Fake news and censorship

It has rightly long been against the law to urge people to violence against others or to send out messages to people to join burglaries, looting or rioting. It is an offence to discriminate against people for their race or religion and to use hate speech against individuals or groups. Recent On line Harms legislation has underwritten that none of this must be done online, though it was already a crime whether you used the phone, a placard, a leaflet or an on line posting.
There are now those who want to widen the law to ban so called fake news. They argue that someone can circulate a wrong fact about an event which then whips up racial or religious hatred if it wrongly accuses people of a crime they did not commit. This is still covered by existing law if the resulting comment or stimulus to action is based on hatred and on their race or religion, using an invented and wrong fact to reinforce that ill.
Trying to ban all fake news goes far beyond necessary protections of people and property, and desirable crack downs over invitations to violence. It implies there is just one truth, that the authorities can judge that truth, and that any other statements are false. Life is not that straightforward.
If people and institutions cannot make false claims which they believe to be true at the time much debate and discussion will be banned. A government moving in this direction might end up breaking its own fake news law all too often.
Consider some of the statements the present government has made. They said they will build 300,000 new homes a year for 5 years. Many think that unlikely. If they do not build 300,000 a year for the next two years does that make their comment fake news?
Then there is their aim to make the U.K. the fastest growing G 7 economy. It is true it was the first half of this year but most official forecasts expect others to outperform over the next few years. Would that also become fake news?
When it comes to issues like climate change and net zero policies there are big disagreements.Is government saying only one view is allowed of all the complexities? When the Bank of England told us two years before inflation hit 11% it would be 2%, was that fake news?
Of course we need to keep the ban hate speech and stop people promoting criminal activity. Why aren’t all the communications of all the small boat vendors taken down and prosecuted? We must not ban different ways of reviewing the big issues like climate change, migration and the economy as disagreement about cause, effect and policy are fundamental to democratic debate.
August 18, 2024
I agree with every word you write on this. To me this is the government attempting to control the narrative (nothing new here) but using the law to ban alternative narratives (foreshadowed by Orwell). Under their proposal would this expression on my opinion be deemed “fake news” if the government denied the intent?
August 18, 2024
The biggest purveyor of fake news is government. Climate change being the biggest con of all. Britain is alone in deindustrialising itself on the altar of net zero underpinned by government propaganda and false news.
The commissioner of the EU warned Musk not to say hurty things during his interview with Donald. This just highlights the sheer arrogance of the ruling classes.
They hate social media because it’s real time reporting which prevents them controlling the narrative.
August 18, 2024
Exactly some fake news – the most egregious is comes from government:-
We will stop the boats, we will limit immigration to the tens of thousands, we have cut taxes, we will give you a referendum on the Lisbon Treaty, I will stay on a deliver on the Brexit referendum a deliver the section 50 notice the next day (Cameron), I will raise IHT thresholds to £1 m each (still £325k now only worth £200k in real terms.
Net Zero is needed will help grow the economy & create net jobs. There is a climate emergency caused by man made CO2.
Liz Truss crashed the economy (it was Sunak, Boris and the BoE)
The NHS is the envy of the World
Sunak’s lie (or perhaps he really is that ignorant/moronic) the Covid Vaccines were unequivocally safe.
Lockdowns save lives (they actually did net harm.
On a government web site Cycling and Walking cause no CO2 direct or indirect per mile.
Saving a bit of the 1% of manmade CO2 produce in the UK will stop wild fires in say Greece.
We also now have the government statistic authorities lying, hiding and distorting statistics hugely on post vaccine excess deaths, crimes by immigration status…
Almost everything said by politicians before elections…
August 18, 2024
Fake news, a term created by Trump who was called a Nazi sympathising sociopath by Lammy! Cooper wants misogyny to be classed as terrorism!
We have illegal economic migrants from France coming here in boats. They cannot be refugees or asylum seekers because they come from a safe country! How many ministers, MPs and MSM guilty of false information? Govt now wants to call them irregular migrants!
