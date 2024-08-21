There are plenty of ways for Ministers to be bad.
A few muddle their private interests with their public duties. They claim costs they should not claim, pursue causes and decisions for people and businesses that have supported them, receive income and gifts they do not properly account for or should not have received. In extreme cases they commit crimes.
Many play politics instead of managing their departments and acting in the public interest. They think the way to deal with a problem in their department is to blame someone else, help a cover up or shunt the issue off to another Minister or department. If someone has a real problem the department could or should sort the Minister should not contribute to a long civil service delay in responding and should not allow out a cop out answer or a refusal to help.
Some bad Ministers are simply out of their depth. They read out civil service responses without understanding what has been written down. I remember sometimes in Opposition asking a Minister to explain a complex or abstruse sentence they had just read out. A bad Minister would wait for a reformulation from officials. If I was cruel enough to ask for that to be explained I was promised a written reply at a later date as they did not understand the civil service reformulation either. Sometimes the point I was making was that the prose was deliberately abstruse, ambiguous or wrong.
I remember serving on a Statutory Instrument Committee where a Labour Minister put before us a short SI setting out the annual housing grant monies by Council which needed Parliamentary approval. The Department was late with the SI owing to incompetence. I noticed immediately that the SI recorded all the full amounts of grant being paid but also had on it the statement that all amounts in the text were in £ millions. The lazy Minister and all the officials had failed to spot that they were asking for approval for a total sum in excess of annual GDP! I proposed the Committee be abandoned and they came back another time with an accurate SI, as SI s cannot be amended in Committee under House rules. After anguished consultation the Labour Committee chairman and the government majority decided to just pass the wrong text!
A bad Minister either gets thrown out for bad conduct or leaves office with nothing positive to show for their period in office.
I cannot think of a single decent minister in the present administration.
Not one. Truly dreadful. The appalling Sunak Govt. suddenly looks quite refreshing.
Just what have the good people amongst us done to deserve this? Shocking calibre of politicians utterly out for themselves.
We went along with the party list for decades. That’s what the ‘good’ people did. They have allowed the political class to choose who sits in parliament.
They gave up democracy, because in a democracy it’s the people who propose, select and eventually elect who represents them.
Indeed, but even if we can choose the representatives most will still not do what they promised before the election. Direct democracy is the only real democracy.
Who does the counting? There were some novel variations reported by some candidates at the last election, so that the count could be scrutinised. But were they counting the votes cast?
@ Lynn “They have allowed the political class to choose who sits in parliament.” Indeed, which of course means these MPs respond to the party leadership and rather ignore the voters – as we have seen for the last 14 years in spades. The voter wanted far lower taxes, smaller government, far less red tape, less low skilled immigration levels, decent public services, police who actually deter crime, cheap reliable on demand energy, more houses… but we got the exact reverse on all counts.
LL,
Good manifesto if it could be delivered! Reform are the only Conservative Party to even try it!
August 21, 2024
August 21, 2024
Meanwhile in ‘Conservative Home’ John Redwood has an article on the uniparty.
Despite having a new editor, Conservative Home is still the same old, same old.
The first reply agrees that ‘yes there is a uniparty’ but this is inevitable and a good thing. There is only one ‘pragmatic’ approach and voters for it, blah, blah, blah…
It astounds me to see that David Lammy is Foreign Secretary and Angela Rayner is the Deputy Prime Minister, It’s like a bad dream and embarrassing for this great country. The calibre of Ministers in the present Labour government is extremely concerning. I really can’t think of one Labour Minster who is capable of doing the job.
I’m hoping that they’re going to be held to account after the summer recess, but will it be too late? Thank goodness for Reform MPs, especially Nigel Farage who will call them out and not hold back. The Conservative Party aren’t what they used to be and many of the really good MPs have gone. I wish we could fill the seats with John Redwood’s, Bill Cash’s, Dominic Raab’s, Jacob Rees Mogg’s, Boris Johnson’s, Ian Duncan Smith’s and Anne Widdecombe’s, to name just a few. But there you go, we have this lot, very, very worrying.
Pathetic really. These hang-on organisations depend on getting speakers etc and end up owned. I have not read anything on Conservative Home for years.
