Big deficit – too much spending

The first month of a Labour government saw borrowing rise on the same month the last year, and come in higher than experts were predicting. The cause was higher spending, as revenues were strong. A substantial part was higher benefit bills agreed by the outgoing government as well as by the new one, but some was first increased spending by the new Ministers. There will be a lot of extra spending to come as they make inflation busting pay offers above the old plans, as they expand the green subsidies, as they allow in more migrants on low or no incomes , make more state investments in nationalisation and as they expand the public sector without productivity plans.
The figures were flattered by the drop in inflation which cut the so called debt interest figure as it includes the non cash payment of indexation increases in Index linked UK state debt. The Bank of England also celebrated the arrival of a Labour government by sending them a lower monthly bill for their losses. Lets hope they make a habit of that. This disguised a bit the spending problem Labour is creating for itself.
The UK cannot afford the £20-30 bn of lost public sector productivity since 2019. The past government was slow to tackle it though it wanted to. The new one seems to have given up. The UK cannot afford the high Bank of England losses, but neither the last nor the present one seem prepared to tell the Bank to adopt ECB or US policy towards their bond portfolio which would cut the losses substantially or entirely.
If the government is serious about wanting economic growth it has to wean itself off ever higher public sector spending and losses by state owned organisations. It needs productivity enhancing pay deals on the railways and in the NHS. It needs a more moderate and mainstream approach to Bank of England bond adventures. It needs to reappraise its aims with green activities, as it is trying to do too much and will end up losing large sums of taxpayers money in a muddle over going for hydrogen, hydro, nuclear, carbon capture, battery, wind and solar all at the same time. These policies can be in ways which impede successful adoption by the public so incurring large taxpayer losses. They have not thought through how they replace fuel duty if they succeed in banning new petrol and diesel cars or how they replace the high taxes on home produced oil and gas as they shut it down.
Though in life I avoid spending what I do not have, I am untutored in the nuances of government spending beyond its expectations in terms of taxation. Looking at your detail on the subject, how long before this Starmer circus arrives cap in hand at the doors of the IMF.
good question, can I add .. and what measures would the IMF likely impose?
@Dixie
The IMF would impose exactly what Labour are doing now – cutting pubic spending and planning tax rises, as Rachel Reeves has confirmed. Her announcements have pleased the markets with the FTSE100 hitting new highs and with sterling very strong vs the $
Reply The pound is up against the dollar because the dollar is generally weak with markets expecting US interest rate cuts. FTSE 100 is an index of global stocks reflecting recovery of world shares after recent flash crash on ill judged recession fears.
It appears TwoTier Keir Stasi will give a misinformation speech on Tuesday. Can he be arrested by the Ministry of Truth?
Undoubtedly everything Tories fault, leaving the EU, mass immigration etc etc. Time to oust Labour.
They’re not cutting public spending.
Seems quite likely – I remember Denis Healy with his moronic 98% top income tax rates (including his 15% investment income surcharge going off to the IMF. A man unable to understand human nature or the Laffer Curve.
JR says “If the government is serious about wanting economic growth it has to wean itself off ever higher public sector spending and losses by state owned organisations”. It is not just spending it is spending on things that usually do nothing positive and often do much net harm though this was true of the last 14 years of the Tories. Every single Labour policy (other than relaxing planning) is anti-growth. Especially more employment laws, net zero, their energy policy, the war on landlords, car drivers, workers, Non Doms, private schools, the working class…
Despite this Dennis 98% Healey’s gross economic incompetence as Chancellor, the dope Michael White said “Denis Healey was one of the best prime ministers Britain never had” in the Guardian. As I recall all PMs in my lifetime, with the partial exception of Thatcher, have been appalling as have nearly all Chancellors. From Wilson onwards though Wilson did keep us out of Vietnam.
Sir Keir Starmer is set to warn that “things will get worse” in the UK before they get better.
In a speech on Tuesday, the prime minister is likely to say there are no quick fixes to remedy what he will call the “rubble and ruin” left by the Conservatives.
Well nothing in Labour’s agenda (save relaxing planning) will make things any better. His every other policy is totally bonkers and so with Labour things will obviously get worse and worse and worse. Open door to low skilled immigration, two tier justice, no deterrents to crime, net zero rip off energy, every higher taxes, ever more waste, ever more red tap and ever more government, road blocking, more employment laws, wars on landlords, private schools, car users…
Irregular shoppers not jailed, irregular guests to your home without invitation not jailed, iregular sexual conduct with children not jailed, irregular mass immigrants from safe France Not jailed but given right to stay and social housing priority. Recent irregular protesters jailed. Why? Two Tier Keir Stasi.
All the things you say needs doing needed doi g years ago bit like Cameron he thought legalising gay marriage was most important
May thought keeping us tied to the EU against our wished was most important
Boris and Fishy thought more immigration was the answer. Only Truss had any idea what was really needed but the blob saw her off
I see we gave another peaceful sect stabbing in Germany plus the arson in Yorkshire
When are the authorities in Europe going to start joining the dots.
Labour are as entangled in hopelessness as much as Denis Healey’s eyebrows were on their previous IMF occasion.
