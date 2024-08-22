The burdens on business

Governments this century in the U.K. have delighted in increasing burdens on business and interfering in what companies can make and sell and how they do it. For much of the time the EU dreamed up most of the interfering for a U.K. establishment that went along with much of it. More recently governments have copied more EU laws or thought up some of their own.
The Thatcher government had a period when it got rid of a tax every budget, seeking to reduce the number of meddling low yielding high cost taxes. Now a combination of seeking more revenue and a fatal fascination with trying to change how companies and people behave has produced a welter of sector or behaviour specific taxes.
Business has to pay environmental levies, windfall taxes, emissions trading charges and the climate change levy on its energy, helping make the U.K. a high cost energy country and leading to the rapid run down of energy intensive business. There are planning fees, stamp duties,the aggregates levy on building. There is a landfill tax, a plastics packaging tax, a soft drinks levy, and a digital services tax. Travel incurs an Air Passenger duty, insurance a premium tax, ATOL licence fees, new car taxes and VED. Business generally pays an Apprentice levy, pays for the Pension Protection fund,. There is a betting and gaming levy. There is a better point to paying Land Registry fees and Company House fees to ensure title and company information when considering counter parties.
Many of these taxes yield modest revenue, but all imply politicians know better than business and their customers, and say that without tax and regulation there would be bad outcomes. Each of these has a compliance cost for affected businesses, and for businesses that find out they do not need to comply.
This large top heavy edifice makes it more difficult for new and small businesses, and can tip large business into investing elsewhere. Most businesses know they need to look after their employees, be good neighbours and sell safe and good products. The minority of bad performers are law breakers, as it is against the general law to treat employees badly, to sell unsafe products or to damage the local environment. It does not need this blanket of targeted taxes to make these basic points.
6 Comments
August 22, 2024
Good morning.
The State needs taxes to reclaim the money it has printed. Too much money equals too many taxes.
Regulation is usually done at and above government level and is supported mostly by big business as it affects smaller ones and reduces competition. Governments love regulation as they can then charge fees for registration and compliance. It also provides nice jobs for their mates.
The question has to be about balance. When governments get into the habit of spending and borrowing too much in order to bribe the electorate, the downturn is usually not far behind.
Currently we have a government that, much like the last, is not using its powers and position wisely. We don’t need carbon capture or giant wind turbines. We don’t need to send billions to foreign countries whilst depriving the old of basic needs. People are listening in disgust at a government, much like the last, saying that we have to cut this and that, whilst throwing money we supposedly don’t have elsewhere.
It is clearly doing all the bad things first hoping that, in four or fives years time we will have forgotten. We won’t !
August 22, 2024
Every budget is balance you either pay in taxes, or inflation or in borrowing (deferred taxes) so keep your eye on government spending as that is what matters and how much of it is wasted. Most of it is specially for the last 30 odd years, much of it does very significant net harms. The ERM, the lockdowns, the net harm vaccines, HS2, hotels for migrants, renewable subsidies, COP conferences, soft loans for duff degrees, blair’s counterproductive wars, Cameron bombing Libya, over regulation everwhere, PPE and covid loan frauds, PPE fraud…
August 22, 2024
Indeed deregulation and easy hire and fine is a win, win for businesses and even for employees. In effect it is a tax cut without any tax loss for the government. It improves productivity, creates more jobs and thus helps employees too. Why should good employees have to carry feckless or poor ones that cannot easily be fired without tribunal risk? Note No limit for Discrimination on grounds of – race, sex, disability, sexual orientation, religion or belief, age. So the lawyers will invariably try to make it one of these. Once again two tier justice written into the law.
Fewer regulation means fewer people needed in the state sector too. So a win, win for all but the parasitic job creators in the state sector and the law who need to be fired so as to get productive jobs.
We need an organisation for the elimination of parasitic jobs huge numbers are in the UK. Then again we had Osbornes office of tax simplification for about 13 years. It cost millions yet tax complexity doubled! Bonuses all round no doubt.
August 22, 2024
Easy hire and fire I meant. Needless to say we had 14 years of the Tories going in the reverse direction and now far worse from Labour. They go on about “growth” but their every policy (other than relaxing some planning) is hugely anti-growth, anti-productivity and anti-jobs. Especially more employment laws, higher taxes and the net zero “renewables” lunacy.
August 22, 2024
The same goes for personal finance targeting – all tax and savings allowances cut right back by Hunt and Sunak over the last 2 years. Criticised by Labour in opposition but now only too happy to embrace it all.
With regards business and industry the plethora of regulations is stifling. Nonetheless successful business sectors such as finance and tech flourish in the UK.
August 22, 2024
Absolutely spot on!