The uni-party has alas entirely the wrong policies as we have seen for circa 30 years. 180 degrees out on nearly every single issue. Especially Net Zero, the EU, tax levels, energy policy, transport policy immigration levels, housing, healthcare…
Not a single decent minister. Indeed – Stasi Starmer, Two Tier Kier, David Lammy, Cooper Balls and the mad net zero Zealot Ed Miliband plus Angela Tory scum, scum, scum Raynor and dishonest Reeves who seems to thing VAT on school fees and abolition of Non Doms will raise net funds – bonkers dear.
Labour’s war on history is a war on the nation itself
The fear is that Wales will turn out to be a prototype for the rest of the country, with sinister consequences
ROBERT TOMBS in the Telegraph today is surely right.
As is David Starkey’s excellent video – The British are Second class Citizens in their own Country.
Let’s hope Reform’s planned rise in Wales bears fruit. We see three councillor defections to Reform this week and they intend to build support for the next Senedd elections due to be held before May ’26. It’s up to all of us, including Sir John, to fight for the survival of our country. We owe it to future generations just like our ancestors fought to protect this country for us.
Let’s hope Reform interviews their candidates. They have not done so thus far. They are introducing themselves when they win, and there are no associations to have selected them. Who are they?
@ Andrew Jones “The appalling Sunak Govt. suddenly looks quite refreshing.“
well hardly – preferable perhaps, but how could voters reward again a party that has lied and not even tried to deliver on four manifestos? One with a leader who tells us he will stop the boats, has cut taxes and that the Covid Vaccines were unequivocally safe. How did he get on with his Moderna interests?
A leader who managed to blame Truss and get her removed for the economic collapse and inflation that he so clearly caused with his lockdowns, vaste covid waste, borrowing and QE currency debasement. Look like we might get Jenrick a Sunak continuation candidate.
Did you see that Reeves is going to ‘exclude the losses of the Bank of England’ from the balance sheet?
You could stop them making losses or you could just cheat.
They cheat.
They are not good enough for Britain.
The last Conservative government wasn’t, in my view, ‘bad’, but most if not all members were inexperienced, both in their careers before politics, and within it. There should be a minimum ‘life experience’ qualification applied at selection, then when elected a period of apprenticeship before taking a senior ministerial position. Sunak was a clear example, a good man, very clever, but inexperienced.
The present lot appear to have a ‘religious’ zeal about them; socialist dogma, the more extreme the better, appears to be the main qualification for senior position.
Life experience and political experience together would equip a mentally well-balanced minister to handle the civil service.
It is the ONLY government that gave over the reins completely to a set of functionaries. They proceeded to bully the people to a level never imagined before.
It was without question and by a military mile. The absolute worst!
I kept supporting Sunak ’cause the alternative (Labour) was just too abysmal to consider. So many Tories knocked Sunak when he needed their support to try and build up the party again. Then once he had achieved that, then we could have all had fisticuffs about what kind of Tory Party we want and policies. But now we can’t even have fisticuffs as too many Tories lost their seats and we are left with mainly poor to some middling Tory MPs – and now we could face from 5 to 10 years of Labour (depressing beyond words).
Just one that may be worth watching – Wes Streeting at health, time will tell but for me he does make some interesting comments.
He does occasionally say somethings that are sensible – will probably be kicked out for “bullying” civil servants or something.
John Stonehouse , Labour and Ernest Marples, Conservative were noteworthy baddies and ministers.
Liberal Democrats did not have many ministers, but there was Chris Huhne and his driving conviction story.
Lloyd George, Liberal and insider trading too.
+1 Andrew Jones
You sum up our dire situation perfectly.
Surely the worst of all Ministers was Badenoch? I can think of not a single other instance where a Minister inherits a brilliantly drawn up, desperately needed Bill which as passed through ALL the stages in the House of Commons, and then unilaterally withdraws the Bill – saying it was at the advice of the Civil Servants.
After bad comes Badenoch. And to some Tories, she seems to be the best choice for Tory leader.
Time to call a halt to this sh 1 t show! We can’t continue. We need to hang onto democracy and elect those who Rule us – the civil servants.
We need far more direct democracy. How can electing MP (usually only two or three candidate with any chance under FPTP) who promise one thing and do the complete reverse be described as democracy? Under the Tories we have just had four manifestos and terms where they did not even try to deliver what they promised. Even now they do not seem to realise why they became quite so hugely despised. The 200 odd MPs left are still pro net zero, pro open door immigration, pro ever higher taxes, pro EU, pro net harm vaccines, pro the war on landlords and car drivers… Labour light at best.
