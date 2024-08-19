Who rules? Ministers or civil servants?

Our constitutional theory is democratic. Civil servants advise, Ministers decide. Civil servants remain anonymous, putting their views to Ministers in private. Ministers defend the collective government decision in public which is a decision relevant Ministers and officials have reached through discussion and email exchanges.
This means a good Minister can make a difference, can change policy and can offer informed leadership. It means mediocre and bad Ministers simply do what the officials or Number 10 tell them, and gives great opportunities to civil servants to block, subvert or delay government policies they do not like.
There have been too few good Ministers this century. Nick Gibb was allowed to stay in post as Schools Minister for a long period and did important work helping raise standards. He pursued the need to use synthetic phonics as the best method to teach reading. One of the unsung achievements of the period of Coalition and Conservative government was a big rise in U.K. child literacy as a result. He handled those in the teaching profession and some officials who were hostile to this approach.
More recently Claire Couthino started to introduce some realism into the self harming energy policy that most officials and the Opposition parties favoured. The U.K. government overrode official advice to ban new oil and gas wells in the U.K. This crazy policy increases world CO 2 by forcing the U.K. to import more CO 2 intensive LNG in place of using U.K. pipeline gas. She started to abate other areas of self harm like the early ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars and the premature phasing out of gas boilers.
Much of the last government’s policy was derived from the international Treaty based consensus on climate change, WHO responses to the pandemic, EU regulation and the hopeless forecasts and views of the Bank of England and OBR. We were governed in many areas by an official tyranny based on wildly wrong forecasts and an official consensus shared by the political Opposition that Ministers were unwilling to challenge. The new government will double up on the official consensus as they believe it all, especially the bits where it is obviously wrong.
Some think the lockdown consensus, the money printing bonanza, the pursuit of net zero whilst importing more from high CO 2 countries, the mass migration policies and the rest are the ideas of a few influential billionaires. If only. These are policies shared by armies of officials, baked into global Treaties and pursued by many political parties.
And the quangos, the BoE, the unelected international bodies… Stamer prefers Davos to democracy as he made very clear.
If they fired or made redundant about 75% of the civil servants they would still have plenty to do what is really needed from Government defence, law and order and not much more – and the problem of reforming them would only be 25% of the size. See how few we needed to run the British Empire.
Govt. Ministers are in charge. Sadly career politicians do not have enough experience of life or the courage to confront and challenge established orthodoxy.
85 seat majority gave Johnson and ministers the ability to change the face of Britain. Where were the strong leave characters to hold Johnson’s feet to the fire? Why were the ardent remainers not culled from the party? The uniting of party nonsense did not last or work the other way! Cummings was single minded enough to sort out civil service, yes, it would ruffle feathers but that was and is needed. Johnson wanted an easy life. That is where strong characters should have forced the direction for him.
@Lifelogic +1 Starmer in some media quarters is now seen as being aligned and mimicking that of the other European Leader of the National Socialist Workers Party, this time on a WEF socialist scale. ‘Free speech’ is when you follow the diktats and your opinions are aligned to the personal group think at the top.
Plus Kahn and Starmer wrecking the property rental market – already harming both landlords and tenants. Mind you Osborne, Gove and the Tories were doing that already. Why on earth did that idiot and Covid vaccines are safe liar or fool(?) Sunak not wait until Nov or Jan even?
“Claire Couthino started to introduce some realism into the self harming energy policy”
Well hardly just a tiny touch on the brakes at best – she has a half maths. degree and surely must know the whole agenda is bonkers – as is burning wood at Drax.
I would modify that to read “we are ruled by Civil Service group think”.
Why is it that no other country is slavishly following these international organisations to bankrupt themselves.
We have a very partisan civil service that hates the tories and will hate Reform even more
Luckily I think Nigel has the guts to face them down. Let’s hope so.
Of course they are – all across the western world. Germany is finished, which means the EU is finished. 👏🏻
I am convinced only a few like JR understand national finances properly. Therefore ministers rely on Treasury Mandarin types and Bailey are believed. Utter fools.
Well if it is not elected politicians in charge we have zero democracy. But then even if it is and they do the reverse of what they promise in elections, as the Tories have repeatedly done under, Cameron to Sunak (and Under Heath to Major) we have no democratic control anyway. Just an expensive fake veneer of democracy plus the Lords and a deluded wrong on nearly every issue King – which are not even that.