How about Rachel Thieves black hole? Two Tier Keir and Tory scum Rayner taking the knee? Is this condoning violence of BLM?
August 18, 2024
The whole issue is an aspect of anarcho-tyranny that the paleoconservatives in America highlighted decades ago. Now the police in the UK ignore real crime. Shoplifting is already tolerated below £200. Crime numbers are issued but the crime itself is rarely investigated.
Instead police time is spent looking online for words that the government disapprove of. People are not even allowed to pray silently in the street. Christian preachers get arrested, Muslims don’t.
August 18, 2024
Free speech should prevail. Everyone has preferences. Merely not liking someone or something being interpreted as hatred is extreme. Simply stating a fact about something might cause others to react harmfully, but stating fact is nothing other than truth: obvious to many and beyond dispute.
If fake news is made illegal, then any report that contains wrong info is similarly illegal, including many politician’s claims. Jokes, which depend on conveying one perspective then become funny when the punch line reveals that the listener’s perception was different would be illegal too.
People who harm others by accident are generally regarded as innocent. Malicious intent is the driver of wrongdoing and what holds the guilty to account.
If someone doesn’t like someone else or their practices, being free to state so and why makes things clear. It may be a simple fact they state. However, if their opinion is wrong, others can realise that, regard them as idiotic and disregard the value of much else they say.
Anyone urging anyone else to harm others, by any means of communication, is evidently bad. It is the malicious intent of the wrongdoer than needs dealing with. That is not remedied by restricting the freedom of speech of everyone else.
August 18, 2024
Take a look at the Conservative government’s definition of ‘extremism’ (published online March 2024). Extremism would for example be ‘promotion or advancement of an ideology based on… intolerance that aims to… negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms’. I saw during the Covid crisis an ideology – the state knows best – that aimed to destroy the fundamental right of the individual to bodily autonomy. I heard government ministers promoting that ideology, and showing intolerance of anyone who defended that right. Does that mean they are extremists and should be locked up? The definition also says that you are an extremist if you have the aim of ‘subverting the way public or state institutions exercise their powers, in order to further ideological goals, for example through entryism.’ Entryism is what Common Purpose people do, in the civil service and elsewhere, in particular by furthering the UN’s Agenda 21, which the UN seeks to impose on state institutions. Does that make such people extremists?
August 18, 2024
Take control too far and you end up with 1984 and the Ministry of Truth Nett Zero is a near product of such a ministry. The millipede needs an assistant such as Winston Smith.
My advice is to conduct life minus the burdon of Facebook, X, the BBC, and Chanel 4, all of which are vehicles for fake news or totally unbalanced reporting of news. Stick with GBNews if you can accept, for the sake of balance, the views of some they use for this purpose. It is an opportunity for forming yout own opinion.
I would leave political truth to history. Day to day it is rarely a source of veracity. Politicians lie by ommission or nuanced use of fact, caveat emptor. Statements on inflation or the cost of energy are typical, the truth can be found at what you pay at the pumps and supermarket. Those prices are the reality.
Frankly I would rather the law be directed at those intent on stealing my car, robbing my home, shoplifting, and attempting to stab me, than those expressing half baked opinions or calls for revolution on the internet. Their appeal only reacts with equally half baked idiots. Hit hard the resultant rioters, paint sprayers, and road blockers, failure results in undeserved contempt for our front line police when the real problems are their senior ranks and politicians.
August 18, 2024
I second all that Agricola, during my working life I had no time for all that nonsense on mobile phones etc so I never got into the farsebook nonsense! To this day I now see it was all a con-give me discussions like Sir Johns diary and Conservative Woman, but thats my limit!
My life is in its twilight so if I do not agree with someone , then I Ignore them
August 18, 2024
The Government issued fake news on a daily basis from 23 March 2020, when Johnson announced the first lockdown, knowing full well that it was a Low Consequence Infectious Disease.
