for ourselves.
Labour governments usually like banning things. One good thing to ban would be the over 100 m industrial trawlers which come to damage our fisheries and take too much of our fish.
We were robbed when we joined the then EEC. Before we were accepted in the Stupid Club they created the Common Fishing Policy which was designed solely to steal our fishing grounds. Since then they have benefited massively from our fishing stocks and to the detriment of our own industry and State finances.
But trying to reverse what has happened will not make things any better. Much skills and infrastructure has been lost and, do people today see fishing as a worthwhile career choice ?
Perhaps it is better to issue licenses at ever increasing prices and, in more and more limited numbers. Perhaps then when the market increases in profitability we can look to rebuilding once interest from our own people returns.
Robbed indeed, first by Heath without even a referendum, then by Wilson’s fraudulent 75 referendum I was for leave but too young to vote – and then again by May, Boris, Sunak… post the Brexit vote. Starmer surely set to be even worse, especially on Free Speech which he is clearly determined to fully exterminate.
Lord Frost today is good on this in the Telegraph – all very depressing indeed.
Because we are reliant on France and Belgium for electricity we are being blackmailed for access to our fishing grounds
2Tier Kier will no doubt sign us back up to the EU quotation system in his quest for rejoining
We are in no position to argue and with 2 kitchen Milipede in charge of energy policy things can only get worse.
Our Fishing is linked to energy in the EU sell out agreement. Tory Govt. Deliberately making our country dependent on EU energy to prevent divergence. Sunak increased inter connectors to EU instead of becoming energy independent-a national security issue.
IW points out UK gets about 20% of electric from EU. How does the UK get back its fishing grounds JR?
France threatened to cut off Chanel island if fishing licences not issued! Tory govt gave in! A clue to be energy independent!
I live in a coastal town where fishing is still seen as a livelihood, albeit diminishing in attractions.The fleet specialises in inshore crab, lobster, cuttlefish and whelk fishing.
The problems the fishermen have are caused by regulations. The worst were the gold-plating of EU regulations under the Tory administration. It let the Environment Agency be led by the Marine Conservation Society and other NGOs, in determining the whereabouts and regulations of new Msrine Conservation Areas. In the limited discussions permitted on their details the fishermen were one “group” but pitched against numerous NGOs, who all counted as distinct “groups” and thus were given more wheighting and effectively outvoted the fishermen at every turn. The fishermen are all for conserving stocks, but they also want to responsibly harvest their prey. The NGOs don’t like it, they would prefer “no-take”, and they tried putting in restrictions aimed at achieving this end sometimes with suspension.
There are other regulations and restrictions that make it more difficult and expensive to work off a beach and with moorings owned by the Crown.
For theoment, the fishermen persevere.
All agreed but unfortunately nothing remotely logical will happen now these lunatics are in charge of the asylum. Our fisheries at the time of entry into the EU were apparently the golden key as the then member Europeans could not believe what they were getting when we offered it up. Unbelievable, and they will make it central to any future negotiations.
What a disastrous job this country makes of its external affairs.
We have had lunatics in charge of the asylum/No. 10 amd No 11 for all my life, from Harold Wilson through to two tier Kier, Stasi Starmer – just a tiny partial respite during the Thatcher years.
But even Mrs Thatcher failed to cut taxes sufficiently, closed very many Grammar Schools, buried us further into the EU, fell for the climate alarmism scam, went for the political insanity of the poll tax, appointed John Major (who even failed his Maths and most O levels) as Chancellor, allowed the dope to take us into the ERM with the aim of joining the EURO (& against wise advice from JR and Sir Alan Walters), she failed to sort out the dire NHS free at the point of rationing system or the unaffordable state pension system… All this & yet she was the best we have had in 60+ years?
Mrs Thatcher was great though at taking on socialism at its core. She was a warrior however she was NOT a businesswoman.
For example, if some of the North Sea Oil had been used to develop the UK as the world’s second Silicon Valley (mainly in the Cambridge / Oxford areas), our economy now would be much stronger / deeper / more diverse. Instead too much went to help the financial and consumer markets (wasted money to a degree plus leading to boom and bust and the banks finally having to be bailed out). And some of the money used to help build up our high tech industry should have gone to investing in the Leeds / Sheffield / Manchester era to help boost the North and finally use some of this money to help the British car industry to give it a fighting chance of helping to create the British Audis / BMWs / Golfs etc of the future.
Lastly, this economy would then have paid for Brexit and we’d be sailing. But aren’t sailing because we didn’t invest North Sea Oil in this kind of economy – not nearly enough at least.