We need far smaller government, lower taxes, fewer net low skilled migrants, cost efficient public services, less red tape, no net zero, a state sector paid and pensioned about the same as others and not far more, police who address and deter real crimes…
But we get the total reverse of this government for the state sector and against the 80% who work in the private sector – so I think we can safely assume who calls the shots – just follow the money.
We naively believe that we can get a change of government philosophy at every change of party at a GE. This is now false. We will only get a real change in government when the incumbents are evicted following an economic collapse. In other words, a real change of government is now only a generational event, and brought about not at the ballot box but by economic and probable social collapse. Has democracy failed, or is it the old problem of human greed and corruption not doing it right?
Indeed it seems we cannot get lower taxes by voting for them. Only when the economy fully collapses and they can squeeze no more blood out of the workers might the rates finally stop rising. Even them they might prefer to keep killing the economy trying to extract even more but getting less.
I don’t think we are going to have to wait a generation for economic collapse. I think that is likely before the next election is due.
Indeed. Sir JRs last paragraph should have included most Tory MPs. I hope that those that lost their seats are struggling financially, to suffer what they left us with.
Somehow I doubt it. The Tory party machine must weed out those weak/woke nepo, bag carrier, does a lot of canvassing candidates and attract real world talent. Unfortunately it seems only the former who can’t do anything else want to apply.
If only ability matched the massive egos, thick skin, unashamed ambition etc of most of the Tory cabinet/on tte books.
We have to face the fact that in most cases, Civil Servants Rule.
As a result I propose we elect the civil servants and have specific power to fire them if their policies are detrimental to the welfare of British people.
As the political parties are now indistinguishable, and the civil servants better educated and therefore more powerful than the politicians the party machines foist on us, I can’t see what we have to lose.
Scrap the House of Lords. Put the House of Commons on ice. Have the civil servants or perhaps just the Secretaries of State, stand for election on a manifesto that each provides us for his/her Department.
It might be the ONLY way to achieve self-determination.
See the Matt Ridley article in the Spectator a few weeks back.
“Whomever you vote for, the Blob wins.”
That’s a variation of the old saw ‘No matter who you vote for the government gets in’ i.e. the Civil Service run things.
Well, not much logic here is there, Ms Atkinson. You want to elect the civil servants, who have been SELECTED because of there educational achievements? So only a selected civil servant can stand for election? Is that a newly selected civil servant or an experienced civil servant? Oh no, can’t be experienced because they must be elected? Hmmm, …Tricky…..
Civil Servants have NOT been ‘selected’. They self-select and get qualifications. We need to set them against each other personally to get the best out of them. The hopeless political class just gets in the way.
August 19, 2024
I see little point in setting out a wish list that will never happen. You did however mention ‘better educated’ and surely this is something that could make a difference,
Prospective Tory candidates have up to five years to ‘train’ . They each should have a develop plan to manage change, conflict, large organisations etc. insead or other business schools with a time appropriate programme so they can match the civil servants in generic knowledge, you dont have to be an expert, being inquisitive will get you there,
It is said the Japanese when they led the world in quality control, asked the question ‘why?’ Five times before accepting the answer.
If the British electorate can’t get voting for their MP right, what hope for civil service elections?
When contemptuous MPs come along without a brain, it’s no surprise the civil service mandarins run rings round them, and end up doing what they please.
Civil service runs the country, ministers play politics.
The British electorate DO get voting for their MPs right, but they have Hobson’s Choice.
They would do a great job at electing top Civil Servants based on a manifesto. And we can pick the total manifesto Department by Department, which is an improvement on current.
We also ditch the ‘far-right’ – to ‘progressive’ politics and the whole population will judge and vote on the POLICIES rather than for the red or blue flag and spin.
The person making the promises will have authority to carry them out in full.
It doesn’t often happen Lynn, and I know you don’t give a toss, but I agree with most of that!
I’m not convinced ‘better educated and therefore more powerful’ is necessarily correct.
I offer cases in point, Scargill, Lynch, Livingstone.
The battle in politics is not physical but mental. You need the robustness of a Redwood as well as the mental capacity. It’s too much to ask and we can’t afford to go from one rare person to the next with generations between.
The British HATE politicos because it’s brutal, stupid and made for narcissistic manipulation.
We need to ditch that.
Voting for each department manifesto individually is a sophisticated and possible form of ‘direct democracy’.
I did just think of this this morning in response to JRs question.
Just clear out all the top Civil Servants at each election and let them apply for their jobs. The lower orders who actually do the work I would think, would need to stay to keep things running until a new government lays down the rules. Civil Servants just seem to change the colour of their ties and carry on with their own agenda and the ‘Sir Humphries’ need to be held to account.