It issued regular disinformation about the gene therapies which were erroneously branded “vaccines” because the WHO changed the longstanding definition of a vaccine in order to encompass them.
It regularly issues disinformation and misinformation about the Climate Change lunacy and the costs involved in reaching Net Zero.
All Keir Stalin wants to do is shut down any discussion about mass immigration; the failure of multi-culturalism; violence, when it is carried out by ethnic minorities and/or immigrants and what he calls Anti-Establishment rhetoric.
Basically, he wants to create a Police State where you can have any opinion you like as long as it’s left-wing and supports Establishment policy.
August 18, 2024
This Government want to build 300,000 houses a year. This is an impossible task. The Government needs to be realistic before making such statements.
August 18, 2024
For some time we have ceased to trust Government and the Establishment. The current Government has taken the lack of trust to a whole new level.
Presumably, they expect us to believe their statistics which tell us how much we trust the Government and the Establishment.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/wellbeing/bulletins/trustingovernmentuk/2023#:~:text=2.-,Trust%20in%20government%20and%20institutions,these%20institutions%20(Figure%201).
Their 2024 statistics will be interesting.
August 18, 2024
Do you trust the ONS to carry out an honest survey?
I don’t.
In Keir Stalin’s Wannabe Police State, it’ll be a brave person who says they have zero trust in any Governmental Institutions.
August 18, 2024
Many years ago, newspapers reported that an insurance company had gone bust resulting in large numbers of motorists losing their policy cover and having to pay again. The story resulted in the company’s head office being besieged by angry policy losers, erupting into their engaging in fist fights with innocent staff members as if it were they, the frontline employees who were at fault.
Should the newspapers have been sued for inciting violence? Of course not, even though it was clear that their true story caused the violence.
August 18, 2024
The GDR termed The Berlin Wall as the anti-fascist barrier. This is the mindset of woke Marxism. Light is dark, truth is lie and sweet is bitter. Nothing is ever as it first seems.
Understand, we are now dealing with genuine evil, trust is gone and all three main parties endorse it. Project 1997 has brought us to this point. I hope those who voted for those three cancerous parties are happy because it’s going to get a lot worse.
August 18, 2024
The government instructing children how to spot fake news should be of great concern to everyone. The only intent here is to further entrench socialism and this government have used the recent riots as an opportunity to launch yet another socialist trojan horse to brainwash our kids. How to spot misinformation and disinformation is already a crucial part of the existing education curriculum as we are taught at GCSEs how to identify propaganda, appraise competing arguments objectively and provide accurate analysis and conclusions (eg the pre-war Nazi propaganda). The existing curriculum already provides all the skills necessary how to spot ‘fake news’ therefore this latest dictat by the government is not required at all. Given the government will be giddy with joy at this latest socialist spreading opportunity I would like to see it challenged. I think the first item on their ‘fake news’ list should be another socialist trojan horse: Climate Change. Let’s see all the ‘fake news’ associated with that on display.
August 18, 2024
It doesn’t surprise me that, a lawyer would want to introduce ever more laws.
So many of the proposed new laws are little more than “Play nicely children.”
The problem the state has is, although they can dictate what people can say, they can’t control what people can think or believe. The problem is that, if people aren’t allowed to express an opinion, it can fester and breed resentment and eventually, it will explode outwards.
I do wonder whatever happened to the sticks and stones mantra we had when I was growing up?
Fact checkers and BBC verify seem to just be their opinion, in the news print, it used to be called an editorial.
August 18, 2024
This is a complex subject. It is good that in a liberal democracy such as ours, people can express views that differ from the received wisdom. Ultimately a new consensus emerges, when the received wisdom changes or to be more accurate, adapts.
Fake news is different – here vested interests publish or post views that support their point of view, but which are demonstrably false. Much fake news of this nature originates with the intelligence services of adversary countries; the Russian KGB and now the FSB are past masters of the black art of “disinformation”
I have given up trying to discuss climate change – or the benefits of net zero – on this blog. One cannot change entrenched views with scientific evidence; people read the right wing press which reflect the views of their owners, who are convinced that net zero is a bad thing and must be opposed. Or that the climate crisis is a Chinese hoax. Or that driving an EV damages the roads more than a 55 ton juggernaut. Fake news anybody?