Starmer is widely quoted today as saying “Things will only get worse”. Given this inauspicious start, expectations of an ever greater tax burden, large public sector pay rises, failure to tackle low public sector productivity, misguided public investments in non performing assets, flight of private capital it might not be too long.
Bunch of amateurs beyond belief – Labour of course.
BOE Bailey has been very quiet recently especially regarding Reeve’s public sector pay splurges, which threaten hard won progress on inflation – are they in cahoots, incompetent, or both?
Rachel Reeves isn’t just ignorant. Her plans are a danger to Britain
Higher taxes can mean less revenue, as Labour is about to find out to the country’s cost
SIMON HEFFER today.
For reasons mainly of class belligerence, the Government appears determined to spend excessive amounts of money it doesn’t have on undeserving client groups. Public sector workers are appeased, trade unions bribed, and where money is squandered – on people who choose not to work, or on failing to contain illegal migration, for example – remedial action is either slow or non-existent.
Much of the reports in the media are about what Rachel Reeves is going to do, not so much about what she has said she will do. Wait and see in the upcoming budget.
If she intends to raise taxes, her department may tell her that will just stifle the growth she hopes for. If she intends to bridge the finances with yet more borrowing, she may be told that will spook the money markets to raise the cost of borrowing. Her only recourse may be to balance the public sector pay rises with cuts elsewhere.
We’ve been primed regarding VAT on school fees. Will this mean some private schools will close their doors – and then open them again as the state sector can’t cope with the extra pupils and has to pay the schools to stay open? End result is more cost to the state, not more tax receipts.
The death of DEI is finally here… and it’s a joy to behold
At last, America is ditching woke ‘diversity targets’ – and now Britain will surely follow
says MICHAEL DEACON Today. – Diversity target are just reverse blatant racism and can kill as less competent diversity candidates are employed in senior positions.
Well perhaps it is dying we shall see. See the excellent New Culture Forum 10 pledges – may we have all these please. Labour’s agenda is alas the complete reverse.
The previous also Dire Met Policy Chief Dame Cressida Dick (Surely a diversity hire) once said she wanted to recruit the best of the best and for them to reflect London’s diversity. Clearly rather poor at maths. The idea that you can recruit the best and this would match London’s diversity is about the same as buying 10 lottery tickets one a week and them all winning the jack pot. You either recruit on merit or on diversity both at the same is not remotely realistic dear.
Conservatives’ idiocy and reckless carelessness increasingly wasted taxpayers’ money, yet just because Labour was known to be even worse, that was no reason to vote Conservative at the last election. Reform would have been a more sensible choice. In the event, Labour are revealing early danger signs of rushing into the most extreme waste and indebtedness; worse than even their heaviest critics predicted.
It’s called creaming the market. Maximise profits (taxes in Labour’s case) before retiring the product, ie fossil fuels and related products.
Keir Stalin is, apparently, going to warn us that things are going to get a whole lot worse ….. well, they will for you; me; the elderly; the white working class, particularly if they’re male; basically anyone who has been responsible and saved for their own family/future.
They aren’t getting worse for the lazy, unproductive, coddled public sector. Or, it seems, for Labour’s big donors in the Unions or private individuals who have a spare £500,000 to bung the Labour Party.
Oh, and there’s no sign of them getting worse for the criminal migrants the Establishment is still importing as fast as it possibly can. Despite the obvious dangers, as demonstrated most recently by the murders in Solingen, Germany.
Things will get worse once Operation Early Dawn takes full effect. ie / eg Increased insurance premiums.
It is possible that Labour has thought it through and anticipates a violent public reaction. It may already intend to impose a state wage on everyone, make everyone an employee of the state, confiscate private property and foreign owned assets and repudiate the national debt following the precedents set in the Russian revolutions, which have always been greatly admired by many in the Labour Party and the Trade Unions. As in their election campaigning they will not and cannot be expected to announce any of it in advance. In fact Labour is more likely to attempt to create a false sense of security in order to gain the advantage of surprise, and to prevent pre-emptive defensive measures being taken.
“The UK cannot afford the £20-30 bn of lost public sector productivity since 2019.”
One of the biggest impacts on productivity is irrelevant emails. These are exacerbated by people working part-time as reading them takes a larger percentage of their time. Before emails, we didn’t have this problem. It has been made much worse by the proliferation of non-jobs and wokeness as these staff are the source of many of these time-wasting missives. When considering whether to send out an email ask yourself, how long does it take to read, how many people is it going to, multiply the two together and consider if it’s worth the cost to the company.
Sir John’s final paragraph sums up the political insanity of the present government, particular its failure to seek productivity in the public sector and its Net Zero mess.
Can anyone answer why we are still giving foreign aid to China? This question has been asked every year for decades but the UK continues to waste our money. The only answer I’ve heard from years ago is that many projects have a 5 year time span so funding has to continue but that can’t still be the case.
Do you know the answer, Sir John?
Good morning.
I think it is fair to say, Sir John that that boat has well and truly sailed. They question is, as Mrs.T once alluded to, at what point will the government realise that they are running out of other people’s money ?
And yes I know that it is the government / BoE that prints the damned stuff, it is getting others to take it in exchange for US Dollars.