JR says “that the prose was deliberately abstruse, ambiguous or wrong” surely not – they are always such honest and forthright people! Alas then they are they are usually just lying:- We have/will cut taxes, the covid vaccines were unequivocally safe, we will stop the boats, to the tens of thousands, we will increase IHT thresholds to £1m each, the Covid vaccines and lockdowns saved millions of lives, net zero will create net jobs, cutting CO2 in the UK will prevent forest fire in Greece, cycling and walking saves CO2…
Of the 200 odd Tory MPs left about 90% are essentially just dire Libdems how can anyone lead such green crap, tax to death, pro EU, big government people in the right direction?
Robert Jenerick still in love with the deluded net zero agenda as I suspect is Kemi. Jenrick was a dire Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government (2019–2021) with his idiotic warcon Landlords.
Reply There are just 121 who won as official Conservative candidates
They may have obtained the ‘official Conservative’ label, but I wonder how many really are?
I am and expert and a give you the exact number – 0!
To Reply: Thanks sorry I did know, but having a senior moment 100 odd I ment, of whom no more than about 15 are real small government Conservatives & almost non want to ditch the moronic net zero economic suicide agenda. So if the Tories do get a leader with a working compass they will not follow them and if they get another, Sunak like one, Jenrick (another deluded net zero zealot) for example the party is surely rightly doomed.
Dale Vince on Talk Radio asked about EV car battery life. “The batteries will last the life of the car” more like “the car will last the life of the batteries” mate, so say 7-8 years (see the battery guarantee and small print often just 60% capacity after 5 years esp. if fast charging is used much). So car likely to cost £1 to £2 a mile just in finance and depreciation. Keeping your old car more like 20p a mile all in, cheaper on tyres & insurance too and far more flexible and practical. Refilled in three mins for another 800 miles and no need to have home parking and charging.
EV cause more CO2 not less too Dale.
I assume she was ordered to or resign by Sunak. She should have resigned.
Was it REALLY her who pulled the plug? Or did she take the fall for Sunak?
Either way she stood at the Despatch box and withdrew a Bill (which JR pointed out) had passed ALL the stages in the HOC. It repealed damaging EU laws. Many were ones we had voted against in the EU and lost.
Because of Badenoch the U.K. remains solidly aligned to the EU when a massive step in the right direction had been taken!
It’s unforgivable, I cannot conceive how she was allowed to remain in the Party.
Excellent Lynne.
Cleverly rules out leaving ECHR so any of his plans for illegal immigration fails! Head HO mandarin Rycroft got a £30,000 bonus on top of his £180,000 salary for what exactly? Cleverly sat alongside him when questioned by the select committee on immigration. Have a look, both were absolutely dire and Cleverly trying to pretend to look for something in his folder!
I suppose Cooper will target and label Cleverly as an extremist for his joke about his wife concerning the date rape drug!
Fascinating that Cooper can repatriate 14,000. We were told it was impossible to repatriate a single one. What a great line that was.
If we can repatriate 1,000 then we can repatriate 1,000,000 or even 7,000,000.
Cleverly no thanks too daft, Patel perhaps but she will never get the Con-Socialist MPs to follow her.
Good comment.
If Badenoch is the best the Tories can offer as leader, then the Tory Party and the country is screwed – politically.
Farage is not much better. Tice is better but not great either.
But only wimps give up. So the number 1 priority of next Tory Conference is how to attract higher quality MPs into Parliament (for policy and all that – you can’t have policies without a strong leader and back-up team to implement).
It’s been reported that Britain gave over half a million pounds to an opera organisation in Shanghai and another large sum to a no doubt very good cause in Malaysia’s capital city Kuala Lumpur. This under the heading “Foreign aid”. Why, when councils in this country are desperately short of money for social case and child services, not to mention filling potholes? I wonder which minister signed this off. The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the government department which I believe handled the aid budget, changed almost every year in the seven years of the department’s existence. The civil servants would have stayed much the same, though. Someone was lobbied, possibly by the British Council in the first case.
£3.5 billion to Africa plus an additional £84 million new money from Two Tier Keir without knowing how or what the money will be wasted on! Not even linked to British business, interest or return policy for illegal immigrants!