Who reappoints them? The idiot political class who have no judgement anyway, but on what criteria would the applicants be judged?
August 19, 2024
@Graham1946
Yep.
Currently, politicians are temporary whereas civil servants are permanent.
This needs to be rectified.
In a democracy, making politicians permanent is probably not an option 🙂
We therefore need to make civil servants temporary.
Unless I’m mistaken, isn’t this the way in which the Americans work? The main civil servants come with the new president and are chosen to support his/her agenda
I’ve always thought that this interrupts the management of the country but maybe the day to day is left to the foot soldiers who are unchanged while the decision makers are on the side of the one elected to be in charge and ensure that HIS/HER policy is put into action
Actually I have had a few more thoughts:
1. We don’t need to accept a single manifesto with all the rubbish included.
2. We don’t need to have the elections all at once.
3. Civil Servants have qualifications (MPs do not which is why the party machines have been able to lumber us with bugs bunny). So that would be the ‘qualification for standing for election’.
4. They would compete with each other – that would make a nice change.
5. We could select the Treasury Secretary who promised to spend more on the U.K. than elsewhere. They could specify allocation to each Department.
6. Then the separate ministries then put forward manifestos and we vote. They are compelled to deliver their manifesto else their opposition can challenge them AT ANY TIME and force another vote.
Fundamentally there is no hope of the political parties improving.
Of course China has no politicians, just a civil service, but they can’t sack them and certainly not individually.
Throughout our time in the EU, on an incresing curve, civil service mandarins controlled government under the direction of the EU. Democracy was thereby subverted. They implanted our govrnance with quangos at great expence to carry out their work. Members of Parliament were quietly emmasculated to the same level of ineffectiveness as thoe in the EU talking shop.
Not since our messy and inadequate departure from the EU have the CS accepted a reversion to advice and anonymity. However good a minister might be, becoming one in the present situation is a hospital pass. Particularly when your surrounding ministers and PM might not be that good or persuaded.
You highlight the problem, but offer no solution, other than a Cabinet of excellent ministers, and we know such does not exist. My solution, often offered,.. is a new contract of employment for all civil servants high and low. Advice should be the limit of their power, while service to the elected government their normal function. Hire and fire should be in the hands of ministers. All should sign the Official Secrets Act and be aware of what it means. End of career baubles should only be for exceptional service to the country. Ministers should be empowered to introduce people of ability from the private sector to executive power in the CS. Quangos should be audited as to function and effectiveness, and in most cases returned to the responsibility of ministries and ministers.
What is your business plan for the CS, SJR, or do we just wait for Reform to become a government.
If the direction of travel is wrong (as for example net zero, big government, over high taxes, the NHS structures,,, are clearly wrong) then employing civil servants of more ability to implement these stuctures better will do more net harm not less.
You have to change the direction of travel.
Agricola +++
The quangos could be cut by 75% and the civil service halved, to force responsibility back onto ministers! We will just have to wait for Reform.
They don’t need to sign the Official Secrets Act to be bound by it, we are all bound by it – see House of Commons briefing paper CBP07422 page 6, Section 2.
I agree a new contract is needed but there has to be the means and will to enforce it.
Ministers must be able to sack CS employees if they are in breech or not meeting performance standards and we need to be able to hold MPs to account for government failings in good time for the correction to actually make a difference.
With NGOs there must be a contract/terms of service and they must be held to them.
In particular I think we need a meaningful way to address where MPs have said/committed to one thing during an election then do the exact opposite when in power.
Ministers don’t have the wherewithall. See the article above written by JR today.
Your first paragraph is spot on. Hence why no difference between Tory and Labour. Reform is the only choice for the public if they want change and out of the world clubs
I accept the issues are likely complicated with different groups within government having different agendas, some of who should not constitutionally have one while others who should just go where instructed instead.
This might be the expected environment who enter explicit politics and/or civil service/NGO management
But for us plebs the result is a “progressive” government and institutions that take instruction from even more disconnected parties and fundamentally hate this country, culture and citizens to the extent of focusing all support on minorities to the exclusion of the majority.
I don’t see the current attitudes and approach of our governments ending well nor do I see simply voting in some different MPs solving the problem without some fundamental constitutional changes.
Many civil servants are in breach of their constitutional requirements so maybe its time those constitutional requirements become legal requirements now.