August 18, 2024
‘One cannot change entrenched views with scientific evidence’. How true, it must be frustrating to find such a person – now look in the mirror.
August 18, 2024
@Sakara Gold
…… but over 1,600 scientists claim that the climate emergency is a myth.
Which “science” do we plebs follow ?
https://thefederalnewswire.com/stories/649656011-over-1-600-scientists-claim-that-the-climate-emergency-is-a-myth
August 18, 2024
SG
Just search, “failed climate predictions” and you will be able to read the many statements made by experts in the past that have failed to happen.
Fake news anybody?
PS
One question for you on the UK’s drive to net zero.
If achieved, how much will it reduce global temperatures?
August 18, 2024
When did you give up discussing climate change ? I must have missed that. Claiming my electricity bill will be £300 lower is classic fake news but you promoted it.
August 18, 2024
There IS no genuine scientific evidence that climate change is solely caused by the use of “fossil fuels” in western industrialised nations, just manipulated models and unrelenting propaganda.
It’s an obvious scam.
August 18, 2024
The government wouldn’t break this proposed law because MPs would exempt themselves from it, just as they have exempted themselves from the laws of slander for statements they make in the House.
August 18, 2024
There were lots of “facts” around covid that were used to justify a complete lockdown of the country that turned out to be complete nonsense.
These new censorship laws are a bullet in the back of the head of western civilisation.
August 18, 2024
More Government is not the answer, but more common-sense from our politicians in Government would be good.
We surely do not need more complex laws, which have proved to be a lucrative income for many lawyers, but still fail to solve the problems.
For years we have had justice if you can afford it.
More laws will just make matters worse, just look at the illegal immigration scenario, which should be so simple to enforce.
Arrive without any paperwork or documentation, but still allowed to stay, and with legal aid support.
The law in this Country is now becoming a farce, with fines and penalty points on a licence for minor traffic or parking offences captured on camera.
August 18, 2024
The cause of climate change is an extremely complex interaction of physical forces on earth and beyond. The current government narrative that it is all caused by excess of a single trace gas in our atmosphere, Carbon Dioxide. Despite this being complete nonsense, those who question it are called “climate deniers”. Under Miliband as Energy Security Net Zero minister (an oxymoron if ever there was one) decarbonisation has become a religion difficult to openly challenge in our press. Indeed, no national newspaper, including the Telegraph, ever allows comment on the causes of climate change, only the practicality or effectiveness of Net Zero.
I find this as frightening as the previous mainstream coverage of the Covid lockdown madness and accusations of “anti-vaxxer” thrown around. I suspect I am in the opposite camp to Sakara Gold, who has already posted, but the point is we should be allowed to openly debate these views.
August 18, 2024
The slide towards Stalinism is rapidly going beyond two-tier policing and the two-tier judiciary. Somebody was apparently given prison time for expressing anti-Establishment views whilst a Jordanian who harassed women and attacked a female police officer was spared even community service because he claimed he couldn’t speak English. Yesterday I watched a respected sports personality declaring that anyone who boos when footballers take the knee should be identified by surveillance cameras and given 100 hours of community service; next it will be an offence not to stand and applaud like in a Communist party conference.
Officialdom is skittish after the open opposition to mass immigration in Ireland threatened their plan to destroy the current Western nations with Open Borders.
August 18, 2024
I really don’t see how sharing news and views on the internet can continue.
Maybe the age of the internet is over?
It never worked very well anyway!
August 18, 2024
OED Fake = a thing or person that is not genuine. Better to ask what or who is genuine.