It might occur to Labour China is trying to control sub Sahara Africa and indo pacific region without wasting money but forcing indebtedness to control the region.
So that’s just the Aid budget, not what the commonwealth gets from us from a different pocket? And of course countries which never were in the British Empire now can join the Commonwealth – Mozambique did – to get their share of ‘the common wealth’ I.e. the wealth created by thee and me.
Time for the Monarchy to retire and to take their plaything – the Commonwealth with them. It was only ever an excuse for ‘world tours’.
Britain, having granted independence to each of the countries of the Empire and supplied a stunning dowry to go with it, now ask for our own independence from them!
Phil P,
FCO hands out our taxes around the world as Guido points out.
Lammy now funds the UN group who helped attack Israel during the 07/10/23 attack!! Lammy also has removed objections for Israel PM to prosecuted!! The anti semic Labour Party still in force and thriving for the Muslim vote!
There was a certain Conservative Minister for International Development who when asked why we were giving aid to nuclear armed India said something along the lines of “If we don’t, then girls will not be educated there”… Surely the point was if India can spend money on nuclear armaments then they should have enough to educate girls and not rely on British handouts.
Malaysia will be joining BRICS in the not-too-distant future:
The Hindu.com,20/8/24:”India,Malaysia upgrade strategic partnership,discuss BRICS membership.”Indian PM Modi has also confirmed that the two countries are using their own currencies in their bilateral trade.
Malaymail.com,28/7/24:”Russia welcomes Malaysia’s bid to join BRICS says Lavrov.”
And Azerbaijan is following suit following President Putin’s visit there this week:
“Politico.eu,20/8/24:”Azerbaijan launches bid to join BRICS after Putin visit.”
Kitco.com,19/8/24:”BRICS Bridge digital payment system ‘will be a bombshell globally’-Chair of Russia’s Federation Council.”…Take cover!
I think Ministers being out of their depth is going to take on a whole new meaning under this government, and move to a whole new level.
I wonder what the sentence will be for letting them know you’ve noticed?
So many people seem to say that, despite their initial fears, the King has followed his mother’s example and kept out of politics. What planet are these people on? He is a totally deluded, politically active, grade one, net zero hypocrite and is hugely political too on immigration levels, organic food, renewable (where he profit hugely). Not only very political but totally deluded.
Absolutely. It’s a real shame the late Queen wasn’t able to hang on for a few more years.
The Queen was excellent and Charles had an excellent role model. It is a shame he is unable or unwilling to follow her example. Charles is a poster boy for republicanism. His left wing views in line with theirs.
I covered this yesterday. The problem starts with the control at Candidate Selection exerted by the party machine at HQ. Selection should be in the hands of the local party and members. It is essential that any candidate comes from a successful career, and absolutely not from the school, uni (PPE), party gopher, MP route. If the latter is the starting point for ministerial office, you get the plant from the seed you sow.
While many Civil Servants are no doubt excellent, the whole, while within the EU, enjoyed enjoyed an excess of power. There needs to be a great legal contractual reset between the CS and those in democratically elected power. The meaningless CS answers to MP’s questions, or those of Ministers, should be a sackable offense. I would take control of the recruitment process, such that 50% should come from 30 plus year olds enjoying successful careers; but with the added desire of public service. The two departments in most need of such refreshment being the Treasury and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Those responsibility offsets we call quangos should cease to exist. Responsibilities for whatever they do should revert to the CS and politicians within ministries.
Lastly from my pool of highly professional MPs were I PM, I could start matching experience with ministerial appointments. That way SJR, you might well have ended up as Chancellor.
Agreed and mirrors many of the points I made yesterday as well.
A Prime Minister gets the Ministers they deserve, because they choose the candidates for those positions.
Labour are putting labour activists in key civil service positions and quangos. Stalin Starmer has wasted no time. Grey will operating at pace. Who is challenging Labour? A letter by Laura Trott!
It is worth reporting (via Daily Mail) that Sue Grey (Chief of Staff), famous or infamous? report into illegal gatherings at Downing Street during Covid lockdowns, has a son Liam Conlon, who has been made a ministerial aide ( parliamentary private secretary ) to the Department of Transport. Just an MP for a few weeks he managed to achieve second place in the list of receiving highest Union Payments, £28.000.