As is always the case, responsibility for any operational change in any organisation rests with the most senior leadership of that organisation. It is therefore the most senior civil servants who are responsible for the operational changes which have occurred under them. I am not au fait with the Minister / civil servant process but I would have thought the senior civil servants have job descriptions and I would have thought Ministers have the right to read and consider those senior job descriptions to ensure they are appropriate for effecting Government business. If upon consultation with the senior civil servants they are still being misaligned with their job descriptions and unconstitutional then maybe the next Conservative government can pass laws making the legal distinction between adviser and executive and anyone in the civil service who impedes the government carrying out its democratically mandated duty will face legal penalties.
Proper senior civil servants should want to promote a constitutionally compliant, advisory and intellectual environment throughout their departments. If their staff want to be political activists then they must do that out of workhours.
It could be a long wait for ‘the next Conservative government’.
Only if Conservative policy-making remains anchored to the centre ground because ‘elections are won on the centre ground’ (hmm, that was spectacularly disproven in July!). If the Conservative Party gets off the centre-ground and once again offers the electorate the solutions to the problems which our country is experiencing it will win big in 2029 (unlike a Labour Party which is destined to have a litany of failure by that stage).
August 19, 2024
We are effectively governed by the UN, IMF, WEF, WHO and “despite Brexit” the EU.
The Civil Service takes their orders from these organisations and only pays attention to the Government and their Minister if they agree with the policy they wish to implement.
The billionaires who are frequently blamed for the destructive Covid, Net Zero and mass immigration policies use their money to influence these organisations; to pay for noisy propagandist organisations like Just Stop Oil and to give “bungs” to MPs/Ministers in the form of donations (Miliband for instance) and the promise of lucrative jobs when they leave politics (Sharma).
( reference to a named billionaire removed Ed)
The Establishment’s system of government is corrupt from top to bottom and is a democracy in name only. You can vote for whoever you like …. the UN, IMF, WEF, WHO and “despite Brexit” the EU rule.
Reform Donna is the only choice. Tory Party were able to change all the vile Labour changes but chose not to. Truss was a threat and she was got rid of with the help of her party, the pro EU one nation types.
August 19, 2024
SJR, it depends on whether by ‘Who rules?’ you mean who creates policy, or if you mean who administers policy. In the latter case, of course, it’s civil servants. The more interesting question is who creates policy. We have seen that governments don’t carry out the policies they pledged in their manifestos, and introduce policies that they didn’t mention in their manifestos. So democracy doesn’t have much to do with it. Look at the main policies that successive governments in this country have followed for the last few years: Covid lockdowns, net zero, mass migration, and support for war in Ukraine. In each case the policy has been elaborated and decided by bodies outside this country. The WHO, the UN and NATO have promulgated policies which this country has largely followed. When a government has briefly tried to act independently, it has quickly had to fall into line, as we saw with Johnson not wanting to impose lockdowns immediately, Sunak trying to loosen the iron grip of net zero, and Truss ignoring the international bankers’ cartel.
Afraid 40 years of membership of the EU where we automatically took orders from abroad through the Civil Service has left us bereft of the management, skills, procedures, set up, and thought process that preceded us joining.
Until we change the Civil Service management set up, reduce their numbers, and power, nothing will change.
I agree with a lot said today about civil servants , they do need their ability to make
changes toned down!
However the recurring problem is the loony far left that are voted in by idiots just like they have done this time!
I believe that another level should be introduced in party system where all proposals must pass through local associations situated all over the country before they can be considered by west minster, and only the country approves!
As I mentioned not so long ago here, it is time civil service leaders, and others, were questioned directly by the media and identified. Their departments put out statements, and report on performance.
Old practices are no longer acceptable. They must no longer have invisibilty and protection.
Make no mistake the rules of governing have changed.
The old idea that a population would elect their preferred candidate to political office, is still in place but they have no meaningful influence on what is actually enacted.
We now have mainstream parties all wedded to the internationalisation of affairs impacting the country.
The Labour lot simply have an easier ride on the establishment civil service train than the Tories. The LibDems can be ignored as they are simply the spread in the sandwich, there but completely ignored because they will always sit on the fence and agree with internationalism’s prime objective.
The UN based treaties are given primacy as are the EU rules and regulations simply because they claim to be ‘international’ thus above local enactments of law or any other policy activity.
The only way out of this straightjacket situation is to elevate a political Party that is prepared to roll back the internationalists march of common purpose and homogenisation of society across the world. That is a tough task and not easy to achieve. It is worth doing but time is running out. The advance of UN based agents and authority being handed over to the UN WHO dept. giving the unelected bureaucrats power over national governments is another step along the road of international power under treaty law. Those treaties/laws are designed to destroy local/national authority and freedoms.