August 18, 2024
Fake news is what the government doesn’t like. We know that by now. The real question is what can we do about it. Is there an opposition which will seek to challenge the government on this? Frankly, I don’t get the impression we have an opposition, it looks like the Tories have all gone on holiday. Not that it would make much difference even if they did make their voices heard. The Tories have been trying to curb free-speech ever since Theresa May, culminating in their so-called online harms bill.
August 18, 2024
Without freedom of speech it is impossible to detect fake news or determine what is the truth. This is why the PM wants to end it and sovietise our country.
August 18, 2024
You are right in pointing out that HMG is responsible for a lot of fake news, and then they have the cheek to persecute the rest of us when they don’t like what we are saying.
A recent report demonstrated just how the BBC is adept at labelling the truth as fake while the BBC spreads lies and deceit wilfully. HMG is even more skilled having their psyops to manipulate data and opinions.
Claiming announcements are fake news is simply a woke way to restrict what we can talk about – another control mechanism employed by the authorities. The whole concept is oppressive and those pushing for more legislation on the subject are guilty of misrepresentation and worse.
August 18, 2024
If funding a criminal act is a criminal act itself, how is it possible that the climate activists, both organisations and individuals, who fund criminal actions by organisations and persons belonging to XR and JSO are also not prosecuted?
Because of 2-tier laws, policing and judges?
August 18, 2024
The problem with fake news, is who is going to be the arbiter of what is fake and what is fact?
As we have seen on so many occasions, major media organisations present story lines, often in good faith, that then turn out to be false narratives. The list even for our national media champion the BBC are too long to present.
With those being the facts. How does anyone anywhere imagine it is possible to have a law banning fake news?
August 18, 2024
The biggest fake news in history is that we have a climate crisis caused by anthropogenic emissions of CO2. Even if the politicians at the UN, WEF our governments and the BBC disseminate this false propaganda the UN’s own IPCC Working Group 1 (“The Science”) can find no evidence for their claims. Table 12 in Chapter 12 shows no signal for climate change can be found other than some mild warming leading to a loss of ice and snow and the footnote on P95 declares that doubling CO2 (which would take 170 years at the current rate of increase) gives an increase in the GHG effect of just 1.2 degrees C (Happer & Wijngaarden calculate 0.7 degrees C).
It is time we had a referendum on Net Zero before any further damage is done to our economies, military capabilities and well-being, including our sanity.
August 18, 2024
PS :
The government’s ending of pensioners Winter Fuel Allowance is not a fiscal measure to reduce spending but a Net Zero measure to reduce CO2 emissions.
August 18, 2024
If we look at it from the authorities’ point of view, what we see is an unprecedented technological means -the internet – of causing trouble by spreading rumours. There is no doubt that causing trouble by spreading rumours has been a serious public order problem in the past: anti-Jewish and anti-Catholic pogroms in this country’s history, for example. If we accept that the police are under-resourced, it’s natural that they should favour plans to limit public disorder caused by scuttlebutt spread in no time via the Internet. So it’s no surprise to see Police Commissioner Mark Rowley helping to shape government policy in that direction. What should be surprising is that no prominent advocates of free speech provided input to current legislation as a counterbalance, setting clear limits to what can be called fake news and safeguarding the right to a dissenting opinion. Or if they did, no government of either stripe took much notice. You can see the bias in the current legislation’s approach, which says: ‘Those seeking to identify whether certain behaviours are extremist should look to identify intention first, and then, where it is not clear whether the explicit intention is extremist or not, investigate whether the behaviour forms a pattern that is promoting or advancing an extremist ideology or goal.’ In other words, here’s the criterion: the person’s intention. But if you can’t get them that way, surveill their behaviour until you can claim there’s a threatening pattern. Then get them. I don’t suppose the KGB or the Stasi worked very differently.
August 18, 2024
Agree with this text but we have a government who seem to be intent on writing all types of new laws into the Constitution to suit themselves and their own motives (these I am very worried about). When you have an atheist in charge (Starmer has said he is one) then the laws and state of this country which is based on Christianity are in severe danger of being changed to something else. The country and indigenous people are in mortal danger from these people in power.