The entire problem can be categorised as the advent of ‘the professional politician’. That is precisely what we need to be rid of.
We need to revert to the part-time politician who is a man of substance in his own life. Very very rare are those like JR, able to contribute at a very young age.
Just to point out how rare JR is, one of my cousins entered university 2 weeks before his 16th birthday. He read law and chose a foreign speaking university – translating from that language into and out of Latin. So he had great ability, like JR. But he quickly found the world a dull place and ended up on hard drugs. He was not able to utilise himself and that is the unsung heroic aspect of JR added to his great ability.
There are two more options, Sir John; which seems to apply to quite a few of them.
A bad Minister just gets shuffled off to another Department, either leaving their failures for someone else to tackle (ie Hunt and Shapps) or they get promoted to Prime Minister where they can REALLY cause damage (ie Sunak).
Our whole system of Government needs Reform. It may have worked in the 19th and early 20th centuries, before Blair politicised the Civil Service and the era of “career” PPE (Pretty Poorly Educated) Ministers dawned.
Constantly moving ministers from one department to another gives the government the opportunity to grab the headlines with another ‘cabinet reshuffle’ every now and then. This can be timed so as to push unwelcome news off the front pages, and in any case gives the public the impression that some kind of policy renewal can be expected. It’s all image-building, the minister isn’t expected to really do anything much. That’s left to the civil servants, it seems.
We have seen with civil service, they are placed into new roles! Bring back employment status of crown servants so sacking them is easy. Tory govt could not even get civil servants back in the office. The worse being HMRC and Foreign Office. FO would not go back to office to help save lives in running away from Afghanistan!!
There needs to be huge savings with welfare, why is right for the state to pay for top of range cars for disability! They use to have a standard blue car. No benefits for immigrants unless they have been here and worked for ten years. No more child benefit for EU children who never set foot here!
Bad ministers should not be appointed in the first place. They should have to pass a high quality Ministers Entrance Exam beforehand, judged by a qualified Select Committee. Realising they are bad only after allowing all the damage they cause to happen is a reckless way of running a sensible country.
Let us add another example of a bad minister. Not one who is corrupt, evasive, or out of his depth, but someone who is so deeply wedded to a personal ideological conviction and so determined to inflict it that he is incapable of appreciating how little benefit, indeed how much harm, it brings to those upon whom it is inflicted.
Stand up and take a bow, Ed Miliband, green zealot and architect of the Climate Change Act, a “monstrous act of self harm” (in the words of Nick Timothy, now an MP, when he was Theresa May’s SPAD many years ago) even before the original 80% benchmark was ratcheted up to 100% – Net Zero – as part of May’s toxic legacy.
@David Cooper +1
Does his register of interest include all those that have bought his favour?
The register of interests for all MPs (761 pages of it as a .pdf) as of 04/08/2024 is available at publications.parliament.uk ‘Register of Members’ Financial Interests – 2024 Parliament’
At the least we need a name change and new job description as they are neither civil or believe themselves SERVANTS!
The last couple of years have shown the electorate and especially the majority have no protection from a government that goes away from what they were elected to do and the interests of the country. The recent events have highlighted just how disconnected government is from the majority but it must be remembered that the underlying issues and problems were already there and being nurtured by the Conservatives.
I suggest we need to move towards direct democracy where the electorate get to have a say in what laws are being passed, the best balance perhaps being the Swiss hybrid system. I also think we need a written constitution along the USA lines.
Sir John
The number one failing is understanding the notion of democracy as interpreted in free societies to mean – ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people’.
The number two failing is to allow the notion to persist that governments have money of their own, their own personal money that they can hand out for personal self-gratification.
Bad Ministers. I suggest that has been the real problem with a succession of Governments over the past 30 years. Their incompetence or even lack of knowledge and experience has allowed the Civil Service to take over their jobs and de facto, run their departments, with the Minister as the titular head, in name only. And look where that lot has taken us. Down and down into a socialist quagmire. I’m sure it is the same case within the EU too.
Your description sounds more like a ‘Typical’ Minister to me, from what one saw from the last Government, and while it is perhaps too early to tell with the present Government, there is no discernable sign so far of things being any better.
Sir John
You have also answered the question of the ‘none of the above’, all the while selection of candidates is forced on constituencies from outside the constituency the trend for ‘bad ministers’ will continue. Loyalty to a gang leader is not the same as serving the electorate.