Time is getting short to return the Nation to its former sovereign status.
We can be sure of this. The Labour Party in its various guises i.e. Greens, LibDems, SNP, Plaid, and more recently the Tories, are so wedded to the internationalist agenda there will be no change of direction from them.
We need major reforms, let me say that again.
We need Reform.
+1
ps, I was distracted!
The king or Queen must only be a figurehead with no input to the system, It is time for change
We are ruled by unelected Civil Servants, quangos, lawyers and judges etc. much of which has been captured by fifth column Marxists. As has a majority of Parliament who use these institutions to enact policies they dare not admit to their electorate they support.
When a minister does attempt to get work done by his Civil Servants he is hounded out of office by the Civil Service, Parliament and the BBC.
As a result we are in hole and descending ever closer to rule by an authoritarian Far Left. The only solution is to vote into government a party that is not part of the existing Uniparty (Con/Lab/Lib Dem/Green) and who acquire the necessary power to make the required changes to personnel and policies through referendums.
Part of the problem is that politicians will write general principles into acts of parliament, which allow officials, quangos, lawyers, campaigners and courts to decide on day-to-day administration, blocking ministers’ decisions through judicial review. The notorious legislation for this are the Climate Change, Human Rights and Equalities Acts.
August 19, 2024
August 19, 2024
Sir John
The Civil Servants obviously. The reason and the use of a democratically elected legislators was negated the day we first joined the EU. What is called a Parliament has deferred all management of the Country to alternative bodies ever since.
Even minor entities such as the un-elected OBR, slid into give advice that minister could accept or not, has now become the effective Chancellor of the UK. The electorate has no say in who the individuals that make up these bodies are, but have to accept the rulings they pass down, without any means to challenge, change or object. Is that democracy?
Like all things the real fight is to become a democracy, a free sovereign democracy. What is often refereed to as our Parliament fights this notion ‘democracy’, they refuse the authority we lend and empower them with. The HoC and the HoL now gives the impression they are just ‘freeloaders’ there because of friends and have no real duty or responsibility. Not even selected by the electorate, that first part of democracy is denied to the people of the UK.
“Much of the last government’s policy was derived from the international Treaty based consensus on climate change.”
Whilst there is climate change, a slight warming coming out of the Little Ice Age and the most recent ice age which ended just 11,000 years ago, it is definitely not man-made and not caused by the burning of hydrocarbon fuels emitting CO2.
Although CO2 is only 0.04% of the atmosphere there is already sufficient for all the greenhouse gas (GHG) warming effect to take place that can take place, a phenomenon known as IR saturation.
The Royal Society concerning the GHG effect of increasing CO2 levels in the atmosphere write :
“As CO2 concentrations increase, the absorption at the centre of the strong band is already so intense that it plays little role in causing additional warming. However, more energy is absorbed in the weaker bands and in the wings of the strong band, causing the surface and lower atmosphere to warm further.”
https://royalsociety.org/news-resources/projects/climate-change-evidence-causes/question-8/
But note the Royal Society provides no quantification of the GHG effect from the “weaker bands and the wings of the strong band” because this is negligible as proven by Happer & Wijngaarden’s calculations. The small effects are calculated by H&W to be just around 3 W/m2 giving a temperature rise of 0.7 degrees C for a doubling of CO2 using the Stefan-Boltzmann equation.
The IPCC themselves calculate a mere 1.2 degrees C of warming for a doubling of CO2. See P95 footnote :
https://report.ipcc.ch/ar6/wg1/IPCC_AR6_WGI_FullReport.pdf
So CAGW caused by burning hydrocarbon fuels is nonsense and simply an excuse to implement the economy destroying Net Zero Strategy.
The interesting bit in the Royal Society quotation provided by OR was the original question:
‘Is there a point at which adding more CO2 will not cause further warming?’
and the answer was:
‘No. Adding more CO2 to the atmosphere will cause surface temperature to continue to increase. As the atmospheric concentrations of CO2 increase, the addition of extra CO2 becomes progressively less effective at trapping Earth’s energy, but surface temperature will still rise’.
The reason H&W got so much traction particularly with people insufficiently scientifically competent to see the tricks of the ‘H&W magicians’ is that the CLINTEL, CO2 Coalition and others reproduced H&W’s curves of the outgoing long-wave radiation at the top of the atmosphere (ie, the only curves provided by H&W) and not the ones at the surface (where in fact most of us humans tend to live 😉).