Reply Some of the money was used to establish very successful UDCs in run down areas to rebuild our economy. Docklands was the biggest but there were good ones all round England
At the height of the British Empire, the British government employed just 40,000 civil servants … globally!
This without computers, software, phones, email, GPS or modern banking, these 40,000 people ran the largest global empire in history. Today the UK government has over 478,000 so what do they all do? Create pointless work for each mainly other I assume.
Sadly John no one in Government past or present is listening.
Our Fishing stocks have being plundered by others for years, and I see no change of attitude from our Ministers.
We cannot seem to stop illegal entry by rubber dinghy, so how would we ever police our waters from trawlers.
All of our past major industries have either been shrunk back to near nothing, or have moved on to pastures anew.
Our natural resources of Coal, Gas and Oil are now being left in the ground, meanwhile we import solar panels and wind turbines.
Difficult to make it up really.
As far as I’m concerned the Prime Minister and the MPs who voted to transfer OUR territorial fishing waters to the EU were traitors.
And so were the PMs and MPs who refused to reclaim them when the British people had given them a clear instruction to LEAVE the EU. Instead they betrayed the people for a second time.
The Treacherous Tories did nothing to restore a viable fishing industry in the coastal communities and there is no chance that Labour. Neither give a 4X for for their people.
But I’m sure the coastal communities will have registered that on the Eastern seaboard, Reform now has 4 MPs, plus another one in Essex, and they’ll draw the correct conclusion.
An excellent post. I’m all for catching and landing our own fish. At all costs Macron should be prevented from catching yet more of our fish.
Unfortunately the Birds Eye fish processing factory in Hull closed many years ago and their Grimsby factory caught fire and burned down in 2007. The site was cleared and re-developed for brown-field housing
When I was young, even during WW2, fish was an affordable, regular food on the table. Unlike other staples such as meat, butter or eggs it was not rationed as I recall. In the fairly small community where I lived there were at least three fishmongers helped by proximity to a railway hub. Now it is an expensive luxury – the other day I saw Norwegian halibut steaks offered at GBP 12 each.
The capacity of the ruling elite to screw things up, to squander natural advantages is why we are in a mess today. The decline and fall of the fishing industry is a prime example. I have no confidence that the dogma driven Labour government will be any different.
The British stock market is experiencing somewhat of a renaissance; the FTSE 100 has recently made an all time high. Global financial institutions appear to be investing in us again. This is good news for those who have pensions in drawdown. Rock on UK plc
A lot of “white fish” turns up in pet food and frozen fish products.
Whatever that is!
My grandmother used to buy great big fillets of coley for her cat.
From a proper wet fishmonger.
What a raw point this totemic failure to look after our own fishing grounds has been.
The Govt. should say that until the small boat illegal immigration stops, no more French or Spanish boats are allowed to fish in our waters.
Mark B makes very good observations.
The abuse and destruction of our fishing stocks needs to stop.
It’s not just fishing industry that requires rebuilding Sir John. Just as we import our own fish back from those EU fleets who are taking our own fish from ‘our’ waters. We are also importing Oil and Gas needed to maintain basic energy needs, when those exact same energy assets lie beneath our own lands? The loss of revenue, the loss of taxation potential and the increase in our balance of trade deficit, is happening because successive governments have chosen to block extraction.
Go figure, as they say in the USA.
Regarding fishing, the Brexit deal was flawed from the start. Massive bureaucratic requirements were immediately imposed by the EU, while EU fishing fleets were allowed to continue fishing our waters for 5 years. The result has been a big drop in exports to EU countries, especially of shellfish products. Our fishing industry exports have been strangled in red tape.
The Tory government that negotiated Brexit initially had a red line: EU vessels would be banned from operating within 6-12 nautical miles of our coast. However, Johnson agreed to the final version of the pact which didn’t include that prohibition. That’s assuming he ever bothered to read it, of course.
And the likelihood of any of this happening under Labour?
Exactly.
The conservatives dragged their heels on grabbing the benefits of allegedly being free of EU dictates, there’s not a hope in hell that the other half of the Uni-Party will make hay.
If anything I fear we may be dragged back into its clutches, with lots of denial that this is the case of course.
Anyone who says different could possibly feel the ‘full force of the law’. That’s where we are heading.
Fishing is a hard life and I can not see too many millennials nor generation Z wanting to become life long fishers of fish. No doubt we will need to import more workers to do this and then pay in work and housing benefits to them which will cost the taxpayer while not increasing GDP per capita.