You have also outlined the problem with all contrived voting systems other the FPTP, to get rid of just one bad minster you have to remove a whole group good or bad in the alternative systems. The electorate is removed from its purpose – to hold people, individuals, to account.
The purity of ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people’. Where the candidates are selected, funded and elected by those they wish to represent may now due to the inherent corruption of our Parliament and its MPs be just a pipe dream. But that shouldn’t negate that all efforts from those we pay and empower to get it back – that should be their overriding principle, job, what ever complexion or gang they feel compelled to serve out of misguided loyalty and bigotry
It seems that we have had far too many bad ministers over the last few decades, considering what a diabolical mess the country is in.
Like all things woke, promotion in government does not rely on talent or hard work, which accounts for the reasons behind many bad ministers. Favouritism and a bit of charisma usually wins the day in politics.
The solution would seem to be to keep the vacuous, inept and immoral out of Parliament.
“Some bad Ministers are simply out of their depth. They read out civil service responses without understanding what has been written down.”
There is no worse department than the oxymoronically named DESNZ. Not only is there no minister with science or engineering knowledge but there are no engineers amongst the spads or even worse within the senior management of the DESNZ, the CCC, Ofgem, National Grid (ESO) etc etc.
Furthermore, although the latest NG ESO Future Energy Scenario (FES) calls for “major decisions” to be taken within the next two years in order to achieve Net Zero by 2050 there are no costings for the various possible “pathways” (as they call them) and absolutely no discussion allowed by any engineers or engineering professional bodies on how Net Zero can be achieved.
Neither is there any discussion with the public regarding the “customer engagement” and “behavioural changes” (via energy rationing) which the NG ESO FES say is needed to achieve Net Zero. The BBC have deliberately not only shut down a discussion of CAGW but also any debate on how to achieve Net Zero. So the Marxist transition to becoming a “clean energy superpower” is akin to being trapped in a vehicle heading at speed towards a cliff edge.
You are right, Sir John, that bad ministers are useless, and the blunt truth is we have had too many of those in the last 30 years. Our present FPTP system is fine, but democracy should not stop there. Too many MPs and Ministers ignore the voters once they are safely in office for five years. So two proposals to fix it.
The first proposal is to introduce a recall petition for every MP, including the PM and Ministers. This would allow voters to voice their dissatisfaction if they feel their representatives are not fulfilling their promises or adequately representing them. To ensure fairness, this recall petition could be limited to two instances during an MP’s term, thereby preventing misuse. Those who are governing and representing the voters effectively should have no reason to fear such a petition.
Second, major policy changes, like Net Zero, should be subject to a referendum, the result of which must be honoured. The Brexit referendum result was deliberately undermined by a combination of most MPs, almost the whole of the House of Lords, and the majority of the Civil Service. That is where the rot set in, and all these people forgot they are servants of the people, not our Masters. Also, the worst individual in this respect was the current PM, so who can trust him now about anything?
Second, major policy should be subject to a referendum, as Brexit was. That is where the rot set in when the Remain supporters ignored the result and did everything to overturn it., At that point, we then knew too many MPs, virtually the whole of the House of Lords , and the Civil Service had become too powerful, and too arrogant to accept the will of the people
Reading today’s MsM, the question arises is how come the impartial Civil Service is seemingly full of Labour Party activists? – Everyone is entitled to a political viewpoint, and is entitled to vote in which ever-way they wish, but when it comes to part of the impartial section of the functions of government political ideology, bigotry should be more than arms length. There is no place for views just pure clinical methodical serving the Government of the day therefore the people of the Country
‘pursue causes and decisions for people and businesses that have supported them’
Something that has literally just happened, with Labour ministers – on the flimsiest pretexts – pushing through massive wage rises for the unions that have bankrolled their offices and campaigns.
It is interesting how some Ministers (Conservatives mostly) are made to take responsibility for failures by their civil servants but some (Ed Davey) are able to blame the civil servants and absolve themselves from any responsibility. It will be interesting to what happens now that both ministers and civil servants are on the same political side – maybe they will just refuse to acknowledge that there have been any failures. It is a pity we seem to have no leader of the opposition (where is he ?) to announce that following Labour’s example when they get back into power they’ll offer senior civil service posts to their own donors and supporters.