Furthermore H&W present curves for static computations performed for some concentrations of CO2 (and in some other papers, also N2O, CH4) (ie the initial forcing) but explicitly tell their readers they didn’t look at the response to this initial forcing. In fact they couldn’t as they would have had to have access to at least a radiative-convective model (as originally introduced by Manabe in the 60s-70s or better to a full three dimensional general circulation model (that Manabe et al. used in the 80s) to incorporate the interaction with water vapour.
Indeed, but those same policies are initially created by the likes of WEF who have so much influence over world treaties and political direction.
The world has turned left – those already of the left welcome and support policies that support their socialist make believe dream world ideology. The strangle hold the left have on the rest of us thus increases, and we get more agreement to implement WEF style programs.
The Tories recognized this early on but did nothing to change it, instead they succumbed, and the West was lost.
Excellent post. I will vote for whichever candidate for the Conservative leadership is the most coherent advocate for recognising this issue and has the most credible plan for dealing with it. Unclear at the moment which of them that is.
In Charge? It can’t be MP’s, because they aren’t in office long enough, or have the expertsee, and if there is an MP that could challenge a Senior Civil Servant, they are isolated or left on the benches! In such a position, very few would want to take up the responsibily, knowing this!
But, as far as I am told; There are Memebers of the HoL that are in postions of so much Power, and Control, they can dicate who progresses up the ladder (including MP’s), who gets the top, or important, jobs!
How many ex-members of the Secuirty Services, Forces, Judges, all with contacts, are in the HoL?
If they don’t have the Power, on their own, they will form a nice little club! Club of Members!
It happens a lot with the procurement of MOD, NHS, Development projects, etc,…! A nice little earner!
The two BBC TV series “Yes Minister” and “Yes Prime Minister” said/says it all.
Climate change takes millennia and is not man-made as the literati would have us believe. NetZero (<1%) will destroy this country, which is what the WEF desire I understand?
The answer is simple, it is Civil Servants! It takes an exceptional Minister to be in charge of his/her department today. We have had a series of weak PMs and Governments over the last 30 years and far too many low calibre MPs.
The Civil Service should be significantly reduced to a maximum of 120,000, with 90% of Quangos being disbanded. The responsibility for governing the UK should be firmly placed back in the hands of Parliament. It’s crucial that Conservative MPs, both current and future, are selected by local associations, not imposed on constituencies by a central authority.
But it will take an exceptional PM, who is a proper conservative, to have a vision for the UK and be tough enough to implement it. The stunning ignorance of MPs about Net Zero and refusal to educate themselves about it tells you all you need to know about how stupid most of them are.
There is no doubt that the Civil Service controls the government and dictates most policy.
Understandable, because they are in post the entire time and politicians, as ministers, come and go with alarming frequency. It is why we should follow the US model and replace the heads of all departments with political appointees capable of stamping their authority on governments’ policies and make it happen.
Sadly that is a fruitless waste of time in the 21st Century. There is far too much agreement in Parliament over the direction policy should take. We have the three largest parties, plus the SNP and Greens all in favour Net Zero and much else besides. As for immigration, the Home Office has thwarted several Home Secretaries until they now have a minister who will do nothing to reduce it.
As a lifelong Conservative, I have reluctantly reached the conclusion that the current make up of the Conservative parliamentary party does not take the desires of the population of these islands seriously. The only way power can be wrestled away from Labour and taken in the direction that most citizens want it to go, is for there to be a new alignment on the centre right. Voters know that nothing will change without a new government made up of the Conservatives and Reform.
The Tory Party had 14 years to repeal the Climate Change Act and failed; Claire Couthino should therefore have ensured that the destruction of our country’s economy because of an international hoax proceeded unhindered.
Nick Gibb’s achievement in reinstating the method of teaching literacy to children which had always been used previously was necessary because of the failure of the Tory Party to abolish the Department for Education, an organisation full of low-life civil servants none of whom had ever attempted to teach a child to read but insanely believed that they could improve on an already proven method.
In the political power play you excluded the special advisers Spads …during the WW2 they termed them as the ‘axis of evil’, along with the civil servants, you could vastly reduce their number or sack them if the don’t comply
Labour are taking the interesting approach of putting Labour supporters and donors directly into very senior Civil Service roles bypassing the normal recruitment process. This should ensure that their policies get implemented irrespective of who and how competent the minister is, or indeed which party is in government. Something else the Conservatives failed to do when they had the chance.