Give our current fleet sufficient licences to thrive an expand incrementally but then make it a condition of licences granted to EU vessels that the catch must be landed and processed in the UK.
The EU will find resistance to their import rules from its own fishery industry if they have to export their catch from the UK.
We joined the EEC with full knowledge of the 1970 Common Fisheries Policy which our fishing industry was not happy about.
Other countries it seems, were much more vigilant at protecting their own fishing rights. From us too despite our idiotic generosity.
This is of course the opposite of what will happen. As predicted by some (including though I say it myself, me) it is now quite clear that Labour are working surreptitiously to unwind Brexit. Not that the Conservatives did much with Brexit other than formally leaving the EU. It is reported that Sir keir and his colleagues want to do bilateral deals which they will facilitate by having the U.K. unilaterally and voluntarily follow the relevant EU rule book. The slightly tricky thing is the EU will also say the ECJ must have jurisdiction over any disputes, rule interpretations etc. a few years of this, and if Labour win again, the process will be accelerated and become more open, most likely with a formal rejoining of the SM and CU. From there it would be a short hop to rejoin sometime in the 2030s, assuming the euro system hasn’t by then imploded.
So we can forget about ‘taking control of our fish’.
Anyone who supports Brexit but didn’t vote Conservative should not of course be complaining.
What’s the fishing industry worth? 1% of debt interest?
The government just doesn’t care about it. The best hope is they ban the trawlers that rip up the sea bed on environmental grounds, but if it’s going to meet with resistance from EU interests then they just don’t want to upset them.
Sir John
” Our fleets dwindled.” ? they were ordered to be destroyed and the UK Government complied.
Unless the fishermen have a Union representing them they are not going to get anywhere.
Parson Woodforde had a fishpond in his garden full of freshwater fish for eating and providing at least some iodine.
(His only competition was a she otter)
There is supposed to be a link between certain health problems and lack of seafood/iodine in areas remote from the sea.
Surely we must all eat a great deal less cod etc and thus less iodine than previously?
Can’t be good.
I am currently in Findhorn, a small fishing village in the north east of Scotland. The nearest fishmonger is a 40 minute drive away in Buckie. There appears to be nowhere to buy fresh fish between Inverness and Buckie. A 50 mile stretch of what used to be fishing villages.
ALL Governments like banning things but you’d find it hard to argue that Labour likes it more than the Conservatives: fixed-term tenancies, gas boilers, petrol and diesel cars, fracking, smoking … the list goes on and on.
Sir John
We cant rebuild as the French want our fish, if they don’t get to take it at will they will cut of our energy supplies, our electricity and then where we be. Successive Governments have handed our vital supplies and infrastructure over to foreign state owned so-called companies. We have been manoeuvred by our own government into being puppets of those we cant elect, that now control our existence, the political whims of foreign powers, no energy no tomorrow.
I would guess Red Ed is running around bartering more of our own owned capabilities of existence to foreign powers if he thinks it will keep the lights on and remove the UK’s resilience and self-reliance. His and his Party’s desire is for there to be no longer a UK, just a Socialist World Order Empire, that tramples us all for personal self desire of a ruling class.
So why did the Tory Government not follow through with this when we were supposed to have got our freedom from the oppressor? Missed the chance I would say and the present occupant of No 10 has no intention of taking back control. What to do? Vote Reform I would say and give them a chance.
Our leaders are deliberately creating the situation whereby we can be blackmailed by the EU over energy supply in order to avoid retaking our fishing grounds.
‘We would control our fisheries but the EU would shut off the interconnectors’.
‘We would deport illegal immigrants but European courts…..’.
You can lead a donkey to water but you can’t make it drink.
Sir JR, your ideas are sound but can only come about through a sensible government. Something we have lacked for a long time.
The latest version of our government is so in thrall to the EU, it’s more likely to return to the EU common fisheries policy.
Starmer is going to give our fishing away it Will be one of the things the EU will want for closer ties plus us excepting more refugees
Along with more EU rules with any vote or control
I truly believe that if the Tories won the next election, they’d extend the French/EU fishing treaty for another decade …I await for the leadership candidates to produce a position paper ….we currently can only catch 25% of our own fish
‘UK quota shares will increase gradually over five years to 25% of the value of the EU catch in UK waters. The increases will be phased in as follows: year 1 – 15%; year 2 – 17.5%; year 3 – 20%; year 4 – 22.5%; year 5 – 25%.’
https://fishingnews.co.uk/news/boris-brexit-betrayal/
The EU is just as rapacious off the coast of West Africa. Total greed.